Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Lenovo's ThinkPads are some of the best business laptops on the market, and while you may be most familiar with laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, there are some great, cheaper models available too, like the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It's actually one of the most popular in Lenovo's lineup due to its focus on nailing the basics without adding too many bells and whistles. But of course, as good of a laptop as it may be, you're probably going to want some accessories to make the most of it, and we're here to help with that.

From simple cases to monitors and docking stations, we've rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. There's a good chance you don't need everything on this list, but if there's something you're looking for, we're bound to have it here.

  • Thinkpad_sleeve__1_-removebg-preview
    Lenovo ThinkPad Sleeve
    Official sleeve
    $21 $28 Save $7

    If you want to keep your laptop safe while traveling, the official ThinkPad sleeve gives you solid protection while keeping the subdued and professional style of the ThinkPad laptops. It also has some space for extras in the pouch on the outside.

    $26 at Amazon $21 at Lenovo
  • Kinmac 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
    Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve
    Stylish protection

    If you want something a bit more stylish, this Kinmac sleeve comes in over 20 patterns so you can get just the right look. Plus, it has tons of padding and reinforced corners, so you don't have to worry about drops and bumps damaging your laptop.

    $29 at Amazon
  • Case_5_cropped-removebg-preview
    Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag
    Space for extras

    This Lacdo sleeve is great if you have a lot of extra things you want to carry. With two external pouches, you can carry accessories and anything else you need for your work day, and the shoulder strap makes it even easier to carry with you, too.

    $29 at Amazon (14 inches)
  • New_Project__2___1_-removebg-preview-2
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Premium docking station

    There aren't many docks out there that offer everything the CalDigit TS4 has. With a total of 18 ports, it includes display outputs, Ethernet, downstream Thunderbolt, and plenty of USB Type-A ports in a premium chassis. However, this dock is more suited for the Intel model since it uses Thunderbolt.

    $400 at Amazon $400 at B&H
  • The Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock lets you expand out your ThinkPad's ports without worrying about space. There's a compact and foldable USB-C cable included, and a wide array of ports that you'd typically find on bigger docks of the same price.
    Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock
    Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock
    Compact ports

    If you want a few more ports without the bulk (or the high price tag), the Lenovo USB-C MIini Dock is a great option that gives you a USB-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and even VGA for all the peripherals you may want to use. It also supports power delivery with compatible chargers, so you can keep your laptop juiced up.

    $128 at Lenovo
  • Lenovo ThinkVision P24h-2L
    Lenovo ThinkVision P24h-2L
    Sharp monitor

    The Lenovo ThinkVision P24h-2L is a great way to expand your workspace. It's a 24-inch monitor with sharp Quad HD resolution and nearly 100% coverage of sRGB. It includes a wide degree of adjustments and the stand can also prop up your phone, plus it supports USB-C connectivity.

    $424 at Lenovo
  • LG DualUp Monitor
    LG DualUp Monitor
    For multi-tasking

    Perfect for increasing your productivity, the LG DualUp Monitor is a unique display that's basically like having two monitors stacked on top of each other. It's great if you use multiple apps at once and need to read a lot of text.

    $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy
  • Arzopa portable (1)
    Arzopa Portable Monitor
    Portable monitor
    $136 $200 Save $64

    If you've gotten used to having two screens at all times, the Arzopa portable monitor lets you live the dual-screen life anywhere. This is a 13-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio that's just right for expanding your productivity wherever you go.

    $136 at Amazon
  • Master_3s__1_-removebg-preview
    Logitech MX Master 3S
    Best mouse

    Arguably one of the best mice on the market, the Logitech MX Master 3S features a premium ergonomic design with a metal scroll wheel and even a second wheel for horizontal scrolling. It also has an upgraded 8K DPI sensor for better tracking on any surface.

    $99 at Amazon
  • Lenovo professional Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
    Lenovo Professional Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
    Keyboard and mouse
    $65 $70 Save $5

    If you want to complete your setup in classic ThinkPad fashion, this keyboard and mouse bundle gives you everything you need to get work done without being overly expensive.With a classic black and red look, it's perfect for ThinkPad users.

    $65 at Lenovo
  • New Project-2-6
    Apple AirPods Pro 2
    Premium wireless earbuds
    $200 $249 Save $49

    The AirPods Pro 2 are arguably one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds on the market, with a comfortable design, intuitive controls, and some of the best audio quality and ANC you can find. Plus, the latest models have a new improved transparency mode, too.

    $250 at Best Buy $200 at Amazon
  • Logitech H390 headset
    Logitech H390
    Budget headphones
    $20 $40 Save $20

    Ideal for professional users, the Logitech H390 is a wired USB headset that delivers solid audio quality and a rotating microphone to power your calls and video meetings without breaking the bank.

    $20 at Amazon $20 at Best Buy
  • Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra
    Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra
    Best webcam

    If you want to look your best during meetings, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is an absolutely phenomenal webcam with a huge 4K sensor and uncompressed 4K video support. It delivers exceptional quality, even in low-light, outclassing almost everything else on the market.

    $300 at Razer
  • Razer_Core_X__1_-removebg-preview
    Razer Core X
    Add more GPU power
    $372 $400 Save $28

    If you need more graphics power than the ThinkPad t14 can offer,m the Razer Core X is a great way to expand it. This is one of the best eGPU enclosures out there, with a 650W PSU and space for triple-slot graphics cards ensuring compatibility with most modern GPUs.

    $372 at Amazon
  • Sandisk Professional Pro-G40
    SanDisk Professional PRO-G40
    Fast, durable storage
    $250 $300 Save $50

    This top-tier professional SSD is not only incredibly fast — with speeds up to 2,700MB/s — but it also has a durable design made to withstand 4000 pounds of crushing force, drops up to three meters, and damage from water and dust. It's even more durable than a ThinkPad laptop.

    $250 at Amazon
  • Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter
    Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter
    Compact charger

    If you need an extra charger or lost your original one, the Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN charger is a great replacement, with a compact design and enough power to keep your laptop charged just as the original charger would. It's not super expensive, either.

    $50 at Lenovo

More on the best accessories for your ThinkPad laptop

With all that, your needs should be covered, no matter what you're looking for to enhance your experience. As we've mentioned, you probably don't need everything on this list, but if there's anything you feel could be improved, there's a good chance something on this list will help. At the very least, you might want a case to keep the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 safe while you move around.

At writing time, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 isn't yet available to buy, but it should be on the way in the coming weeks. We'll be sure to have a link below as soon as possible, but if you don't want to wait, you can check out the best laptops on the market right now.