If you read our Lenovo Yoga 6 review last year, you know that we're big fans of this laptop thanks to its tall display, unique design, 1080p webcam, and more, all for a great, low price. If you want something relatively affordable, this is one of the best convertible laptops around and one of the best laptops in general. Lenovo has made the Yoga 6 even better with the 2023 refresh, promising a bit more performance, but even a great laptop can be made better with some accessories. That's why we're here.

We've rounded up a wide range of peripherals you might be interested in if you just bought or are planning to buy a Lenovo Yoga 6. Whether it's a docking station, an external monitor, a headset, or anything else, there are some great options for everyone here.

Docks and adapters for the Lenovo Yoga 6

Docks can greatly expand the selection of ports on your laptop, adding more display outputs, USB ports, and so on. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is far from lacking in ports, so this isn't the most essential category, but if you want to simplify your setup or add some extra capabilities, here are a few great options.

  • This Plugable dock is special because it's the only one that can support up to three 4K displays on the 13-inch M1 and M2 MacBook Pro models, and you can choose HDMI or DisplayPort for each one. Plus, it has USB Type-A, Ethernet, and other ports.
    Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Docking Station
    Plugable UD-ULTC4K
    The Plugable UD-ULTC4K is powerful docking station that lets you connect up to three 4K displays to your laptop, with either DisplayPort or HDMI, on top of having multiple USB ports, Ethernet, and more. It even charges your laptop. It's a bit pricy, but very versatile.

    See at Amazon
  • If you really just need a few extra ports and don't want to spend a lot, this small USB-C hub from Hiearcool has all the basics - two USB Type-A ports, a microSD and full-size SD card reader, and HDMI, plus it supports passthrough charging. It even comes in a few fun colors to choose from.
    Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub
    Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub
    If you want the cheapest solution possible without sacrificing versatility, this USB-C hub gives you a total of seven ports, including HDMI and SD card readers. It also comes in various colors so you can choose something more unique.

    See at Amazon
  • Anker 556 USB-C Hub
    Anker 556 USB-C Hub

    The Anker 556 USB-C Hub gives you a total of eight ports, including two display outputs, Ethernet, and more. It even passes up to 100W of power to your laptop, and with USB4 support, you're also future-proofed.

    See at Amazon See at Anker
  • The Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock lets you expand out your ThinkPad's ports without worrying about space. There's a compact and foldable USB-C cable included, and a wide array of ports that you'd typically find on bigger docks of the same price.
    Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock
    Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock

    This official USB-C dock from Lenovo includes some important ports, including Ethernet, HDMI, and even VGA, in case you need to use an old monitor or projector. It even includes a charger that provides up to 45W of power to your laptop.

    See at Lenovo
  • This is a pricier USB Type-C hub with multiple ports. In addition to Gigabit Ethernet, it has two USB 3.0 ports and HDMI.
    j5create USB Type-C Hub
    j5create USB USB-C Hub

    If you don't need a ton more ports but want an extra display output or Ethernet, this affordable hub is a great solution, offering Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and a couple of USB ports.

    See at Best Buy

External monitors for the Lenovo Yoga 6

One of the best ways to boost your productivity is by adding a second screen to your setup. While it can be a pricey investment, working with two or more screens does wonders for multitasking, and it's so much easier to get work done when you have a bigger workspace. You can find a few more options in our round-up of the best monitors overall if these options don't seem quite right for you.

  • Lenovo L27q-35
    Lenovo L27q-35
    The Lenovo L27q-35 is a well-rounded 27-inch monitor with sharp Quad HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate to help everything appear slightly smoother. It's a VA panel with up to 350 nits of brightness, so it's great for any office. In addition to being a solid monitor, it doubles as a phone stand so you can keep tabs on important notifications.

    See at Lenovo
  • If you just want some additional screen real estate without spending too much, this Acer monitor may do the trick. This 24-inch panel comes in Full HD resolution, and it has a 75Hz refresh rate to give you a slightly smoother-feeling experience. It's not a very fancy monitor, but it gets the job done for a very low price, and it may be a good idea to see if dual monitors work well for you.
    Acer SB241Y
    Acer SB241Y
    If you want to go even cheaper, the Acer SB241Y is also a great way to expand your workspace. It's a Full HD monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate, so it still offers a solid experience, but for a very low price, that's a great match for an affordable laptop like the Yoga 6.

    See at Amazon
  • Ultra-wide monitors are ideal for a lot of people because they enable a new level of productivity. Because they're so wide, it becomes that much easier to run multiple apps side-by-side, so you can get work done more efficiently. This one comes with a sharp QHD panel, a 100Hz refresh rate, and it connects easily with a single USB-C cable for extra convenience.
    LG UltraWide 35WN75CN-B
    LG UltraWide 35WN75CN-B

    If adding a second screen helps improve your productivity, ultra-wide monitors can take that to the next level. With a large 35-inch screen, this LG monitor will let you run multiple apps side-by-side with ease, and the sharp WQHD resolution makes it all look great. This one is expensive, but it might save you the trouble of buying and setting up two monitors.

    See at Best Buy
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M50B
    Samsung Smart Monitor M5 (M50B)

    The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is more than a screen. In addition to connecting your laptop, it runs Tizen, so you can use it by itself to watch shows and movies or get work done with Microsoft 365 in the cloud.

    See at Samsung
  • Asus ProArt PA248QV
    Asus ProArt PA248QV

    The Asus ProArt PA248QV is a fairly unique monitor in that it comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, just like the Lenovo Yoga 6. This taller screen is great for productivity, and it also covers 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces and has a Delta E < 2 for great color accuracy. Plus, it's pretty affordable.

    See at Amazon
  • If you need two screens wherever you go, the Arzopa portable monitor is the perfect choice. It connects via a single USB-C cable, and is ideal to increase your productivity on the go.
    Arzopa Portable Monitor
    Arzopa 13.3-inch 2K Portable Monitor

    Having a dual-screen setup at home can make you feel like you're missing out when you're on the move, but this portable monitor fixes that. This 13.3-inch panel has the same 16:10 aspect ratio as the Yoga 6, plus it comes in an even sharper resolution.

    See at Amazon

Mice and keyboards for the Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 has a pretty solid keyboard and touchpad right out of the box, but laptops inherently have to make some sacrifices to be as portable as they are, and that's no different here. A touchpad doesn't replace a traditional mouse, and laptop keyboards aren't quite as comfortable as a full desktop keyboard can be. If you work on your Lenovo Yoga 6 all day, these are important accessories, so here are some great picks for you.

  • Mechanical keyboards are often the preferred choice of professional typists, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is a great option. It combines productivity features like use with multiple devices with gaming features like tactile keys and plain-white LED backlighting with multiple patterns.
    Logitech MX Mechnical
    Logitech MX Mechanical
    Avid typists and gamers prefer mechanical keyboards, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is the ideal choice for productivity. It has a sleek and professional design with a white backlight, along with the fast responsiveness and tactile feedback of mechanical keyboards and three switch options.

    See at Amazon
  • Talking about the best mice without mentioning the Logitech MX Master 3S would be egregious. With a fast 8,000 DPI sensor, it even works on glass, it has a premium build with a metal scroll wheel (and one for horizontal scrolling), and it's super comfortable. Plus it supports Bluetooth or a wireless dongle.
    Logitech MX Master 3S
    Logitech MX Master 3S
    Talking about the best mice without mentioning the Logitech MX Master 3S would be egregious. It has a fast 8,000 DPI sensor, a premium build with a metal scroll wheel (and one for horizontal scrolling), and it's super comfortable. Plus, it supports Bluetooth or a wireless dongle. You can even use it on glass!

    See at Best Buy
  • Lenovo 300 Wireless Combo
    Lenovo 300 Wireless Combo
    This super affordable Lenovo bundle has everything you need to get up and running in your office setup. The keyboard is compact but still manages to include a number pad, and both accessories connect wirelessly.

    See at Lenovo
  • If you want a typing experience that keeps your hands and wrists comfortable and healthy, an ergonomic keyboard like this is great. The keys are placed in ideal positions and the large wrist rest is angled for max comfort.
    Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard
    Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard

    When you spend all day working at your computer, comfort is essential, and the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard is the ideal way to go. It may look strange, but this design keeps all the keys easily within reach and your wrists in a neutral position that prevents strain.

    See at Amazon
  • The Razer Ornata V2 is an interesting hybrid of mechanical and membrane keyboards that still feel great to type on. It's also great if you love RGB lighting thanks to per-key Razer Chroma RGB. It is a wired keyboard, though.
    Razer Ornata V2
    Razer Ornata V2

    If you want to bridge the gap between a mechanical and a membrane keyboard, the Razer Ornata V2 is a fantastic option. It gives you the best of both worlds, plus it has per-key RGB lighting if you're into that aesthetic. It's wired, too, so you don't have to worry about batteries or latency issues.

    See at Amazon
  • Lenovo Wired USB mouse
    Lenovo Wired USB mouse

    This basic Lenovo USB mouse is all you need if you just want something more traditional and comfortable than a touchpad. The wired connection means there's no latency or batteries to worry about, and the 1600 DPI sensor is pretty good for most use cases.

    See at Lenovo

Best headphones and earbuds for Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with a pair of top-firing speakers that should give you a solid audio experience out of the box, but it's not a mind-blowing experience. Plus, if you're using it in public or have people around you, you don't want to be blasting that sound to everyone else (trust us). As such, headphones and earbuds are very important accessories to have if you plan to use your laptop while you're out and about.

  • Save $50 on the Galaxy Buds 2 during this Early Access Prime Sale deal!
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
    Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
    Samsung has really improved the Galaxy Buds line since its debut, and the latest model offers a great combination of comfort and sound quality for a reasonable price. Plus, they're one of the few earbuds with a Windows app for changing settings.

    See at Best Buy See at Samsung
  • Because wireless earbuds aren't right for everyone, the KBEAR KS2 in-ear monitors are a fantastic option on a budget. Don't let the low price fool you, these offer fantastic audio quality, and they have a nice cable and build quality. Plus, the microphone has way better quality than wireless earbuds can offer.
    KBear KS2
    KBear KS2
    You'd be forgiven if you've never heard of KBear in the past. Despite the low price, the KS2 earbuds offer fantastic audio quality and a great design with a braided and replaceable cable. And because they're wired, there's no worrying about charging.

    See at Amazon
  • The Sony WH-1000XM4 are high-end Bluetooth headphones with a premium look and fantastic audio quality and ANC. At $228, they're a fantastic deal.
    Sony WH-1000XM4 ($121 off)
    Sony WH-1000XM4

    Sony is one of the top players in the audio space, and while the WH-1000XM4 isn't the company's latest ANC headset, it's more reasonably priced than its successor and it can be a bit more compact for traveling thanks to the folding design.

    See at Amazon See at Best Buy
  • The original Razer Barracuda X were already a great budget-friendly option with wide compatibility, but the 2022 model also supports Bluetooth, so even if you don't want to or can't use the USB-C dongle, it will work. Plus, the boom mic can often work much better than the beamforming mics in other wireless headphones.
    Razer Barracuda X
    Razer Barracuda X (2022)

    Similar to the Soundcore earbuds above, the Razer Barracuda X is a unique headset that connects using a USB-C dongle for lower latency and increased reliability, but it also supports Bluetooth and a wired 3.5mm connection. Plus, it's relatively affordable for what it offers, and it comes in three colors.

    See at Best Buy
  • Angled view of the Logitech H390 headset
    Logitech H390

    It's not the most fashion-forward of headsets, but the Logitech H390 is a lightweight and comfortable model that's designed for work. It has cushioned earcups and a swiveling microphone you can hide away when you don't need it. Plus, it's very cheap.

Best webcams for the Lenovo Yoga 6

The latest Lenovo Yoga 6 already comes with a 1080p webcam, and for most people, that might be enough. But it's also reasonable to want a little more quality out of your video calls, and if that's the case for you, you have some great options available.

  • The Razer Kiyo is a capable streaming camera with a built-in ring light that makes it ideal if you like streaming in dark rooms or at night. You can tweak various settings using Razer Synapse so you always look your best.
    Razer Kiyo
    Razer Kiyo
    You're not always going to be in optimal lighting conditions, but the Razer Kiyo can help you look much better in any lighting thanks to the built-in ring light, which is easily adjustable. Plus, it has a 1080p sensor with solid image quality to boot.

    See at Amazon
  • If you forgot to configure the ThinkPad T14 with a Windows Hello webcam, this is a cheap solution that offers solid video quality along with an IR sensor for facial recognition. It also offers a range of adjustments so you can get the right angle and position, there's a privacy shutter, and dual microphones for calls.
    Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam
    Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam
    If all you're looking for is a basic upgrade to your built-in webcam, Lenovo offers this model with a Full HD sensor and built-in Windows Hello. On top of improved video quality, it can be useful to sign in if you're using your laptop with an external monitor.

    See at Lenovo
  • Do you have a lot of video calls where there are people next to you? The Anker PowerConf C302 is a unique webcam in that it has a very wide-angle lens, so you can participate in meetings alongside other people. Plus, the 2K sensor should give you great image quality, with low-light correction kicking in when needed.
    Anker PowerConf C302
    Anker PowerConf C302

    For those calls when you want to have more people next to you, the Anker PowerConf C302 is a great choice thanks to its ultra-wide lens that fits much more in the frame. And with a 2K sensor, you can rest assured you're going to look great.

    See at Amazon

Best cases for the Lenovo Yoga 6

While we consider the Lenovo Yoga 6 a stylish laptop that you'd want to show off, it's still a good idea to keep it safe from the bumps and scuffs of everyday life. Thankfully, there's no shortage of cases and bags you can buy to protect your laptop.

  • Lenovo Yoga 14-inch Sleeve
    Lenovo Yoga 14-inch Sleeve
    Just because you're covering the Lenovo Yoga 6 doesn't mean you have to hide its identity completely. This official Lenovo sleeve uses a fabric that looks fairly similar to the fabric lid on the laptop, and it gives you enough protection for everyday travel.

    See at Lenovo
  • Many cases come in a few different colors, but few offer as many options as this one from Kinmac. There are over 20 patterns available, and the sleeve itself offers great protection with plenty of soft cushioning, water resistance, and a toughened frame to protect from harder drops.
    Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve
    Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve

    If you want something that looks a little different, this Kinmac case comes in a wide variety of designs you can choose from. It also offers a lot of protection, with reinforced corners and a lot of padding to keep your laptop safe from drops.

    See at Amazon
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Backpack
    Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Backpack

    If you want something a bit more convenient than a handbag, this backpack is also a great way to carry and protect your laptop. It has a sleek design and plenty of space for anything else you might need to carry.

    See at Lenovo

Best external storage for the Lenovo Yoga 6

Out of the box, you can configure the Lenovo Yoga 6 with up to 1TB of storage, and for most people, that should be enough to last a long time. But whether you're running low on storage or you want a quick way to move files around, some external storage might be useful, and there are great options available out there.

  • If you don't need the bells and whistles of other SSDs on this list, the WD My Passport SSD is also a solid option. It's a regular SSD with speeds up to 1,050MB/s, and it comes in a few colors to choose from.
    WD My Passport SSD
    WD My Passport SSD
    If you're looking for a basic but fast SSD, the WD My Passport is a great option. It has a round design with a few colors to choose from, and you can get capacities of up to 2TB and speeds up to 1,050MB/s.

    See at Amazon
  • If you need storage you can slip in your pocket, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe gives you up to 1TB in a tiny package. Plus, it can easily be used with almost any device via USB-C and USB-A.
    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe
    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe
    Want to move files between your PC and your phone, or quickly share a file with someone? This USB flash drive works with PCs and phones thanks to the USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and it can easily slip in your pocket so you can use it in a pinch.

    See at Amazon
  • There are many ways to keep your data safe, but the Samsung T7 Touch SSD makes it easier since it allows you to unlock the data inside using the fingerprint sensor. It's not as fast some Thunderbolt SSDs, but it's still far from slow.
    Samsung T7 Touch
    Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD

    Keeping your data safe is essential, and with the Samsung T7 Touch, it's also easy. With built-in encryption and a fingerprint reader, this SSD keeps your data a touch away, while protecting it from prying eyes.

    See at Samsung
  • The SanDisk Extreme v2 is a fast, secure, and durable portable SSD for content creators. It's powered by a fast NVMe SSD and it sports a USB 3.2 Gen 2 bridge chip.
    SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD
    SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

    Safety means something different for everyone. Maybe you want to keep your data safe from the weather, drops, or other damage when you're traveling. This SanDisk SSD is made for rough environments and has an IP55 rating, so you can take it anywhere and it will still be safe.

    See at Best Buy
  • This compact SSD from Sabrent comes in capacities from 500GB to 8TB, and it's a very compact portable SSD with read speeds up to 2700MB/s. There's a 16TB model, but it's bigger.
    Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q
    Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q

    The Lenovo Yoga 6 doesn't support Thunderbolt, but if you want to future-proof yourself, this Sabrent SSD is for you. It supports speeds up to 900MB/s over a standard USB connection, but if you get a Thunderbolt laptop in the future, it can go all the way up to 2700MB/s.

    See at Amazon
  • Most people may want fast storage, but sometimes, you just want a massive backup. And this massive Seagate HDD comes in capacities up to 18TB, so you can store just about all your files for a much lower price than you'd pay for the same amount of SSD storage.
    Seagate Expansion HDD
    Seagate Expansion HDD

    No one wants to lose their data when they buy a new laptop, and keeping an archive of everything you've ever had isn't easy. This large HDD isn't fast, but it goes up to 18TB in size and it's far cheaper than an SSD would be, making it a great backup solution on a budget.

    See at Amazon

Best pens for the Lenovo Yoga 6

While the Lenovo Yoga 6 supports active pens, it doesn't come with one in the box, so you have to buy one of these accessories separately. Like most of Lenovo's laptops, the Yoga 6 supports the Wacom AES standard, and these are a few of the pens you can use with it:

  • A digital stylus seen at an angle, showing two buttons on the side of the but and a thin plastic tip.
    Lenovo Digital Pen 2
    Lenovo's official digital pen supports 4,096 levels of pressure, making for a great writing and drawing experience. It uses a replaceable battery that promises over 2,000 hours of use and it has two side buttons for additional actions.

    See at Lenovo
  • If you do want something a bit cheaper, the Tesha Active Pen is a solid budget-conscious that cuts back on features like tilt support and it has 2,046 levels of pressure. However, it costs far less than the other options.
    Tesha Active Pen
    Tesha Active Pen
    If you're looking to save some money and you're alright with a slightly less advanced model, this Tesha pen gives you 2,048 levels of pressure for a solid writing experience, and it also has two side buttons.

    See at Amazon
  • Featuring support for both Wacom AES and Microsoft Pen Protocol, this pen is an affordable alternative if cross-compatibility is important to you. It has replaceable batteries instead of a rechargeable one, but otherwise it still has premium features.
    Wacom Bamboo Ink
    Wacom Bamboo Ink

    The Lenovo Yoga 6 supports Wacom AES, but there are other pen protocols out there, including MPP. This pen supports both, so even if you change laptops in the future, you can keep your pen for a long time.

    See at Best Buy

Best chargers for the Lenovo Yoga 6

As you might expect, the Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with a charger in the box, and realistically, you shouldn't need one of these accessories any time soon. Still, if you've lost yours or it just stopped working, you will need a replacement.

  • Lenovo USB-C 65W AC Adapter
    Lenovo USB-C 65W AC Adapter

    If you want an official charger from Lenovo, this is the one for you. This charger can deliver up to 65W of power, which is actually higher than the 45W charger that comes with the Yoga 6.

    See at Lenovo
  • The Anker 737 is a compact 120W GaN charger with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.
    Anker 737 USB C Charger
    Anker 737 USB C Charger

    The Anker 737 is a charger you can use for all your devices. It has a total of 120W of power, and it can output up to 100W from a single USB-C port, which is more than enough for the Lenovo Yoga 6.

    See at Amazon See at Anker
  • lenovo-65W-usbc-travel-adapter-render-02
    Source: Lenovo
    Lenovo 65W USB-C Travel Adapter

    If you plan on traveling or you just want a more compact solution, this official Lenovo charger is perfect for you. It delivers up to 65W, it comes in a very small package, and it includes adapters so you can use it all over the world.

    See at Lenovo

Miscellaneous accessories

We've covered just about every major category of peripherals already, but we have a few more suggestions. These accessories can make your Lenovo Yoga 6 that much better for everyday use, so take a look below.

  • Soundance laptop stand
    Soundance Laptop Stand

    Keeping a healthy posture is extremely important, and if you want to use your laptop more comfortably, a stand like this can go a long way. This one even comes in a few different colors so you can get something that matches the Yoga 6 or something else entirely.

    See at Amazon
  • screen-mom-cleaner-kit-169-render-01
    Screen Mom Screen Cleaner

    It may seem mundane, but keeping your laptop clean is always nice, especially for a device with a touchscreen. This kit includes a large bottle of cleaning spray and a microfiber cloth, and it should last you a long time.

    See at Amazon
  • Traditional gaming may not be the best idea on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, but we live in the era of cloud gaming, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best services out there in terms of the content you get. But for it to work well, you practically need one of these controllers, which is fine because they also happen to be very good.
    Xbox Wireless Controller
    Xbox Wireless Controller

    The Lenovo Yoga 6 is not a gaming rig, but cloud gaming is increasingly popular, and if you're using it to play Xbox games, you will need a controller. The official Xbox controller is arguably the best of the big three, and it works perfectly with Windows, so we always recommend it.

    See at Best Buy

That's it! We've rounded up a lot of accessories for the Lenovo Yoga 6 here, and you're bound to find something you like or need here. Of course, we're not suggesting that you need all of these or even one from every category, but this gives you plenty of options if you don't know where to start. If you want to get just a couple, we recommend going for a separate mouse, monitor, or a pair of headphones, but each of these will bring something to your new experience.

As for the Lenovo Yoga 6 itself, the 2023 model isn't available to buy just yet, as it's only planned to launch in April. But if you have the 2022 model, rest assured all the same accessories will work since the new laptop is nearly a carbon copy. If you want a new device, check out the best Lenovo laptops you can buy today. Aside from things like cases and (potentially) chargers, all of these accessories should work with those, too.