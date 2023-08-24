The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) is already a great laptop as it is. It's one of Lenovo's newest laptops to launch in the U.S., featuring a 16-inch display, and your choice of either AMD or Intel CPUs. No laptop is complete without some accessories, though. If you're working at your desk a lot, you'd want to consider a keyboard, so you can type more comfortably, or maybe an external monitor so you can multitask. Even beyond that, a USB-C docking station can also add more ports to your laptop for the ability to use even more accessories. From these accessories and more, we've collected our favorites for you to consider right here.
-
LG UltraFine 32UN650WAffordable 4K monitor
-
Acer SB272 27-inch Full HD monitorAffordable monitor
-
Arzopa Portable MonitorPortable monitor
-
Source: Tomtoc
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder BagA great shoulder bag
-
Lenovo Yoga laptop sleeveOfficial sleeve
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo 65W AC Power AdapterOfficial charger
-
Source: Anker
Anker 733 Power BankPower up on the go
-
Satechi Dual Dock StandStand + dock
-
Totu 9-in-1 USB-C HubAffordable dongle
-
Crucial X9 Pro portable SSDBackup your files
-
Logitech MX Keys SMulti-device keyboard
-
Logitech MX Master 3SMulti-device mouse
-
Dell Pro Stereo HeadsetFor personal video calls
-
Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcamFor better video calls
-
Source: Twelve South
Twelve South Curve StandStand your laptop
-
Screen Mom Screen CleanerKeep your screen clean
-
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023)
-
LG UltraFine 32UN650WAffordable 4K monitor$397 $450 Save $53
The LG UltraFine 32UN650W has been put through our tests here at XDA, and it's an incredible monitor for the IdeaPad Slim 5. It has a crisp 4K resolution, HDR support, HDMI connectivity, and an easy-to-use joystick for switching inputs.
-
Acer SB272 27-inch Full HD monitorAffordable monitor$120 $170 Save $50
The Acer SB272 27-inch monitor is a great monitor for those who are on a smaller budget. It's a Full HD IPS monitor with super thin bezels. It also has a 100Hz refresh rate and HDMI connectivity.
-
Arzopa Portable MonitorPortable monitor$170 $200 Save $30
The Arzopa Portable Monitor is great for those who are always on the go with their IdeaPad laptop. It's a super portable monitor that can connect over USb-C. The monitor has slim bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It even has speakers.
-
Source: Tomtoc
Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder BagA great shoulder bag
For when you want to carry your IdeaPad on the go, this Tomtoc Shoulder Bag will do the trick. It has shock protection, foam padding, and an outer compartment to store accessories. It also has a padded shoulder strap for extra comfort.
-
Lenovo Yoga laptop sleeveOfficial sleeve
This is one of Lenovo's official sleeves for Yoga laptops, but since it's 16 inches, it also fits the IdeaPad Slim 5. The sleeve has a magnetic flap and is pretty slim, and it is also made of recycled materials.
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo 65W AC Power AdapterOfficial charger$23 $60 Save $37
The Lenovo 65W AC Power Adapter is the official charger for the IdeaPad Slim 5. It has a long USB-C cable and a detachable power brick, so it's easy to carry with you on the go. It's
-
Source: Anker
Anker 733 Power BankPower up on the go
The Anker 733 Power Bank is quite an interesting charger for the IdeaPad Slim 5. This charger can power your laptop when you're home, but it also doubles as a power bank so you can charge your laptop when you're not near an outlet.
-
Satechi Dual Dock StandStand + dock
The Satechi Dual Dock Stand offers you a way to add extra ports, like USB-A and DisplayPort, to your IdeaPad Slim 5 and still raise the laptop up to a more comfortable angle for typing.
-
Totu 9-in-1 USB-C HubAffordable dongle$40 $46 Save $6
The Totu 9-in-1 USB-C Hub is a super affordable USB-C hub for the IdeaPad Slim 5. It has SD card readers, HDMI, USB-A ports, and a PD port for charging your laptop. It's also made of aluminum, so it's sleek and doesn't feel cheap.
-
Crucial X9 Pro portable SSDBackup your files$70 $90 Save $20
The Crucial X9 Pro SSD is a solid portable SSD for your IdeaPad Slim 5. It has fast read and write speeds of 1,050MB/s and comes with a USB-C cable. This SSD is also durable and dustproof, so you can use it almost anywhere.
-
Logitech MX Keys SMulti-device keyboard
The Logitech MX Keys S is one of the best keyboards money can buy. The keyboard is backlit and not only works with your IdeaPad Slim 5 but with two other devices, too. It works over Bluetooth or the included dongle and gives you the option to configure macros to boost your productivity.
-
Logitech MX Master 3SMulti-device mouse$92 $100 Save $8
The Logitech MX Master 3S is one of the more comfortable full-sized mouse money can buy. The mouse has a nice grip and has side-scrolling buttons. It works over Bluetooth with up to three devices and has a smooth magnetic scroll wheel.
-
Dell Pro Stereo HeadsetFor personal video calls$48 $60 Save $12
If you're planning to use your IdeaPad for things like video conferencing, you'll want a headset like the Dell Pro Stereo headset. It features a high-quality microphone, and call controls on the cable to help you quickly mute yourself or control the audio levels.
-
Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcamFor better video calls
The IdeaPad Slim 5 only has a 1080p webcam, so if you want to look even better on video calls, you'll want to consider the Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcam. This webcam has a 4K sensor, and it comes with a tripod and carrying case, letting you use it in more ways than one.
-
Source: Twelve South
Twelve South Curve StandStand your laptop
This stand lets you raise up your laptop to a more ergonomic typing angler. The stand is minimal and you can even slot things underneath it. It is made of aluminum, too, and is quite study, capable of supporting laptops of all kinds.
-
Screen Mom Screen CleanerKeep your screen clean$20 $27 Save $7
When the screen on your laptop gets dirty, this product can help clean it. Simply spray it on the included cloth and rub it around the screen to remove smudges, marks, dust, or anything that might be bothering you.
Picking out the best accessories for Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023)
Picking and choosing the right accessories can help turn your IdeaPad Slim 5 into a much better laptop. If you're looking for the ideal setup, we have some suggestions. You'd want to consider the LG UltraFine 32UN650W as your everyday monitor since it has a great 4K resolution and multiple modes of connectivity. You might also want to buy the Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder bag so you can safely carry your laptop around your shoulders without damaging it. And for charging up on the go? The Anker 733 Power Bank is great. Even if you want to add more ports, the Totu 9-in-1 USB-C Hub is a great option.
If you don't already own the IdeaPad Slim 5, you can buy one with the link below. Even if not, there are a lot of other great laptops you can consider, and these accessories should work fine on them, too.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a mid-range laptop, but it features modern specs, including AMD Ryzen 7030 series or 13th-generation Intel Core processors, along with a Full HD+ display and a solid webcam.