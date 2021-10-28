Here are the best accessories for MacBook Pro
Apple unveiled completely redesigned MacBook Pro models during its virtual “Unleashed” Mac event. These new MacBooks come with more ports of varying types, after users complained previous Macs sacrificed functionality in the name of minimalism. Personally I don’t mind the lack of ports because I completely depend on online and wireless solutions. However, most pro users need the ports to connect extra devices to their computers. Fortunately for them, Apple has listened to feedback! Now you must be wondering what accessories to connect to your machine, so we’ve prepared for you a list of the best accessories for MacBook Pro — both the latest and older models.
The best accessories for MacBook Pro
Docks
- This docking station from Tobenone offers 15 ports, including USB A, USB C, HDMI, Ethernet, SD Card, headset, and more. It's the ultimate docking station, especially if you have an older MacBook Pro with only two USB C ports and a headphone jack.
- This dock from Anker takes advantage of both USB C ports on your MacBook Pro and turns into an attached, minimalistic hub. It includes USB A, USB C, HDMI, SD Card, and more. It's only compatible with 2016-2019 Pro models, though.
- This docking station from MOKiN offers portable functionality. It's easy to carry around and it includes over a dozen ports. It takes advantage of both USB C ports on your MacBook Pro, so make sure you have a supported model before buying it.
Adapters
- This official adapter from Apple turns one of your USB C ports into a USB A one. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports.
- This official multiport adapter from Apple has VGA and USB A ports. It also comes with a USB C charging port. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports.
- This official multiport adapter from Apple has HDMI and USB A ports. It also comes with a USB C charging port. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports.
- This official SD card reader from Apple connects to your MacBook Pro through USB C. It supports backward compatibility with other SD cards and adapters. It transfers photos and video at UHS-II speeds to your Mac.
- This multi-card reader from SmartQ supports using up to four different cards at the same time. It connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A and doesn't require any additional software.
- This multi-card reader from Anker allows you to use up to two different cards at the same time. It connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A and supports both SD and Micro SD cards.
Mice
- This is the official Magic Mouse from Apple. It offers a futuristic design, similar to that of your MacBook Pro. It's wireless, rechargeable, and pairs instantly.
- This Amazon Basics mouse has a very affordable price tag. It connects to your MacBook Pro wirelessly, through a USB A receiver, and has replaceable batteries.
- This tiny mouse from Logitech offers both Bluetooth and USB A wireless connectivity options. It comes with a replaceable AA battery.
- This Amazon Basics mouse has a very affordable price tag. It connects to your MacBook Pro through a USB A cable, so don't worry about recharging it.
- This wireless mouse from KLO comes in colorful variations, and it connects to your MacBook Pro through Bluetooth. It includes a rechargeable battery.
- This wired mouse from Macally connects through USB C rather than USB A, so if you have a MacBook Pro that doesn't include any USB A ports, you can use it without an adapter.
Keyboards
- This is the official Magic Keyboard from Apple. It pairs instantly and wirelessly to your MacBook Pro. It includes a rechargeable battery, and you can use it as it charges.
- This metallic keyboard from Logitech has keys shaped for your fingertips, so typing feels more natural.
- This keyboard from Apple is aimed at M1-powered Macs. So only buy it if you have a MacBook Pro M1 (2020) or later. It supports Touch ID authentication.
- This wired keyboard from Macally comes with a number keypad and connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A.
- This wireless keyboard comes with a wrist cushion and a comfortable key layout. It's perfect for those who spend hours a day on their MacBooks.
- This wireless Bluetooth keyboard is backlit and supports seven different colors. It's slim, rechargeable, and can match your mood.
Headphones
- These wireless earbuds from Apple offer ANC, while retaining a compact design. They're perfect for working from cafés.
- These affordable Bluetooth earbuds come in various colors and support touch controls.
- These headphones offer an immersive audio quality, instant pairing to your MacBook Pro, and ANC.
- These wired over-the-ear headphones from Sony offer a decent sound quality and are priced at around $10.
- These wired gaming headphones from BENGOO offer ANC, a noise-reducing microphone, and a funky design.
- These professional headphones from Audio-Technica offer exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range with deep accurate bass response. A detachable cable is included.
Storage
- This hard drive from WD offers a blend of portability and functionality. It's slim yet packs 2TB of storage.
- This hard drive from Toshiba offers 1TB of storage for a low price. It's great if you're not looking for bigger storages.
- This hard drive is relatively big, but it packs 6 (!) terabytes. It's perfect for storing FHD videos and other large files.
- This flash drive from SanDisk has a 512GB capacity, which is very decent for a USB stick. It is also priced reasonably, so you can pack a lot of storage in a small device, without needing to pay too much.
- This flash drive from Kingston has a 64GB capacity, which isn't the most spacious for a USB stick. However, it costs a bit over $10, so it can take care of small to medium sized files, without having to spend too much on it.
- This flash drive from E&jing has a 2TB capacity, which is very spacious for a USB stick. It's priced under $50, so it's not expensive either. This flash drive will let you store large files and easily take them with you wherever you go.
Chargers
- This wireless charging mat is great for charging your iPhone or AirPods Pro right through your MacBook Pro's USB port.
- This MacBook Pro charger provides 100W of stable flow. It can completely fast charge your Mac in around 1 hour 30 minutes.
- This Qi charger allows you to easily take glances at your phone (supports both portrait and landscape modes), while charging it through your MacBook Pro.
- This official MagSafe charger from Apple allows you to charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone or AirPods through your MacBook Pro.
- This official MagSafe charger allows you to charge both your MagSafe-compatible device and Apple Watch through your MacBook Pro.
- This wireless charging station allows you to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch through your MacBook Pro.
Stickers
- This sticker pack from JACEDOFU offers 400 high quality, cute stickers for you to place on your MacBook Pro.
- This sticker pack offers 112 funny, meme-inspired stickers for you to place on your MacBook Pro.
- This sticker pack offers 50 vivid, neon stickers for you to place on your MacBook Pro.
Cases
Protecting your new device is important; scratches, dust, and cracks ruin the clean aesthetic of Apple products. Cases also allow you to customize the look and feel of your otherwise basic-looking notebook. Considering MacBook Pro models come in Silver and Space Gray only, adding a colorful case can reflect your true style and give off a more fun vibe. So we have prepared for you a collection of the best cases for MacBook Pro (13 inch).
Accessories can truly change how you utilize your MacBook Pro. Think of your Mac as a powerhouse and the accessories as additional limbs you can attach to it. The more you add to it, the more useful and capable it becomes. This especially true on older MacBook Pro models, which only have two USB C ports and a headphone jack. You can easily fix this issue by using a Docking Station, for example. And you can take advantage of the extra ports on the latest MacBook Pro models by connecting handy accessories, such a Qi wireless charging phone stand or a wired keyboard.
What accessories will you be using with your MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.