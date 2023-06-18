When shopping for a new business laptop, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 should be at the top of your list. This great new Lenovo laptop is not only compact but thanks to the 13th-generation Intel P-series CPU under the hood, is plenty powerful for everyday productivity. As a mainstream business laptop, you get everything that you might to power through work, but no laptop is complete without some accessories.
Since the screen is limited in size to 13.3 inches, you might want to consider an external display to add to your desk for better multitasking, or maybe you want to pick up a dock since this ThinkPad has a limited port selection? Whatever the case, there are a lot of accessories you can use to heighten your laptop experience.
LG UltraFine 32UN650WAffordable 4K monitor
Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20Premium monitor
HP 24MH FHD monitorBudget monitor
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockThunderbolt dock
Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 HubSleek and simple dongle
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)USB-C docking station
Logitech MX Anywhere 3SPortable mouse
Logitech MX Keys S ComboComfy keyboard + mouse combo
Anker Soundcore Life Q30For personal audio
Dell Pro WebcamBetter video calls
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveBest case
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with standStand + case
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest powerbank
Lenovo 65W USB-C ChargerCompact charger
Anker 736 Nano II 100W ChargerMultiport charger
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2Portable SSD
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3
The LG UltraFine 32UN650W is an excellent monitor, as we found in our testing. It packs a crisp 4K resolution and has many premium features like joystick controls for switching inputs and HDR support. It's a great addition to a business laptop like the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3.
Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20Premium monitor$499 $769 Save $270
The Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 is another monitor we've put through our tests. It offers great good color accuracy. It also packs a good 4K resolution and incredible color accuracy levels. And let's not forget, it has a USB hub and plenty of ports to connect your laptop to.
HP 24MH FHD monitorBudget monitor
While it's not a fancy monitor by any means, the HP 24MH is a great display to buy for your ThinkPad if you're on a budget. You'll get a basic FHD resolution, but it has integrated speakers, usually only found in more expensive monitors.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockThunderbolt dock
The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a great Thunderbolt 4 dock for your ThinkPad. It has 16 ports total and offers support for connecting up to four 4K displays. You'll even get card readers, and plenty of USB-A ports on the back.
Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 HubSleek and simple dongle$45 $65 Save $20
The Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a simple dongle from Lenovo. It's not fancy, but it offers the basics, with extra HDMI, USB-C, and even card readers.
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)USB-C docking station
We've tested the Anker 575 in our setup and find it hard to not suggest this dock for any ThinkPad. While it won't offer Thunderbolt speeds, this dock has plenty to like, including tons of USB-A ports on the back, and driverless connectivity to drive triple monitor setups.
Logitech MX Anywhere 3SPortable mouse
We recently reviewed the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S. If you're out and about with your ThinkPad, this mouse will work great with your travels. It's extremely compact, is quiet, recharges via USB-C, and works with three devices.
Logitech MX Keys S ComboComfy keyboard + mouse combo
If you're looking for a new keyboard and mouse combination bundle, look no further than the Logitech MX Keys S Combo. It includes the MX Keys S keyboard which works with three devices, has back lighting, the MX Master 3S, which is an ergonomic mouse, and a comfy wrist rest.
Anker Soundcore Life Q30For personal audio
These affordable pair of headphones can provide solid noise cancelation, long 60-hour battery life, and great personal sound with your ThinkPad.
Dell Pro WebcamBetter video calls$110 $135 Save $25
The Dell Pro Webcam is a webcam with a 2K resolution sensor. It's better than the integrated webcam on your ThinkPad, and it's sure to make you look better on your next video call.
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveBest case
This is the official sleeve for Lenovo ThinkPads. It has the classic black ThinkPad look and comes with a carrying handle to take your laptop on the go safely. It's pretty basic, though, and lacks extra pouches.
Nillkin Laptop Sleeve with standStand + case
Going to take your work on the go? When you carry your ThinkPad around, this case will not only protect it, but also open up to offer a stand for you to elevate your laptop and type at a more comfortable angle.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest powerbank
On the go and away from an outlet? This is the portable power bank for you. It has a 20,000 mAh capacity, so it can charge your ThinkPad about one and a half times. It also comes with a USB-C cable and has a readout on the display to let you know how much juice is left inside.
Lenovo 65W USB-C ChargerCompact charger
This is one of the official chargers for the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3. It has foldable prongs, and comes with a USB-C cable. It's also pretty compact compared to the original power brick that comes with your ThinkPad.
Anker 736 Nano II 100W ChargerMultiport charger
If you want to charge your ThinkPad and other devices at the same time, this is the charger for you. While it doesn't come with a USB-C cable, it has multiple ports, allowing you to simultaneously charge your devices.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD v2Portable SSD
Worry about running out of space on your ThinkPad? This super portable SSD can hold your previous files and folders and other documents, and even serve as a way to backup your PC. It's plenty durable, too, and it won't get damaged.
Best accessories for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: Bottom line
We know that this list seems like a lot, but there are plenty of accessories that you can consider buying for your new ThinkPad for the perfect setup. A monitor like the LG UltraFine is perfect since it has a good 4K resolution and multiple inputs for use with devices other than your ThinkPad. A dock like the Anker 575 is also pretty good, since it expands out your ports, letting you connect your ThinkPad to additional monitors or accessories like printers, mice, and keyboards.
And speaking of mice and keyboards, the Logitech MX Master 3S is super comfortable for use for prolonged periods of scrolling. Of course, we can't forget some of the basics, like the ThinkPad sleeve which can protect your laptop, or a Baseus Power Bank to charge up your laptop on the go. You're probably not going to buy all these accessories, but it's nice to know that you have lots of options.
You can also buy the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 with the link below. It's currently up for sale at Lenovo.com and other retailers.
The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 brings a more sustainable design that makes the laptop slightly more friendly on the environment. It also has software improvements that get you advanced webcam features like privacy blur, posture warning, and background blur. That's on top of the jump to 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood.