The Razer Blade 14 is a super powerful laptop, soon to be among the best gaming laptops in the market. Although it has a very compact design, it also has the power of an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU under the hood, along with RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 graphics. You shouldn't have any issues gaming or even video editing on this system, but you might want to consider adding some accessories.

Buying a gaming microphone, for example, will help you sound better when playing with your friends. Investing in a headset will make you feel closer to your games than ever, and even a bigger full-size RGB keyboard and monitor can help boost your gameplay experience. We've rounded up these accessories and others for your Blade 14.

  • ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q
    Source: ASUS
    ASUS TUF Gaming VG289Q 4K Gaming monitor
    Solid 4K gaming monitor
    $302 $330 Save $28

    The ASUS TUF VG289Q is a solid 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. It has DisplayPort and HDMI ports and is HDR compatible. It also supports Adaptive Sync and FreeSync.

    $289 at Amazon $302 at Best Buy
  • LG-24GB650-B
    LG 24GN650-B UltraGear Gaming Monitor
    Affordable gaming monitor
    $229 $250 Save $21

    This is a relatively affordable gaming monitor from LG. It has a 24-inch screen, 1920x1080 resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor can adapt to your setup, too, with tilt, height, and pivot controls. In addition, it supports HDR10, which means your games will look brighter.

    $229 at Amazon
  • Acer-SB272-27-inch-full-hd-monitor
    Acer SB272 27-inch Full HD monitor
    Great FHD monitor
    $120 $170 Save $50

    If you're not overly interested in gaming and just need a second monitor for productivity, the Acer SB272 is a great choice. It packs a basic 1920x1080 resolution, but it has a 100Hz refresh rate, plus HDMI ports for easy connectivity.

    $120 at Amazon
  • Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
    Best dock with RGB
    $301 $330 Save $29

    The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is an excellent Thunderbolt 4 dock for the Razer Blade 14. It has RGB lighting on the side that'll match gaming-themed setups, plus it packs 10 total ports, including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet, and SD card slots.

    $301 at Amazon $330 at Best Buy
  • CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Source: CalDigit 
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Great Thunderbolt dock
    $400 $450 Save $50

    If you prefer a more traditional Thunderbolt dock for your Razer Blade 14, the CalDigit TS4 is for you. This super premium aluminum dock has 18 total ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet.

    $400 at Amazon
  • Anker_mini__1_-removebg-preview
    Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Portable dongle

    When you're on the go with your Razer Blade 14, you're going to want the Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub. This portable USB-C dongle packs plenty of ports like two USB Type-A, Ethernet, HDMI, and two Type-C.

    $50 at Amazon $50 at Anker
  • Razer 230W power adapter
    Razer 230W Power Adapter
    Official charger

    This is the official charger for the Razer Blade 14. Should you lose the original, you can consider this as a spare. It delivers 230W of power, which is more than enough juice to pull you through your gaming sessions.

    $140 at Razer
  • Logitech_Pro_X2__1_-removebg-preview
    Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed
    Premium headset

    For more personal audio when gaming, consider the Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed. This gaming headset has incredible audio, thanks to the graphene drivers. It's also super comfortable with a sleek design.

    $250 at Amazon
  • Black__1_-removebg-preview
    Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro
    Great RGB keyboard

    If you plan to hook your Razer Blade 14 up to a monitor and want to improve your typing and gaming experiences, go with the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro keyboard. The RGB effects onboard are as bright as ever, and there's the new Command Dial that you can use to create macros.

    $230 at Amazon $229 at Best Buy
  • New_Project__8___1_-removebg-preview
    Logitech MX Keys S
    Bluetooth keyboard

    If you're not planning to game on your Razer Blade 14 and just need it for simple productivity, this is the keyboard for you. It's a Bluetooth-compatible keyboard that can connect to three different devices. On top of that, it has backlighting and a macro key.

    $110 at Amazon
  • New_Project__2___1_-removebg-preview
    Alienware Wired Gaming Mouse
    A reliable mouse
    $70 $80 Save $10

    Need a gaming mouse for your Razer Blade 14? The Alienware Wired Gaming Mouse will do the trick. It works both wired and wirelessly, and it has a great 16K DPI sensor, along with RGB effects and seven programmable buttons.

    $70 at Dell
  • Razer Rogue v3
    Razer Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop Backpack
    Nice backpack

    If you're going to take your Razer Blade 14 with you on the go, you'll likely want to carry it in the Razer Rogue v3 Laptop Backpack. It has plenty of room to slot your laptop in and additional pockets for your clothing, books, and other accessories or items.

    $60 at Razer
  • DOMISO 14-inch laptop sleeve and accessory bag
    Source: DOMISO
    DOMISO 14-inch laptop sleeve
    Case and accessory bag

    This case from DOMISO is great if you plan to take accessories along with your Razer Blade 14 when on the go. It has a handy accessory bag for your extras, and the main case has padded corners for protection and even a carrying handle.

    $26 at Amazon
  • Domiso Laptop Sleeve
    Source: DOMISO
    DOMISO Shockproof Laptop Sleeve
    Durable sleeve

    Simply planning to carry your Razer Blade 14 around without a backpack? You'll want the DOMISO Shockproof Laptop Sleeve. This is a laptop sleeve with a hard shell, so it's better resistant to bumps and drops.

    $25 at Amazon
  • razer kiyo pro streaming webcam
    Source: Razer
    Razer Kiyo Pro
    Great webcam
    $95 $200 Save $105

    Planning to be on a lot of web calls or streaming games on your Razer Blade 14? If so, this is the accessory for you. It's an FHD 1080p webcam with multiple fields of view. It also has an adaptive light sensor to ensure you'll always look good, even in low-light situations.

    $95 at Amazon
  • iFIxit Pro Tech Toolkit
    iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit
    Super repair kit

    If you want to upgrade the SSD and RAM inside your Razer Blade 14, you're going to need this highly-rated repair kit. It comes with screwdrivers, pry tools, and a lot more.

    $75 at Amazon

Recapping the best accessories for Razer Blade 14 (2023)

We know this is a lot to take in, and you probably don't need every accessory on this list, but we did our best to include a little bit of everything. Personally, whenever I buy a new laptop for work or play, I always opt for a keyboard, a mouse, and a new monitor. The ASUS TUF monitor is my top recommendation, as it has multiple ports for connecting to the Razer Blade 14 and other devices. I also love the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro due to its incredible RGB lighting effects and integrated palm rest. Beyond that, an external dock is always good for connecting to printers and other accessories, so the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is also a solid choice.

The sky is the limit, and we hope you find something here that suits your needs. If you don't already own a compact and powerful gaming laptop, make sure to pick up the Razer Blade 14 — and a few accessories.

Front view of the Razer Blade 14 2023
Source: Best Buy
Razer Blade 14 (2023)

The Razer Blade 14 (2023) is more powerful than ever, with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. Yet, it remains Razer's most compact and lightweight gaming laptop. 

$2400 at Amazon $2400 at Best Buy $2400 at B&H