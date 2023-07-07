Mobile gaming has come a long way on both the Android and iOS platforms. There are serious mobile gamers playing competitive and fast-paced games ranging from first-person shooters (FPS) to real-time strategy (RTS). I’ve compiled a list of must-have accessories, from dedicated controllers to finger sleeves to smartphone cooling options. Whether you play games through the iOS App Store, the Google Play Store, or are enjoying the wide-ranging world of Android emulation and are wondering how to level up your gaming experience, you’ve come to the right place! Let’s dive into some of the best mobile gaming accessories around!

It’s always a good idea to have a few microfiber cloths lying around to keep your touchscreen clean, and MagicFiber’s offering is one of our favorites. These cloths are affordable, come in multiple quantities, and will keep your screen clean and free of smudges and fingerprints. And the microfiber is soft and gentle on glass screens, so there’s no risk of scratches or damage to the screen.

Looking down to play your favorite titles can cause quite a bit of strain on your neck and shoulders, but the Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand solves all that. It's a simple and affordable solution that lets you enjoy your favorite games in a more ergonomic position. The stand is foldable and lightweight, so it travels easily, and there’s a cable pass-through so that you can charge your phone while it’s on the stand.

If you’ve been gaming on a phone, you’ve undoubtedly come across overheating issues at some point. Mobile gaming for long periods can cause a significant heat build-up where the battery is housed. The Black Shark Fun Cooler is made to help with that. It's a magnetic cooling solution that provides a 20W fan, a vertical air duct that diverts the heat away from your hands, and universal compatibility between iOS and Android phones.

The GameSir Mobile F4 Triggers fit onto a smartphone with a small clamp and provides left and right shoulder buttons, making it easier to get the perfect shot in your favorite FPS titles. The battery life that lasts around 2 hours and can be recharged via USB-A in an hour. If you don’t want to use a full controller but want a more comfortable gaming experience with additional buttons, the GameSir Mobile F4 Triggers are a great accessory to consider.

The MGC ClawSocks Finger Sleeves are designed to enhance touch sensitivity as well as help keep your thumbs dry and cool during a long gaming session. These sleeves are compatible with any touchscreen device, so they’re a great option for smartphone and tablet-based gaming.

Mobile games can take up a significant amount of space on your phone, and if you have a model that features a microSDXC card reader, buying an additional memory card to boost your storage capacity is smart. This SanDisk Ultra card provides an additional 1TB of storage space for all your favorite titles and provides a data transfer speed of 104 MB/s, thanks to UHS-I support.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are optimized specifically for mobile gaming. They offer a full-bodied sound and include an in-app EQ to help users dial in their preferred audio source. They have a sleek design and come with a wide range of standout features, such as active noise cancelation, an integrated microphone, and tasteful RGB lighting that even won’t look too out of place in the office.

The Charmast Portable Charger is a USB-C powered, fast, compatible, 10,400 mAh battery. While it's not the largest capacity for a power bank, it's small enough to fit anywhere while delivering enough power to keep your phone charged throughout the day. There's a digital screen displaying the battery status, and it connects to any USB-C phone or mobile device. Its size also makes this a great portable charger to carry in your pocket or bag.

The Anker PowerCore Essential 20K allows you to keep your smartphone powered for gaming, even when you’re on the go. You can even charge two devices simultaneously to keep your phone and controller ready for mobile gaming sessions. With a 20,000mAh battery, this portable charger has enough power to replenish multiple devices over a week. It features a rectangular design with two USB-A ports, Micro-USB, and USB-C connectors.

Connect your phone to any SteelSeries controller with the SteelSeries SmartGrip. This mobile phone holder is reinforced with rubber to prevent any scratching damage to your phone's screen. It also allows you to adjust the screen size and angle of your phone when attached to a controller for a comfortable gaming experience.

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo Plus is a comfortable pro-style controller that connects to your Android smartphone or tablet. It has excellent battery life with an average lifespan of 90 hours, which is perfect for long gaming sessions. Since it features Micro-USB, it’s not as fast in terms of input lag as the Razer Kishi V2, but it’s one of the most comfortable and affordable dedicated mobile controllers.

The Razer Kishi V2 is our favorite mobile gaming accessory for Android and iPhones. It doesn't need to be charged and slides easily onto most phones through the USB-C port, providing left and right controllers that connect to the sides, creating an easy-to-use mobile gaming experience. The overall layout is a similar setup to the Nintendo Switch, and it’s connected to your device via USB Type-C, allowing you to game with minimal input lag. Additionally, the Kishi V2 features pass-through charging.

Best accessories for mobile gaming: Bottom line

While you may not need most of these accessories, they are the most likely to enhance your experience with mobile gaming. A controller like the Razer Kishi V2 is one of the best accessories if you want to play FPS games on a mobile phone, and it’s always a good idea to have accessories like the Charmast Portable Charger and MagicFiber Microfiber cloths around to keep your device charged and clean.

If you’re riding a train or bus to work but still want to get some gaming in before the day, earbuds like the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless with active noise cancelation are a great idea. If you’ve been looking for a way to level up your mobile gaming experience, consider scooping up one or many of these products.