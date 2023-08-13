Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Samsung's DeX platform has been around for quite some time now, and I'd say it's the closest thing we have right now to using our phones as PCs. It's far ahead of other attempts we've seen from many manufacturers, including Microsoft, and it's only getting better. Samsung has also made it easier to use DeX now, as you no longer need one of those fancy DeX stations to establish a connection. It is, however, recommended that you pick up the right accessories to have a good overall experience while using Samsung DeX. Good-quality peripherals like a keyboard, mouse, and multiport adapter will go a long way to ensure you have a seamless experience, and that's exactly what we're here for. Below is the list of accessories I recommend picking up to have a solid Samsung DeX experience.

  • A render of the Logitech K480 wireless keyboard in black and green dual-tone finish.
    Logitech K480 wireless keyboard
    Best wireless keyboard
    $30 $50 Save $20

    The Logitech K480 is one of the best wireless keyboards out there. It can connect to three devices wirelessly via Bluetooth, and it also has a built-in cradle to hold your phone or tablet while it's connected to the display for DeX.

    $30 at Amazon
  • A render showing Samsung's Smart Keyboard Trio 500 in black color.
    Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500
    Samsung's DeX keyboard
    $23 $28 Save $5

    Samsung's Smart Keyboard Trio 500 keyboard has been around for quite some time, and it remains one of the best keyboards you can add to your DeX setup. The highlight of this particular keyboard includes three customizable shortcut buttons with which you can open your commonly used apps. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and uses AAA batteries for power.

    $23 at Amazon
  • mouse_6__1_-removebg-preview
    Logitech Pebble M350
    Best wireless mouse
    $23 $30 Save $7

    The Logitech Pebble M350 is among the best mice to pair with your DeX setup. It's compatible with a bunch of different platforms, including Android, is very easy to carry around, and is also easy on the wallet.

    $23 at Amazon
  • iClever Keyboard and touchpad
    iClever BK08
    Ultraportable keyboard & trackpad
    $59 $63 Save $4

    It's not a desktop-level keyboard, but if you want something ultraportable, this iClever keyboard can be folded so it fits anywhere. It still has some spacing between keys and it even has a touchpad built in.

    $59 at Amazon
  • Hp_24_finished_cropped-removebg-preview
    HP 24MH FHD monitor
    Best budget monitor
    $150 $160 Save $10

    If you're looking for a budget monitor for your DeX setup, then consider checking out the HP 24mh FHD monitor.It's a nice entry-level monitor that covers all the basics with a 24-inch Full HD panel, built-in speakers, and more. Plus, it supports height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, so it really is fantastic value for the money.

    $150 at Amazon
  • New_Project__1_-removebg-preview
    Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor
    Best monitor for wireless DeX
    $384 $700 Save $316

    The Samsung M8 is one of the best 4K monitors to buy. Not only does it have multiple inputs for connecting up to three devices at once, and it also has wireless DeX support for seamless connectivity.

    $384 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy
  • A render showing the Samsung CU8000 Crystal UHD TV with a green-colored abstract wallpaper.
    Samsung 55-inch CU8000 Crystal UHD TV
    Best TV for wireless DeX

    If you fancy using a TV with your smartphone for a DeX setup, then consider checking out the CU8000 Crystal UHD TV. This, and a bunch of other Samsung TVs, supports Miracast, with which you can seamlessly connect your phone for wireless DeX. This particular TV is available in a bunch of different sizes, so be sure to grab the one that suits your needs.

    $380 at Samsung

Best Samsung DeX accessories in 2023: Closing thoughts

Those are my picks for the best accessories you can buy for your Samsung DeX setup in 2023. A simple USB-C to HDMI cable is all you really need to establish a connection between your phone and display for DeX, which is why it's my top pick. However, I recommend picking up something like the QCE USB-C to HDMI adapter if you're planning to use wired peripherals for your setup. That's the one I personally use whenever I use DeX, and it's a solid option.

Additionally, I've also highlighted some other accessories, including a wireless charger, a bunch of keyboards, and displays, so be sure to check them out before checking out your cart. Samsung's DeX platform isn't capable of fully replacing your PC yet, but it's good enough to get a lot of things done, especially if you're using it with a modern flagship like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or one of the new foldable phones. I've been using DeX a lot lately, and I highly recommend giving it a shot if you have one of the compatible Samsung Galaxy devices that supports DeX.