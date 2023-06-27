Razer makes some of the most popular gaming laptops in the world, and it's arguably made one of the best with the Razer Blade 16. It's a lot thicker than previous models, but the Blade 16 also packs an unprecedented amount of power for a Razer laptop, and it still manages to be decently portable compared to similarly powerful laptops. But as good as it is, the Razer Blade 16 can still be made even better by using accessories.
There are all kinds of accessories you can pair with your laptop to make your experience better, whether that's something as simple as a case or something more expensive like a gaming keyboard or external monitor. You probably don't need all these things, but you might be on the lookout for some of them, and we're here to help you find them.
Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag
Razer Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop Backpack
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Samsung Odyssey G6 (G65B)
ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor
LG Gram +View
Razer Viper V2 Pro
SteelSeries Apex Pro
Razer BlackShark V2
KBear KS2
SanDisk Extreme Pro V2 SSD
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller
Razer Blade 16
SaharaCase Sleeve Case
If you want a way to carry your laptop around without spending too much money, this SaharaCase sleeve is a great option. It has a modern and simplistic design and offers solid overall protection, plus it has space for extras.
Lacdo 360 Laptop Shoulder Bag
If you need more space for accessories, this Lacdo bag has large pockets for accessories, on top of providing great protection for your laptop. Plus, it has both a handle and a shoulder strap, giving you options for how you want to carry it.
Razer Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop Backpack
For longer trips when you need to take a lot more than your laptop, a fully-sized backpack may be just the thing, and Razer makes its own official bag. It has a lot of space and multiple compartments for everything you could need, even a water bottle holder on the side.
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
The Razer Blade 16 isn't lacking in ports, but this Plugable dock comes with a lot more, including super fast 2.5Gbps Ethernet and a whopping four 4K display outputs, making it the perfect centerpiece to drive a full desktop setup.
Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
This extra slim and compact Anker hub may not have a ton of ports, but in addition to some USB ports and an extra HDMI port, it also has Ethernet, something the Razer Blade 16 lacks. This'll give you quick access to a wired internet connection for lag-free gaming.
Samsung Odyssey G6 (G65B)
The Razer Blade 16 has an outstanding display, but if you need something a bit bigger, the Samsung Odyssey G6 is a great option that isn't overly expensive. It has a sharp Quad HD panel with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and the 27-inch panel is bound to give you a much more immersive experience.
ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor
Want something more suited for work? The Asus ProArt PA278CV is a great and relatively affordable monitor. It's a Quad HD, 75Hz panel, and it has great color accuracy, plus it covers 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709 color spaces. it's also highly adjustable.
LG Gram +View
It can be hard to work with only one screen once you've gotten used to having two, so the LG Gram +View is a fantastic option for working on the go. Not only does it match the size of the Blade 16, it also has great colors and it's very portable.
Razer Viper V2 Pro
Gaming with a touchpad is a horrible idea, and if you're looking for a mouse, you can't get much better for gaming than Razer's own Viper V2 Pro. With a 30K sensor and a super-light design, it's perfect for gaming without missing a beat.
SteelSeries Apex Pro
If you're gaming professionally, you may want a high-end keyboard to get the best performance possible. The SteelSeries Apex Pro uses linear optical switches, meaning you can change the actuation point and even set dual actuation for different actions.
Razer BlackShark V2
If you want to feel like you're in the game, the sound out of the Razer BlackShark V2 headset can do just that. With powerful bass and virtual surround, it will greatly enhance your experience.
KBear KS2
If you just want great earbuds for listening to music or watching movies, the KBear KS2 are deceptively great earbuds. Despite the low price, they offer great audio quality in a super cool design, including removable cables and transparent earbuds.
Logitech StreamCam
The Razer Blade 16 has a pretty solid webcam already, but if you want to stream your gaming sessions or have even better quality, the Logitech SteamCam is a great option with Full HH resolution and support for vertical and horizontal video.
SanDisk Extreme Pro V2 SSD
If you need more space for your game library or anything you need to move around, the SanDisk Extreme Pro V2 is a fantastic external SSD with fast transfer speeds and a tough shell that's made to withstand harsh environments.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller
Gaming with a mouse and keyboard is great for most types of games, but some are just easier to play with a controller. You can't get much better than the official Xbox Wireless Controller. It has an ergonomic design, and it works the best with Windows 11 out of the box.
Nekteck 100W GaN USB-C Charger
The Razer Blade 16 requires a lot of power, so it's not easy to find a charger that can handle it when it's running at full power. But if you need something to charge the laptop while it's off, this is a great option.
Best accessories for the Razer Blade 16: Bottom line
At the end of the day, there's a good chance you don't need most of these accessories, but there's a good chance these can improve your experience in one way or another. A case is one of the most essential accessories for any laptop, and it's always a good idea to buy one if you plan to take your laptop out of the house. A headset can be useful if you're sharing a space with someone and you want to be immersed in a game or movie you're playing or watching without bothering those around you. It's all about your needs, and we've covered a good range of them here.
If you haven't yet, you can buy the Razer Blade 16 below. It's one of the best laptops on the market, particularly for gaming and creative professionals, though it does carry a somewhat high price tag.
Razer Blade 16
The Razer Blade 16 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, featuring a 24-core CPU and an Nvidia GPU that can use up to a whopping 175W of power.