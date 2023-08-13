Samsung's DeX platform has been around for quite some time now, and I'd say it's the closest thing we have right now to using our phones as PCs. It's far ahead of other attempts we've seen from many manufacturers, including Microsoft, and it's only getting better. Samsung has also made it easier to use DeX now, as you no longer need one of those fancy DeX stations to establish a connection. It is, however, recommended that you pick up the right accessories to have a good overall experience while using Samsung DeX. Good-quality peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, and multiport adapter will go a long way to ensure you have a seamless experience, and that's exactly what we're here for. Below is the list of accessories I recommend picking up to have a solid Samsung DeX experience.