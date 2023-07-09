Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

LG makes a wide range of electronics, and in recent years, its LG Gram laptops have earned a reputation as lightweight and powerful workstations that beautifully combine portability and performance. LG Gram laptops are known for sporting powerful hardware, sleek designs, and beautiful screens, and LG just updated the line this year to introduce even better specs and display options.

These premium laptops deserve the best peripherals to truly unlock their full potential. From additional monitors to add-ons for work and gaming, there's an array of LG Gram accessories that can take your setup to the next level. Whether you're seeking increased storage capacity, enhanced audiovisual performance, or improved versatility, we've curated a selection of the best accessories for the LG Gram in 2023, providing you with an overview of the must-have additions that can transform your laptop into a powerhouse of productivity and entertainment.

    Ditch the bulky shoulder bag in favor of a sleek case like this one from Tomtoc. The aptly named Tomto 360 laptop bag provides all-around protection with extra padding around the edges, and despite its slim profile, you've got plenty of room for your laptop and some extras. It's also available in a variety of sizes to fit the LG Gram lineup.

    For gamers on the move who need some extra space for their gear, the Razer Rogue v3 is a great laptop backpack. It offers plenty of room for your laptop, accessories, books, and more, and it multiple size options make it an ideal choice for LG Gram laptops.

    If you park your laptop at a desk and hook it up to multiple accessories, then you need a good dock. The Pugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock ticks all the boxes: It offers multiple USB-A and USB-C ports along with four connections for external monitors (two HDMI, two DisplayPort), SD card readers, and an Ethernet port.

    If a full-fledged docking station is overkill for your needs, or you prefer something more portable, the Anker PowerExpand USB-C hub offers a lot of functionality for its size and price. This 11-in-1 dock gives you USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, DisplayPort, and SD card connectivity, and it can slip right into your shoulder bag or backpack.

    One of the easiest ways to enhance your laptop experience and productivity is with a wireless mouse. The LG Gram wireless mouse lets you do it without breaking the bank. It looks great and features reliable wireless connectivity via a USB nano receiver, and its low-profile design means you can take it with you.

    If you want to work and enjoy entertainment while blocking out distractions, you need a good pair of noise-canceling headphones. We named the Sony WH-1000XM5 as the best noise-canceling headphones owing to their excellent soundstage, comfortable design, and industry-leading ANC.

    Although the LG Gram lineup features some of the best displays you'll find on a laptop today, nothing beats a proper external display for productivity and multitasking. The Dell U2723QE UltraSharp is our favorite monitor, offering a gorgeous 27-inch 4K IPS panel, a great adjustable stand, and plenty of extra ports.

    An ultra-wide monitor is a multi-tasker's dream, doing the job of multiple displays with a single panel. Samsung's Viewfinity S65UA offers a lot of bang for your buck with its 34-inch curved 3440 x 1440 screen that lets you immerse yourself in whatever you're doing. HRD10 and a 100Hz refresh rate make it a suitable choice for entertainment, too.

    The LG Gram laptops have some gaming chops (depending on configuration), and if that's your thing, then a good gaming monitor is the perfect complement to your setup. The Samsung Odyssey G5 has everything we like to see in a workhorse gaming display, including a 2560x1440 QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium, and a 1ms response time.

    On the move but still want the versatility of a second monitor? Check out the LG Gram +View. This 16-inch portable display has a protective cover that doubles as a stand, letting you easily slip it into your bag alongside your LG Gram laptop. Its 2560 x 1600 16:10 IPS panel also blows most other portable monitors out of the water.

    No more hunting for an AC outlet when your battery runs low. The Anker 737 PowerCore portable charger sports a huge 24,000mAh battery with 140W of power delivery, meaning it's got enough juice for your laptop and other devices when you're running low.

    This sleek and sturdy aluminum stand is the perfect desktop accessory for parking your LG Gram. Along with offering you a more ergonomic viewing angle for your laptop's display, the Bestand aluminum stand features silicone pads on the top and bottom to prevent sliding and to protect your computer's finish.

    The LG gram laptops have good keyboards, but nothing beats a proper set of mechanical keys. The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard features genuine Cherry MX switches for responsive typing and satisfying tactile feedback, while its low-profile design means it won't hog up space on your desk or in your bag. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity.

    The Samsung T7 has stood at the top of our list of the best portable SSDs for a while now, so if you need some extra storage, look no further. It's fast, reliable, compact, and offers up to 2TB of extra space for all of your important files and other digital treasures.

    The LG Gram 2023 laptops come with a Full HD IR webcam, but if you really want to take your video call setup to the next level, consider investing in the Logitech Brio. This webcam offers 4K video along with advanced features such as auto-light correction, a noise-canceling mic, and three field of view presets.

    Looking to drown out the noise, but don't want to carry around a full-sized pair of headphones? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a great pair of noise-canceling earbuds that get the job done. They're comfortable, sound great, and offer some nice advanced features like 3D audio and an intelligent conversation mode.

The best accessories for the LG Gram in 2023: What should you buy?

We considered several key criteria when rounding up the best accessories for the LG Gram laptop to ensure each recommendation would enhance the user experience and meet a specific need. Our focus was on compatibility, quality, functionality, and, in some cases, portability, as the LG Gram is a lightweight laptop well-suited for taking on the go. We also aimed to collect a diverse range of peripherals that cater to different user needs and preferences, from work to gaming.

Among the best accessories for the LG Gram is a good external monitor, so we were sure to include a few picks. The Samsung S65UA Ultra WQHD monitor is a great all-around ultrawide display for gamers, creative professionals, and multitaskers who require an expanded display for immersive entertainment, hands-on design work, and improved multitasking. With its high resolution and ultrawide QHD panel, this monitor frees you from the constraints of a laptop display and seamlessly turns your LG Gram into a desktop workstation.

Another great thing to have, especially if you plan to park your LG Gram at a desk for a while, is a good docking station. The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock is a versatile hub and a must-have for those who need to connect multiple peripherals and devices to their laptop. It features a variety of ports, including USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, SD card readers, and Ethernet, ensuring seamless connectivity for all sorts of add-ons.

Finally, for users seeking to enhance the typing experience, the Logitech MX mechanical keyboard is an excellent investment. Made from quality components, including Cherry MX mechanical switches, this wireless keyboard provides a responsive and full-sized typing surface in a sleek, low-profile package. Pair it with the LG Gram wireless mouse, and you’ve got a proper desktop work setup.

