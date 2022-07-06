Best accessories for the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022)
Apple recently upgraded the MacBook Pro 13-inch with the brand-new Apple M2 processor, bringing even more performance to what was already one of the fastest 13-inch laptops on the market. Aside from that, not much has changed, but to be fair, this was already one of the best laptops out there. Still, as good as the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 is, you can always make your experience better with some accessories.
Accessories can add various capabilities to your laptop – you might want an additional screen, more ports, or a bigger mouse and keyboard, for example. There are also cases to keep your laptop safe, or headphones if you want a more immersive audio experience. Whatever your use case may be, we’ve rounded up some great accessories you can buy for the MacBook Pro 13, and while we’re focusing on the 2022 model, these will work just as well on the previous iterations.
Navigate this article:
- Monitors
- Docks and adapters
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
External monitors for the MacBook Pro 13 (2022)
If you’ve tried using multiple monitors before, you’ll know there’s nothing quite like it when it comes to productivity. Having two screens just gives you more space for your apps, so you can more things side by side and not have to constantly switch between apps. These are some of the most useful accessories for the MacBook Pro 13-inch, so here are some of our recommendations. We mostly focused on displays that connect via USB-C, since monitors without it will require an adapter.
-
The Asus ProArt PA279CV is a great 4K monitor that also delivers on color accuracy, with a Delta E < 2 and 100% coverage of sRGB and Rec.709. Plus, it has multiple inputs, including USB-C with 65W power delivery to your laptop. It's one of the best bang-for-the-buck options out there, costing less than $500.
-
The Dell UltraSharp U3223QE is great if you want something larger, featuring a 32-inch panel with 4K resolution. It's one of the first monitors to use IPS Black tehcnology, so it has a higher contrast ratio, plus it covers 98% of DCI-P3. It also supports USB-C connections, and it delivers 90W of power to your laptop.
-
Multiple screens aew nice, but what if one screen could do it all? The Samsung S65UA is an ultra-wide monitor with a sharp WQHD resolution, and it's perfect for multi-tasking. You can fit many more apps in a single view, making it easier to focus on more things at once without spending too much on multiple monitors.
-
The Apple Studio Display is the ideal pairing for the MacBook Pro if you're an Apple fan. It's a very sharp screen and it comes with a built-in 12MP webcam. It reaches up to 600 nits of brightness and supports P3 Wide color, and it connects with a Thunderbolt cable that can also charge your laptop at up to 96W.
-
Want a second screen without spending too much? The Acer SB220Q is a basic Full HD monitor with up to a 75Hz refresh rate, and it's good enough for basic use. You'll need an adapter to use the HDMI port, and it doesn't have speakers, but it's a cheap way to get more working space.
-
If you need two screens wherever you go, the Arzopa portable monitor is the perfect choice. It connects via a single USB-C cable, and it's a 13.3-inch panel with the same 16:10 aspect ratio as the MacBok Pro 13, and even the same 2560 x 1600 resolution. It's ideal to incrase your productivity on the go.
Want to check out some other options? Stop by our roundup of the best monitors in general.
Docks and adapters for the MacBook Pro 13 (2022)
One of the things the MacBook Pro 13 (and other MacBooks) are infamous for is the short supply of ports, which makes it harder to connect accessories. You can expand the selection of ports using Thunderbolt and USB-C docks, though, and there are some great options out there. We should mention, however, that the MacBook Pro only supports one external display via Thunderbolt or DisplayPort Alt Mode. A way to work around this is using DisplayLink-based docks, so we have a couple of those below, too.
-
If you want the best docking station around and you have the money for it, the CalDigit TS4 might just be it. This is a premium-feeling metal dock with a total of 18 ports, including DisplayPort, 2.5Gb Ethernet, downstream Thunderbolt, and more. It's very expensive, but that's not for nothing.
-
If you want a slightly more reasonable docking station, the Anker 577 is another great option with an all-metal premium build and plenty of ports. It's much cheaper than the previous model, but it still has HDMI, a Thunderbolt downstream port, Ethernet, 85W charging support, and more.
-
The Plugable UD-ULTC4K may not be a Thunderbolt dock, but it's one of the few options that actually lets you use multiple displays with the M2 MacBook Pro. It uses DisplayLink technology, which allows you to connect up to three exernal monitors at once, on top of adding USB ports, Ethernet, and more.
-
This is another DisplayLink-based docking station, and it's a cheaper way to connect multiple monitors to your MacBook Pro. Aside from supporting two displays, it gives you Ethernet, multiple USB ports, and up to 60W of power delivery, more than enough to keep your laptop charged.
-
Apple's USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter is a relatively cheap way to add a couple more ports to your MacBook Pro. It gives you USB Type-A, HDMI, and passthrough charging in a slender and relatively affordable package, so it's ideal if you're on the move often.
-
If you want a very cheap adapter that still gives you a solid range of connectivity, this Mokin hub includes an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and Gigabit Ethernet, plus it supports up to 100W passthrough charging. It's one of the cheapest ways to add a lot of ports to your laptop.
Mice and keyboards
As powerful as the MacBook Pro 13 has become for its relatively small size, laptops are always going to have to make some sacrifices compared to desktops because of their size. The mouse and keyboard are notable examples. A laptop’s keyboard doesn’t have as much travel or space between the keys, and instead of a regular mouse, you get a touchpad (even if the MacBook Pro has one of the best touchpads out there). If you’re using the MacBook Pro 13-inch at a desk, though, buying these accessories can greatly improve your productivity and comfort throughout the day. Here are a few options we like:
-
Apple's official Magic Keyboard is potentially the ideal pairing for the MacBook Pro. It has a slim profile, but it keeps with a full-size layout (though there's a version without the number pad) and it even has Touch ID support, so you don't ahve to give up convenience while using it.
-
Typical membrane keyboards work fine for most people, but proficient typists love mechanical keyboards, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is a fantastic choice. It's designed for productivity, and it comes with your choice of switches, so you can whatever feels best to you. It's also a full-size layout.
-
Another great option if you want a slim keyboard is Microsoft's Surface Keyboard. It looks sleek and modern, and the platinum colorway makes it a great match for the MacBook Pro, even if it's made by Apple's rival. You'll have to get used to some of the system keys having Windows labels, though.
-
It may look a little unconventional, but the Periboard-612 is an ergonomic keyboard, and it's designed to be more comfortable than a traditional one. The split design and slope keep all the keys within reach without requiring as much movement, and the wrist rest keeps your hands in a natural position to avoid straining.
-
If you want a mouse and keyboard all in one package and without spending too much, this may be for you. The iClever GK08 mouse and keyboard combo includes a sleek keyboard and mouse that should be good enough for all your daily needs, and it's very cheap, too. The keyboard is slim, but it's a full-size layout.
-
Logitech's MX Master series is always among our top recommendations for mice, and the MX Master 3S is the best one yet. On top of the premium and ergonomic design and the metal MagSpeed scroll wheel, the latest model comes with 90% quieter switches, plus it has a more precise 8K DPI sensor so it works on even more surfaces.
-
If you want to stay on brand and have everything Apple, the Magic Mouse is your go-to. This is a sleek-looking mouse that pairs nicely with the clean design of the MacBook Pro. It's a rechargeable mouse, but it can't charge while it's in use, unfortunately.
-
Similar to ergonomic keyboards, this mouse may look unconventional, but this vertical design is perfect for long-lasting comfort, since it allows your hand to rest in a more natural position. Aside from that, it has everything you'd expect from a mouse.
-
If you want a mouse on the cheap. this one is probably one of your better options that doesn't require an adapter. It's a relatively basic mouse, but it does come in a few colors, so it's a solid option if you want something with a bit more personality.
Headphones and earbuds
The MacBook Pro 13-inch comes with the same stereo speaker setup as previous models have, and while it’s solid enough for using at home, sometimes you want to listen to music or watch movies in public. When there are people around you, you probably don’t want to be blasting your audio to everyone, so you might need some headphones or earbuds. Even aside from that, these accessories can give you a much more immersive audio experience than the MacBook Pro 13 can deliver by itself. Here are some options we like:
-
The AirPods Pro are one of the very best wireless earbuds you can get right now, even more so if you have a Mac. The seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, plus support for features like spatial audio and ANC make this the very best choice right now, and an easy recommendation if you can afford them.
-
If you're looking for a great audio experience but you'd rather not go with AirPods, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are some of the best earbuds out there. They have a more compact design, plus excellent battery life, audio quality, and ANC. However, they're a bit more expensive than AirPods Pro.
-
If you want the Apple bells and whistles without spending too much, the 3rd-generation AirPods are also a great option. They integrate seamlessly with Apple devices and support spatial audio with head tracking, though the design isn't as comfortable and there's no ANC. But they're cheaper than AirPods Pro.
-
The 2022 MacBook Pro 13 comes with support for high-impedance headphones, and if you want to take advantage of that, the Sennheiser HD 650 are a fantastic option. They have 300 ohms of impedance and very narrow tolerances to provide balanced open-back audio that's bound to fulfill all your audiophile needs.
-
Of course, we have to mention the AirPods Max, too. These are Apple's most high-end headphones, with fantastic audio quality, ANC, spatial audio support, and a unique premium design that comes in a few different colors. These are very expensive, but if you want the best wireless audio experience, this is probably it.
-
They may be made by Apple's rival, but the Surface Headphones 2 are a very compelling pair of headphones. In addition to high-end audio, their defining feature is the rotating dials on the earcups, making volume controls and ANC adjustments easier than ever. Plus, they look sleek and modern, so you can wear them anywhere.
Webcams for the MacBook Pro 13-inch
While Apple has upgraded the webcam on some of its recent laptops to 1080p, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been left out, meaning it’s still stuck with a 720p camera. In the age of hybrid work, that’s not amazing (though the MacBook Pro does have one of the better 720p webcams out there), so you might want an external webcam to make online meetings and calls a bit better. There are many great options out there, but here are some of our recommendations:
-
The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call.
-
The Logitech StreamCam isn't as high-end as some other options, but it does support 1080p video at 60fps, and it has a modern design. In fact, it even connects via USB-C, making it very easy to set up with the MacBook Pro. It also has auto-focus and auto-framing, plus it can be rotated for vertical video.
-
The Microsoft Modern Webcam is a solid option if you want something a bit more affordable. It supports 1080p video, along with HDR video, light correction, and auto-focus, so video quality is solid. It also has a built-in privacy shutter, and the overall design is very compact so it should be easy to mount.
Cases for the MacBook Pro 13
As you’d probably expect from Apple, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is a fairly expensive laptop, though it’s not like you’re not getting your money’s worth from it. Still, that kind of investment warrants protection, and if you want to keep your new MacBook Pro 13 safe, cases or sleeves are very important accessories. The market is flooded with all kinds of cases to choose from, but if you want some recommendations, check these out:
-
MacBooks have the privilege of being one of the few brands that get cases very specifically designed for them, and this one from Incase is a great example. This design protects the top and bottom of the laptop without adding a lot of bulk, and without you having to remove it from the case when you want to use it.
-
If you want a snap-on case for cheaper, this one from Mosiso is another solid option. In addition to covering the exterior, there's also a keyboard cover, and it comes in a whole bunch of colors so you can add some flair to an otherwise boring design. There's also a screen protector in the box.
-
If you'd rather have a sleeve to slip your laptop into, this is also a great option. It has lots of padding and reinforced corners, plus it gives you some room for extra accessories. And it comes in four colors to choose from, too, so you can choose something that fits your style a bit better.
External storage
The MacBook Pro 13-inch can be configured with up to 2TB of SSD storage, just like the previous model. That’s plenty of storage for most users, but going all the way up to 2TB can cost you quite a bit, so if you want to save some money, you can opt for a lower storage tier and buy external storage later. External SSDs are great accessories to expand the storage on your MacBook Pro 13-inch, though there are use cases for classic HDDs or flash drives, too.
-
If you want the fastest storage around, a Thunderbolt-based SSD is the way to go, and the Sandisk G-Drive Pro combines those fast speeds with an extra durable design to withstand hard drops and even being crushed. It's not overly expensive compared to other Thunderbolt SSDs, either.
-
If you don't need the ultra-rugged durability of the G-Drive Pro, this SSD from Fantom Drives is just as fast - with 2,800MB/s reads and 2,400MB/s writes - but with a more simplified design. It's also slightly cheaper, so that's another reason why you might prefer it to SanDisk's offering.
-
There are many ways to keep your files safe on an external drive, but the Samsung T7 Touch SSD makes it easier than ever to access them thanks to the built-in fingerprint reader for unlocking the data. Additionally, it has speeds up to 1,050MB/s, so it's still plenty fast, but it's cheaper than Thunderbolt SSDs.
-
If you don't need the bells and whistles of other SSDs on this list, the WD My Passport SSD is also a solid option. It's a regular SSD with speeds up to 1,050MB/s, and it comes in a few colors to choose from.
-
SSD storage is ideal if you need fast access to your files, but if you want to create a long-term backup, an HDD like this one is still the way to go. It gives you up to 18TB of storage for a lower price than much smaller SSDs.
-
Sometimes, you just need a very portable device to pass files around a room or take them with you in your pocket. This flash drive is exactly that, and it has both USB-A and USB-C connectors.
Chargers
While Apple was one of the first companies to remove iPhone chargers from the box, the MacBook Pro 13-inch (and all others MacBooks) still come with a charger, so you’re not likely to need one. Still, accidents happen and the charger can break or get lost, so you might need a replacement. Chargers are arguably the most important accessories for the MacBook Pro 13 (or any other laptop, really), so here are a few options:
-
If you want the same kind of charger that comes in the box, this is it. Apple's official charger supports up to 67W charging, which is ideal for the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
-
If you want the fastest charging speeds possible and a more affordable price, the Nekteck 100W charger is a great option. It's cheaper than Apple's charger, but faster.
-
If you want to charge your phone, tablet, or other device alongside the MacBook Pro, this 100W charger has four ports to let you do just that, while still being compact.
Miscellaneous
By now, you’ve probably found all the accessories you could want for the 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch, but there are a few more things you might like that don’t necessarily fit into a specific category. We’ve rounded them up below so you can check them out.
-
Is your laptop a little too low to comfortably work on? A simple laptop stand like this can go a long way, giving you a bit of extra height. It can also help with airflow to keep your laptop running cool for longer.
-
Gaming on the Mac used to be hard, but with the advent of cloud gaming, it's possible. The Xbox controller is one of the best ones around, and if you're interested in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it's pretty much required.
-
It seems mundane, but it can be hard to keep your laptop's screen clean after using it for a while. This kit includes a spray and microfiber cloth to help you get your MacBook Pro looking like new again.
And that’s about it for the accessories we recommend buying to complement and enhance the MacBook Pro 13-inch. There’s a little bit of something for everyone here, but not everyone will need everything, or even most of what’s on this list. It’s all about your needs, and we’ve covered quite a few of them here.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the 2022 MacBook pro 13-inch using the link below. Just like last year, it starts at $1,299, but it now comes with an Apple M2 processor, so it’s even faster. On Apple’s website, you can also configure it with up to 24GB of unified memory. If you need more power, check out the best Macs you can buy right now, as there are some great options to be found there.
-
The MacBook 13 (2022) comes with an Apple M2 chip promising even more CPU and GPU performance, in the same design as before. It now supports high-impedance headphones from the headphone jack.