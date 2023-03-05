The Lenovo Yoga 9i 2023 looks to be another great Windows convertible, but you still might want a few of these accessories to boost your experience.

The new Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) looks to be yet another great Windows convertible from Lenovo. It keeps the same stylish design that we loved in the 2022 model, but brings new 13th-generation Intel processors, and a few specs changes. The device won't be coming out for a few more months in April, but that doesn't mean you can't buy some accessories for it in the meantime to prepare your setup at home or in the office for your new Yoga 9i.

Buying a monitor, for example, can help you be a bit more productive since you can open more windows at once and manage them more easily. Even a mouse and keyboard are great since you can reduce the pain you feel in your hands for prolonged typing and scrolling experiences. Then, for connecting to your favorite peripherals, a docking station is a great purchase, since you can get more ports than what's included on the Yoga 9i. You might want a GPU enclosure, too, for boosting your computing power for tasks like gaming. From all those categories to things like headphones, webcams, cases, and sleeves, we've got you covered with a look at the best Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) accessories right here.

Docks and adapters

For a Windows convertible, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a very well-connected device. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Some missing ports, though, include an SD or microSD card reader, and HDMI for connecting to monitors. It's why you'll want a dock or adapter that can add these ports to your Yoga 9i while it sits at your desk.

Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) Editor's Choice This Anker docking station is one of the best for the Yoga 9i (2023). It packs in 13 ports, from SD card slots, USB-A, two HDMI ports, and a DisplayPort. $250 at Amazon $250 at Anker

Lemorele 9-in-1 USB-C hub Best Value This is a more affordable USB-C hub from Lemorele. It's not a dock but a simple dongle that'll get you extra USB-C, Ethernet, SD card slot, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI port for connecting to a display. $34 at Amazon

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Premium Pick This dock from CalDigit is our premium pick for good reason. It's a Thunderbolt dock, giving you extra ports and fast data transfer speeds. You'll get up to 18 ports total, and also enough power to charge your laptop, connect dual 4K displays at 60Hz. $400 at Amazon

Anker 651 USB-C Dock Dock + Qi charger $119.99 $199.99 Save $80 This Anker docking station is one of the more unique. It allows you to enjoy two USB-A ports, and ports to connect to a display, but it also has a QI wireless charger on the front. $119.99 at Amazon

Lenovo Mini Dock Best mini dock This docking station from Lenovo is similar to a USB-C dongle, but it's a bit more compact. It offers up a lot of ports for your Yoga 9i, including HDMI, VGA, USB-C, USB 3.1, USB 2, 3.5mm Audio, and Ethernet. $125 at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock Mini Thunderbolt dock This Anker docking station is one of our favorites for its compact size. The dock can charge your laptop with up to 85W of power, and also connect you to dual 4K monitors. You even get USB-A ports and some downstream Thunderbolt ports. All of this in an aluminum chassis. $180 at Amazon $180 at Anker

External monitors

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) comes with a great integrated display. This year's model has OLED options as standard, so you get a really vibrant and color-accurate display for streaming and everyday work. Beyond that, though, it's great to pick up a secondary monitor, as you can work simultaneously on different tasks. And, in the case of monitors that have multiple inputs, also connect a secondary device like a gaming console.

Dell 4K S3321QS Curved UHD monitor Editor's Choice You can't go wrong with a curved monitor for productivity, as the curve in the screen means you can move your head around less when multitasking with a lot of windows open at once. It's why we suggest this 32-inch one from Dell, which has a 4K resolution, and integrated speakers. $360 at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 Premium Pick The OLED screen on the Yoga 9i (2023) packs in impressive color accuracy, but this monitor from Lenovo comes close to it. It has a crisp 4K resolution and can cover 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also supports DisplayHDR 400 and has multiple connectivity options. $769 at Lenovo

HP 24MH FHD monitor Best Value This monitor from HP is one of the more affordable monitors on our list. It packs in a basic 1080p FHD resolution but can connect to your Yoga 9i with HDMI. The monitor also has integrated speakers and still has sleek bezels for letting you see more on-screen action. $150 at Amazon

Samsung UR55 Series 28 UHD monitor Best 4K monitor This Samsung monitor packs in plenty of value for a decent price. You get a crisp 4K resolution, HDMI connectivity, and a solid 28-inch screen for multitasking. $350 at Best Buy

LG UltraWide 34WQ73A-B Best ultrawide For true productivity with your Yoga 9i, you need an ultra wide monitor. Priced at under $400, you can't go wrong with this one. It's 34 inches in size and has a QHD resolution that's great for basic multitasking. $337 at Amazon

Innocn Portable Monitor Best portable monitor If you can't fit a big monitor at your desk, or prefer to work on the go, this monitor will pair up nicely with your Yoga 9i (2023.) It is 13.3 inches, has and FHD resolution, and also has an OLED panel. It's expensive, but this portable monitor matches the vibrancy of your Yoga 9i's native display. $250 at Amazon

GPU enclosures

Thanks to the Thunderbolt 4 ports onboard the Yoga 9i (2023) you can connect an external GPU to your laptop. This can get you a boost in power beyond the integrated graphics for video editing, and gaming. Of course, these external GPUs are quite expensive, and you'll have to provide your own dedicated GPU in most cases, but for those who plan to use the Yoga 9i for engineering, video editing, or other tasks, these enclosures are an absolute must-buy.

Razer Core X Editor's Choice The Razer Core X is one of the most popular external GPU enclosures. It works with both AMD and Nvidia GPUs, and can deliver up to 650W of power while charging your laptop at the same time. $329 at Amazon

Sonnet eGPU Breakaway Box 750ex For content creators This is an older GPU enclosure for those who are into casual content creation and might not need to use the latest and greatest GPUs with the Yoga 9i. It supports cards that have 375W of power for continuous loads plus 100W for peak loads. $350 at Amazon

Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box Includes GPU With this GPU enclosure from Gigabyte, you get both a GeForce RX 3080 desktop GPU, and the enclosure itself. This is why the price is quite high. $1298 at Amazon $1402 at Newegg

Mice and keyboards

The keyboard and trackpad on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) are great for quick typing and web browsing sessions, but if you're going to sit at your desk all day and use the device for work or school, you'll want to consider ad dedicated mouse and keyboard. A dedicated keyboard has a more comfortable layout, more function keys, and a number pad to help make entering data in spreadsheets easy. And, a dedicated mouse means you can relax your hands a bit more and click and scroll at a natural angle. It's why we suggest picking up any of these mice or keyboards.

Logitech MX Mechnical Editor's Choice We often suggest the Logitech MX Mechanical in our guides, and there are a lot of reasons why. It's a top-quality keyboard since it can work with up to three different devices. It has mechanical tactile and quiet switches for serious typists and different lighting patterns. The keyboard is also rechargeable so you don't have to worry about batteries. $169 at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Best Value This is a bundle combination from Microsoft that includes both a keyboard and a mouse. You'll have to put batteries into both of these accessories, but since you get two for the price of one, you can't go wrong. Even the design of the keyboard is sleek with a slim profile, and the mouse is quite ergonomic. $42 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Mini Best compact Not everyone might like the RGB lighting effects of this keyboard, but it's one of the most popular mini keyboards that's for sale at Amazon. It's a 60% keyboard with analog switches that's great for accurate typing. $112 at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S Editor's Choice We love the Logitech MX Master 3S since it has an ergonomic design, and is rechargeable, and works with three different devices. The mouse also has a magnetic scrolling wheel, side buttons, and can recharge via USB-C. $100 at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkPad USB-C Wireless Compact Mouse Best Value This is a simple wireless muse for those who might be on a budget. It has a comfortable side grip and connects to your Yoga 9i with the included dongle. $23 at Lenovo

Microsoft Mobile Mouse Travel mouse This is a more compact wireless mouse that's great for travel alongside your Yoga 9i (2023). It also comes in different colors. $40 at Best Buy

Headphones and earbuds

When you're in the office or at home around family and coworkers, it's a great idea to use headphones or earbuds with your Lenovo laptop, so you don't distract those around you. You'll get more personal and immersive audio to make your meetings, music, or movies feel more life-like. It's why you might want to consider buying any of these products.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Editor's Choice These earbuds from Samsung are our favorites for use with Windows PCs like the Yoga 9i (2023.) The earbuds fit securely and discretely in your ears, offer solid noise cancellation, and have great microphones for video conferencing. $229.99 at Amazon $229.99 at Samsung

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Premium Pick If you don't like earbuds and prefer headphones that fit over your ear, then these Bose headphones will do the trick. The price might be high, but these have truly comfortable ear cuffs and industry-leading noise cancelation. $379 at Amazon

AmazonBasics In-Ear Wired Headphones Best Value Since the Yoga 9i (2023) has a headphone jack, you don't have to use Bluetooth or wireless headphones. A basic pair of headphones like this one will do the trick just right and get you personal audio without worrying about charging or fiddling through Bluetooth connection settings. $9 at Amazon

Webcams

One thing that's not changed between last year's Yoga 9i model and this year's Yoga 9i model is the webcams. Both devices have a standard 1080p Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter. If you're looking for a better video conferencing experience, then a dedicated webcam will help. The webcams we're suggesting here pack in 2K quality sensors, or 4K quality sensors. The bigger sensor quality means more light is able to reach the lens, for a more accurate-looking image. Check our picks for some webcams from Dell, Anker, and a lesser-known brand.

Anker PowerConf C302 Webcam Editor's Choice This Anker webcam offers a lot of great features for the high asking price. The lens is a wide angle, so you can fit more of yourself and the surrounding room in the shot, and there are many features like auto framing you can explore in the included software. $150 at Amazon

Dell Pro Webcam Premium Pick $110 $135 Save $25 Packing in a 2K quality sensor, and smart features like AI Audo framing and noise reduction, it's hard to beat this webcam from Dell, despite the high asking price of $135. $110 at Dell

Walfront 2K Webcam Best Value The brand might not be the most known, but this webcam still offers good 2K quality. The bonus part is that this webcam has a privacy slider that covers the lens when not in use. $16 at Amazon

Cases and sleeves

A Windows convertible like the Yoga 9i (2023) is a solid investment, so you'll want to ensure that it's protected over time. To protect your device, a case is necessary. Given the 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches dimensions, any 13-inch laptop case should fit the Yoga 9i just fine. We suggested some of our favorites below.

Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve Editor's Choice Lenovo makes a lot of different sleeves for their various laptops, but for the Yoga 9i (2023,) you'll want to buy this one. It has a minimal look and design, comes with reinforced rubber corners, and has a extra pocket on the front. All for $20. $20 at Amazon $14 at Lenovo

Finpac Hard Sleeve Best Value For supreme protection from the elements and beyond, you'll want to buy the Finpac Hard Sleeve. This sleeve has a hard outer shell that'll protect your Yoga 9i from bumps. $26 at Amazon

WerKens Genuine Leather Sleeve Premium Pick This sleeve from Wekens is one of the more premium options you can buy for your Yoga 9i (2023). It's made of genuine leather, and it has a magnetic flap that ensures your laptop will always be protected when it's inside this sleeve. $45 at Amazon

Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve Best with shoulder strap Those who plan to take the Yoga 9i (2023) on the go will want to invest in this sleeve from Tangbolibo. It has a passed strap that you can use to carry it over your shoulder. Not to forget the extra front pockets. $14 at Amazon

Inatech 360 Degree Shockproof Laptop Sleeve Best with accessory bag Carrying the accessories we mentioned in this list with your Yoga 9i? Then this is the case for you. It protects your Yoga 9i with padded corners, but also comes with an accessory bag. $27.99 at Amazon

Kogzzen Laptop Sleeve Best with vertical carrying handle We like this Kogzzen Laptop Sleeve because it has a vertical handle. It also has padded corners, and extra storage slots. $20 at Amazon

Chargers

While we don't know much about the battery life of the Yoga 9i (2023) model, we do know that it supports either a 65W or 100W power adapter. These adapters can be used to juice up your Yoga 9i when the battery run dry.

Spigen 100W USB-C charger Editor's Choice This Spigen 100W charger is one of the best for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023.) It has a small form factor, and also packs in 2 USB-C ports for charging. You'll need to provide your own USB-C cable, but it can power two different devices at the same time. $60 at Amazon

Samsung 65W 3-port USB-C Charger Premium Pick This Samsung charger has three ports for charging your favorite devices. There are two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port that you can use. a USB-C or USB-A cable is not included, however. $59.99 at Amazon

Ukor 65W Universal Laptop Charger Best Value This is a universal laptop charger similar to the one that comes with the Yoga 9i (2023). It has 65W of power, and comes with an integrated USB-C cable so you don't have to provide your own. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 65W GaN Charger Affordable 65W charger This is one of the more affordable chargers for the Yoga 9i (2023.) it has a single USC-C port and is quite compact. Like many others, it doesn't include a USB-C cable, however. $24 at Amazon

Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) Tiny 65W charger This charger is so tiny that it can fit in the palm of your hand. It's the smallest charger we can find for the Yoga 9i (2023) yet it still is powerful enough to deliver 65W of power, though you'll have to use a USB-C cable of your own. $50 at Anker $50 at Amazon

Anker 525 Charging Station Best charging station Planning to charge all your devices at once at your desk? That's what this charging station can do for you. It can power up 7 different devices simultaneously and has 2 USB-A ports, and 2 USB-C ports, and 3 AC ports on the back. $60 at Amazon $60 at Anker

And those are all the accessories we can think of for the new Yoga 9i (2023) model. If you want the ultimate setup, we have some suggestions for you. Definitely pick up an Anker Docking station for more ports, a Dell 4K UHD Curved monitor for more screen real estate, the Logitech MX Mechanical for better typing, and the Logitech MX Master 3S for comfortable clicking and scrolling. For more personal audio and video conferencing, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is also great, as is the Dell Pro Webcam. Finally, for more protection and faster charging the Lenovo Urban Laptop Sleeve can protect your laptop for just $20, and Anker 525 Charging Station can power up your Yoga 9i, and another at the same time.

Again, the Yoga 9i (2023) model isn't yet available, but you can pick one up later in April starting at $1,500. Until then, you can also check out some of our picks for the other best convertible laptops, which Lenovo just so happens to be listed on.