These are the best accessories for the MacBook Air M2 (2022)

Apple revealed the MacBook Air (2022), along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. This completely redesigned, powerful Mac features a notched screen, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and the all-new M2 chipset. Thanks to this processor, you get to make the most out of the apps developed for Apple silicon. That’s because they’re specifically optimized for this family of chips. To make the most out of your new MacBook Air (2022), though, you should look into buying some accessories for it. Simply put — the MacBook Air as-is can be too vanilla. Attaching some wired and/or wireless accessories allows you to further utilize capabilities and broaden its limits. Here’s a list of the best accessories for the MacBook Air (2022).

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Best accessories for the MacBook Air (2022)

Cases

Chargers

Cables

Headphones

Mice

Keyboards

External Storage

While many people can survive just fine using their MacBook Air (2022) without accessories, they do miss out on a lot. Accessories truly take the overall experience to the next level by making the device more versatile. Think of them as the spices you add to bland chicken or rice. They’re not the main dish, but they make all the difference.

The MacBook Air (2022) starts at $1,199 when not including the accessories. While it costs more than its predecessor, it is a notable upgrade from the inside out. It finally ditches the overused chassis design and goes for better specs, like a clearer screen and a better webcam. That’s not to mention that it introduces two new color options — Midnight and Starlight. The familiar Space Gray and Silver also remain as finish options for those not ready to move on.

M2 MacBook Air 13-inch The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. Best Buy can notify you when it's available. View on Best Buy

Which of these accessories will you be buying for your MacBook Air (2022), and why? Let us know in the comments section below.