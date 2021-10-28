Here are the best accessories for MacBook Pro

My HUAWEI - An All-in-one Experience
October 28, 2021 10:30am Comment

Apple unveiled completely redesigned MacBook Pro models during its virtual “Unleashed” Mac event. These new MacBooks come with more ports of varying types, after users complained previous Macs sacrificed functionality in the name of minimalism. Personally I don’t mind the lack of ports because I completely depend on online and wireless solutions. However, most pro users need the ports to connect extra devices to their computers. Fortunately for them, Apple has listened to feedback! Now you must be wondering what accessories to connect to your machine, so we’ve prepared for you a list of the best accessories for MacBook Pro — both the latest and older models.

The best accessories for MacBook Pro

Docks

    Tobenone 15-in-2 Docking Station

    15-in-2

    This docking station from Tobenone offers 15 ports, including USB A, USB C, HDMI, Ethernet, SD Card, headset, and more. It's the ultimate docking station, especially if you have an older MacBook Pro with only two USB C ports and a headphone jack.
    Anker USB C Hub for MacBook Pro

    Minimalistic

    This dock from Anker takes advantage of both USB C ports on your MacBook Pro and turns into an attached, minimalistic hub. It includes USB A, USB C, HDMI, SD Card, and more. It's only compatible with 2016-2019 Pro models, though.
    MOKiN MacBook Pro Docking Station

    Portable

    This docking station from MOKiN offers portable functionality. It's easy to carry around and it includes over a dozen ports. It takes advantage of both USB C ports on your MacBook Pro, so make sure you have a supported model before buying it.

Adapters

    Apple USB-C to USB-A adapter

    Smol

    This official adapter from Apple turns one of your USB C ports into a USB A one. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports.
    Apple VGA Multiport Adapter

    VGA-equipped

    This official multiport adapter from Apple has VGA and USB A ports. It also comes with a USB C charging port. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports.
    Apple HDMI Multiport Adapter

    HDMI-equipped

    This official multiport adapter from Apple has HDMI and USB A ports. It also comes with a USB C charging port. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports.
    Apple USB-C to SD Card Reader

    Official SD Reader

    This official SD card reader from Apple connects to your MacBook Pro through USB C. It supports backward compatibility with other SD cards and adapters. It transfers photos and video at UHS-II speeds to your Mac.
    SmartQ C368 USB 3.0 Multi-Card Reader

    Multi-purpose

    This multi-card reader from SmartQ supports using up to four different cards at the same time. It connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A and doesn't require any additional software.
    Anker 2-in-1 USB 3.0 SD Card Reader

    2-in-1

    This multi-card reader from Anker allows you to use up to two different cards at the same time. It connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A and supports both SD and Micro SD cards.

Mice

    Apple Magic Mouse

    Official

    This is the official Magic Mouse from Apple. It offers a futuristic design, similar to that of your MacBook Pro. It's wireless, rechargeable, and pairs instantly.
    Amazon Basics Ergonomic Wireless PC Mouse

    Affordable: Wireless

    This Amazon Basics mouse has a very affordable price tag. It connects to your MacBook Pro wirelessly, through a USB A receiver, and has replaceable batteries.
    Logitech M355 Portable Wireless Mouse

    Slim and Versatile

    This tiny mouse from Logitech offers both Bluetooth and USB A wireless connectivity options. It comes with a replaceable AA battery.
    Amazon Basics 3-Button USB Wired Mouse

    Affordable: Wired

    This Amazon Basics mouse has a very affordable price tag. It connects to your MacBook Pro through a USB A cable, so don't worry about recharging it.
    KLO Rechargeable Bluetooth Mouse

    Colorful

    This wireless mouse from KLO comes in colorful variations, and it connects to your MacBook Pro through Bluetooth. It includes a rechargeable battery.
    Macally USB C Mouse

    USB C Mouse

    This wired mouse from Macally connects through USB C rather than USB A, so if you have a MacBook Pro that doesn't include any USB A ports, you can use it without an adapter.

Keyboards

    Apple Magic Keyboard

    Official

    This is the official Magic Keyboard from Apple. It pairs instantly and wirelessly to your MacBook Pro. It includes a rechargeable battery, and you can use it as it charges.
    Logitech MX Keys Mini Minimalist Wireless Illuminated Keyboard

    Metallic

    This metallic keyboard from Logitech has keys shaped for your fingertips, so typing feels more natural.
    Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad

    With Touch ID & Numpad

    This keyboard from Apple is aimed at M1-powered Macs. So only buy it if you have a MacBook Pro M1 (2020) or later. It supports Touch ID authentication.
    Macally USB Wired Keyboard

    Wired

    This wired keyboard from Macally comes with a number keypad and connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A.
    Macally Ergonomic Keyboard

    Comfortable

    This wireless keyboard comes with a wrist cushion and a comfortable key layout. It's perfect for those who spend hours a day on their MacBooks.
    MagoFeliz Backlit Keyboard

    Funky

    This wireless Bluetooth keyboard is backlit and supports seven different colors. It's slim, rechargeable, and can match your mood.

Headphones

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Active Noise Cancellation

    These wireless earbuds from Apple offer ANC, while retaining a compact design. They're perfect for working from cafés.
    Lanteso TWS Earbuds

    Affordable: In-ear

    These affordable Bluetooth earbuds come in various colors and support touch controls.
    Apple AirPods Max

    Over-the-ear

    These headphones offer an immersive audio quality, instant pairing to your MacBook Pro, and ANC.
    Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones

    Affordable: Over-the-ear

    These wired over-the-ear headphones from Sony offer a decent sound quality and are priced at around $10.
    BENGOO Stereo Pro Gaming Headset

    Gaming

    These wired gaming headphones from BENGOO offer ANC, a noise-reducing microphone, and a funky design.
    Audio-Technica ATH-M50X

    Pro

    These professional headphones from Audio-Technica offer exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range with deep accurate bass response. A detachable cable is included.

Storage

    WD My Passport 2TB

    Portable

    This hard drive from WD offers a blend of portability and functionality. It's slim yet packs 2TB of storage.
    Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB

    Affordable

    This hard drive from Toshiba offers 1TB of storage for a low price. It's great if you're not looking for bigger storages.
    WD Elements 6TB

    Monstrous

    This hard drive is relatively big, but it packs 6 (!) terabytes. It's perfect for storing FHD videos and other large files.
    SanDisk 512GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive

    Compact yet Spacious

    This flash drive from SanDisk has a 512GB capacity, which is very decent for a USB stick. It is also priced reasonably, so you can pack a lot of storage in a small device, without needing to pay too much.
    Kingston DataTraveler Kyson 64GB

    Affordable

    This flash drive from Kingston has a 64GB capacity, which isn't the most spacious for a USB stick. However, it costs a bit over $10, so it can take care of small to medium sized files, without having to spend too much on it.
    E&jing USB 3.0 Flash Memory Stick 2TB

    Generous

    This flash drive from E&jing has a 2TB capacity, which is very spacious for a USB stick. It's priced under $50, so it's not expensive either. This flash drive will let you store large files and easily take them with you wherever you go.

Chargers

    Anker PowerWave Pad

    Qi Wireless Charger

    This wireless charging mat is great for charging your iPhone or AirPods Pro right through your MacBook Pro's USB port.
    ixcv USB C 100W Charger

    High Wattage

    This MacBook Pro charger provides 100W of stable flow. It can completely fast charge your Mac in around 1 hour 30 minutes.
    Anker PowerWave Stand

    Easy Phone Access

    This Qi charger allows you to easily take glances at your phone (supports both portrait and landscape modes), while charging it through your MacBook Pro.
    Apple MagSafe Charger

    MagSafe-equipped

    This official MagSafe charger from Apple allows you to charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone or AirPods through your MacBook Pro.
    Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

    2-in-1

    This official MagSafe charger allows you to charge both your MagSafe-compatible device and Apple Watch through your MacBook Pro.
    Mazal Wireless Charging Station

    3-in-1

    This wireless charging station allows you to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch through your MacBook Pro.

Stickers

    JACEDOFU 400 Pcs Waterproof Vsco Vinyl Stickers

    Cute

    This sticker pack from JACEDOFU offers 400 high quality, cute stickers for you to place on your MacBook Pro.
    112 Pcs Funny Meme Vinyl Stickers Pack

    Meme-y

    This sticker pack offers 112 funny, meme-inspired stickers for you to place on your MacBook Pro.
    50 Pcs Neon Style Waterproof Vinyl Stickers Pack

    Neon

    This sticker pack offers 50 vivid, neon stickers for you to place on your MacBook Pro.

Cases

Protecting your new device is important; scratches, dust, and cracks ruin the clean aesthetic of Apple products. Cases also allow you to customize the look and feel of your otherwise basic-looking notebook. Considering MacBook Pro models come in Silver and Space Gray only, adding a colorful case can reflect your true style and give off a more fun vibe. So we have prepared for you a collection of the best cases for MacBook Pro (13 inch).

Accessories can truly change how you utilize your MacBook Pro. Think of your Mac as a powerhouse and the accessories as additional limbs you can attach to it. The more you add to it, the more useful and capable it becomes. This especially true on older MacBook Pro models, which only have two USB C ports and a headphone jack. You can easily fix this issue by using a Docking Station, for example. And you can take advantage of the extra ports on the latest MacBook Pro models by connecting handy accessories, such a Qi wireless charging phone stand or a wired keyboard.

What accessories will you be using with your MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.

