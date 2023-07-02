The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is a versatile and reliable laptop that strikes a balance between performance, affordability, and a sleek design. However, properly accessorizing this workhorse Lenovo laptop is essential to unlock its full potential and elevate your experience, especially if it's your primary workstation. Whether you're a student, professional, or casual user, there are a plethora of accessories available that can level up your productivity while using the IdeaPad Pro 5. The best laptops deserve the best accessories. We've smoked out 16 must-have add-ons for the Lenovo IdeaPad 5, with picks covering a broad range of products that cater to different needs and priorities.

The IdeaPad Pro 5 is available with a discrete GPU, but if you'd prefer to add your own desktop graphics card (or have a spare one you can use), the Razer Core X lets you do it. This GPU enclosure is compatible with a range of Nvidia and AMD graphics cards and has its own power supply.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 comes with a nice FHD IR webcam, but if you want to upgrade your video call setup even further, then the Logitech Brio 4K webcam is a sure way to do it. Along with UHD video capabilities, the Brio webcam features light autocorrection, a noise-canceling mic, and three field of view presets.

Standard storage for the IdeaPad Pro 5 maxes out at 1TB, which is more than enough for most people, but if you need more, then consider expanding with a portable SSD. The Samsung T7 is our favorite portable solid-state drive thanks to its speed, reliability, and included security software. It offers up to 2TB of space.

This sturdy aluminum stand lifts your IdeaPad Pro 5 up to a better elevation when sitting at a desk, making it a must-have for turning your laptop into a proper desktop workstation. Silicone pads on the top and bottom also ensure it doesn't slide around on your desk.

Want some privacy, but find over-ear headphones too bulky? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a great pair of earbuds built for the job. They sound great, are water-resistant, and even offer effective noise cancellation (a technology not usually found on earbuds).

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a top-tier pair of headphones. Their noise-canceling technology and over-ear design are excellent for drowning out ambient noise so you can enjoy your music or other audio in privacy. They sound amazing and they're comfortable to wear, too.

Need a charge? Never be without power with the Anker 737 PowerCore. This portable power bank boasts a 24,000mAh battery and a 140W output, giving you plenty of juice for when your IdeaPad Pro 5 runs dry. It even has a handy little display that gives you a charging status readout at a glance.

Just because you're away from the office doesn't mean you can't have a second monitor. This portable monitor lets you do exactly that. It's powered by a single USB-C cable and features a 14-inch Full HD panel that's a great pairing for any laptop.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is a great creator laptop , so why not get an external display that can really show it off? The Dell UltraSharp 4K monitor is a great choice. Its 27-inch Ultra HD panel lets you do detailed creative work and gives you plenty of extra screen real estate for multitasking.

The IdeaPad Pro 5's 16-inch display is generously sized for a laptop, but sometimes, you need more. Expand your work environment with an affordable monitor like the HP 24mh. Its 1080p IPS panel is bright and color-accurate, and at 24 inches, it's the perfect size for a proper desktop workstation.

The IdeaPad Pro 5 has a good-sized set of keys, but if even that's leaving your hands feeling cramped, consider getting a proper desktop keyboard and mouse combo. The Logitech MK850 bundle has a full-sized keyboard, complete with numpad, along with a nice wireless mouse, giving your hands everything they need to work comfortably all day.

Touchpads are convenient when you're out and about, but few things are more essential than a good mouse for enhancing your productivity. The Logitech MX Master 3S is our favorite wireless mouse thanks to its programmable buttons, multi-device support, responsive sensor, and great ergonomic design.

Need just a few more ports? This USB-C hub from Belkin gives you seven of them, including SD and MicroSD card readers and a 4K-capable HDMI port. It's a great (and affordable) hub for hooking up your laptop to desktop accessories without having to mess around with multiple plugs every time.

Turn your Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 into a proper desktop workstation with this Thunderbolt 4 dock from CalDigit. It's the top pick for power users in our best Thunderbolt docks roundup, thanks to its plethora of ports, 40Gb/s USB-C speeds, multi-display support, and compatibility with a wide range of peripherals.

If a shoulder bag doesn't give you enough room to carry your IdeaPad Pro 5 and the rest of your daily loadout, the B210 laptop backpack from Lenovo is worth considering. It has plenty of space for your laptop (kept in an internal padded sleeve with a retaining strap), chargers, books, tablets, and other goodies while remaining lightweight and easy to carry.

Every good laptop needs a good carrying case, and just because the IdeaPad Pro 5 sports a 16-inch display doesn't mean you're stuck with a bulky shoulder bag. The Tomtoc 360 case is sleek, but offers great protection (including reinforced edge padding) along with some extra compartments for your other stuff.

How we chose the best Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 accessories

When selecting the best accessories for the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, we considered a wide range of peripherals to cover just about any need or use case, from work to gaming. Our evaluation criteria focused on factors such as functionality, build quality, reviews, and value for money.

Some of these items are more specialized, but among the standout accessories that most people will find useful is the Belkin USB-C Hub. This compact hub expands the connectivity options of your IdeaPad Pro 5 by providing multiple ports, including HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, and an SD card reader. Another must-have is a good wireless mouse, and the Logitech MX Master 3 S is a fantastic choice for anybody who doesn't want to rely on a touchpad all day (and who does?). This ergonomic mouse boasts advanced features such as customizable buttons, ultra-fast scrolling, and a high-precision sensor.

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is a great accessory for users who need extra storage but also prioritize data security. This external solid-state drive delivers lightning-fast data transfer speeds and robust encryption, providing peace of mind for storing and transferring sensitive files. Its compact and durable design and USB-C compatibility make it a versatile and reliable storage solution for the IdeaPad Pro 5, whether you're a student, a creative professional, or just someone regularly on the go.

The right accessories for your Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 can greatly enhance your overall experience and overcome the inherent limitations of a laptop. Whether you need expanded connectivity, improved precision, enhanced data security, or something more, the best accessories for the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 are sure to help you get the most out of your machine.