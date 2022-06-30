These are the best accessories for the MacBook Air M2 (2022)
Apple revealed the MacBook Air (2022), along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. This completely redesigned, powerful Mac features a notched screen, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and the all-new M2 chipset. Thanks to this processor, you get to make the most out of the apps developed for Apple silicon. That’s because they’re specifically optimized for this family of chips. To make the most out of your new MacBook Air (2022), though, you should look into buying some accessories for it. Simply put — the MacBook Air as-is can be too vanilla. Attaching some wired and/or wireless accessories allows you to further utilize capabilities and broaden its limits. Here’s a list of the best accessories for the MacBook Air (2022).
Navigate this article:
Best accessories for the MacBook Air (2022)
Cases
-
Available in 10 colors and patterns to choose from, this case protects your MacBook from shocks and water.
-
This simple case is available in several colors and includes plenty of pockets for accessories and items.
-
This case offers water resistance and a very plain design with a single external pocket for accessories.
-
Available in five colors, this case has a dedicated belt for attaching it to your luggage. It's ideal for those who fly a lot.
-
This one offers plenty of functionality for a cheap price. It doesn't look very modern, though.
-
This shockproof case has padded internals and offers large, external pockets for your MacBook's accessories.
Chargers
-
This official charger has 2 ports, but it caps out at 35W. Its quality is excellent, but it's relatively slow.
-
This 65W one is ideal for those who travel a lot due to its miniature form and portability.
-
This fast charger supports up to 96W of output and comes with a USB C to USB C cable.
-
This Anker 3-port charger also has a small build and supports up to 65W of output at a time.
-
This charger similarly has 3 ports (including USB C and USB A) and supports up to 65W of output at a time.
-
This dual Belkin charger supports up to 60W from a single port and 68W when utilizing both ports simultaneously.
Cables
-
This is the official cable from Apple. It's 2 meters long and priced reasonably.
-
This pack from Anker includes two 6ft nylon-braided cables.
-
This cable is 6 feet long and has been double-braided for durability.
-
This cable is available in black and white, and it won't leave a hole in your pocket.
-
This pack includes two 6 feet cables that are available in red, silver, or black.
-
This cable is available in 3ft, 6ft, and 10ft options. It's nylon-braided, too.
Headphones
-
These earbuds offer instant pairing with your Mac and Active Noise Cancellation.
-
These lack ANC but support Dolby Atmos content for a lower price.
-
The AirPods Max support both wired and wireless connections, plus ANC.
-
macOS supports these headphones natively. They offer a 22h battery life.
-
These wired headphones are affordable and come from a reputable company.
-
These Premium headphones support ANC and last for 30 hours.
Mice
-
This wireless mouse from Apple fully supports macOS and has a decent battery life.
-
The Logitech Pebble M350 offers a slim design. It's ideal for those who work on the go.
-
This Amazon Basics option comes in black, is wireless, and costs under 10 bucks.
-
You can plug and use this Macally mouse directly on your MacBook Air (without setup).
-
This Bluetooth mouse has a comfortable and grip and can connect to several devices at once.
-
This wireless, ultra-lightweight mouse can last you for 80 hours on a single charge.
Keyboards
-
This official keyboard works wireless and supports Touch ID.
-
This keyboard is also from Apple but it lacks a dedicated numpad.
-
This one can connect to 3 devices at once and is available in several colors.
-
Available in 3 colors, this keyboard can also connect to up to 3 devices.
-
This keyboard is similar to the previous one, but it lacks a dedicated numpad.
-
This mechanical keyboard is backlit and comes in several styles and sizes.
External Storage
-
This external drive is available as SSD or HDD, with several capacity options.
-
This ultra slim external SSD is also available in higher storage capacities.
-
This 8TB hard drive is ideal for those with plenty of high-quality media files.
-
This hard drive is compact and portable. Suitable for those working on the go.
-
This minimalistic hard drive is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options.
-
This 5TB hard drive from SanDisk is rugged for extra protection.
While many people can survive just fine using their MacBook Air (2022) without accessories, they do miss out on a lot. Accessories truly take the overall experience to the next level by making the device more versatile. Think of them as the spices you add to bland chicken or rice. They’re not the main dish, but they make all the difference.
The MacBook Air (2022) starts at $1,199 when not including the accessories. While it costs more than its predecessor, it is a notable upgrade from the inside out. It finally ditches the overused chassis design and goes for better specs, like a clearer screen and a better webcam. That’s not to mention that it introduces two new color options — Midnight and Starlight. The familiar Space Gray and Silver also remain as finish options for those not ready to move on.
-
The 2022 MacBook Air offers the M2 chip and a redesigned chassis with MagSafe support. Best Buy can notify you when it's available.
Which of these accessories will you be buying for your MacBook Air (2022), and why? Let us know in the comments section below.