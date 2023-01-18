Lenovo's new Yoga 6 for 2023 is great budget-conscious convertible, but if you want to make the most of it, these accessories will help.

If you read our Lenovo Yoga 6 review last year, you know that we're big fans of this laptop thanks to its tall display, unique design, 1080p webcam, and more, all for a great, low price. If you want something relatively affordable, this is one of the best convertible laptops around and one of the best laptops in general. Lenovo has made the Yoga 6 even better with the 2023 refresh, promising a bit more performance, but even a great laptop can be made better with some accessories. That's why we're here.

We've rounded up a wide range of peripherals you might be interested in if you just bought or are planning to buy a Lenovo Yoga 6. Whether it's a docking station, an external monitor, a headset, or anything else, there are some great options for everyone here.

Docks and adapters for the Lenovo Yoga 6

Docks can greatly expand the selection of ports on your laptop, adding more display outputs, USB ports, and so on. The Lenovo Yoga 6 is far from lacking in ports, so this isn't the most essential category, but if you want to simplify your setup or add some extra capabilities, here are a few great options.

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Docking Station Plugable UD-ULTC4K Editor's Choice The Plugable UD-ULTC4K is powerful docking station that lets you connect up to three 4K displays to your laptop, with either DisplayPort or HDMI, on top of having multiple USB ports, Ethernet, and more. It even charges your laptop. It's a bit pricy, but very versatile. See at Amazon

Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub Best Value If you want the cheapest solution possible without sacrificing versatility, this USB-C hub gives you a total of seven ports, including HDMI and SD card readers. It also comes in various colors so you can choose something more unique. See at Amazon

Anker 556 USB-C Hub The Anker 556 USB-C Hub gives you a total of eight ports, including two display outputs, Ethernet, and more. It even passes up to 100W of power to your laptop, and with USB4 support, you're also future-proofed. See at Amazon See at Anker

Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock Lenovo USB-C Mini Dock This official USB-C dock from Lenovo includes some important ports, including Ethernet, HDMI, and even VGA, in case you need to use an old monitor or projector. It even includes a charger that provides up to 45W of power to your laptop. See at Lenovo

j5create USB Type-C Hub j5create USB USB-C Hub If you don't need a ton more ports but want an extra display output or Ethernet, this affordable hub is a great solution, offering Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and a couple of USB ports. See at Best Buy

External monitors for the Lenovo Yoga 6

One of the best ways to boost your productivity is by adding a second screen to your setup. While it can be a pricey investment, working with two or more screens does wonders for multitasking, and it's so much easier to get work done when you have a bigger workspace. You can find a few more options in our round-up of the best monitors overall if these options don't seem quite right for you.

Lenovo L27q-35 Editor's Choice The Lenovo L27q-35 is a well-rounded 27-inch monitor with sharp Quad HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate to help everything appear slightly smoother. It's a VA panel with up to 350 nits of brightness, so it's great for any office. In addition to being a solid monitor, it doubles as a phone stand so you can keep tabs on important notifications. See at Lenovo

Acer SB241Y Acer SB241Y Best Value If you want to go even cheaper, the Acer SB241Y is also a great way to expand your workspace. It's a Full HD monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate, so it still offers a solid experience, but for a very low price, that's a great match for an affordable laptop like the Yoga 6. See at Amazon

LG UltraWide 35WN75CN-B LG UltraWide 35WN75CN-B If adding a second screen helps improve your productivity, ultra-wide monitors can take that to the next level. With a large 35-inch screen, this LG monitor will let you run multiple apps side-by-side with ease, and the sharp WQHD resolution makes it all look great. This one is expensive, but it might save you the trouble of buying and setting up two monitors. See at Best Buy

Samsung Smart Monitor M5 (M50B) The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is more than a screen. In addition to connecting your laptop, it runs Tizen, so you can use it by itself to watch shows and movies or get work done with Microsoft 365 in the cloud. See at Samsung

Asus ProArt PA248QV The Asus ProArt PA248QV is a fairly unique monitor in that it comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, just like the Lenovo Yoga 6. This taller screen is great for productivity, and it also covers 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces and has a Delta E < 2 for great color accuracy. Plus, it's pretty affordable. See at Amazon

Arzopa Portable Monitor Arzopa 13.3-inch 2K Portable Monitor Having a dual-screen setup at home can make you feel like you're missing out when you're on the move, but this portable monitor fixes that. This 13.3-inch panel has the same 16:10 aspect ratio as the Yoga 6, plus it comes in an even sharper resolution. See at Amazon

Mice and keyboards for the Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 has a pretty solid keyboard and touchpad right out of the box, but laptops inherently have to make some sacrifices to be as portable as they are, and that's no different here. A touchpad doesn't replace a traditional mouse, and laptop keyboards aren't quite as comfortable as a full desktop keyboard can be. If you work on your Lenovo Yoga 6 all day, these are important accessories, so here are some great picks for you.

Logitech MX Mechnical Logitech MX Mechanical Best keyboard Avid typists and gamers prefer mechanical keyboards, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is the ideal choice for productivity. It has a sleek and professional design with a white backlight, along with the fast responsiveness and tactile feedback of mechanical keyboards and three switch options. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S Logitech MX Master 3S Best mouse Talking about the best mice without mentioning the Logitech MX Master 3S would be egregious. It has a fast 8,000 DPI sensor, a premium build with a metal scroll wheel (and one for horizontal scrolling), and it's super comfortable. Plus, it supports Bluetooth or a wireless dongle. You can even use it on glass! See at Best Buy

Lenovo 300 Wireless Combo Best Value This super affordable Lenovo bundle has everything you need to get up and running in your office setup. The keyboard is compact but still manages to include a number pad, and both accessories connect wirelessly. See at Lenovo

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard When you spend all day working at your computer, comfort is essential, and the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard is the ideal way to go. It may look strange, but this design keeps all the keys easily within reach and your wrists in a neutral position that prevents strain. See at Amazon

Razer Ornata V2 Razer Ornata V2 If you want to bridge the gap between a mechanical and a membrane keyboard, the Razer Ornata V2 is a fantastic option. It gives you the best of both worlds, plus it has per-key RGB lighting if you're into that aesthetic. It's wired, too, so you don't have to worry about batteries or latency issues. See at Amazon

Lenovo Wired USB mouse This basic Lenovo USB mouse is all you need if you just want something more traditional and comfortable than a touchpad. The wired connection means there's no latency or batteries to worry about, and the 1600 DPI sensor is pretty good for most use cases. See at Lenovo

Best headphones and earbuds for Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with a pair of top-firing speakers that should give you a solid audio experience out of the box, but it's not a mind-blowing experience. Plus, if you're using it in public or have people around you, you don't want to be blasting that sound to everyone else (trust us). As such, headphones and earbuds are very important accessories to have if you plan to use your laptop while you're out and about.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Editor's Choice Samsung has really improved the Galaxy Buds line since its debut, and the latest model offers a great combination of comfort and sound quality for a reasonable price. Plus, they're one of the few earbuds with a Windows app for changing settings. See at Best Buy See at Samsung

KBear KS2 KBear KS2 Best Value You'd be forgiven if you've never heard of KBear in the past. Despite the low price, the KS2 earbuds offer fantastic audio quality and a great design with a braided and replaceable cable. And because they're wired, there's no worrying about charging. See at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 ($121 off) Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony is one of the top players in the audio space, and while the WH-1000XM4 isn't the company's latest ANC headset, it's more reasonably priced than its successor and it can be a bit more compact for traveling thanks to the folding design. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Razer Barracuda X Razer Barracuda X (2022) Similar to the Soundcore earbuds above, the Razer Barracuda X is a unique headset that connects using a USB-C dongle for lower latency and increased reliability, but it also supports Bluetooth and a wired 3.5mm connection. Plus, it's relatively affordable for what it offers, and it comes in three colors. See at Best Buy

Logitech H390 It's not the most fashion-forward of headsets, but the Logitech H390 is a lightweight and comfortable model that's designed for work. It has cushioned earcups and a swiveling microphone you can hide away when you don't need it. Plus, it's very cheap.

Best webcams for the Lenovo Yoga 6

The latest Lenovo Yoga 6 already comes with a 1080p webcam, and for most people, that might be enough. But it's also reasonable to want a little more quality out of your video calls, and if that's the case for you, you have some great options available.

Razer Kiyo Razer Kiyo Editor's Choice You're not always going to be in optimal lighting conditions, but the Razer Kiyo can help you look much better in any lighting thanks to the built-in ring light, which is easily adjustable. Plus, it has a 1080p sensor with solid image quality to boot. See at Amazon

Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam Best Value If all you're looking for is a basic upgrade to your built-in webcam, Lenovo offers this model with a Full HD sensor and built-in Windows Hello. On top of improved video quality, it can be useful to sign in if you're using your laptop with an external monitor. See at Lenovo

Anker PowerConf C302 Anker PowerConf C302 For those calls when you want to have more people next to you, the Anker PowerConf C302 is a great choice thanks to its ultra-wide lens that fits much more in the frame. And with a 2K sensor, you can rest assured you're going to look great. See at Amazon

Best cases for the Lenovo Yoga 6

While we consider the Lenovo Yoga 6 a stylish laptop that you'd want to show off, it's still a good idea to keep it safe from the bumps and scuffs of everyday life. Thankfully, there's no shortage of cases and bags you can buy to protect your laptop.

Lenovo Yoga 14-inch Sleeve Editor's Choice Just because you're covering the Lenovo Yoga 6 doesn't mean you have to hide its identity completely. This official Lenovo sleeve uses a fabric that looks fairly similar to the fabric lid on the laptop, and it gives you enough protection for everyday travel. See at Lenovo

Kinmac 360 Laptop Sleeve Kinmac 360 Protective Sleeve If you want something that looks a little different, this Kinmac case comes in a wide variety of designs you can choose from. It also offers a lot of protection, with reinforced corners and a lot of padding to keep your laptop safe from drops. See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Backpack If you want something a bit more convenient than a handbag, this backpack is also a great way to carry and protect your laptop. It has a sleek design and plenty of space for anything else you might need to carry. See at Lenovo

Best external storage for the Lenovo Yoga 6

Out of the box, you can configure the Lenovo Yoga 6 with up to 1TB of storage, and for most people, that should be enough to last a long time. But whether you're running low on storage or you want a quick way to move files around, some external storage might be useful, and there are great options available out there.

WD My Passport SSD WD My Passport SSD Editor's Choice If you're looking for a basic but fast SSD, the WD My Passport is a great option. It has a round design with a few colors to choose from, and you can get capacities of up to 2TB and speeds up to 1,050MB/s. See at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Best Value Want to move files between your PC and your phone, or quickly share a file with someone? This USB flash drive works with PCs and phones thanks to the USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and it can easily slip in your pocket so you can use it in a pinch. See at Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD Keeping your data safe is essential, and with the Samsung T7 Touch, it's also easy. With built-in encryption and a fingerprint reader, this SSD keeps your data a touch away, while protecting it from prying eyes. See at Samsung

SanDisk Extreme v2 Portable SSD SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD Safety means something different for everyone. Maybe you want to keep your data safe from the weather, drops, or other damage when you're traveling. This SanDisk SSD is made for rough environments and has an IP55 rating, so you can take it anywhere and it will still be safe. See at Best Buy

Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q The Lenovo Yoga 6 doesn't support Thunderbolt, but if you want to future-proof yourself, this Sabrent SSD is for you. It supports speeds up to 900MB/s over a standard USB connection, but if you get a Thunderbolt laptop in the future, it can go all the way up to 2700MB/s. See at Amazon

Seagate Expansion HDD Seagate Expansion HDD No one wants to lose their data when they buy a new laptop, and keeping an archive of everything you've ever had isn't easy. This large HDD isn't fast, but it goes up to 18TB in size and it's far cheaper than an SSD would be, making it a great backup solution on a budget. See at Amazon

Best pens for the Lenovo Yoga 6

While the Lenovo Yoga 6 supports active pens, it doesn't come with one in the box, so you have to buy one of these accessories separately. Like most of Lenovo's laptops, the Yoga 6 supports the Wacom AES standard, and these are a few of the pens you can use with it:

Lenovo Digital Pen 2 Editor's Choice Lenovo's official digital pen supports 4,096 levels of pressure, making for a great writing and drawing experience. It uses a replaceable battery that promises over 2,000 hours of use and it has two side buttons for additional actions. See at Lenovo

Tesha Active Pen Tesha Active Pen Best Value If you're looking to save some money and you're alright with a slightly less advanced model, this Tesha pen gives you 2,048 levels of pressure for a solid writing experience, and it also has two side buttons. See at Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Ink Wacom Bamboo Ink The Lenovo Yoga 6 supports Wacom AES, but there are other pen protocols out there, including MPP. This pen supports both, so even if you change laptops in the future, you can keep your pen for a long time. See at Best Buy

Best chargers for the Lenovo Yoga 6

As you might expect, the Lenovo Yoga 6 comes with a charger in the box, and realistically, you shouldn't need one of these accessories any time soon. Still, if you've lost yours or it just stopped working, you will need a replacement.

Lenovo USB-C 65W AC Adapter If you want an official charger from Lenovo, this is the one for you. This charger can deliver up to 65W of power, which is actually higher than the 45W charger that comes with the Yoga 6. See at Lenovo

Anker 737 USB C Charger Anker 737 USB C Charger The Anker 737 is a charger you can use for all your devices. It has a total of 120W of power, and it can output up to 100W from a single USB-C port, which is more than enough for the Lenovo Yoga 6. See at Amazon See at Anker

Source: Lenovo Lenovo 65W USB-C Travel Adapter If you plan on traveling or you just want a more compact solution, this official Lenovo charger is perfect for you. It delivers up to 65W, it comes in a very small package, and it includes adapters so you can use it all over the world. See at Lenovo

Miscellaneous accessories

We've covered just about every major category of peripherals already, but we have a few more suggestions. These accessories can make your Lenovo Yoga 6 that much better for everyday use, so take a look below.

Soundance Laptop Stand Keeping a healthy posture is extremely important, and if you want to use your laptop more comfortably, a stand like this can go a long way. This one even comes in a few different colors so you can get something that matches the Yoga 6 or something else entirely. See at Amazon

Screen Mom Screen Cleaner It may seem mundane, but keeping your laptop clean is always nice, especially for a device with a touchscreen. This kit includes a large bottle of cleaning spray and a microfiber cloth, and it should last you a long time. See at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox Wireless Controller The Lenovo Yoga 6 is not a gaming rig, but cloud gaming is increasingly popular, and if you're using it to play Xbox games, you will need a controller. The official Xbox controller is arguably the best of the big three, and it works perfectly with Windows, so we always recommend it. See at Best Buy

That's it! We've rounded up a lot of accessories for the Lenovo Yoga 6 here, and you're bound to find something you like or need here. Of course, we're not suggesting that you need all of these or even one from every category, but this gives you plenty of options if you don't know where to start. If you want to get just a couple, we recommend going for a separate mouse, monitor, or a pair of headphones, but each of these will bring something to your new experience.

As for the Lenovo Yoga 6 itself, the 2023 model isn't available to buy just yet, as it's only planned to launch in April. But if you have the 2022 model, rest assured all the same accessories will work since the new laptop is nearly a carbon copy. If you want a new device, check out the best Lenovo laptops you can buy today. Aside from things like cases and (potentially) chargers, all of these accessories should work with those, too.