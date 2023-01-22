Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is the latest iteration of one of the best business laptops on the market. It doesn't bring a lot that's new compared to its predecessor, but it does have new processors, and it builds on a solid foundation already, so it's a great experience either way. However, as with any laptop, you can always make that experience significantly better with accessories for your ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

All kinds of peripherals exist for your laptop, including more expensive things like external monitors and docking stations, but also some basic accessories like cases and chargers. Whatever you're looking for to make your laptop work better for you, there's probably an accessory that does it, and we've rounded up the best ones you can buy to make it the best it can be. Let's get right into it.

Docks and adapters for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

Lenovo ThinkPads, like many business laptops are known for a few things, and great connectivity is thankfully one of them. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a solid selection of ports out of the box, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and HDMI, so you can connect plenty of accessories. But if that's not enough, you might want a docking station to connect all your peripherals at once, and there's no shortage of great options out there.

  • Perspective view of the Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    If you like sticking with official branded products, Lenovo offers a Thunderbolt 4 docking station with a lot of ports, including support for up to two 4K displays, gigabit Ethernet, and multiple USB ports in a chassis that fits right in with a ThinkPad.

  • caldigit-ts4-dock-169-render-01
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    There aren't many docking stations that can do more than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, you get multiple display outputs, downstream Thunderbolt, lots of USB ports, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet for superfast wired internet.

  • This Kensington Thunderbolt dock adds USB ports, an SD card reader, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt daisy chaining. It also delivers 90W of power to your laptop regardless of what you connect to it.
    Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

    Kensington makes some great docking stations, and the SD5700T is a great one, with three Thunderbolt downstream ports for external displays, gigabit Ethernet, multiple USB ports, and an SD card reader for all your needs.

  • Anker 651 USB-C Dock
    Anker 651 USB-C Dock

    In addition to extra ports, including dual display outputs and USB Type-A ports, the Anker 651 doubles as a phone stand and wireless charger, ensuring your phone is always charged when you need it.

  • The Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock lets you expand out your ThinkPad's ports without worrying about space. There's a compact and foldable USB-C cable included, and a wide array of ports that you'd typically find on bigger docks of the same price.
    Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock
    Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock

    Thunderbolt docks can get quite expensive, but this official USB/C dock from Lenovo is much more reasonably priced, and it still gives you a few ports, including gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and even VGA, in case you ever need to use an old monitor or projector.

  • Lemorele 9-in-1 USB C hub on white background.
    Lemorele 9-in-1 USB-C hub

    If you truly want one of the cheapest options around, the Lemorele USB/C hub is a great option. It costs under $40, but it has nine ports, including a lot of USB ports, SD card readers, and even Ethernet, which the ThinkPad X1 Yoga doesn't have by itself.

External monitors for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

If productivity is your main focus, you absolutely want to have an external monitor, and there's no shortage of fantastic options available these days. Whether you want one or two additional screens, here are some of the best options around for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

  • Lenovo ThinkVision T34h-20
    Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20

    Designed for modern workspaces, the Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 monitor comes with a 32-inch Quad HD panel that covers 99% of sRGB and reached 350 nits of brightness, so it's easily visible in any indoor space. It supports USB-C connectivity with a single cable, and it supports, tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments. It even has a built-in phone holder.

  • Front view of the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE monitor
    Dell UltraSharp U2723QE

    The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is a great 4K monitor using the fairly recent IPS Black technology. In addition to looking sharp, this panel offers a 2000:1 contrast ratio, double what a typical IPS panel would give you, plus it has great color coverage, and it supports USB-C connectivity.

  • Front view of the Lenovo ThinkVision P34w-20
    Lenovo ThinkVision P34w-20

    Ultra-wide monitors are great for getting work done, and if you only want to buy one monitor, it's a great way to expand your workspace even further. This one has a sharp WQHD panel and it covers 99% of sRGB, plus it's very color accurate.

  • hp-24mh-monitor-169-render-01
    HP 24MH FHD monitor

    Not everyone can afford a fancy high-end monitor, and the HP 24mh is a fantastic option if you have a more limited budget. This 24-inch panel has a 75Hz refresh rate and a fairly flexible stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments.

  • lenovo-thinkvision-m14-169-render-01
    Lenovo ThinkVision M14

    Getting used to dual-screen setups at home can definitely make it a bit harder to get work done on the go, but with the ThinkVision M14, you can take your dual-screen setup anywhere. It's a 14-inch Full HD monitor that easily connects via USB-C and lets you increase your productivity on the go.

  • Portable monitors let you take the dual-screen lifestyle anywhere you go, and this one is a rare example of an OLED portable monitor. Not only does it look fantastic with stunning colors and Full HD resolution, but it's also reasonably cheap, and it uses a single USB-C cable to connect, so this is a great choice to increase your productivity on the go.
    Innocn 13.3-inch Portable Monitor
    Innocn 13.3-inch OLED Full HD monitor

    If you don't mind having a smaller monitor, but one that looks much nicer, this one from Innocn is fantastic, mostly thanks to it being an OLED panel. It has true blacks, vivid colors, and the Full HD resolution is more than enough for a 13-inch display.

If you want to look at some more options, we have a dedicated roundup of the best monitors you can buy right now.

External GPU enclosures

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is far from what you might consider a gaming laptop, but with accessories like an external GPU, you can change that. These let you get the power of a desktop GPU on your laptop thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity, and they make gaming possible even on small laptops.

  • The Dell XPS 17 may have a solid GPU for productivity, but if you want to use it for gaming, you'll want an external GPU enclosure like the Razer Core X. Featuring a sleek design with plenty of airflow, a 650W PSU, and extra ports, this is a great addition to a desktop gaming setup.
    Razer Core X
    Razer Core X

    The Razer Core X is probably the best external GPU enclosure you can buy right now. It features ample space so it can fit most modern GPUs and it has a 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W to the GPU and 100W to charge your laptop. It also has a few extra ports and it comes in a couple of colors to choose from. There's also a more expensive model with RGB lighting.

  • Sonnet Breakaway Box 750
    Sonnet eGPU Breakaway Box 750ex

    Another great option is the Sonnet Breakaway Box 750ex, an external GPU that's more aimed at content creators than gamers. It has a 750W power supply that can provide up to 375W of continuous power to the GPU, with 100W extra for peak loads. It also has extra ports, including Ethernet.

  • External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this package includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 in the box. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, and it adds three USB ports and Ethernet. Unfortunately, you can't just swap out the GPU, so you'll need to buy a new enclosure when you want to upgrade.
    Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box
    Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box

    Most external GPU enclosures are sold without the GPU itself, but if you want an all-in-one solution, the Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box is for you. This model includes an RTX 3080 GPU, and it's even water-cooled to get you the best performance.

We have a few more options you can check out in our round-up of the best external GPU enclosures, but the eGPU market is a bit lacking right now, so most options seem to be out of stock with no new models to replace them.

Mice and keyboards

Lenovo makes some of the best keyboards you'll find on a laptop, but there are some things you can't work around with that kind of form factor. Laptops have to be thin, so keys have to be somewhat shallow, and you also have to use a touchpad to move the mouse. If you want a more comfortable desktop-like experience with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, an external mouse and keyboard may just be absolutely essential.

  • Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard
    Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard

    A relatively basic keyboard for desktop setups, this Arteck model gives you a full-size design and a slim profile that fits into any environment.

  • The ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II manages to deliver the same great experience that we've seen on their laptop keyboards in a compact, wireless package.
    Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II
    Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II

    If you're addicted to the iconic ThinkPad look and you need a desktop keyboard with a TrackPoint, this is pretty your only option. It's a relatively compact keyboard, but it's still very comfortable to type on.

  • Typing all day with your Surface Pro 9 plugged into a monitor? This keyboard is for you. It has a built-in palm rest and is elevated at a comfy typing angle that reduces pains as you type.
    Logitech Ergo K860
    Logitech Ergo K860

    When you spend all day working on a computer, comfort is essential, especially over time to avoid stress injuries. This ergonomic keyboard keeps most keys easily within reach and gives you a nice wrist rest to keep your hands in a natural resting position.

  • Proficient typists are probably familiar with mechanical keyboards, and the Keycharon K10 is a great one for productivity. It has a full-size layout, classic design, and it gives you three types of Gateron G Pro switches to choose from.
    Keychron K10 Mechanical Keyboard
    Keychron K10

    Typing is an essential part of many jobs, and if you want it to feel as satisfying as possible, they Keychron K10 mechanical keyboard is a fantastic option. It's a full-size design with hot-swappable switches and options for blue, red, and brown switches out of the box.

  • logitech-mx-master-3s-169-render-01
    Logitech MX Master 3S

    The Logitech MX Master 3S is arguably the best productivity mouse out there, with a modern yet comfortable design and a premium build quality, plus a MagSpeed scroll wheel, an 8K DPI sensor, and more. It's expensive, but you can't go wrong with it.

  • Lenovo ThinkPad USB-C Wireless mouse
    Lenovo ThinkPad USB-C Wireless Compact Mouse

    This official ThinkPad mouse is fairly basic, but it comes with the iconic brand's design language and it works wirelessly with a USB-C dongle. Plus, the scroll wheel can be tilted sideways as an input, so you get some additional controls.

Headphones and earbuds for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

Sometimes, you want something a bit more immersive, or maybe you're in a public setting where you can't bother those around you. Accessories like headphones and earbuds can be greatly helpful so you can watch movies or listen to music on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga without bothering the people around you. Here are some great options:

  • The AirPods Pro 2 support Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging. They pack plenty of offerings, despite their compact build.
    Apple AirPods Pro 2
    Apple AirPods Pro 2

    Apple's AirPods Pro are the most popular TWS earbuds on the market, and for good reason. They deliver fantastic audio quality, a comfortable design with intuitive controls, and great ANC. The second-gen model even has an improved transparency mode that lowers extremely loud noises.

  • Save $50 on the Galaxy Buds 2 during this Early Access Prime Sale deal!
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

    Samsung has been getting increasingly better with its audio products, and the Galaxy Buds 2 deliver a very solid experience for a much more reasonable price. Plus, they come in a few colors you can choose from.

  • The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offer one the best ANC experiences.
    Sony WH-1000XM5
    Sony WH-1000XM5

    Sony is no stranger to great audio products, and the WH-1000XM5 are an excellent pair. With enhanced ANC powered by eight microphones, a modern design, and 30 hours of battery life, these are its best headphones yet.

  • The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best headphones with ANC.
    Bose QuietComfort 45
    Bose QuietComfort 45

    Bose makes some of the best audio products on the market, and the latest QuietComfort 45 are an excellent pair of headphones. They offer high-quality audio, ANC support, and 24 hours of battery life ina a sleek and premium design that also comes in a few color options.

  • ThinkPad X1 ANC Headphones
    ThinkPad X1 ANC Headphones

    Designed to perfectly match the ThinkPad X1 lineup, thee headphones deliver great audio quality and ANC support in a comfortable design. Coming in a silver color with the ThinkPad X1 logo, it looks right at home next to the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8.

  • Angled view of the Logitech H390 headset
    Logitech H390

    If you want an affordable headset, the Logitech H390 is a great one for conducting meetings and calls. It has a lightweight and fairly comfortable design and a revolving microphone that you can tuck away when you don't need it.

Webcams for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga already comes with a pretty good 1080p webcam out of the box, but a laptop webcam is still not going to be the best camera out there, and if you want better quality, there are some great options out there.

  • Do you have a lot of video calls where there are people next to you? The Anker PowerConf C302 is a unique webcam in that it has a very wide-angle lens, so you can participate in meetings alongside other people. Plus, the 2K sensor should give you great image quality, with low-light correction kicking in when needed.
    Anker PowerConf C302
    Anker PowerConf C302

    If you're participating in meetings with more people next to you, the Anker PowerConf C302 webcam is a great choice thanks to its ultra-wide viewing angles that can fit everyone in the frame. It has a 2K sensor, too, so image quality is quite good.

  • The Logitech StreamCam is a great webcam that supports 1080p video at 60fps, and it includes features like smart autofocus and auto exposure. It also gives you the option to easily rotate the camera to record vertical videos, and the use of USB Type-C makes it a great option for modern laptops without USB Type-A ports.
    Logitech Streamcam
    Logitech StreamCam

    The Logitech StreamCam is a versatile webcam that supports 1080p video, but can be rotated physically to deliver landscape or portrait video as needed. It also connects via USB-C, so setup is as easy as it gets.

  • A Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam mounted on a monitor
    Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra

    If budget isn't a concern, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is arguably the best webcam out there, featuring one of the largest sensors you'll find on any webcam, plus a very wide aperture. It's expensive, but it promises the best video quality you can get from a webcam.

Cases for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga isn't a cheap laptop, so it makes sense to find a way to protect it, and that's where accessories like cases come into the frame. There's no shortage of cases and bags for all kinds of laptops out there, but here are just a few recommendations from us:

  • Lenovo ThinkPad 14-inch Sleeve
    Lenovo ThinkPad 14-inch Sleeve

    A basic official sleeve from Lenovo's ThinkPad brand, this option makes it easier to carry your ThinkPad X1 Yoga around while protecting it from the bumps and drops of everyday life.

  • This sleeve offers top of the line protection from spills and bumps thanks tot he hard outer shell
    Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve
    Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve

    This sleeve offers top of the line protection from spills and bumps thanks tot he hard outer shell

  • tomtoc-shoulder-bag-14-render-01
    Source: Amazon
    Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag

    This Tomtoc bag does a great job of keeping your laptop safe with extra cushioning and reinforced corners, but it also has extra pockets for accessories, making it ideal for travel. Plus it has a shoulder strap if you prefer carrying it that way.

External storage

Out of the box, you can configure the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with up to a 2TB SSD, so you should have plenty of storage space for all your files. But if that's somehow not enough, there are plenty of ways you can get more storage through external accessories, so here are a few options you might want to take a look at:

  • This compact SSD from Sabrent comes in capacities from 500GB to 8TB, and it's a very compact portable SSD with read speeds up to 2700MB/s. There's a 16TB model, but it's bigger.
    Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q
    Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q

    Thunderbolt is an extremely capable interface, and SSDs like this one take advantage of that to deliver super-fast speeds up to 2,700MB/s. Moving files to this drive is almost as fast as using an internal SSD, and that's impressive no matter how you slice it.

  • SanDisk Professional PRO-G40
    SanDisk Professional PRO-G40

    This professional-grade SSD combines the high speeds of SSD and Thunderbolt with an extremely rugged design, capable of resisting up to 4000 pounds of crushing force, 3m drops, and both water and dust.

  • This SSD from Tekq is interesting because not only does it support Thunderbolt, with speeds up to 2,400MB/s, but it's also upgradeable. Indeed, the chassis houses a standard M.2 2280 SSD, and you can replace it yourself later if you want a bigger one.
    TEKQ Super Veloce SSD
    TEKQ SuperVeloce SSD

    Most external SSDs are integrated units, but this TEKQ model is actually an enclosure for a regular M.2 SSD, so you can upgrade or replace the SSD later on if you want to. You still get super-fast speeds up to 2,400MB/s thanks to Thunderbolt 3 support, though the SSD won't work on non-Thunderbolt PCs.

  • There are many ways to keep your data safe, but the Samsung T7 Touch SSD makes it easier since it allows you to unlock the data inside using the fingerprint sensor. It's not as fast some Thunderbolt SSDs, but it's still far from slow.
    Samsung T7 Touch
    Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD

    Speed isn't everything, and the Samsung T7 Touch is still fairly fast while delivering an added layer of security and convenience with the integrated fingerprint reader. What's more, it's significantly cheaper than Thunderbolt-based alternatives.

  • Fast SSD storage is ideal for day-to-day usage, but if you just want to keep copies of all your data, having a huge HDD is a much cheaper option. The WD Elements desktop HDD comes in capacities up to 20TB, and even the largest model costs under $500.
    WD Elements desktop HDD
    WD Elements Desktop HDD

    Over time, you're bound to accumulate a lot of files, and it's not easy to keep everything together as you switch computers. This massive HDD isn't fast, but it focuses on giving you a ton of space for a more affordable price than you'd get with an SSD.

  • Flash drives are still the most portable way to move files around in a pinch, and because this one has both USB-A and USB-C, you can use it with almost any laptop or Android phone. It comes in up to a 256GB size, so it's still fairly capable.
    Kingston microDuo 3C
    Kingston microDuo 3C

    Flash drives are also not the fastest storage options available, but they are extremely portable, and the Kingston microDuo 3C makes it easier than ever to move files around between different devices, including Android phones thanks to the USB Type-C connector.

Pens for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

It's hard to recommend a pen for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 because, just like its predecessors, it already includes one out of the box. You shouldn't need a new one anytime soon, but if you happened to lose yours or you prefer using something a bit bigger, there are some options. You can buy an exact replacement for the one that ships with the laptop, or buy standalone pens that are larger and more comfortable.

  • Lenovo ThinkPad Pen Pro 10
    Lenovo ThinkPad Pen Pro 10

    The official replacement for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga's pen, this model slots right into the dedicated slot on the laptop so it always stays charged, and you shouldn't have to worry about losing it.

  • Lenovo-Pen-Pro
    Lenovo Pen Pro

    The Lenovo Pen Pro is a standalone pen that also works with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and it's a great alternative if you consider the official pen to be too small. It uses a rechargeable battery that promises up to 156 hours of use and it comes with three replaceable tips.

    See at Lenovo
  • Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus
    Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus

    While Lenovo's laptops usually support the Wacom AES protocol, many competitors support the Microsoft Pen Protocol instead. The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is a high-end pen that supports both protocols, and it's the best choice if you want a pen that's almost guaranteed to work on any laptop you have.

Chargers

Similar to the pen, a charger is something that comes in the box with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, but sometimes, accidents happen, and you may end up losing or breaking yours. If that happens, here are a few replacement options that might come in handy.

  • lenovo-65w-usbc-gan-charger-169-render-01
    Source: Lenovo
    Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter

    This official Lenovo charger is a more compact alternative than the one that comes in the box thanks to the use of GaN technology. It still supports the same 65W charging speeds, so you're not missing out in that regard.

  • lenovo-65W-usbc-travel-adapter-render-02
    Source: Lenovo
    Lenovo 65W USB-C Travel Adapter

    One of the problems with travelling abroad is that you usually have to carry outlet adapters for your electronics, but Lenovo sells this kit that includes compact adapters for the official charger, making international trips that much easier.

  • This Hyphen-X chargers has four USB ports to charge multiple devices with 100W of power split between its ports, meaning charging will slow down if you plug in other devices.
    Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port USB charger
    Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port PD GaN Charger

    If you want to save space on your outlet, this four-port charger from Hyphen-X is a great option that can not only charger your laptop, but also your phone and other devices, all with a single outlet on your wall.

Miscellaneous accessories

Rounding things out, we have a few extra accessories that don't really fit into a specific category, but they can go a long way in making your experience better.

  • We've all had times where using the laptop at a desk wasn't quite as comfortable as we'd like, and the Moft Z is a versatile laptop stand that addresses that problem. It lets you use the laptop in different positions and heights so you can be more comfortable and work more efficiently.
    Moft Laptop Stand
    Moft Z Inivisble Laptop Stand

    If you can't seem to get the right position for your laptop, a stand can really help you get more comfortable, and the Moft Z is a super-thin and versatile option you can take anywhere to help you be more productive.

  • It may be mundane, but keeping your laptop's screen clean can be a challenge, and no one likes looking at a dirty screen. This kit includes a cleaning spray and a microfiber cloth so you can keep your laptop or other devices looking clean and sharp.
    Eveo screen cleaner kit
    Eveo Screen Cleaner Kit

    Keeping your screen clean and shiny is always good, especially if you plan on showing things on your laptop to other people. This kit includes a large bottle of cleaning spray and a cloth so you can keep your laptop looking new for many months.

  • The Xbox Core Controller is the controller that ships with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, and it comes with all the familiar features you might expect from an Xbox controller.
    Xbox Core Controller
    Xbox Wireless Controller

    Life isn't all about work, and whether you're using an external GPU or the cloud for your gaming, an Xbox controller is one of the best options you can get for any PC. The latest model is more ergonomic and has a better D-pad.

