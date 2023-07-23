The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 are one of Lenovo's newest ThinkPad models. A candidate for one of the best laptops, the device is getting a jump to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs under the hood. In the case of the ThinkPad Z13, there's also a new design option featuring a new woven Flax fiber material. Neither laptop is for sale just yet, though, and a good way to prepare for the launch is to consider some accessories.
You can prepare your setup in your home or office for your new device by considering a monitor for better multitasking, a dock to add more ports, and even buy a case, so you can carry your laptop safely once you have it. We collected 16 of our favorite accessories below to help you boost your setup.
LG UltraFine 32UN650WBest external monitor
HP 24MH FHD monitorBest budget monitor
Asus ProArt PA32UCX-PKPremium monitor
Plugable UD-ULTC4KBest docking station
Baseus 17-in-1 DockTons of USB-A ports
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 HubPortable USB-C hub
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Best 65W charger
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)Best power bank
Logitech MX Keys S ComboBest keyboard + mouse combo
Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless MouseAffordable mouse
Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSDBest external SSD
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial 13-inch sleeve
Dealcase 15.6 inch Laptop SleeveA great sleeve for the Z16
Dell Pro Stereo HeadsetFor better audio calls
Logitech 4K Pro WebcamFor better video calls
Screen Mom Screen CleanerTo keep the screen clean
LG UltraFine 32UN650WBest external monitor$397 $450 Save $53
A 4K resolution 32-inch monitor that we've reviewed, the LG UltraFine 32UN650W does a lot of it's under $500 price. It has a sleek design that'll fit into your setup, features joystick controls for switching inputs, and has integrated speakers. Color accuracy is also pretty great for the price.
HP 24MH FHD monitorBest budget monitor$123 $160 Save $37
This 24-inch FHD 1920x1080 resolution monitor from HP is pretty good for the low price of $126. It has speakers, comes with HDMI connectivity, and has a 75Hz refresh rate.
Asus ProArt PA32UCX-PKPremium monitor
Those seeking a monitor with the best color accuracy will love the Asus ProArt PA32UCX-PK. This 32-inch 4K resolution monitor can hit an insane 1,200 nits of brightness. It also covers 99.5% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB color spaces, which is superb for video and photo editors.
Plugable UD-ULTC4KBest docking station$279 $300 Save $21
This docking station enables you to connect your ThinkPad to three displays. Since the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2 don't have Thunderbolt connectivity, it is using DisplayLink drivers to do this. The dock also has a few USB-A ports on the back.
Baseus 17-in-1 DockTons of USB-A ports$119 $134 Save $15
The Baseus 17-in-1 dock is a great dock for USB-A lovers. This dock has a to of USB-A ports on the rear and includes 16 ports in total. It even has enough power to drive three monitors, and comes with card readers, too, and a nifty stand.
Source: Lenovo
Lenovo USB-C 7-in-1 HubPortable USB-C hub$45 $65 Save $20
This is a simple USB-C dongle from Lenovo that you can use when on the go. It connects your device to a single display and also has a few extra ports like USB-A, and card readers.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)Best 65W charger
The Anker 715 is our favorite USB-C charger for the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2. It is really compact and can provide 65W of power to your laptop. It has collapsible prongs and is easy to travel with, though it doesn't come with a USB-C cable.
UGREEN 145W Power Bank (25000mAh)Best power bank
We recently reviewed the Ugreen 145W Power Bank, and loved how it could charge laptops at up to 100W. It'll work great with the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 since it has a large 25,000mAh capacity, which is why the price is so high. You do get USB-C cables included, though.
Logitech MX Keys S ComboBest keyboard + mouse combo
This combo product from Logitech gets you three different accessories. It's one that we reviewed, too. You get the extremely comfortable and backlit Logitech MX Keys S, the MX Master 3S, and a wrist rest. The keyboard is backlit, rechargeable, and works with 3 different devices. And so does the mouse.
Lenovo ThinkPad Wireless MouseAffordable mouse$18 $20 Save $2
This is a simple wireless mouse from Lenovo. The mouse comes with a USB-A receiver and has the ThinkPad branding. It also uses an AA battery.
Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSDBest external SSD$190 $300 Save $110
This is a great SSD for the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2 since you get 1050MB/s read and write speeds. It's a great SSD to consider if you want to back up your laptop, or store files on it separate from the main SSD on your device.
Lenovo ThinkPad SleeveOfficial 13-inch sleeve$25 $28 Save $3
If you own the 13-inch ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2, this is the official sleeve to consider buying. The sleeve is pretty simple, it has a basic carrying handle and doesn't come with extra pockets. Its fabric layer and padded corners will protect your laptop, though.
Dealcase 15.6 inch Laptop SleeveA great sleeve for the Z16
This is a large sleeve for the bigger ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2. The best part about this sleeve is that it comes with an accessory bag, so you can store your chargers, dongles, or other peripherals separate from your laptop.
Dell Pro Stereo HeadsetFor better audio calls$47 $60 Save $13
If you'll be using your ThinkPad for audio calls, this is a headset you'll want to consider. The headset has a pull-down microphone that'll make you sound better on calls. It also has call controls on the cable, making it easier to mute yourself or lower the volume while you're in front of your laptop on a call.
Logitech 4K Pro WebcamFor better video calls$119 $200 Save $81
The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 have an FHS 1080p webcam, but if you want to look even better on video calls, an external 4K webcam like this one will boost the image clarity because of the higher resolution in the sensor.
Screen Mom Screen CleanerTo keep the screen clean$20 $26 Save $6
This is a simple screen cleaner for laptops. When you spray this on the included microfiber cloth, your screen will always be free of dust and fingerprints. It's a good product to keep around if you want your gadgets always looking like new.
All the right accessories for the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2
We covered a lot of ground, but any of these accessories should help boost your setup once you have the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2 in your hands. The perfect setup can include an affordable 4K monitor like the LG UltraFine, so you can open more windows at once, or a docking station like the Plugable UD-ULTC4K which allows you to connect more USB-A devices to your laptop. We also suggest a power bank, so you can charge up your laptop on the go, and that Logitech MX Keys S Combo, so you can get a great mouse and keyboard at a bundled price. Even the ThinkPad Sleeve and the Dealcase sleeves are good buys since you can protect your laptop.
Again, you can't buy the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 or the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 just yet, but when they become available, we'll have links ready for you. Until then, you might be interested in checking out the other best ThinkPads, like last year's ThinkPad Z13 or ThinkPad Z16, which will work great with all these accessories, too.