LG makes a wide range of electronics, and in recent years, its LG Gram laptops have earned a reputation as lightweight and powerful workstations that beautifully combine portability and performance. LG Gram laptops are known for sporting powerful hardware, sleek designs, and beautiful screens, and LG just updated the line this year to introduce even better specs and display options.

These premium laptops deserve the best peripherals to truly unlock their full potential. From additional monitors to add-ons for work and gaming, there's an array of LG Gram accessories that can take your setup to the next level. Whether you're seeking increased storage capacity, enhanced audiovisual performance, or improved versatility, we've curated a selection of the best accessories for the LG Gram in 2023, providing you with an overview of the must-have additions that can transform your laptop into a powerhouse of productivity and entertainment.