If you want to make your time with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 even more productive, these accessories are a great way to do it.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is the latest iteration of one of the best business laptops on the market. It doesn't bring a lot that's new compared to its predecessor, but it does have new processors, and it builds on a solid foundation already, so it's a great experience either way. However, as with any laptop, you can always make that experience significantly better with accessories for your ThinkPad X1 Yoga.

All kinds of peripherals exist for your laptop, including more expensive things like external monitors and docking stations, but also some basic accessories like cases and chargers. Whatever you're looking for to make your laptop work better for you, there's probably an accessory that does it, and we've rounded up the best ones you can buy to make it the best it can be. Let's get right into it.

Docks and adapters for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

Lenovo ThinkPads, like many business laptops are known for a few things, and great connectivity is thankfully one of them. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 has a solid selection of ports out of the box, including Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and HDMI, so you can connect plenty of accessories. But if that's not enough, you might want a docking station to connect all your peripherals at once, and there's no shortage of great options out there.

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock If you like sticking with official branded products, Lenovo offers a Thunderbolt 4 docking station with a lot of ports, including support for up to two 4K displays, gigabit Ethernet, and multiple USB ports in a chassis that fits right in with a ThinkPad. See at Lenovo

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock There aren't many docking stations that can do more than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, you get multiple display outputs, downstream Thunderbolt, lots of USB ports, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet for superfast wired internet. See at Amazon

Kensington Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Kensington makes some great docking stations, and the SD5700T is a great one, with three Thunderbolt downstream ports for external displays, gigabit Ethernet, multiple USB ports, and an SD card reader for all your needs. See at Amazon

Anker 651 USB-C Dock In addition to extra ports, including dual display outputs and USB Type-A ports, the Anker 651 doubles as a phone stand and wireless charger, ensuring your phone is always charged when you need it. See at Amazon

Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock Thunderbolt docks can get quite expensive, but this official USB/C dock from Lenovo is much more reasonably priced, and it still gives you a few ports, including gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and even VGA, in case you ever need to use an old monitor or projector. See at Lenovo

Lemorele 9-in-1 USB-C hub If you truly want one of the cheapest options around, the Lemorele USB/C hub is a great option. It costs under $40, but it has nine ports, including a lot of USB ports, SD card readers, and even Ethernet, which the ThinkPad X1 Yoga doesn't have by itself. See at Amazon

External monitors for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

If productivity is your main focus, you absolutely want to have an external monitor, and there's no shortage of fantastic options available these days. Whether you want one or two additional screens, here are some of the best options around for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 Designed for modern workspaces, the Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20 monitor comes with a 32-inch Quad HD panel that covers 99% of sRGB and reached 350 nits of brightness, so it's easily visible in any indoor space. It supports USB-C connectivity with a single cable, and it supports, tilt, height, swivel, and pivot adjustments. It even has a built-in phone holder. See at Lenovo

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is a great 4K monitor using the fairly recent IPS Black technology. In addition to looking sharp, this panel offers a 2000:1 contrast ratio, double what a typical IPS panel would give you, plus it has great color coverage, and it supports USB-C connectivity. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision P34w-20 Ultra-wide monitors are great for getting work done, and if you only want to buy one monitor, it's a great way to expand your workspace even further. This one has a sharp WQHD panel and it covers 99% of sRGB, plus it's very color accurate. See at Lenovo

HP 24MH FHD monitor Not everyone can afford a fancy high-end monitor, and the HP 24mh is a fantastic option if you have a more limited budget. This 24-inch panel has a 75Hz refresh rate and a fairly flexible stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Getting used to dual-screen setups at home can definitely make it a bit harder to get work done on the go, but with the ThinkVision M14, you can take your dual-screen setup anywhere. It's a 14-inch Full HD monitor that easily connects via USB-C and lets you increase your productivity on the go. See at Lenovo

Innocn 13.3-inch Portable Monitor Innocn 13.3-inch OLED Full HD monitor If you don't mind having a smaller monitor, but one that looks much nicer, this one from Innocn is fantastic, mostly thanks to it being an OLED panel. It has true blacks, vivid colors, and the Full HD resolution is more than enough for a 13-inch display. See at Amazon

If you want to look at some more options, we have a dedicated roundup of the best monitors you can buy right now.

External GPU enclosures

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 is far from what you might consider a gaming laptop, but with accessories like an external GPU, you can change that. These let you get the power of a desktop GPU on your laptop thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity, and they make gaming possible even on small laptops.

Razer Core X Razer Core X The Razer Core X is probably the best external GPU enclosure you can buy right now. It features ample space so it can fit most modern GPUs and it has a 650W PSU that can deliver up to 500W to the GPU and 100W to charge your laptop. It also has a few extra ports and it comes in a couple of colors to choose from. There's also a more expensive model with RGB lighting. See at Amazon

Sonnet eGPU Breakaway Box 750ex Another great option is the Sonnet Breakaway Box 750ex, an external GPU that's more aimed at content creators than gamers. It has a 750W power supply that can provide up to 375W of continuous power to the GPU, with 100W extra for peak loads. It also has extra ports, including Ethernet. See at Amazon

Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box Most external GPU enclosures are sold without the GPU itself, but if you want an all-in-one solution, the Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box is for you. This model includes an RTX 3080 GPU, and it's even water-cooled to get you the best performance. See at Amazon See at Newegg

We have a few more options you can check out in our round-up of the best external GPU enclosures, but the eGPU market is a bit lacking right now, so most options seem to be out of stock with no new models to replace them.

Mice and keyboards

Lenovo makes some of the best keyboards you'll find on a laptop, but there are some things you can't work around with that kind of form factor. Laptops have to be thin, so keys have to be somewhat shallow, and you also have to use a touchpad to move the mouse. If you want a more comfortable desktop-like experience with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, an external mouse and keyboard may just be absolutely essential.

Arteck 2.4G Wireless Keyboard A relatively basic keyboard for desktop setups, this Arteck model gives you a full-size design and a slim profile that fits into any environment. See at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II If you're addicted to the iconic ThinkPad look and you need a desktop keyboard with a TrackPoint, this is pretty your only option. It's a relatively compact keyboard, but it's still very comfortable to type on. See at Lenovo See at Amazon

Logitech Ergo K860 Logitech Ergo K860 When you spend all day working on a computer, comfort is essential, especially over time to avoid stress injuries. This ergonomic keyboard keeps most keys easily within reach and gives you a nice wrist rest to keep your hands in a natural resting position. See at Amazon

Keychron K10 Mechanical Keyboard Keychron K10 Typing is an essential part of many jobs, and if you want it to feel as satisfying as possible, they Keychron K10 mechanical keyboard is a fantastic option. It's a full-size design with hot-swappable switches and options for blue, red, and brown switches out of the box. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S The Logitech MX Master 3S is arguably the best productivity mouse out there, with a modern yet comfortable design and a premium build quality, plus a MagSpeed scroll wheel, an 8K DPI sensor, and more. It's expensive, but you can't go wrong with it. See at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad USB-C Wireless Compact Mouse This official ThinkPad mouse is fairly basic, but it comes with the iconic brand's design language and it works wirelessly with a USB-C dongle. Plus, the scroll wheel can be tilted sideways as an input, so you get some additional controls. See at Lenovo

Headphones and earbuds for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

Microsoft has packed a solid pair of speakers into the Surface Pro 9, with one speaker on each side of the screen offering stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support. But sometimes, you want something a bit more immersive, or maybe you're in a public setting where you can't bother those around you. Accessories like headphones and earbuds can be greatly helpful so you can watch movies or listen to music on the Surface Pro 9 without bothering the people around you. Here are some great options:

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple's AirPods Pro are the most popular TWS earbuds on the market, and for good reason. They deliver fantastic audio quality, a comfortable design with intuitive controls, and great ANC. The second-gen model even has an improved transparency mode that lowers extremely loud noises. See at Best Buy See at Apple

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung has been getting increasingly better with its audio products, and the Galaxy Buds 2 deliver a very solid experience for a much more reasonable price. Plus, they come in a few colors you can choose from. See at Best Buy See at Samsung

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony is no stranger to great audio products, and the WH-1000XM5 are an excellent pair. With enhanced ANC powered by eight microphones, a modern design, and 30 hours of battery life, these are its best headphones yet. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose makes some of the best audio products on the market, and the latest QuietComfort 45 are an excellent pair of headphones. They offer high-quality audio, ANC support, and 24 hours of battery life ina a sleek and premium design that also comes in a few color options. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

ThinkPad X1 ANC Headphones Designed to perfectly match the ThinkPad X1 lineup, thee headphones deliver great audio quality and ANC support in a comfortable design. Coming in a silver color with the ThinkPad X1 logo, it looks right at home next to the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. See at Lenovo

Logitech H390 If you want an affordable headset, the Logitech H390 is a great one for conducting meetings and calls. It has a lightweight and fairly comfortable design and a revolving microphone that you can tuck away when you don't need it. See at Amazon

Webcams for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga already comes with a pretty good 1080p webcam out of the box, but a laptop webcam is still not going to be the best camera out there, and if you want better quality, there are some great options out there.

Anker PowerConf C302 Anker PowerConf C302 If you're participating in meetings with more people next to you, the Anker PowerConf C302 webcam is a great choice thanks to its ultra-wide viewing angles that can fit everyone in the frame. It has a 2K sensor, too, so image quality is quite good. See at Amazon

Logitech Streamcam Logitech StreamCam The Logitech StreamCam is a versatile webcam that supports 1080p video, but can be rotated physically to deliver landscape or portrait video as needed. It also connects via USB-C, so setup is as easy as it gets. See at Amazon

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra If budget isn't a concern, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is arguably the best webcam out there, featuring one of the largest sensors you'll find on any webcam, plus a very wide aperture. It's expensive, but it promises the best video quality you can get from a webcam. See at Razer

Cases for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga isn't a cheap laptop, so it makes sense to find a way to protect it, and that's where accessories like cases come into the frame. There's no shortage of cases and bags for all kinds of laptops out there, but here are just a few recommendations from us:

Lenovo ThinkPad 14-inch Sleeve A basic official sleeve from Lenovo's ThinkPad brand, this option makes it easier to carry your ThinkPad X1 Yoga around while protecting it from the bumps and drops of everyday life. See at Lenovo

Smatree 15-16 inch Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve Smatree Hard Laptop Sleeve This sleeve offers top of the line protection from spills and bumps thanks tot he hard outer shell See at Amazon

Source: Amazon Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag This Tomtoc bag does a great job of keeping your laptop safe with extra cushioning and reinforced corners, but it also has extra pockets for accessories, making it ideal for travel. Plus it has a shoulder strap if you prefer carrying it that way. See at Amazon

External storage

Out of the box, you can configure the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with up to a 2TB SSD, so you should have plenty of storage space for all your files. But if that's somehow not enough, there are plenty of ways you can get more storage through external accessories, so here are a few options you might want to take a look at:

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q Thunderbolt is an extremely capable interface, and SSDs like this one take advantage of that to deliver super-fast speeds up to 2,700MB/s. Moving files to this drive is almost as fast as using an internal SSD, and that's impressive no matter how you slice it. See at Amazon

SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 This professional-grade SSD combines the high speeds of SSD and Thunderbolt with an extremely rugged design, capable of resisting up to 4000 pounds of crushing force, 3m drops, and both water and dust. See at Amazon

TEKQ Super Veloce SSD TEKQ SuperVeloce SSD Most external SSDs are integrated units, but this TEKQ model is actually an enclosure for a regular M.2 SSD, so you can upgrade or replace the SSD later on if you want to. You still get super-fast speeds up to 2,400MB/s thanks to Thunderbolt 3 support, though the SSD won't work on non-Thunderbolt PCs. See at Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD Speed isn't everything, and the Samsung T7 Touch is still fairly fast while delivering an added layer of security and convenience with the integrated fingerprint reader. What's more, it's significantly cheaper than Thunderbolt-based alternatives. See at Samsung

WD Elements desktop HDD WD Elements Desktop HDD Over time, you're bound to accumulate a lot of files, and it's not easy to keep everything together as you switch computers. This massive HDD isn't fast, but it focuses on giving you a ton of space for a more affordable price than you'd get with an SSD. See at Amazon

Kingston microDuo 3C Kingston microDuo 3C Flash drives are also not the fastest storage options available, but they are extremely portable, and the Kingston microDuo 3C makes it easier than ever to move files around between different devices, including Android phones thanks to the USB Type-C connector. See at Amazon

Pens for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8

It's hard to recommend a pen for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 because, just like its predecessors, it already includes one out of the box. You shouldn't need a new one anytime soon, but if you happened to lose yours or you prefer using something a bit bigger, there are some options. You can buy an exact replacement for the one that ships with the laptop, or buy standalone pens that are larger and more comfortable.

Lenovo ThinkPad Pen Pro 10 The official replacement for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga's pen, this model slots right into the dedicated slot on the laptop so it always stays charged, and you shouldn't have to worry about losing it. See at Lenovo See at CDW

Lenovo Pen Pro The Lenovo Pen Pro is a standalone pen that also works with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and it's a great alternative if you consider the official pen to be too small. It uses a rechargeable battery that promises up to 156 hours of use and it comes with three replaceable tips. See at Lenovo

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus While Lenovo's laptops usually support the Wacom AES protocol, many competitors support the Microsoft Pen Protocol instead. The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is a high-end pen that supports both protocols, and it's the best choice if you want a pen that's almost guaranteed to work on any laptop you have. See at Best Buy

Chargers

Similar to the pen, a charger is something that comes in the box with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, but sometimes, accidents happen, and you may end up losing or breaking yours. If that happens, here are a few replacement options that might come in handy.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo 65W USB-C GaN Adapter This official Lenovo charger is a more compact alternative than the one that comes in the box thanks to the use of GaN technology. It still supports the same 65W charging speeds, so you're not missing out in that regard.

Source: Lenovo Lenovo 65W USB-C Travel Adapter One of the problems with travelling abroad is that you usually have to carry outlet adapters for your electronics, but Lenovo sells this kit that includes compact adapters for the official charger, making international trips that much easier. See at Lenovo

Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port USB charger Hyphen-X 100W 4-Port PD GaN Charger If you want to save space on your outlet, this four-port charger from Hyphen-X is a great option that can not only charger your laptop, but also your phone and other devices, all with a single outlet on your wall. See at Amazon

Miscellaneous accessories

Rounding things out, we have a few extra accessories that don't really fit into a specific category, but they can go a long way in making your experience better.