When shopping for a new business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 should be at the top of your list. This great new Lenovo laptop is not only compact but thanks to the 13th-generation Intel P-series CPU under the hood, is plenty powerful for everyday productivity. As a mainstream business laptop, you get everything that you might to power through work, but no laptop is complete without some accessories.

Since the screen is limited in size to 13.3 inches, you might want to consider an external display to add to your desk for better multitasking, or maybe you want to pick up a dock since this ThinkPad has a limited port selection? Whatever the case, there are a lot of accessories you can use to heighten your laptop experience.