Best accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3
Lenovo consistently puts out some of the best business laptops you can buy, and recently, the company introduced its 2022 lineup. Among its new devices for the year, we have the new Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. This is more of a mainstream business laptop, offering all the features business users need in a package that doesn’t try to add too many bells and whistles, while also sticking to a more reasonable price. It’s a great laptop all on its own, but accessories can go a long way in making your Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 work better for you.
This year’s iteration of the ThinkPad T14 actually has some notable upgrades. Not only is it packing more powerful processors, but you get a taller 16:10 display similar to what’s in Lenovo’s best ThinkPads, and there’s an optional Full HD webcam for meetings and video calls. This really makes it a fantastic choice for businesses looking for their next workhorse. But, as we said, no laptop is so good that it can’t be made better, and that’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. We’ve split these into various categories so you can look for what interests you the most – let’s get into it.
Navigate this article:
- Monitors
- Docks and adapters
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- External GPU enclosures (Intel models only)
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
Monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3
Lenovo offers a wide range of configuration options for the display on the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, and with the upgrade to a 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s a better productivity laptop than ever. But some users may still consider a second monitor to be essential. Having two (or more) screens is extremely helpful for productivity, since it gives you that much more space to work with, being able to see multiple apps at once without having to split your workspace into small chunks. A second monitor is one of the most essential accessories you might want to nab for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options:
-
This ASUS ProArt monitor ticks all the right boxes to be an excellent productivity monitor, and it still manages to be reasonably priced. It's a 27-inch panel with Quad HD resolution, 100% sRGB and Rec. 709 coverage, color accuracy rated at Delta E < 2, and it even has a 75Hz refresh rate. Plus, it connects via USB-C and supports 65W charging for your laptop.
-
For those who want the sharpest image quality possible, the LG UltraFine 32UN650-W is a great 4K monitor that nails the basics for work. It's a sharp 27-inch panel that covers 95% of DCI-P3, plus it supports HDR 10 so you can enjoy HDR content. This is an IPS panel so it offers great viewing angles, and AMD FreeSync support also ensures a smooth experience while gaming.
-
Ultrawide monitors are a great way to expand your working space since a single one can often replace two monitors. This one comes with a sharp WQHD panel so it can fit even more content, and because it's designed for conferencing, it even has a 5MP webcam so you look even better during video calls. It can also charge your laptop at 65W thanks to the USB-C connection.
-
What if your monitor could also be your entertainment center? That's what the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 does, with its Tizen-powered experience giving you access to streaming apps, Microsoft Office, and more even without your laptop. Plus, it includes a magnetic webcam so you can get even better quality for your meetings.
-
Not everyone needs the latest and greatest, and while it's not exactly new, this HP monitor is a fantastic choice on a budget. It's a 24-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. In addition to a great screen, it even comes with built-in speakers, which is rare to see at this price. It supports HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs, too.
-
Once you're used to working with two screens, it can be hard to go back to just one, which is unfortunate when you need to work away from your office. With the Lenovo ThinkVision M14, though, you can take your dual-screen setup anywhere with a Full HD 14-inch display that connects via USB Type-C. It even supports power passthrough.
These are just a few highlights, but you can always check out our list of the best monitors overall to see more options.
Docks and adapters for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3
Like most business laptops of its kind, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 has a pretty solid selection of ports to connect accessories. You get two USB Type-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4 support on the Intel models), two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, and an optional SIM card slot if you go with the LTE models. However, that may not be enough, or maybe you want an easier way to connect all your peripherals in one go. That’s where docks and adapters can come in handy. Since the AMD model doesn’t support Thunderbolt, we’ve also included a few docks that use a standard USB Type-C connection.
-
The Anker 777 is one of the most premium-feeling Thunderbolt docks out there, featuring a cool all-metal design that looks and feels durable. It has a lot of ports including four USB Type-A, Thunderbolt daisy-chaining, USB-C, Ethernet, and two HDMI outputs, as well as an SD card reader. It can charge your laptop at 90W.
-
The Kensington SD5600T isn't the newest model around, but it still offers a selection of ports that's hard to come by. It gives you six USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C, two HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and Gigabit Ethernet. You'll be able to plug in just about anything and it's hard to ask for much more, plus it supports 100W power delivery.
-
If you have multiple Thunderbolt-based peripherals, the CalDigit Element Hub is a great way to connect them all thanks to the three Thunderbolt 4 ports built-in. Plus, it also has four USB Type-A ports. There isn't a ton of variety, but this port setup allows the dock to be very small and more affordable than most Thunderbolt docks.
-
For laptops without Thunderbolt support, this Plugable dock delivers a lot of versatility. It supports up to three display outputs at once (two DP and one HDMI), plus Ethernet, four USB Type-A ports, and one USB Type-C port. It even has 60W of power delivery.
-
If you want a more portable hub to add ports to your laptop, this one from Lenovo may do the trick. It gives you three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and a couple of card readers, plus it supports passthrough charging via USB-C. It's very compact, too.
-
If you want a lot of ports without a lot of bulk, this TOTU USB-C Hub might be the perfect solution. It has three USB Type-A ports, two HDMI outputs, VGA for older displays, and SD card readers. It supports passthrough charging up to 100W and it's very affordable too.
Mice and keyboards
Lenovo typically includes some of the best keyboards around in its laptops, but there’s only so much you can do when you’re working within the confines of a portable device. When you’re at your desk, you might still prefer a larger keyboard with all your keys, more key travel, or even mechanical switches. Plus, touchpads are not a proper replacement for a traditional mouse, so that’s something else you might be interested in. If you’re looking to add these accessories to your Lenovo ThinkPad T14 setup, here are some of our recommendations:
-
The Logitech MX Keys is a popular desktop keyboard for its comfortable design and typing experience. The keys have a concave cap that makes them more natural to press despite their low profile, while also making it easier to hit the right key when you need it. While it's sleek, it's still a full-size layout.
-
Proficient typists are probably familiar with mechanical keyboards, and the Keycharon K10 is a great one for productivity. It has a full-size layout, classic design, and it gives you three types of Gateron G Pro switches to choose from.
-
Ergonomic keyboards can be weird to look at, but they're tailor-made to keep your hands comfortable during long work sessions. The arched design keeps the middle keys easily within reach and the wrist rest also provides some extra comfort.
-
If you want both a keyboard and mouse at a relatively affordable price, this may be your best option. The keyboard includes a full layout with a sleek design, and the mouse also looks modern while still being suitable for larger hands. Plus, they both work wirelessly with a single dongle.
-
It's impossible to make one of these lists and not include the MX Master 3, simply because it's that good of a mouse. It has a nice ergonomic design (for right-handed users, at least), a metal MagSpeed scroll wheel with SmartShift, a high-precision sensor, and customizable buttons. It doesn't get much better than this.
-
Much like ergonomic keyboards, this mouse may look a bit strange when you first see it, but it's actually designed to provide more comfort than a regular mouse. The vertical design makes it possible for your wrist to rest in a more natural position while keeping all the buttons within reach.
Headphones and earbuds
The ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 comes with a stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, with the microphones also supporting Dolby Voice. This should make for a good enough experience for calls and consuming media, but it’s still not ideal if you have other people around you. Headphones and earbuds are important because they can help protect your privacy, but also make sure you’re not bothering anyone by playing sound from your speakers. If you need one of these accessories in your setup, here are our recommendations:
-
You probably know of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 from the smartphone world, but they're also one of the best options for PCs. Not only do they feature great sound, ANC, and a modern design, they're one of the few wireless earbuds with a Windows app so you can change settings more easily.
-
The latest wireless earbuds from Sennheiser come with a refined and sleek design, top-notch audio, adaptive noise cancellation, and up to 28 hours of battery life. Three microphones on each earbuds also ensure that others can hear you well during calls.
-
Apple's AirPods are one of the most popular earbuds out there, and the AirPods Pro make it apparent why. With high-quality audio, great ANC, and a comfortable half-in-ear design, these are some of the very best earbuds out there. Plus, Windows has received some optimizations specific to them.
-
The Surface Headphones 2 are one of the best headphones you can buy for any PC, partly because of the intuitive dial controls for adjusting volume and ANC levels. Plus, they have an official Windows app to customize audio settings and more.
-
Sony is an extremely popular brand in the audio space, and you can't go wrong with the WH-1000XM4. They offer top-tier audio, advanced noise cancellation capabilities, and 30-hour battery life wrapped in a classy, premium-feeling design that looks great anywhere.
-
We can't all afford to spend over $200 on a pair of headphones, so the Soundcore Life Q30 by Anker are a great option if you want something more reasonable. It features 40mm drivers with Hi-Res audio, three ANC modes, and 40-hour battery life for under $80.
Webcams for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14
Almost all of Lenovo’s laptops for 2022 come with the option for a Full HD webcam, and that’s an upgrade that’s long overdue. We’d say the built-in webcam can now handle all of your video calling needs fairly well, but maybe you forgot to configure it with the webcam you wanted, or maybe you have a multi-monitor setup where you can’t use your laptop’s webcam. We’ve rounded up the best webcams out there in the past, but here are just a few recommendations for the ThinkPad T14:
-
Whenever we recommend webcams, the Dell UltraSharp 4K makes the list, and that shouldn't be very surprising. It features a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low-light, along with features like auto framing, lighting correction, HDR, and more. It even has Windows Hello facial recognition built-in, so you can't ask for much more.
-
If you want top-tier quality but you're trying to save some money, the Logitech Brio 4K is another stellar webcam with a lot of the features that the Dell UltraSharp has, like light correction and Windows Hello. It's an older model, so while it may not be as good in every way, it's easier to find it on sale so you don't have to spend as much.
-
If you forgot to configure the ThinkPad T14 with a Windows Hello webcam, this is a cheap solution that offers solid video quality along with an IR sensor for facial recognition. It also offers a range of adjustments so you can get the right angle and position, there's a privacy shutter, and dual microphones for calls.
External GPU enclosures (Intel models only)
The ThinkPad T14 doesn’t come with very powerful GPUs, which is about what you’d expect from a business laptop. You can configure the Intel model with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, but that’s not the most powerful GPU around, and if you have demanding creative workloads or you want to do some gaming on the side, you might want some extra power. External GPU enclosures are fantastic accessories that let you hook up a more powerful GPU using a Thunderbolt port on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14.
The caveat here is that Thunderbolt is only available on the Intel variants of this laptop, so these won’t help you if you chose an AMD-powered model. Still, here are some options we recommend:
-
The Mantiz Saturn Pro II eGPU enclosure is a sleek-looking box geared toward professional users. It can fit most modern GPUs and provide up to 550W of power to them, plus 100W to your laptop. It also includes five USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a slot for SATA drives.
-
The Razer Core X Chroma is one of the more popular external GPU enclosures, and it features a 750W PSU, and it can fit up to three-slot wide cards, plus it can deliver up to 100W of power to your laptop. If you want to add some flair to your setup, it also supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting.
-
The Sonnet Breakaway Box is another external GPU geared more towards professional users. It has a 750W PSU and supports GPUs that require 375W of continuous power (plus 100W for peak loads), in addition to charging your laptop at 100W. It's also got a clean look that fits perfectly in a workspace.
Cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14
No matter what laptop you buy, keeping it safe is generally a top priority – after all, you want it to last you as long as possible considering it’s a pretty big investment. That’s why cases are such popular accessories, and we’ve rounded up some great ones for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3:
-
Lenovo's official ThinkPad Sleeve is the perfect match for its laptops. It's a simple black case with a soft fleece interior to keep your laptop safe from everyday bumps and scuffs, and it has an extra pouch for accessories.
-
The Nillkin laptop sleeve does more than protect your laptop. It does keep it safe from bumps, but the opening flap also doubles as a mouse pad, and you can even use it as a laptop stand. It comes in a few subtle colors to choose from.
-
The Kinmac laptop sleeve is one of the most protective options you can find, featuring a largely padded soft interior, a reinforced 360-degree frame, and water resistant fabric. Plus, it has some extra space for accessories.
External storage
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is available with up to 2TB of SSD storage, but there are also accessories like SSDs, HDDs, and flash drives that give you more external storage. For the products below, keep in mind that Thunderbolt-based SSDs won’t support their maximum speeds if you have the AMD variant of the ThinkPad T14.
-
Thunderbolt-based SSDs are still a bit of a rarity, but the ones that exist are fantastic. This one from Sabrent comes in capacities up to 8TB (though there's a 16TB model that's physically bigger) and it offers speeds up to 2,700MB/s, making it one of the fastest on this list.
-
Another super-fast Thunderbolt option is Samsung's X5 SSD. In addition to featuring speeds up to 2,800MB/s, it has a drop-resistant design. Plus, the black and red chassis pairs well with the ThinkPad's design, so it might be the ideal choice.
-
If you need an SSD that can take a beating, the SanDisk Extreme series is made for you. It supports speeds up to 1,050MB/s and it has a rugged metal design that's meant to survive harsh environments and drops. There's also a Pro model that's twice as fast.
-
Want to keep your data safe but still conveniently accessible? The Samsung T7 Touch SSD has a built-in fingerprint reader so you can easily gain access to your data while keeping it away from prying eyes. Plus, it has speeds up to 1,050MB/s and it's fairly affordable for what it offers.
-
While SSDs are the fastest and most modern way to move files around, they can definitely get expensive as you go for higher capacities. If you want a large backup drive for all your files, this desktop HDD gives you up to 18TB of storage for the price of a much smaller SSD.
-
Most external drives are portable enough to carry in a backpack or a bag, but they can still be clunky to pass around if you're trying to quickly share a file. The Kingston Micro Duo 3C flash drive is super compact and offers up to 128GB of storage which you can plug into your PC or phone.
Chargers
Unlike some phones, laptops still include chargers in the box, so we don’t expect most people to need a new one, but accidents do happen. Whether you’ve misplaced your charger or it broke for some reason, you might need a replacement, so here are some options that will work well with the ThinkPad T14:
-
This official charger from Lenovo uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology to achieve a super compact size while still delivering 65W of power to your laptop, making it ideal for just about anyone who needs a charger. It also works with other devices, like phones.
-
Don't want to spend a ton on your new charger? This Amazon Basics model can deliver up to 65W of power to your laptop while also being compact. Plus, it's much cheaper than the official one from Lenovo.
-
Do you ever wish you had one charger for all your devices? Well, this is it - with 108W of total power, this charger can juice up your laptop, tablet, phone, and whatever else. Speeds will vary depending on how many devices you plug in.
Miscellaneous
By now, you’ve probably seen just about every kind of accessory you might want for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14, but there are a couple more things you might be interested in. These don’t really fit in a specific category, so we’ll leave them below in case they interest you:
-
Have you ever been working at a desk that was too low or wished you could stand up? The Moft Z laptop stand is a thin folding stand that addresses that problem, giving you a multitude of ways to prop up your laptop so you can get comfortable and be productive.
-
We've already covered some audio products, but the Razer Anzu are wholly unique. These glasses have speakers built into the arms, and they come with two pairs of lenses - one for filtering blue light from your laptop and one for filtering sunlight while you're outside.
-
Over time, your laptop will inevitably gather some dust and potentially other kinds of dirt on the screen, and you'll need to clean it. This large pack of cleaning wipes is designed for all kinds of screens, and it's effective and inexpensive.
And that’s about it for all the accessories we can recommend for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. We believe we’ve covered just about every category you could be interested in, including some more out-there products, so there’s definitely something for everyone here. If you’re creating a desk setup for the first time, our advice would probably be to start with the second monitor, since it really is a huge help when it comes to productivity.
If you haven’t yet, you can but the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 below, though only the Intel-powered model is available as of writing this article. The AMD version is expected to arrive in June 2022. If you want to look at other options, check out our list of the best laptops overall.
-
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is a business laptop powered by Intel 12th-gen or AMD Ryzen 6000 processors. It has a 16:10 display, lots of ports, and it nails all the basics for businesses.