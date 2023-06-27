Razer makes some of the most popular gaming laptops in the world, and it's arguably made one of the best with the Razer Blade 16. It's a lot thicker than previous models, but the Blade 16 also packs an unprecedented amount of power for a Razer laptop, and it still manages to be decently portable compared to similarly powerful laptops. But as good as it is, the Razer Blade 16 can still be made even better by using accessories.

There are all kinds of accessories you can pair with your laptop to make your experience better, whether that's something as simple as a case or something more expensive like a gaming keyboard or external monitor. You probably don't need all these things, but you might be on the lookout for some of them, and we're here to help you find them.