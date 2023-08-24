Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023) is already a great laptop as it is. It's one of Lenovo's newest laptops to launch in the U.S., featuring a 16-inch display, and your choice of either AMD or Intel CPUs. No laptop is complete without some accessories, though. If you're working at your desk a lot, you'd want to consider a keyboard, so you can type more comfortably, or maybe an external monitor so you can multitask. Even beyond that, a USB-C docking station can also add more ports to your laptop for the ability to use even more accessories. From these accessories and more, we've collected our favorites for you to consider right here.

    LG UltraFine 32UN650W
    Affordable 4K monitor
    $397 $450 Save $53

    The LG UltraFine 32UN650W has been put through our tests here at XDA, and it's an incredible monitor for the IdeaPad Slim 5. It has a crisp 4K resolution, HDR support, HDMI connectivity, and an easy-to-use joystick for switching inputs.

    $397 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy
    Acer SB272 27-inch Full HD monitor
    Affordable monitor
    $120 $170 Save $50

    The Acer SB272 27-inch monitor is a great monitor for those who are on a smaller budget. It's a Full HD IPS monitor with super thin bezels. It also has a 100Hz refresh rate and HDMI connectivity.

    $120 at Amazon
    Arzopa Portable Monitor
    Portable monitor
    $170 $200 Save $30

    The Arzopa Portable Monitor is great for those who are always on the go with their IdeaPad laptop. It's a super portable monitor that can connect over USb-C. The monitor has slim bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It even has speakers.

    $170 at Amazon
    Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag
    A great shoulder bag

    For when you want to carry your IdeaPad on the go, this Tomtoc Shoulder Bag will do the trick. It has shock protection, foam padding, and an outer compartment to store accessories. It also has a padded shoulder strap for extra comfort.

    $49 at Amazon
    Lenovo Yoga laptop sleeve
    Official sleeve

    This is one of Lenovo's official sleeves for Yoga laptops, but since it's 16 inches, it also fits the IdeaPad Slim 5. The sleeve has a magnetic flap and is pretty slim, and it is also made of recycled materials.

    $25 at Amazon
    Lenovo 65W AC Power Adapter
    Official charger
    $23 $60 Save $37

    The Lenovo 65W AC Power Adapter is the official charger for the IdeaPad Slim 5. It has a long USB-C cable and a detachable power brick, so it's easy to carry with you on the go. It's

    $23 at Amazon $56 at B&H
    Anker 733 Power Bank
    Power up on the go

    The Anker 733 Power Bank is quite an interesting charger for the IdeaPad Slim 5. This charger can power your laptop when you're home, but it also doubles as a power bank so you can charge your laptop when you're not near an outlet.

    $100 at Amazon $100 at Anker
    Satechi Dual Dock Stand
    Stand + dock

    The Satechi Dual Dock Stand offers you a way to add extra ports, like USB-A and DisplayPort, to your IdeaPad Slim 5 and still raise the laptop up to a more comfortable angle for typing.

    $150 at Satechi
    Totu 9-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Affordable dongle
    $40 $46 Save $6

    The Totu 9-in-1 USB-C Hub is a super affordable USB-C hub for the IdeaPad Slim 5. It has SD card readers, HDMI, USB-A ports, and a PD port for charging your laptop. It's also made of aluminum, so it's sleek and doesn't feel cheap.

    $40 at Amazon
    Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD
    Backup your files
    $70 $90 Save $20

    The Crucial X9 Pro SSD is a solid portable SSD for your IdeaPad Slim 5. It has fast read and write speeds of 1,050MB/s and comes with a USB-C cable. This SSD is also durable and dustproof, so you can use it almost anywhere.

    $70 at Amazon
    Logitech MX Keys S
    Multi-device keyboard

    The Logitech MX Keys S is one of the best keyboards money can buy. The keyboard is backlit and not only works with your IdeaPad Slim 5 but with two other devices, too. It works over Bluetooth or the included dongle and gives you the option to configure macros to boost your productivity.

    $110 at Amazon
    Logitech MX Master 3S
    Multi-device mouse
    $92 $100 Save $8

    The Logitech MX Master 3S is one of the more comfortable full-sized mouse money can buy. The mouse has a nice grip and has side-scrolling buttons. It works over Bluetooth with up to three devices and has a smooth magnetic scroll wheel.

    $92 at Amazon
    Dell Pro Stereo Headset
    For personal video calls
    $48 $60 Save $12

    If you're planning to use your IdeaPad for things like video conferencing, you'll want a headset like the Dell Pro Stereo headset. It features a high-quality microphone, and call controls on the cable to help you quickly mute yourself or control the audio levels.

    $48 at Dell
    Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcam
    For better video calls

    The IdeaPad Slim 5 only has a 1080p webcam, so if you want to look even better on video calls, you'll want to consider the Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcam. This webcam has a 4K sensor, and it comes with a tripod and carrying case, letting you use it in more ways than one.

    $150 at Amazon
    Twelve South Curve Stand
    Stand your laptop

    This stand lets you raise up your laptop to a more ergonomic typing angler. The stand is minimal and you can even slot things underneath it. It is made of aluminum, too, and is quite study, capable of supporting laptops of all kinds.

    $59 at Amazon
    Screen Mom Screen Cleaner
    Keep your screen clean
    $20 $27 Save $7

    When the screen on your laptop gets dirty, this product can help clean it. Simply spray it on the included cloth and rub it around the screen to remove smudges, marks, dust, or anything that might be bothering you.

    $20 at Amazon

Picking out the best accessories for Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023)

Picking and choosing the right accessories can help turn your IdeaPad Slim 5 into a much better laptop. If you're looking for the ideal setup, we have some suggestions. You'd want to consider the LG UltraFine 32UN650W as your everyday monitor since it has a great 4K resolution and multiple modes of connectivity. You might also want to buy the Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder bag so you can safely carry your laptop around your shoulders without damaging it. And for charging up on the go? The Anker 733 Power Bank is great. Even if you want to add more ports, the Totu 9-in-1 USB-C Hub is a great option.

If you don't already own the IdeaPad Slim 5, you can buy one with the link below. Even if not, there are a lot of other great laptops you can consider, and these accessories should work fine on them, too.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2023)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a mid-range laptop, but it features modern specs, including AMD Ryzen 7030 series or 13th-generation Intel Core processors, along with a Full HD+ display and a solid webcam.

$610 at Lenovo (AMD) $640 at Lenovo (Intel) $930 at Best Buy