The Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) is already a great laptop. It has a 120Hz display, 13th-generation Intel CPUs, and a new colorway, which help it stand out from some of the other best Lenovo laptops. However, no laptop is complete without some accessories.

You'll almost certainly want to consider something like an external monitor, so you can boost your productivity, or a case, so you can safely travel with your laptop. You might even want a docking station to connect to more of your peripherals, and a webcam or a headphone for more personal audio. Whatever you need might be, we have a look at 16 of our favorite accessories for you right here from all sorts of categories.