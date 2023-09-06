While the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) is a laptop that allows you to create content on the go, you can unlock the full potential of the Slim Pro 9i's powerful hardware with the best accessories. From external monitors to Thunderbolt 4 docks that give you additional ports, there's an array of peripherals for the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i that can take your content creation experience to new levels. That's why I've curated a list of my favorite Lenovo Slim Pro 9i accessories.

The Lenovo’s Slim Pro 9i (2023) is one of our favorite lightweight laptops. It's a capable creator laptop that comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch variations, and regardless of which size you buy, it has a great display and powerful performance that can handle video editing and other content creation workloads.

We noted in our review of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) that the webcam is surprisingly poor. The Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcam gives you everything you need to have the best video quality on calls. It connects via USB-C and captures up to 4K video quality.

Do your neck and back a favor and pick up the Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand. This stand will fit any laptop ranging from 10-inches up to 17.3-inches, so it's a perfect fit for the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i. You can take it with you easily on-the-go, so regardless of where you are, you can have a comfortable and ergonomic productivity experience.

Keep your data safe and portable with the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD. This external SSD features a rugged design that provides the drive with the IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Transfer speeds are fast thanks to the USB-C connection, and you can buy it in a vareity of color options.

The Jabra Elite 3 are an affordable option if you don't need all the features of the Sony WH-1000XM5 but still want a pair of earbuds that will last you all-day while still providing a high-quality and detailed audio experience.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are one of the best pair of headphones that you can buy. These headphones feature a sleek and subtle design while delivering great audio quality and active noise cancelation (ANC). There's an all-day battery life of 30 hours, so you can enjoy productivity-boosting ANC for multiple days without needing to recharge.

As a creator laptop, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i doesn't feature the longest-lasting battery. This Anker Nano II 65W charger is able to fully charge your laptop at a fast speed, and it's foldable and lightweight, so you can take it anywhere you take your laptop.

Keep your laptop charged up from anywhere with the Adaman Laptop power bank. It delivers 65W of power to USB-C devices, so it has enough power to charge your Lenovo Pro Slim 9i at full speed. It features a big battery of 20,000mAh, so this power bank is good for multiple charges of the same device.

While the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i does feature a comfortable keyboard, no desk setup is complete without a dedicated one. The Logitech MX Mechanical is one of the best wireless mechanical keyboards on the market, with three switch options to choose from that all provide a satisfying and comfortable typing experience.

It's no secret that using a mouse instead of a trackpad can expand your productivity, and the MX Master 3 is a great option. This wireless mouse features multiple programmable buttons, a customizable scroll-wheel, multi-device support over Bluetooth, and a comfortable design that's designed for long periods of use.

This laptop backpack from Lenovo provides more than enough space for either the 14-inch or 16-inch versions of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, and there's enough room on the inside to carry nearly all the accessories you would want or need.

This Bagasin laptop sleeve is a simple computer case that is designed for laptops up to 16 inches, so either Lenovo Slim Pro 9i size will fit perfectly. It's a relatively simple and affordable case with protection and a few pockets for accessories.

The OWC Go Dock is another compact Thunderbolt 4 dock, but in addition to expanding your USB-C and USB-A connectivity, there's a 2.5G Ethernet port, an HDMI, and an SD card reader. You also don't have to worry about cable management as much, either, as the OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock has a built-in power supply.

The Caldigit Thunderbolt 4 Element hub is a compact dock that gives additional Thunderbolt 4 ports, with three USB-C connections and four USB type-A ports. It gives a much-needed boost to the Pro Slim 9i's port selection iin the way of USB-C ports, and also can be used to connect an 8K display to your laptop via Thunderbolt 4.

If you need a monitor to take on the go with you, the Lenovo Think Vision M14d is a great option. It features a 2440x1400 resolution and features a 16:10 aspect ratio, expanding your workspace. It's incredibly lightweight at just 1.3 pounds, so it's a breeze to take on the go with you, anywhere you go.

If you want an additional monitor for an expanded workspace, but aren't too concerned about color reproduction, then the ViewSonic VX2485-MHU is for you. This 24-inch Full HD IPS panel provides you with an expanded workspace, while also providing you with 60W of USB-C charging to your laptop.

While the Slim Pro 9i (2023) features an incredibly bright display, you can't go wrong with having an additional monitor to expand your workspace. The Dell UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub monitor provides you with a dedicated sRGB mode and significantly more accurate color reproduction than the Slim Pro 9i's display. There's also a built-in USB-C port which can be used to charge your laptop while using the monitor.

The best accessories for the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i: Which should you buy?

When coming up with the items for this list, we considered several key criteria, making sure that every one of our choices will help to improve your workflow and experience using the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i. We were able to identify a few criticisms we had of the laptop in our own review, and we tried our best to address them with our recommendations.

Among the most needed accessories for the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is a monitor geared towards accurate color reproduction, such as the 27-inch Dell UltraSharp U2723QE. Its high-resolution 4K panel and dedicated sRGB mode provide designers with true-to-life color reproduction and a USB-C port that provides 65W of power delivery. It's a great monitor that addresses the issue of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i's poor color accuracy and provides you with a larger canvas for a creative workflow.

If you plan on taking advantage of how lightweight the Slim Pro 9i is, you will want to make sure you bring along a power bank in order to keep it charged. While the battery life isn't all-day on the Slim Pro 9i, the Adaman 65W Power Bank from Baseus can charge your laptop multiple times throughout the day thanks to its expansive 20,000mAh battery.

Finally, we also wanted to give the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i a better webcam. We picked the Logitech Brio 4K Ultra because it's incredibly versatile. It can be placed atop your display or you can use the included mini-tripod, and it captures video in a 4K resolution at 60FPS, ensuring you always look your best on video calls. All things considered, this is a great creator laptop, and with these accessories, we think it can be considered one of the best laptops for creators who need a Windows-based laptop.