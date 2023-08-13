Samsung's DeX platform has been around for quite some time now, and I'd say it's the closest thing we have right now to using our phones as PCs. It's far ahead of other attempts we've seen from many manufacturers, including Microsoft, and it's only getting better. Samsung has also made it easier to use DeX now, as you no longer need one of those fancy DeX stations to establish a connection. It is, however, recommended that you pick up the right accessories to have a good overall experience while using Samsung DeX. Good-quality peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, and multiport adapter will go a long way to ensure you have a seamless experience, and that's exactly what we're here for. Below is the list of accessories I recommend picking up to have a solid Samsung DeX experience.
Anker USB-C to HDMI cableEditor's Choice
A USB-C to HDMI cable is all you need for a wired Samsung DeX experience, and this Anker cable is perfect for that. Simply use this to establish a connection between the display and phone to start using the DeX. It's a 6ft Thunderbolt 3 compatible cable that comes with aluminum alloy connectors and double-braided wire.
Anker USB-C to HDMI AdapterSimple USB-C to HDMI adapter$15 $18 Save $3
If you already have an HDMI cable and don't want to spend money on getting a dedicated USB-C to HDMI just for DeX, then you can also consider buying this Anker USB-C to HDMI adapter. It's just as premium as the cable we saw earlier, except it's more portable and costs less.
QCE USB-C to HDMI adapterBest multiport adapter
This simple USB-C to HDMI adapter is a great option to consider for DeX. It also has a USB-A and a USB-C port for your peripherals, like a keyboard and mouse. It's available in both black and white colors, and it's the one I personally use for my DeX setup.
QCEs USB-C to HDMI multiport adapterAll the ports you'll ever need
This particular HDMI adapter has multiple ports, allowing you to connect all the peripherals you'll ever need for your DeX setup. You will, however, need to supply power via the USB-C port for this to work, so keep that in mind.
Anker PowerWave II 15W Wireless Charger PadBest wireless charger
The PowerWave II charger is a great option to consider if you're looking to buy a wireless charger to keep your phone charged while it's connected to a display for DeX. This can deliver up to 15W power to your Galaxy phone, which should be enough for even the modern Galaxy S series phones out there.
Logitech K480 wireless keyboardBest wireless keyboard$30 $50 Save $20
The Logitech K480 is one of the best wireless keyboards out there. It can connect to three devices wirelessly via Bluetooth, and it also has a built-in cradle to hold your phone or tablet while it's connected to the display for DeX.
Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500Samsung's DeX keyboard$23 $28 Save $5
Samsung's Smart Keyboard Trio 500 keyboard has been around for quite some time, and it remains one of the best keyboards you can add to your DeX setup. The highlight of this particular keyboard includes three customizable shortcut buttons with which you can open your commonly used apps. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and uses AAA batteries for power.
Logitech Pebble M350Best wireless mouse$23 $30 Save $7
The Logitech Pebble M350 is among the best mice to pair with your DeX setup. It's compatible with a bunch of different platforms, including Android, is very easy to carry around, and is also easy on the wallet.
iClever BK08Ultraportable keyboard & trackpad$59 $63 Save $4
It's not a desktop-level keyboard, but if you want something ultraportable, this iClever keyboard can be folded so it fits anywhere. It still has some spacing between keys and it even has a touchpad built in.
HP 24MH FHD monitorBest budget monitor$150 $160 Save $10
If you're looking for a budget monitor for your DeX setup, then consider checking out the HP 24mh FHD monitor.It's a nice entry-level monitor that covers all the basics with a 24-inch Full HD panel, built-in speakers, and more. Plus, it supports height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, so it really is fantastic value for the money.
Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart MonitorBest monitor for wireless DeX$384 $700 Save $316
The Samsung M8 is one of the best 4K monitors to buy. Not only does it have multiple inputs for connecting up to three devices at once, and it also has wireless DeX support for seamless connectivity.
Samsung 55-inch CU8000 Crystal UHD TVBest TV for wireless DeX
If you fancy using a TV with your smartphone for a DeX setup, then consider checking out the CU8000 Crystal UHD TV. This, and a bunch of other Samsung TVs, supports Miracast, with which you can seamlessly connect your phone for wireless DeX. This particular TV is available in a bunch of different sizes, so be sure to grab the one that suits your needs.
Best Samsung DeX accessories in 2023: Closing thoughts
Those are my picks for the best accessories you can buy for your Samsung DeX setup in 2023. A simple USB-C to HDMI cable is all you really need to establish a connection between your phone and display for DeX, which is why it's my top pick. However, I recommend picking up something like the QCE USB-C to HDMI adapter if you're planning to use wired peripherals for your setup. That's the one I personally use whenever I use DeX, and it's a solid option.
Additionally, I've also highlighted some other accessories, including a wireless charger, a bunch of keyboards, and displays, so be sure to check them out before checking out your cart. Samsung's DeX platform isn't capable of fully replacing your PC yet, but it's good enough to get a lot of things done, especially if you're using it with a modern flagship like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or one of the new foldable phones. I've been using DeX a lot lately, and I highly recommend giving it a shot if you have one of the compatible Samsung Galaxy devices that supports DeX.