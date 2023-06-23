The new Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 brings some great big tweaks over the previous version. The display is better since it now has slightly slimmer bezels, the device is faster and up to speed with other ThinkPad laptops thanks to the 13th-generation Intel CPUs under the hood, and there's even an option for an OLED screen for the first time.

All of this makes the ThinkPad X13 great for use both in the office and at home. So, why not consider some accessories to make this great laptop even better? You might want to buy a display for added multitasking or an external webcam for use in the office with your laptop. And why not add a charger, too, so you can have a spare around? We have a look at all these accessories, and so much more for you right here.