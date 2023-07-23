The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2 are one of Lenovo's newest ThinkPad models. A candidate for one of the best laptops, the device is getting a jump to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs under the hood. In the case of the ThinkPad Z13, there's also a new design option featuring a new woven Flax fiber material. Neither laptop is for sale just yet, though, and a good way to prepare for the launch is to consider some accessories.

You can prepare your setup in your home or office for your new device by considering a monitor for better multitasking, a dock to add more ports, and even buy a case, so you can carry your laptop safely once you have it. We collected 16 of our favorite accessories below to help you boost your setup.