The Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is here, and if the first 11 generations are anything to go by, this 14-inch ultrabook is sure to become one of the most popular business laptops out there. This refresh sports new Intel Core Ultra processors along with an upgraded webcam. This laptop is the flagship of Lenovo's lineup, and the best ThinkPad deserves the best accessories. With its impressive hardware, numerous ports, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 can support a wide array of peripherals. Whether you're planning to use your ThinkPad as a desktop workstation or you're looking for things to make your life easier when you're on the go, these are the best accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 to help you get the most out of this excellent ultrabook:

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon doesn't feature a discrete GPU option, but if you have a GPU of your own, you can hook it up to your laptop with the Razer Core X. This external GPU enclosure features its own 650W power supply and supports both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

You'll need to bring your own USB-C cable, but the Anker 715 Nano II is a great 65W charger that works perfectly with the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. It's a great backup USB-C charger to keep in your bag or plugged in at your secondary workspace.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is available with up to a 2TB SSD, but if you need more or just want some external storage, the SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 is a worthy choice. It features a very rugged drop-resistant design with a housing that can withstand up to 4,000 pounds of crushing force. It also boasts speeds of up to 3GB/s and is available with 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB of storage space.

One of the bigger upgrades Lenovo brought to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 was the webcam, which is now a very nice 8MP shooter. Nonetheless, if you're serious about video calls and streaming, the Logitech Brio webcam is still a worthy upgrade. Its sharp 13MP sensor is capable of streaming and recording in 4K, and you can attach it right to your laptop.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12's 57Whr battery should deliver pretty good battery life, but if you're away from your desk frequently, you can always use more power. The Lenovo Go 20,000mAh power bank is a portable charger with enough juice to give your ThinkPad a full juice-up, ensuring you won't have to frantically hunt for an outlet too often.

Over-ear headphones are great for long work and jam sessions, but they're not the most portable. However, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are pocket-sized earbuds that let you enjoy quality audio and active noise-canceling when you're taking you and your ThinkPad are on the move.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones are an excellent pair of noise-canceling cans for drowning out the world around you without disturbing your neighbors. They're bulky, but they're very comfortable and sound great. Their effective active noise-canceling technology also sets the standard for ANC headphones.

ThinkPads are known to have pretty good keyboards, and the X1 Carbon Gen 12 is no exception. However, if you do a lot of typing, you should invest in a good set of mechanical keys. The Das Keyboard 4 Professional is a sleek mechanical keyboard that's available with Cherry MX red, brown, or blue switches. It also doesn't look out of place in an office environment, unlike gaudier RGB gaming keyboards.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 has a roomy touchpad and iconic TrackPoint nub, but nothing beats a proper mouse when you're sitting at your desk. The Logitech MX Master 3S remains our favorite full-sized wireless mouse thanks to its precision, great build quality, and ergonomic palm-filling design. It's a great addition to any desktop workstation.

You don't have to sacrifice the convenience of a second display just because you're away from your desk. The Lenovo ThinkVision M14 portable monitor is the perfect companion to the Thinkpad X1 Carbon Gen 12, giving you a second 14-inch 1080p workspace with 300 nits of brightness.

The ASUS ProArt PA278CV is a great display for creative professionals looking for a high-grade monitor for visual design. Its 27-inch IPS panel has a 1440p Quad HD resolution, which is already an upgrade over more common 1080p monitors, but also boasts a 100% sRGB color gamut for superb accuracy. It's ideal for graphic designers, 3D artists, and other creators.

The easiest way to enhance your productivity is with an external display, and the HP 24MH is a great workhorse monitor that's easy on the wallet. It features a 24-inch 1080p IPS panel that offers good color accuracy and comfortable viewing angles. You can hook it right up to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 via HDMI or use the DisplayPort connection with a compatible docking station.

A cheaper and more portable alternative to the full-sized Thunderbolt dock is Lenovo's 7-in-1 USB-C hub. This handy laptop docking station can go with you anywhere but still expands your ThinkPad's capabilities by adding additional USB Type-A ports, an HDMI connection, and two SD card readers.

If you're parking your ThinkPad at a desk, a docking station like the Lenovo Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock helps you tie everything together. Along with giving you connections for external monitors, a mouse, a keyboard, and other accessories, this Thunderbolt 4 dock expands the ThinkPad's connectivity with DisplayPort, Ethernet, and extra USB Type-A ports.

If you need something with more pockets than a laptop sleeve, the Tomtoc 360 laptop case is a great shoulder bag. At 14 inches, this sleek case is the perfect size for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, and the two external pockets provide enough room for items like a phone or slim charger. Its waterproof material and edge-to-edge padding also offer ample protection for your ThinkPad.

A good laptop needs a good case, and if you just need something simple, the Lenovo Urban sleeve is a great choice. This no-frills waterproof case protects your ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 from bumps and scrapes when you're on the move, and it's perfectly sized for 14-inch laptops. It also has a spacious external accessory pocket.

Choosing the best accessories for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a powerful laptop with a ton of connectivity, meaning it offers broad compatibility with the majority of popular laptop peripherals on the market. When narrowing down our choices for the best accessories for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, we focused on the essentials first, such as a good case. Lenovo's own Urban Sleeve is a great choice, as is the TomToc 360 shoulder bag for on-the-go professionals who want something that's more like a briefcase.

We also wanted to include accessories that enhance productivity and allow users to get the most out of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12's impressive hardware. When at a desk, a good external display is a great way to broaden your workspace, with the color-accurate Asus ProArt 27-inch QHD monitor being our favorite choice for professionals and creators. A good mouse like the Logitech MX Master 3S also frees you from the touchpad. Although the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a comfortable keyboard (with the Fn and Ctrl keys finally in their proper place), typists will also appreciate a set of mechanical keys like the Das Keyboard 4 Professional.

Finally, a good docking station can serve as a convenient hook-up point for all of these accessories while expanding the ThinkPad X1 Carbon's connectivity even further. Lenovo's ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock is our choice for this, as it gives you a ton of connections for peripherals, displays, storage devices, and so forth. However, Lenovo also offers a handy 7-in-1 USB hub for those who would prefer a simpler, cheaper, and more portable alternative to a full-sized docking station.