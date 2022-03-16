Best accessories for Mac Studio: Docks, monitors, and more

Apple recently launched the Mac Studio, its latest desktop computer powered by the brand-new Apple M1 Ultra chipset. This is an incredibly powerful machine for its compact size, even giving the Mac Pro a run for its money. While you get a lot in return for the $1,999 starting price, and it looks like one of the best Macs you can buy, there are still ways you can make the Mac Studio work better for you. Particularly because that price doesn’t include any accessories for the Mac Studio.

As such, we’ve rounded up a wide range of accessories that can help you complete your Mac Studio setup. Whether it’s monitors, keyboard, or mice, there’s a lot to choose from here. Let’s get into it.

Monitors for the Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is a desktop computer in a box, meaning it doesn’t come with a monitor. Unless you already have your own, you’re going to need to spring for a screen, and thankfully, there’s no shortage of options. We have a dedicated roundup of the best monitors for the Mac Studio, but there are also some great options below:

Mice and keyboards

The price of the Mac Studio also doesn’t include a mouse and keyboard, so those are two accessories you might want to grab, too, especially if you don’t have any around. Of course, the easiest ones to recommend are Apple’s official accessories, but there are other options out there, too. Here’s what we found:

Mac Studio docks and adapters

Despite its compact size, the Mac Studio does come with a solid supply of ports overall. You get plenty of Thunderbolt ports, 10Gbps Ethernet, and HDMI. However, it only has two USB Type-A ports, so you might want to add some more. If that’s the case, one of the best accessories you can get is a dock or USB-C adapter for your Mac Studio. Here are some great options if you’re interested in one.

Headphones and earbuds

The Mac Studio has built-in speakers for basic use, but if you want a more immersive audio experience, a good pair of headphones or earbuds is an essential accessory. Of course, many monitors also have their own speakers that might be good, but it’s not the same thing as having headphones. Here are some great options:

Mac Studio webcams

While some monitors, like Apple’s Studio Display, have a great camera built-in, there’s a good chance you’ll be needing one if you have a different monitor. Webcams have become invaluable accessories in the age of remote work, and these are some of the best options for the Mac Studio:

Logitech StreamCam The top pick The Logitech StreamCam is kind of the ideal camera for the Mac Studio. It connects via the USB Type-C ports, and it's one of the few webcams with software designed for Mac. Plus, it supports 1080p 60fps video and you can easily use it in portrait or landscape orientation. See at Amazon Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam The best resolution The Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam might be the best webcam overall right now. It has the downside of not having dedicated Mac software, but it has a Sony STARVIS sensor for great low-light performance and image quality overall. It connects with USB Type-A. See at Amazon Razer Kiyo Best for streamers If you're planning to stream online, the Razer Kiyo is a great webcam with a built-in ring light that's ideal when you're in dark rooms. Razer's Synapse software only works on Windows, but you can save the webcam settings to the webcam and use it on the Mac Studio. See at Amazon

External storage

The Mac Studio is available with up to 8TB of internal storage, and it’s true that that’s already more than most people need. But upgrading to the 8TB model also costs $2,400 so maybe you want to save some money by going with a lower configuration and relying on external storage. No need to worry, there are some great solutions out there if you want fast external storage you can take anywhere.

And those are what we’d consider the best and most essential accessories you can get for the Mac Studio. For everything it does right, there are certainly ways you can make it better – or in some cases, usable. Remember, the official price doesn’t include a monitor, mouse, or keyboard, so you may need to buy all of those.

If that’s not stopping you, you can buy the Mac Studio below. If you’re new to the world of Macs, you might want to check out everything you need to know about macOS Monterey, plus the best apps for Apple Silicon Macs like the Mac Studio. These apps are optimized for the Apple M1 Max and M1 Ultra processors, so they’ll run at full native performance.