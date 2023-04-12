Lenovo's ThinkPads are some of the best business laptops on the market, and while you may be most familiar with laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, there are some great, cheaper models available too, like the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. It's actually one of the most popular in Lenovo's lineup due to its focus on nailing the basics without adding too many bells and whistles. But of course, as good of a laptop as it may be, you're probably going to want some accessories to make the most of it, and we're here to help with that.
From simple cases to monitors and docking stations, we've rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4. There's a good chance you don't need everything on this list, but if there's something you're looking for, we're bound to have it here.
-
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial sleeve
-
Kinmac 360 Protective SleeveStylish protection
-
Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder BagSpace for extras
-
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium docking station
-
Lenovo USB-C Mini DockCompact ports
-
Lenovo ThinkVision P24h-2LSharp monitor
-
LG DualUp MonitorFor multi-tasking
-
Arzopa Portable MonitorPortable monitor
-
Logitech MX Master 3SBest mouse
-
Lenovo Professional Wireless Keyboard and Mouse ComboKeyboard and mouse
-
Apple AirPods Pro 2Premium wireless earbuds
-
Logitech H390Budget headphones
-
Razer Kiyo Pro UltraBest webcam
-
Razer Core XAdd more GPU power
-
SanDisk Professional PRO-G40Fast, durable storage
-
Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN AdapterCompact charger
-
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial sleeve$21 $28 Save $7
If you want to keep your laptop safe while traveling, the official ThinkPad sleeve gives you solid protection while keeping the subdued and professional style of the ThinkPad laptops. It also has some space for extras in the pouch on the outside.
-
Kinmac 360 Protective SleeveStylish protection
If you want something a bit more stylish, this Kinmac sleeve comes in over 20 patterns so you can get just the right look. Plus, it has tons of padding and reinforced corners, so you don't have to worry about drops and bumps damaging your laptop.
-
Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder BagSpace for extras
This Lacdo sleeve is great if you have a lot of extra things you want to carry. With two external pouches, you can carry accessories and anything else you need for your work day, and the shoulder strap makes it even easier to carry with you, too.
-
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium docking station
There aren't many docks out there that offer everything the CalDigit TS4 has. With a total of 18 ports, it includes display outputs, Ethernet, downstream Thunderbolt, and plenty of USB Type-A ports in a premium chassis. However, this dock is more suited for the Intel model since it uses Thunderbolt.
-
Lenovo USB-C Mini DockCompact ports
If you want a few more ports without the bulk (or the high price tag), the Lenovo USB-C MIini Dock is a great option that gives you a USB-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and even VGA for all the peripherals you may want to use. It also supports power delivery with compatible chargers, so you can keep your laptop juiced up.
-
Lenovo ThinkVision P24h-2LSharp monitor
The Lenovo ThinkVision P24h-2L is a great way to expand your workspace. It's a 24-inch monitor with sharp Quad HD resolution and nearly 100% coverage of sRGB. It includes a wide degree of adjustments and the stand can also prop up your phone, plus it supports USB-C connectivity.
-
LG DualUp MonitorFor multi-tasking
Perfect for increasing your productivity, the LG DualUp Monitor is a unique display that's basically like having two monitors stacked on top of each other. It's great if you use multiple apps at once and need to read a lot of text.
-
Arzopa Portable MonitorPortable monitor$136 $200 Save $64
If you've gotten used to having two screens at all times, the Arzopa portable monitor lets you live the dual-screen life anywhere. This is a 13-inch panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio that's just right for expanding your productivity wherever you go.
-
Logitech MX Master 3SBest mouse
Arguably one of the best mice on the market, the Logitech MX Master 3S features a premium ergonomic design with a metal scroll wheel and even a second wheel for horizontal scrolling. It also has an upgraded 8K DPI sensor for better tracking on any surface.
-
Lenovo Professional Wireless Keyboard and Mouse ComboKeyboard and mouse$65 $70 Save $5
If you want to complete your setup in classic ThinkPad fashion, this keyboard and mouse bundle gives you everything you need to get work done without being overly expensive.With a classic black and red look, it's perfect for ThinkPad users.
-
Apple AirPods Pro 2Premium wireless earbuds$200 $249 Save $49
The AirPods Pro 2 are arguably one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds on the market, with a comfortable design, intuitive controls, and some of the best audio quality and ANC you can find. Plus, the latest models have a new improved transparency mode, too.
-
Logitech H390Budget headphones$20 $40 Save $20
Ideal for professional users, the Logitech H390 is a wired USB headset that delivers solid audio quality and a rotating microphone to power your calls and video meetings without breaking the bank.
-
Razer Kiyo Pro UltraBest webcam
If you want to look your best during meetings, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is an absolutely phenomenal webcam with a huge 4K sensor and uncompressed 4K video support. It delivers exceptional quality, even in low-light, outclassing almost everything else on the market.
-
Razer Core XAdd more GPU power$372 $400 Save $28
If you need more graphics power than the ThinkPad t14 can offer,m the Razer Core X is a great way to expand it. This is one of the best eGPU enclosures out there, with a 650W PSU and space for triple-slot graphics cards ensuring compatibility with most modern GPUs.
-
SanDisk Professional PRO-G40Fast, durable storage$250 $300 Save $50
This top-tier professional SSD is not only incredibly fast — with speeds up to 2,700MB/s — but it also has a durable design made to withstand 4000 pounds of crushing force, drops up to three meters, and damage from water and dust. It's even more durable than a ThinkPad laptop.
-
Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN AdapterCompact charger
If you need an extra charger or lost your original one, the Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN charger is a great replacement, with a compact design and enough power to keep your laptop charged just as the original charger would. It's not super expensive, either.
More on the best accessories for your ThinkPad laptop
With all that, your needs should be covered, no matter what you're looking for to enhance your experience. As we've mentioned, you probably don't need everything on this list, but if there's anything you feel could be improved, there's a good chance something on this list will help. At the very least, you might want a case to keep the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 safe while you move around.
At writing time, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 isn't yet available to buy, but it should be on the way in the coming weeks. We'll be sure to have a link below as soon as possible, but if you don't want to wait, you can check out the best laptops on the market right now.