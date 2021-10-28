Here are the best accessories for MacBook Pro

Apple unveiled completely redesigned MacBook Pro models during its virtual “Unleashed” Mac event. These new MacBooks come with more ports of varying types, after users complained previous Macs sacrificed functionality in the name of minimalism. Personally I don’t mind the lack of ports because I completely depend on online and wireless solutions. However, most pro users need the ports to connect extra devices to their computers. Fortunately for them, Apple has listened to feedback! Now you must be wondering what accessories to connect to your machine, so we’ve prepared for you a list of the best accessories for MacBook Pro — both the latest and older models.

Docks

Tobenone 15-in-2 Docking Station 15-in-2 This docking station from Tobenone offers 15 ports, including USB A, USB C, HDMI, Ethernet, SD Card, headset, and more. It's the ultimate docking station, especially if you have an older MacBook Pro with only two USB C ports and a headphone jack. View on Amazon

Anker USB C Hub for MacBook Pro Minimalistic This dock from Anker takes advantage of both USB C ports on your MacBook Pro and turns into an attached, minimalistic hub. It includes USB A, USB C, HDMI, SD Card, and more. It's only compatible with 2016-2019 Pro models, though. View on Amazon

MOKiN MacBook Pro Docking Station Portable This docking station from MOKiN offers portable functionality. It's easy to carry around and it includes over a dozen ports. It takes advantage of both USB C ports on your MacBook Pro, so make sure you have a supported model before buying it. View on Amazon

Adapters

Apple USB-C to USB-A adapter Smol This official adapter from Apple turns one of your USB C ports into a USB A one. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports. View on Amazon

Apple VGA Multiport Adapter VGA-equipped This official multiport adapter from Apple has VGA and USB A ports. It also comes with a USB C charging port. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports. View on Amazon

Apple HDMI Multiport Adapter HDMI-equipped This official multiport adapter from Apple has HDMI and USB A ports. It also comes with a USB C charging port. This is especially useful on older Pro models that don't include any USB A ports. View on Amazon

Apple USB-C to SD Card Reader Official SD Reader This official SD card reader from Apple connects to your MacBook Pro through USB C. It supports backward compatibility with other SD cards and adapters. It transfers photos and video at UHS-II speeds to your Mac. View on Amazon

SmartQ C368 USB 3.0 Multi-Card Reader Multi-purpose This multi-card reader from SmartQ supports using up to four different cards at the same time. It connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A and doesn't require any additional software. View on Amazon

Anker 2-in-1 USB 3.0 SD Card Reader 2-in-1 This multi-card reader from Anker allows you to use up to two different cards at the same time. It connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A and supports both SD and Micro SD cards. View on Amazon

Mice

Apple Magic Mouse Official This is the official Magic Mouse from Apple. It offers a futuristic design, similar to that of your MacBook Pro. It's wireless, rechargeable, and pairs instantly. View on Amazon

Amazon Basics Ergonomic Wireless PC Mouse Affordable: Wireless This Amazon Basics mouse has a very affordable price tag. It connects to your MacBook Pro wirelessly, through a USB A receiver, and has replaceable batteries. View on Amazon

Logitech M355 Portable Wireless Mouse Slim and Versatile This tiny mouse from Logitech offers both Bluetooth and USB A wireless connectivity options. It comes with a replaceable AA battery. View on Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Button USB Wired Mouse Affordable: Wired This Amazon Basics mouse has a very affordable price tag. It connects to your MacBook Pro through a USB A cable, so don't worry about recharging it. View on Amazon

KLO Rechargeable Bluetooth Mouse Colorful This wireless mouse from KLO comes in colorful variations, and it connects to your MacBook Pro through Bluetooth. It includes a rechargeable battery. View on Amazon

Macally USB C Mouse USB C Mouse This wired mouse from Macally connects through USB C rather than USB A, so if you have a MacBook Pro that doesn't include any USB A ports, you can use it without an adapter. View on Amazon

Keyboards

Apple Magic Keyboard Official This is the official Magic Keyboard from Apple. It pairs instantly and wirelessly to your MacBook Pro. It includes a rechargeable battery, and you can use it as it charges. View on Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad With Touch ID & Numpad This keyboard from Apple is aimed at M1-powered Macs. So only buy it if you have a MacBook Pro M1 (2020) or later. It supports Touch ID authentication. View on Amazon

Macally USB Wired Keyboard Wired This wired keyboard from Macally comes with a number keypad and connects to your MacBook Pro through USB A. View on Amazon

Macally Ergonomic Keyboard Comfortable This wireless keyboard comes with a wrist cushion and a comfortable key layout. It's perfect for those who spend hours a day on their MacBooks. View on Amazon

MagoFeliz Backlit Keyboard Funky This wireless Bluetooth keyboard is backlit and supports seven different colors. It's slim, rechargeable, and can match your mood. View on Amazon

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro Active Noise Cancellation These wireless earbuds from Apple offer ANC, while retaining a compact design. They're perfect for working from cafés. View on Amazon

Lanteso TWS Earbuds Affordable: In-ear These affordable Bluetooth earbuds come in various colors and support touch controls. View on Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Over-the-ear These headphones offer an immersive audio quality, instant pairing to your MacBook Pro, and ANC. View on Amazon

Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Pro These professional headphones from Audio-Technica offer exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range with deep accurate bass response. A detachable cable is included. View on Amazon

Storage

WD My Passport 2TB Portable This hard drive from WD offers a blend of portability and functionality. It's slim yet packs 2TB of storage. View on Amazon

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Affordable This hard drive from Toshiba offers 1TB of storage for a low price. It's great if you're not looking for bigger storages. View on Amazon

WD Elements 6TB Monstrous This hard drive is relatively big, but it packs 6 (!) terabytes. It's perfect for storing FHD videos and other large files. View on Amazon

SanDisk 512GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive Compact yet Spacious This flash drive from SanDisk has a 512GB capacity, which is very decent for a USB stick. It is also priced reasonably, so you can pack a lot of storage in a small device, without needing to pay too much. View on Amazon

Kingston DataTraveler Kyson 64GB Affordable This flash drive from Kingston has a 64GB capacity, which isn't the most spacious for a USB stick. However, it costs a bit over $10, so it can take care of small to medium sized files, without having to spend too much on it. View on Amazon

E&jing USB 3.0 Flash Memory Stick 2TB Generous This flash drive from E&jing has a 2TB capacity, which is very spacious for a USB stick. It's priced under $50, so it's not expensive either. This flash drive will let you store large files and easily take them with you wherever you go. View on Amazon

Chargers

Anker PowerWave Pad Qi Wireless Charger This wireless charging mat is great for charging your iPhone or AirPods Pro right through your MacBook Pro's USB port. View on Amazon

ixcv USB C 100W Charger High Wattage This MacBook Pro charger provides 100W of stable flow. It can completely fast charge your Mac in around 1 hour 30 minutes. View on Amazon

Anker PowerWave Stand Easy Phone Access This Qi charger allows you to easily take glances at your phone (supports both portrait and landscape modes), while charging it through your MacBook Pro. View on Amazon

Apple MagSafe Charger MagSafe-equipped This official MagSafe charger from Apple allows you to charge your MagSafe-compatible iPhone or AirPods through your MacBook Pro. View on Amazon

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger 2-in-1 This official MagSafe charger allows you to charge both your MagSafe-compatible device and Apple Watch through your MacBook Pro. View on Amazon

Mazal Wireless Charging Station 3-in-1 This wireless charging station allows you to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch through your MacBook Pro. View on Amazon

Protecting your new device is important; scratches, dust, and cracks ruin the clean aesthetic of Apple products. Cases also allow you to customize the look and feel of your otherwise basic-looking notebook. Considering MacBook Pro models come in Silver and Space Gray only, adding a colorful case can reflect your true style and give off a more fun vibe. So we have prepared for you a collection of the best cases for MacBook Pro (13 inch).

Accessories can truly change how you utilize your MacBook Pro. Think of your Mac as a powerhouse and the accessories as additional limbs you can attach to it. The more you add to it, the more useful and capable it becomes. This especially true on older MacBook Pro models, which only have two USB C ports and a headphone jack. You can easily fix this issue by using a Docking Station, for example. And you can take advantage of the extra ports on the latest MacBook Pro models by connecting handy accessories, such a Qi wireless charging phone stand or a wired keyboard.

What accessories will you be using with your MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.