Best accessories for the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022)

Apple recently upgraded the MacBook Pro 13-inch with the brand-new Apple M2 processor, bringing even more performance to what was already one of the fastest 13-inch laptops on the market. Aside from that, not much has changed, but to be fair, this was already one of the best laptops out there. Still, as good as the 2022 MacBook Pro 13 is, you can always make your experience better with some accessories.

Accessories can add various capabilities to your laptop – you might want an additional screen, more ports, or a bigger mouse and keyboard, for example. There are also cases to keep your laptop safe, or headphones if you want a more immersive audio experience. Whatever your use case may be, we’ve rounded up some great accessories you can buy for the MacBook Pro 13, and while we’re focusing on the 2022 model, these will work just as well on the previous iterations.

External monitors for the MacBook Pro 13 (2022)

If you’ve tried using multiple monitors before, you’ll know there’s nothing quite like it when it comes to productivity. Having two screens just gives you more space for your apps, so you can more things side by side and not have to constantly switch between apps. These are some of the most useful accessories for the MacBook Pro 13-inch, so here are some of our recommendations. We mostly focused on displays that connect via USB-C, since monitors without it will require an adapter.

Docks and adapters for the MacBook Pro 13 (2022)

One of the things the MacBook Pro 13 (and other MacBooks) are infamous for is the short supply of ports, which makes it harder to connect accessories. You can expand the selection of ports using Thunderbolt and USB-C docks, though, and there are some great options out there. We should mention, however, that the MacBook Pro only supports one external display via Thunderbolt or DisplayPort Alt Mode. A way to work around this is using DisplayLink-based docks, so we have a couple of those below, too.

Mice and keyboards

As powerful as the MacBook Pro 13 has become for its relatively small size, laptops are always going to have to make some sacrifices compared to desktops because of their size. The mouse and keyboard are notable examples. A laptop’s keyboard doesn’t have as much travel or space between the keys, and instead of a regular mouse, you get a touchpad (even if the MacBook Pro has one of the best touchpads out there). If you’re using the MacBook Pro 13-inch at a desk, though, buying these accessories can greatly improve your productivity and comfort throughout the day. Here are a few options we like:

Headphones and earbuds

The MacBook Pro 13-inch comes with the same stereo speaker setup as previous models have, and while it’s solid enough for using at home, sometimes you want to listen to music or watch movies in public. When there are people around you, you probably don’t want to be blasting your audio to everyone, so you might need some headphones or earbuds. Even aside from that, these accessories can give you a much more immersive audio experience than the MacBook Pro 13 can deliver by itself. Here are some options we like:

Webcams for the MacBook Pro 13-inch

While Apple has upgraded the webcam on some of its recent laptops to 1080p, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been left out, meaning it’s still stuck with a 720p camera. In the age of hybrid work, that’s not amazing (though the MacBook Pro does have one of the better 720p webcams out there), so you might want an external webcam to make online meetings and calls a bit better. There are many great options out there, but here are some of our recommendations:

OBSBOT Tiny 4K Smart 4K webcam The Obsbot Tiny 4K webcam is an awesome AI-powered camera that doesn't just have great image quality (though it does that too. It can actually track the user in real time and make sure they stay in the frame by rotating and tilting on its base. It's perfect if you want to move around on a call. See at Amazon Logitech StreamCam Easy setup The Logitech StreamCam isn't as high-end as some other options, but it does support 1080p video at 60fps, and it has a modern design. In fact, it even connects via USB-C, making it very easy to set up with the MacBook Pro. It also has auto-focus and auto-framing, plus it can be rotated for vertical video. See at Amazon Microsoft Modern Webcam Affordable, but quality The Microsoft Modern Webcam is a solid option if you want something a bit more affordable. It supports 1080p video, along with HDR video, light correction, and auto-focus, so video quality is solid. It also has a built-in privacy shutter, and the overall design is very compact so it should be easy to mount. See at Amazon

Cases for the MacBook Pro 13

As you’d probably expect from Apple, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is a fairly expensive laptop, though it’s not like you’re not getting your money’s worth from it. Still, that kind of investment warrants protection, and if you want to keep your new MacBook Pro 13 safe, cases or sleeves are very important accessories. The market is flooded with all kinds of cases to choose from, but if you want some recommendations, check these out:

Incase Designs Hardshell Case Snap-on protection MacBooks have the privilege of being one of the few brands that get cases very specifically designed for them, and this one from Incase is a great example. This design protects the top and bottom of the laptop without adding a lot of bulk, and without you having to remove it from the case when you want to use it. See at Amazon MOSISO MacBook Pro case Cheaper and colorful If you want a snap-on case for cheaper, this one from Mosiso is another solid option. In addition to covering the exterior, there's also a keyboard cover, and it comes in a whole bunch of colors so you can add some flair to an otherwise boring design. There's also a screen protector in the box. See at Amazon Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve Sleek sleeve If you'd rather have a sleeve to slip your laptop into, this is also a great option. It has lots of padding and reinforced corners, plus it gives you some room for extra accessories. And it comes in four colors to choose from, too, so you can choose something that fits your style a bit better. See at Amazon

External storage

The MacBook Pro 13-inch can be configured with up to 2TB of SSD storage, just like the previous model. That’s plenty of storage for most users, but going all the way up to 2TB can cost you quite a bit, so if you want to save some money, you can opt for a lower storage tier and buy external storage later. External SSDs are great accessories to expand the storage on your MacBook Pro 13-inch, though there are use cases for classic HDDs or flash drives, too.

Chargers

While Apple was one of the first companies to remove iPhone chargers from the box, the MacBook Pro 13-inch (and all others MacBooks) still come with a charger, so you’re not likely to need one. Still, accidents happen and the charger can break or get lost, so you might need a replacement. Chargers are arguably the most important accessories for the MacBook Pro 13 (or any other laptop, really), so here are a few options:

Miscellaneous

By now, you’ve probably found all the accessories you could want for the 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch, but there are a few more things you might like that don’t necessarily fit into a specific category. We’ve rounded them up below so you can check them out.

Twelve South Curve Laptop stand Is your laptop a little too low to comfortably work on? A simple laptop stand like this can go a long way, giving you a bit of extra height. It can also help with airflow to keep your laptop running cool for longer. See at Amazon Xbox Wireless Controller Console-style gaming Gaming on the Mac used to be hard, but with the advent of cloud gaming, it's possible. The Xbox controller is one of the best ones around, and if you're interested in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, it's pretty much required. See at Amazon Eveo Screen Cleaner Keep it clean It seems mundane, but it can be hard to keep your laptop's screen clean after using it for a while. This kit includes a spray and microfiber cloth to help you get your MacBook Pro looking like new again. See at Amazon

And that’s about it for the accessories we recommend buying to complement and enhance the MacBook Pro 13-inch. There’s a little bit of something for everyone here, but not everyone will need everything, or even most of what’s on this list. It’s all about your needs, and we’ve covered quite a few of them here.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the 2022 MacBook pro 13-inch using the link below. Just like last year, it starts at $1,299, but it now comes with an Apple M2 processor, so it’s even faster. On Apple’s website, you can also configure it with up to 24GB of unified memory. If you need more power, check out the best Macs you can buy right now, as there are some great options to be found there.