Best accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

Lenovo consistently puts out some of the best business laptops you can buy, and recently, the company introduced its 2022 lineup. Among its new devices for the year, we have the new Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. This is more of a mainstream business laptop, offering all the features business users need in a package that doesn’t try to add too many bells and whistles, while also sticking to a more reasonable price. It’s a great laptop all on its own, but accessories can go a long way in making your Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 work better for you.

This year’s iteration of the ThinkPad T14 actually has some notable upgrades. Not only is it packing more powerful processors, but you get a taller 16:10 display similar to what’s in Lenovo’s best ThinkPads, and there’s an optional Full HD webcam for meetings and video calls. This really makes it a fantastic choice for businesses looking for their next workhorse. But, as we said, no laptop is so good that it can’t be made better, and that’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. We’ve split these into various categories so you can look for what interests you the most – let’s get into it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

Lenovo offers a wide range of configuration options for the display on the ThinkPad T14 Gen 3, and with the upgrade to a 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s a better productivity laptop than ever. But some users may still consider a second monitor to be essential. Having two (or more) screens is extremely helpful for productivity, since it gives you that much more space to work with, being able to see multiple apps at once without having to split your workspace into small chunks. A second monitor is one of the most essential accessories you might want to nab for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options:

These are just a few highlights, but you can always check out our list of the best monitors overall to see more options.

Docks and adapters for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3

Like most business laptops of its kind, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 has a pretty solid selection of ports to connect accessories. You get two USB Type-C ports (with Thunderbolt 4 support on the Intel models), two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, and an optional SIM card slot if you go with the LTE models. However, that may not be enough, or maybe you want an easier way to connect all your peripherals in one go. That’s where docks and adapters can come in handy. Since the AMD model doesn’t support Thunderbolt, we’ve also included a few docks that use a standard USB Type-C connection.

Mice and keyboards

Lenovo typically includes some of the best keyboards around in its laptops, but there’s only so much you can do when you’re working within the confines of a portable device. When you’re at your desk, you might still prefer a larger keyboard with all your keys, more key travel, or even mechanical switches. Plus, touchpads are not a proper replacement for a traditional mouse, so that’s something else you might be interested in. If you’re looking to add these accessories to your Lenovo ThinkPad T14 setup, here are some of our recommendations:

Headphones and earbuds

The ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 comes with a stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, with the microphones also supporting Dolby Voice. This should make for a good enough experience for calls and consuming media, but it’s still not ideal if you have other people around you. Headphones and earbuds are important because they can help protect your privacy, but also make sure you’re not bothering anyone by playing sound from your speakers. If you need one of these accessories in your setup, here are our recommendations:

Webcams for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14

Almost all of Lenovo’s laptops for 2022 come with the option for a Full HD webcam, and that’s an upgrade that’s long overdue. We’d say the built-in webcam can now handle all of your video calling needs fairly well, but maybe you forgot to configure it with the webcam you wanted, or maybe you have a multi-monitor setup where you can’t use your laptop’s webcam. We’ve rounded up the best webcams out there in the past, but here are just a few recommendations for the ThinkPad T14:

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Best of the best Whenever we recommend webcams, the Dell UltraSharp 4K makes the list, and that shouldn't be very surprising. It features a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low-light, along with features like auto framing, lighting correction, HDR, and more. It even has Windows Hello facial recognition built-in, so you can't ask for much more. See at Amazon Logitech Brio 4K Popular alternative If you want top-tier quality but you're trying to save some money, the Logitech Brio 4K is another stellar webcam with a lot of the features that the Dell UltraSharp has, like light correction and Windows Hello. It's an older model, so while it may not be as good in every way, it's easier to find it on sale so you don't have to spend as much. See at Amazon Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam Cheap Windows Hello If you forgot to configure the ThinkPad T14 with a Windows Hello webcam, this is a cheap solution that offers solid video quality along with an IR sensor for facial recognition. It also offers a range of adjustments so you can get the right angle and position, there's a privacy shutter, and dual microphones for calls. See at Lenovo

External GPU enclosures (Intel models only)

The ThinkPad T14 doesn’t come with very powerful GPUs, which is about what you’d expect from a business laptop. You can configure the Intel model with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, but that’s not the most powerful GPU around, and if you have demanding creative workloads or you want to do some gaming on the side, you might want some extra power. External GPU enclosures are fantastic accessories that let you hook up a more powerful GPU using a Thunderbolt port on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14.

The caveat here is that Thunderbolt is only available on the Intel variants of this laptop, so these won’t help you if you chose an AMD-powered model. Still, here are some options we recommend:

Mantiz MZ-03 Saturn Pro II Sleek and powerful The Mantiz Saturn Pro II eGPU enclosure is a sleek-looking box geared toward professional users. It can fit most modern GPUs and provide up to 550W of power to them, plus 100W to your laptop. It also includes five USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a slot for SATA drives. See at Amazon Razer Core X Chroma For gamers The Razer Core X Chroma is one of the more popular external GPU enclosures, and it features a 750W PSU, and it can fit up to three-slot wide cards, plus it can deliver up to 100W of power to your laptop. If you want to add some flair to your setup, it also supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting. See at Amazon Sonnet Breakaway Box Sleek and profesional The Sonnet Breakaway Box is another external GPU geared more towards professional users. It has a 750W PSU and supports GPUs that require 375W of continuous power (plus 100W for peak loads), in addition to charging your laptop at 100W. It's also got a clean look that fits perfectly in a workspace. See at Amazon

Cases for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14

No matter what laptop you buy, keeping it safe is generally a top priority – after all, you want it to last you as long as possible considering it’s a pretty big investment. That’s why cases are such popular accessories, and we’ve rounded up some great ones for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3:

Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve The official case Lenovo's official ThinkPad Sleeve is the perfect match for its laptops. It's a simple black case with a soft fleece interior to keep your laptop safe from everyday bumps and scuffs, and it has an extra pouch for accessories. See at Amazon Nillkin Laptop Sleeve Multi-function sleeve The Nillkin laptop sleeve does more than protect your laptop. It does keep it safe from bumps, but the opening flap also doubles as a mouse pad, and you can even use it as a laptop stand. It comes in a few subtle colors to choose from. See at Amazon Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve All-around protection The Kinmac laptop sleeve is one of the most protective options you can find, featuring a largely padded soft interior, a reinforced 360-degree frame, and water resistant fabric. Plus, it has some extra space for accessories. See at Amazon

External storage

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is available with up to 2TB of SSD storage, but there are also accessories like SSDs, HDDs, and flash drives that give you more external storage. For the products below, keep in mind that Thunderbolt-based SSDs won’t support their maximum speeds if you have the AMD variant of the ThinkPad T14.

Chargers

Unlike some phones, laptops still include chargers in the box, so we don’t expect most people to need a new one, but accidents do happen. Whether you’ve misplaced your charger or it broke for some reason, you might need a replacement, so here are some options that will work well with the ThinkPad T14:

Miscellaneous

By now, you’ve probably seen just about every kind of accessory you might want for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14, but there are a couple more things you might be interested in. These don’t really fit in a specific category, so we’ll leave them below in case they interest you:

And that’s about it for all the accessories we can recommend for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. We believe we’ve covered just about every category you could be interested in, including some more out-there products, so there’s definitely something for everyone here. If you’re creating a desk setup for the first time, our advice would probably be to start with the second monitor, since it really is a huge help when it comes to productivity.

If you haven’t yet, you can but the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 below, though only the Intel-powered model is available as of writing this article. The AMD version is expected to arrive in June 2022. If you want to look at other options, check out our list of the best laptops overall.