The Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) is already a great laptop. It has a 120Hz display, 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and a new colorway, which help it stand out from some of the other best Lenovo laptops. However, no laptop is complete without some accessories.
You'll almost certainly want to consider something like an external monitor, so you can boost your productivity, or a case, so you can safely travel with your laptop. You might even want a docking station to connect to more of your peripherals, and a webcam or a headphone for more personal audio. Whatever you need might be, we have a look at 16 of our favorite accessories for you right here from all sorts of categories.
-
LG UltraFine 32UN650WAffordable 4K monitor
-
HP 24MH FHD monitorAffordable monitor
-
Arzopa Portable Monitor 15.6”Portable monitor
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 DockOfficial dock
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 HubAffordable dongle
-
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Compact 65W charger
-
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)Charge on the go
-
Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard IIFor ThinkPad fans
-
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial sleeve
-
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder BagGreat shoulder bag
-
Source: Logitech
Logitech MX Anywhere 3SCompact mouse
-
Logitech H390Affordable headset
-
Source: Anker
Anker PowerConf C200 2K WebcamBetter video calls
-
Source: Razer
Razer Core X ChromaExtra GPU power
-
Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSDFast SSD storage
-
Screen Mom Screen CleanerClean screen
-
Lenovo Slim 7i (2023)
-
LG UltraFine 32UN650WAffordable 4K monitor$444 $450 Save $6
The LG UltraFine 32UN650W is a 4K resolution 32-inch monitor that we've reviewed, This monitor is great because it has a sleek design featuring joystick controls for switching inputs. It even has integrated speakers and the color accuracy is superb for a monitor under $500.
-
HP 24MH FHD monitorAffordable monitor$150 $160 Save $10
If your budget is small, you're going to love the HP 24MH. This 24-inch monitor packs a FHD resolution and HDMI connectivity. It also has integrated speakers so you don't need to add speakers to your desk setup.
-
Arzopa Portable Monitor 15.6”Portable monitor
If you're going to be on the road with your Lenovo Slim 7i (2023), you'll want to consider this monitor. This monitor packs a large 15.6-inch screen and has a 1080p resolution. It also has USB-C and HDMI ports, so it works with two different devices.
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 DockOfficial dock$192 $300 Save $108
The ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock is an official dock for the Slim 7i. It carries ThinkPad branding, but you get multiple USB ports and outputs like HDMI and DisplayPort with this dock, helping you connect to monitors and other accessories.
-
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 HubAffordable dongle$45 $65 Save $20
This is a simple USB-C dongle for your Slim 7i. The dongle is portable and features USB-A ports, HDMI, and card readers, and it supports passthrough charging. It's great to use when on the go.
-
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Compact 65W charger
This is an ultra-compact 65W charger for the Slim 7i. It's really tiny and has collapsible prongs, making it easy to travel with in a bag, a pocket, or in your hands. It doesn't come with a USB-C cable, though.
-
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)Charge on the go
If you need to power up your Slim 7i when on the go and away from an outlet, this portable power bank will do the trick. It has USB-C ports, and USB-A ports onboard, and even comes with a USB-C cable for charging. It has a display, too, showing you charge status.
-
Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard IIFor ThinkPad fans$93 $100 Save $7
While the Slim 7i isn't a ThinkPad, if you like ThinkPad keyboards, you'd love this portable Bluetooth one. It's like it was ripped off the latest ThinkPad models. It's a compact keyboard, too, and the integrated trackpoint means you get a mouse with it for scrolling.
-
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial sleeve$25 $28 Save $3
Travel with your Slim 7i in style with this ThinkPad sleeve. The sleeve is pretty basic and has no extra pockets, but it can keep your laptop safe from scratches since it's made of fabric and has padded corners.
-
Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder BagGreat shoulder bag
If you're traveling with your Slim 7i, this is a great shoulder bag to consider. It sports a padded strap that ensures you're comfortable when carrying your laptop on the go. It also has additional front pockets for your accessories.
-
Source: Logitech
Logitech MX Anywhere 3SCompact mouse
The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is one of the newest mice from Logitech. It's extremely compact and can go anywhere. The mouse also has an 8K DPI sensor, making it quite accurate. Bluetooth connectivity and USB-C charging means you don't have to worry about dongles or running out of battery, either.
-
Logitech H390Affordable headset$21 $40 Save $19
This is an affordable headset from Logitech. It's very lightweight and is easy to take on and off your head. It also has a revolving microphone that you can retract when not in use.
-
Source: Anker
Anker PowerConf C200 2K WebcamBetter video calls$48 $60 Save $12
The Slim 7i has a 1080p webcam, so if you want to look better on your calls, consider this 2K webcam from Anker. It has a big sensor with a wide angle of view, ensuring that you can fit everyone on your calls.
-
Source: Razer
Razer Core X ChromaExtra GPU power
This is an external GPU enclosure. Provided you own a GPU, you can put it inside this enclosure and plug it into your Slim 7i's THunderbolt port to get extra computing power for video editing or gaming.
-
Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSDFast SSD storage$190 $300 Save $110
You can get a blazing fast read speed of over 2800MB/s and a write speed of over 2300MB/s with his SSD, making it ideal for backing up your computer and moving files between your laptop or other computers.
-
Screen Mom Screen CleanerClean screen$20 $27 Save $7
Hate having a dirty laptop? This screen cleaner ensures your screen will never have smudges or other marks. It comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth, too.
Best accessories for Lenovo Slim 7i (2023): Final thoughts
You'll probably not end up buying all of these accessories, but we did include a little bit of everything you might need. One of the most important ones to buy is a solid case, like the Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag, so you can protect your laptop when on the go. And, for when you're at home or in the office with your laptop, it's a good idea to buy a monitor, too like the LG UltraFine 32UN650W which packs a crisp 4K resolution. There's a little bit of every accessory here, and any of them will end up being a game changer for the experience with your laptop.
If you don't have a Lenovo Slim 7i, you can check it out with the links below. It's a really great laptop since it has a tweaked design this year with more ports, and more power with 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood.
Lenovo Slim 7i (2023)
The Lenovo Slim 7i is a thin and lightweight laptop with capable specs and a great 14-inch display. And it brings some great improvements over its predecessor.