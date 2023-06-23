The new Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 brings some great big tweaks over the previous version. The display is better since it now has slightly slimmer bezels, the device is faster and up to speed with other ThinkPad laptops thanks to the 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood, and there's even an option for an OLED screen for the first time.
All of this makes the ThinkPad X13 great for use both in the office and at home. So, why not consider some accessories to make this great laptop even better? You might want to buy a display for added multitasking or an external webcam for use in the office with your laptop. And why not add a charger, too, so you can have a spare around? We have a look at all these accessories, and so much more for you right here.
LG UltraFine 32UN650WBest monitor
Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20Premium monitor
Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Ultra-Thin Zero Frame MonitorBudget monitor
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockThunderbolt 4 dock
Source: Belkin
Belkin 7-in-1 USB-C HubSimple USB-C dongle
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)USB-C docking station
Logitech MX Anywhere 3SCompact mouse
WisFox Keyboard and Mouse ComboAffordable keyboard/mouse combo
Microsoft Modern Wireless HeadsetFor personal video calls
Logitech Brio 4K WebcamFor better video calls
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial case
Targus Strata Laptop SleeveTravel case
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest powerbank
Lenovo 65W USB-C ChargerCompact charger
Anker 736 Nano II 100W ChargerMultiport charger
WD My Passport Portable SSDBackup SSD
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
LG UltraFine 32UN650WBest monitor
The LG UltraFine 32UN650W is one of the best budget 4K monitors that we've used here at XDA. It's easy to suggest since it has a great 4K resolution, a sleek stand, joystick controls, and multiple inputs for connecting different devices.
Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20Premium monitor
For creative professionals and those who want a color-accurate monitor, the ThinkVision P27u-20 wins. It has excellent color-accuracy and a design that includes an area for you to house your phone. It also has Thunderbolt 4 ports to charge your laptop while connected to it.
Acer 21.5-inch Full HD Ultra-Thin Zero Frame MonitorBudget monitor$90 $100 Save $10
If you're on a budget, you'll love this Acer monitor. It has a small 21.5-inch screen and a fast 75Hz refresh rate. It also has slim bezels, giving you more room to multitask.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockThunderbolt 4 dock
The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock extends the Thunderbolt ports on your ThinkPad to 16 total. You can connect up to four 4K displays, connect SD cards, and enjoy the USB-A ports on the back for your peripherals.
Source: Belkin
Belkin 7-in-1 USB-C HubSimple USB-C dongle
The Belkin 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a pretty basic USB-C hub. It comes with a few USB-A ports onboard, an HDMI port, and pass-through charging for your ThinkPad. It even has an audio jack.
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)USB-C docking station
The Anker 575 is a dock that you'll love if you don't mind missing out on Thunderbolt speeds. It has plenty of USB-A ports, HDMI, a DisplayPort for connecting to multiple monitors, and even SD card readers.
Logitech MX Anywhere 3SCompact mouse
If you're feeling like the trackpad on your ThinkPad is causing you pain, consider an external mouse like this one from Logitech. The MX Anywhere 3S is extremely compact, but ergonomic. It even recharges via USB-C and connects with three different devices at once.
WisFox Keyboard and Mouse ComboAffordable keyboard/mouse combo
Looking to hook up your ThinkPad to a monitor and use it with the lid closed? Consider this keyboard and mouse combination. They're affordable, use AA batteries, and look quite sleek, so they'll fit in your setup without issue.
Microsoft Modern Wireless HeadsetFor personal video calls$76 $100 Save $24
For more personal video calls, you'll want to use the Microsoft Modern Wireless headset. This headset has comfortable earmuffs, and call control buttons right within your reach. It even has a microphone on it that'll make you sound better compared to using your ThinkPad's integrated mics.
Logitech Brio 4K WebcamFor better video calls$147 $200 Save $53
While the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 has a great 1080p or 5MP webcam, if you opted for a model with a 720p webcam, you might want to consider an external webcam instead. A 4K webcam like this one from Logitech has a bigger sensor that can capture more pixels, making you look better on your calls.
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial case$21 $28 Save $7
This is an official sleeve for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. It's simple, with ThinkPad branding and a soft finish. It also has padded corners to protect your laptop when in a bag.
Targus Strata Laptop SleeveTravel case$39 $50 Save $11
For when you'll be traveling on the road with your ThinkPad, you'll want to consider this sleeve from Targus. It has a padded shoulder strap and tons of extra pockets for documents and accessories.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest powerbank
This is a simple power bank hat lets you charge your ThinkPad when you're on the go. It comes with a USB-C cable and has a LED readout of how much juice is left in the power bank itself so you'll know when to recharge it.
Lenovo 65W USB-C ChargerCompact charger
This is a really portable charger for the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4. It has a long USB-C cable, and collapsible prongs so you can take it with you on the go.
Anker 736 Nano II 100W ChargerMultiport charger
This charger lets you power up your ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and two other devices at the same time. It delivers 100W of power. Just note it doesn't come with USB-C cables.
WD My Passport Portable SSDBackup SSD$118 $380 Save $262
This is a portable SSD that lets you take your files on the go or backup your important documents, photos, videos, and more. We recommend the 2TB size, but it comes in up to 8TB capacity.
Best accessories for Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4: The final words
As you can tell, there are plenty of options here for you. You can consider a 4K monitor like the LG UltraFine should you want to multitask and open more than two windows at once on your screen. You also might want a docking station like the Anker 575, if you feel limited to the ports onboard your ThinkPad, so you can connect to more displays and other peripherals. And for more comfortable typing and scrolling, there's the WisFox Keyboard and Mouse combo.
We also can't forget things like that 4K webcam which can make you look better on your calls, or a ThinkPad Sleeve to protect your laptop when on the go. You might even want to consider a power bank, too for charging up where an outlet isn't available.
You can buy the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 today with the link below. You'll find this great laptop at Lenovo.
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 brings some big changes over previous models beyond just simple spec bumps. There are newer sleeker bezels, better user-facing speakers, a new optional 5MP webcam, and the option for a 2.8K resolution OLED display.