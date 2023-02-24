Thinking about buying a new M2 Mac Mini, or already have one at your desk? Why not consider adding an accessory to your new Apple Mac? Since the Mac Mini doesn't include a keyboard, mouse, or monitor, you'll have to buy one on your own to properly enjoy using macOS Ventura and your favorite on your new Mac. This is why we did some digging across various retailers and put together a list of our favorite peripherals for the Mac Mini.

Our list includes a ton of great monitors from Dell and HP, keyboards and mice from Apple, and Logitech. We've also included some docks that can add more ports to your Mac. And, if you need external storage, we included portable SSDs and traditional hard drives that will be great for transferring files between computers or backing up your device. We've even gone as far as to include suggestions for headphones and speakers that can give you more personal audio beyond the integrated speakers on your Mac Mini. Navigate to which specific category you're interested in by checking the links at the top of this article.

Monitors

We start first with monitors, which are required to actually use your M2 Mac Mini. Without a monitor, your computer is basically unusable since the Mac Mini is a desktop computer and not a laptop with an integrated display. Anyway, we included various monitors from Apple's very own-top end Studio Display, to a more affordable option that packs in a basic FHD resolution. We also included some 4K resolution monitors and ultra-wide monitors that will be great for stacking windows side by side and multitasking.

Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor Editor's Choice This monitor might be $518, but it's one of the slimmest 4K monitors on the market right now with small bezels, that ensures you can fit everything you need on your screen. It also has HDMI connectivity so it hooks up right to your Mac Mini's HDMI port. $525 at Amazon

Apple Studio Display Premium Pick Topping out at over $1,000 we can't forget to mention the Apple Studio Display. Though this is a costly monitor, it packs in great features like a 12MP webcam, and a sharp 5K resolution, and even 600 nits of brightness. It's great for creators. $1600 at Best Buy

HP 24MH FHD monitor Best Value This monitor for the Mac MIni is one of the most affordable options on our list. It has a basic FHD resolution, but still has HDMI connectivity. The monitor also has integrated speakers, so you don't have to use the one on your Mac Mini. $150 at Amazon

Apple Pro Display XDR Best for creators Priced at $5,000 this monitor is definitely not the most viable option for most people, but if you're a serious creative professional, it is unmatched. It's 32-inches in size and has a crazy high 6K resolution and can hit 1,600 nits of brightness. Best of all, it connects straight to the Thunderbolt port on your Mac. $4950 at Amazon

ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor Affordable monitor for creators If you're a creative type using the Mac Mini, this monitor is great for you. it's not at all overly expensive at just $450. Yet ut still has great color accuracy, with 100% of the sRGB spectrum. Other than that, it packs a QHD resolution. $449 at Amazon

LG 38WN95C-W Ultrawide monitor This LG monitor is great for those who want ultimate multitasking. It's large and comes in at 38 inches in size, but it'll be like having two monitors stacked side by side. It also has QHD+ resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate. $1228 at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M70B Best for streaming Samsung' Smart Monitor M70B is great for those who are into streaming content. It has multiple inputs for both your Mac Mini and other devices. Best of all, it has a crisp 4K resolution and can connect via HDMI or USB-C. Samsung's Tizen OS also means you can use this monitor to stream while your Mac Mini is off, and control the monitor with the included remote. $400 at Best Buy $400 at Samsung

Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 Best design This final monitor from Lenovo is for those who want a monitor with great color accuracy and a sleek design. Many photographers like this monitor for the phone stand on the bottom, and the optional hood. $769 at Lenovo

Dell S3221QA 32-inch Curved Monitor Affordable curved monitor This monitor from Dell is one of the more affordable curved monitors you can buy, as it's under $400. This model comes in 32 inches and offers a crisp 4K resolution and HDR support. an FHD model is also available, and all models have integrated speakers. $360 at Dell

Keyboards

Just like how the Mac Mini doesn't come with a monitor, it also doesn't come with a keyboard. This means you'll have to buy one separately. There are many great options from Apple's very own Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, to the Logitech MX Mechanical. You even can choose a traditional wired keyboard, if you want something more affordable. Here are some of the best we can find right now.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad Editor's Choice The Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad is the official keyboard for the Mac Mini. It has responsive keycaps and keyboard switches and has a full-size layout. The keyboard is wireless and recharges via the Lighting port. You'll even be able to use the TouchID sensor to log into your Mac. $175.2 at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Mac Premium Pick $89.99 $99.99 Save $10 This Logitech keyboard is specially designed for the Mac Mini. Like Apple's own keyboard, it has a special Mac layout with Control, Option, and Command Keys. You can recharge the keyboard via USB-C, and enjoy the backighting for use in the dark, and multi device connectivity with three different Apple devices. $89.99 at Amazon

Macally Ultra Slim USB Wired Keyboard Best Value This is a wired keyboard for the Mac Mini. It looks like an Apple product and has a sleek aluminum design. It also has the same Mac-friendly layout as other keyboards on our list. You also won't ever have to worry about recharging this keyboard since it uses a straight USB-A connectivity. $40 at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Best mini keyboard This official Apple keyboard is for those who don't need the numberpad or a full-size keyboard. It's compact, sits great on a desk and has the same TouchID sensor as the more expensive Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad. $140 at Amazon

Logitech Craft Best for creators This keyboard from Logitech is specially designed for those who use apps like Photoshop on their Mac Mini. It is backlit, recharges via USB-C, and is wireless. But the bonus is the dial on the top left, which can be customized to perform various functions in different apps. $158 at Amazon

Logitech MX Mechnical Best mechanical keyboard for Mac The Logitech MX Mechanical is the perfect keyboard for typists. It has a full-size layout and recharges via USB-C. It also has different switch types for a more quiet, or tactile typing experience. It also works with three different devices. $169 at Amazon

Keychron K4 Most customizable Mac keyboard This keyboard is one of the most customizable for the Mac Mini. You'll find that it has RGB ilghting effects, and function keys for MacOS. There's also the abiilty to use it with three different devices, and the option to use it wired. $80 at Amazon

iClever GK08 Best keyboard/mouse combo This is a great way to save and pick up both a keyboard and mouse for a single price. These keyboards and mice will need batteries, but they do work wirelessly. $35 at Amazon

PEIOUS Ergonomic Keyboard Ergonomic keyboard for Mac This keyboard is great for those who might be typing all day. It has an ergonomic design and helps you type in a more natural position thanks to the wrist rest. It recharges via USB-C. $59.99 at Amazon

Mice

Another thing not included with your Mac Mini purchase is a mouse. As obvious as it seems, you'll need one to control whatever you're working on the screen. We already suggested monitors and keyboards, and now all that's left to complete the perfect setup is the mice. Again, you can opt for an official mouse from Apple, the Magic Mouse 2, or go for a mouse from Logitech which can work with more devices like the Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac. Whatever your need is, we have it for you below.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 Editor's Choice This is the official wireless mouse for the Mac Mini. It has a large touch surface on the top that makes scrolling easy. When the battery runs deas, you also canrecharge it via the Lighting port. $79 at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac Premium Pick Priced cheaper than Apple's own Magic Mouse 2, this is a specially designed Logitech mouse for the Mac Mini. It has an ergonomic mouse that can recharge via USB-C and work with up to three different Apple devices. You also get a side-scrolling wheel and a magentic scroll wheel on the top which makes scrolling webpages easy. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Ergonomic Wireless PC Mouse Best Value You can't go wrong with this affordable mouse from Amazon. If you don't have a lot of money to spend on a mouse, this one will let you click away without breaking your budget. $10.79 at Amazon

Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse with best sensor The Mac Mini isn't a gaming machine, but you can still use an accurate gaming mouse with your Mac if you prefer. This one has a highly sensitive and accurate sensor that'll make scrolling across multiple monitors easy. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Button USB Wired Mouse Best wired mouse Don't want to worry about batteries or dongles? This mouse from Amazon is for you. Just plug it into the USB-A port at the back of your Mac Mini and get going. $6.38 at Amazon

Logitech Pebble M350 Most compact mouse This mouse from Logitech comes in multiple colors and has a slim design. It also works with iPads and other Apple devices. $25 at Amazon

Docks

The Mac Mini is a very well-connected computer as it has Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and USB-A, as well as a headphone jack, but sometimes that's not enough. If you're planning to connect a lot of peripherals to your Mac Mini, it's a good idea to invest in a dock. There are plenty of docks you can purchase, some of which integrate into the design of your Mac Mini and can sit under it. Others also sit nicely next to your Mac Mini on a desk or can dock your Mac Mini vertically.

Satechi Type-C Stand & Hub with SSD for Mac Mini Editor's Choice This is the best docking station that you can buy for the Mac Mini. The Satechi dock can sit under your Mac Mini and add a ton of extra ports, and there's also room for an extra HDD or SSD for additional storage. $80 at Amazon

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock Premium Pick Want to take advantage of the Thunderbolt port on your Mac Mini? That's what this mini dock can do for you. It's a Thunderbolt dock, so you'll get superfast data speeds if you want to enjoy the extra USB-A ports by plugging in hard drives or SSDs. $129 at Amazon

Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Best Value This Anker USB-C hub isn't really a dock. With this, you can plug the USB-C cable into your Mac Mini, and then rest the hub at the top of your device. You'll be able to rote the cable as you see fit since it's pretty long. You'll also get an extra HDMI port, SD Card and microSD card readers, and USB-A. $34.99 at Amazon

AGPTEK USB-C Hub for Mac Mini Best slim dock This docking station for the Mac Mini is a super slim docking station. You get the usual mix of USB-A ports and microSD and SD card readers, but there's also enough room to slot an extra SSD or HDD under it for storage, too. $68 at Amazon

Tobenone USB-C Docking Station for Mac Best universal docking station This is a universal docking station that you not only can use with a Mac Mini but also with other devices. It will get you extra HDMI ports for connecting to monitors, a VGA port, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, and even microSD and SD card readers. $170 at Amazon

Vaydeer Mac Mini Stand Best dock+ stand This Mac Mini docking station lets you slide the Mac Mini vertically at the top. You'll still have access to your MAc Mini's ports, but also get additional USB-A, USB-C, and card readers at the front of the dock. $60 at Amazon

Headphones & speakers

The Mac Mini comes with an integrated speaker that's great for simple tasks. But if you live with someone or are using the device in an office or dorm, you might not want your Mac to cause annoying disruptions. It's why investing in headphones or earbuds is a great idea. There's a lot you can buy right now, and here are six of our favorites. Note that since the Mac Mini has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, we're also suggesting some wired headphones and speakers, too.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Editor's Choice $229 $249.99 Save $20.99 These are the best earbuds for use with your Mac Mini. The earbuds not only work with your Mac but also across other Apple devices like your iPhone and iPad. You can use it simultaneously across these devices and enjoy features like active noise cancelation. $249.99 at Best Buy $249 at Apple $229 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Premium Pick $449.99 $549.99 Save $100 If you don't prefer the feel of earbuds, then you'd want to consider the AirPods Max. These are Apple's most comfortable over-ear headphones. it comes with great noise cancelation and it works across different Apple devices like the iPhone and iPad. $449.99 at Best Buy $549 at Apple $449.99 at Amazon

AmazonBasics In-Ear Wired Headphones Best Value This is a basic earbud from Amazon that can get you personal audio with your Mac Mini. All you need to do is plug it into the 3.5 mm headphone jack at the back of your Mac. $9 at Amazon

PDP LVL40 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset Best wired headset These are more affordable headphones for your Mac Mini. Though designed for gamers, the fit is quite comfy, and there's an integrated microphone that will be great for audio conferences. You can plug these directly into the 3.55 mm headphone jack on your Mac Mini without worrying about batteries and charging. $20 at Amazon

Creative Pebble 2.0 speakers Best wired speakers Want a boost beyond the integrated speakers on your Mac Mini? That's what these speakers are for. Relatively affordable, these speakers still pack decent sound and bass. They plug into the USB-A port on your Mac Mini for power, and the 3.5 mm headphone jack for data. $19 at Amazon

Apple HomePod mini Best Bluetooth speaker The HomePod mini is Apple's smart speaker, but you also can use it to stream audio from your Mac. Just select it as a device from your Mac's audio settings menu through AIrPlay. $99 at Best Buy

Portable storage

Last up, we have portable storage suggestions. With these portable SSDs and HDDs, you can expand your Mac Mini's storage. After all, Apple's storage upgrades can be quite expensive, so why not invest in an SSD or HDD that you can plug into your Mac, and also use on other computers?

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD Editor's Choice This is a great portable SSD from Samsung. It's quite durable and comes with both a USB-A and a USB-C cable so it can be used with different computers and not just your Mac. $100 at Samsung $100 at Best Buy

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD Premium Pick Since your Mac Mini has Thunderbolt 3 ports, buying a Thunderbolt 3 SSD means you can enjoy the fastest data transfer rates. This one from Plugable packs in a 2400+ MB/sec read and up to 1800+ MB/sec write speed. $349 at Amazon

WD Elements Desktop HDD Best Value This is a great product to use to back up your Mac Mini. Though it has a slower spinning hard disk inside, this product offers tons of storage space for Time Machine backups without being as expensive as an SSD backup drive would be. $277 at Amazon

Cases

The Mac Mini's size means it's actually quite portable, even though it's pretty strange to want to carry it around. But if you must carry your Mac Mini from one location to another, there are actually specialized cases that can make sure your Mac Min won't get damaged in transit. Some of these cases can even fit a charger as well as your Mac Mini. Check it out below.

Againmore Mac Mini Case Premium Pick This case from Againmore is one of the best cases for the Mac Mini. There's a slot for the Mac Mini on the left, along with a charge, and a mouse. There's also a zipped pocket on the top for your keyboard and other cables, and a secondary pouch for more accessories. $32 at Amazon

Maoershan Hard Travel Portable Case Best Value This case from Maoershan is a more affordable carrying case for the Mac Mini. It has a hard shell exterior, but doesn't have extra space for a mouse. You can also tuck a charger in at the top part, which has a mesh pocket. $19 at Amazon

Hermitshell Travel Case Best with carrying handle The Hermitshell Travel Case is a carrying case for the Mac Mini that has a handle on the top. It has a padded interior that protects your Mac Mini from damage. There's even a separate compartment for your charger. $22 at Amazon

Those are the best accessories we'd recommend for the Mac Mini. We covered a lot of ground here but have some ideas for the ideal setup. If you ask us, the Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor pairs up great with an Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad and the Apple Magic Mouse 2. You'll love the 4K resolution, the responsive keys on the keyboard, and the buttery smooth touch surface on that mouse. For extras, we'd also pick up the Satechi Type-C Stand & Hub with SSD for Mac Mini, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The stand adds a lot of ports, and the AirPods Pro is great for use with other Apple devices. Since we like to back up our computers, we'd go for the WD Elements Desktop HDD, too.

We hope you found what you needed. If you don't already own a Mac Mini, check it out by clicking the links below.