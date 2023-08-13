The Razer Blade 14 is a super powerful laptop, soon to be among the best gaming laptops in the market. Although it has a very compact design, it also has the power of an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU under the hood, along with RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 graphics. You shouldn't have any issues gaming or even video editing on this system, but you might want to consider adding some accessories.

Buying a gaming microphone, for example, will help you sound better when playing with your friends. Investing in a headset will make you feel closer to your games than ever, and even a bigger full-size RGB keyboard and monitor can help boost your gameplay experience. We've rounded up these accessories and others for your Blade 14.