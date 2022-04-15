Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is Samsung’s first big foray into business laptops. There were business-oriented versions of its laptops before, but this is the first time we have a device designed specifically for business. It’s a good one, too, featuring Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors with vPro support, Secured-core PC certification, and more. But as good as a laptop can be, there’s always something more you might want from it. And in this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy to get the most out of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The accessories you might want can range from something simple like a mouse or keyboard to a second screen, an external GPU, or a docking station. There are a lot of different categories of accessories, and we’ll try to cover all the major ones. Without further ado, let’s get into all the accessories you might want for your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business.

Navigate this article:

Monitors for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business doesn’t give you much in the way of configuration options for the display, and even if it did, a second screen is essential for many users due to the productivity boost it can offer. With two screens, you can see and do a lot more at once – you can reference content on one screen while you write on the other, for example. It can be hard to realize just how helpful a second screen can be until you’ve tried it, but once you have, it’s hard to go back. If you want to get work done, an external monitor is an essential accessory for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business.

You can always find more options on our round-up of the best monitors overall if you’d like.

Docks and adapters

Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business has a solid supply of ports already. You get a Thunderbolt 4 port, one standard USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. Frankly, that’s a great selection, and it’s hard to ask for much more on a small laptop like this. But if you’re working at a desk with a lot of peripherals, those ports can still fill up quickly, plus you need to plug and unplug all the peripherals every time you want to move the laptop.

A dock, or docking station, is one of the most important accessories you can get for your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business if you want to simplify your setup. They allow you to connect a multitude of devices using a single port on your laptop, making it much easier to set up everything at once, while also freeing up ports on the laptop itself. Here are some recommendations:

Mice and keyboards

The portability of a laptop makes it so that you can work from anywhere, but it comes with some trade-offs. Laptop keyboards aren’t quite as comfortable as desktop ones, plus you get a touchpad instead of a proper mouse, which is less than ideal for most users. If you want to use your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business to get work done at the office, a mouse and keyboard can be very helpful accessories so that you can be more comfortable and more productive. Here are some recommendations:

Headphones and earbuds

The speakers on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business may be fine for general use if you’re alone, but accessories like earbuds or headphones can be hugely important in some situations, too. If you have people around you, you probably don’t want to bother them with the sound coming from your speakers. At the same time, a headset can also help filter out background noise, helping you focus as well. Plus, headsets bring the microphone closer to your mouth, so you’ll probably sound clearer to others if you’re making calls on your laptop. If you want a great pair of earbuds or headphones, here are some options:

Webcams for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business already has a pretty solid webcam out of the box. It captured Full HD video and it supports Windows Hello, and considering the state of webcams until recently, we can’t ask for much more. Still, there may be situations where you want the best of the best in terms of quality, or maybe you use your laptop closed and connected to external monitors instead. While it’s not likely you’ll need a new webcam, here are some great options you might like:

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Best of the best As far as webcams go, you can't ask for much better than the Dell UltraSharp 4K. In addition to a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor that's optimized for low-light scenarios, this webcam includes features like auto framing, auto focus, and lighting correction. Plus, it has Windows Hello support built-in. See at Amazon Logitech Brio Top-tier alernative If you don't like the look or the price of the Dell UltraSharp webcam, the Logitech Brio is a fantastic alternative. It still supports 4K, HDR, lighting adjustments, and more, plus it has two noise-canceling microphones. It's a bit older, but that means you can often find it cheaper than Dell's offering. See at Amazon Microsoft Modern Webcam Great Full HD webcam If you don't need something that high-end, the Microsoft Modern Webcam is a great alternative with Full HD resolution. It still has features like HDR and facial retouch so you always look your best, and there's a built-in privacy shutter in case you're worried about being spied on. See at Amazon

External GPU enclosures

GPU performance isn’t usually the biggest priority for business users, so the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business comes with low-power GPUs, whether that’s the integrated Iris Xe graphics or the optional NVIDIA GeForce MX570. However, thanks to Thunderbolt support, you can hook up an external GPU if you’d like to get that extra performance for gaming, 3D rendering, machine learning, or whatever your use case may be. External GPU enclosures are fantastic accessories that can turn your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business into a much more versatile machine. Here are some great options:

Mantiz MZ-03 Saturn Pro II Sleek and powerful The Mantiz Saturn Pro II eGPU enclosure is a sleek-looking box geared toward professional users. It can fit most modern GPUs and provide up to 550W of power to them, plus 100W to your laptop. It also includes five USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a slot for SATA drives. See at Amazon Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 Sleek chassis The Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 is a premium-feeling GPU enclosure with a sleek and modern design. it features a 750W PSU that provides 375W of continuous power to the GPU (plus an extra 100W for peak loads) and it also supports 100W power delivery to your laptop. See at Amazon Cooler Master MasterCase EG200 Store your laptop The Cooler Master EG200 doesn't have the best specs out there, but it has a 550W PSU and it can deliver 60W of power to your laptop. It has three USB ports and a slot for a SATA drive, plus it can double as a laptop stand so you can have a cleaner setup. See at Amazon

Want other options? Check out our list of the best external GPU enclosures.

Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business isn’t exactly a cheap laptop, and that kind of investment definitely warrants protection. Cases are fairly standard accessories, but that doesn’t mean they’re not essential to keep your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business safe. Here are some of the cases we’d recommend:

Smatree Laptop Sleeve Hard shell This Smatree sleeve is a fairly simple one overall, but it provides a good amount of protection. The exterior is hard to protect your laptop from bumps and drops, plus it has soft padding and fabric on the inside. It looks pretty sleek, too. See at Amazon Kinmac 360º Laptop Sleeve Stylish protection If you want to keep your laptop safe, but you also want something that matches your style, this is for your. The Kinmac sleeve has multiple layers of protection, with lots of cushioning and a reinforced frame. Plus, it comes in a ton of styles to choose from. See at Amazon Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag Easy to carry If you don't want to carry your laptop in your hands, this shoulder bag might give you a more comfortable experience. It has some extra pockets for accessories and it offers plenty of protection, too. It also comes in a few classy colors to choose from. See at Amazon

External storage

You can configure the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with up to 2TB of SSD storage, and frankly, that should be enough for most people. But upgrading to those higher storage tiers can be expensive, so not everyone will do it. Plus, even though 2TB is a lot, it’s certainly possible to use it up. If you need some extra space for your files, external SSDs or HDDs are very important accessories for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Here are the best options we’re recommending right now:

Chargers

Obviously, we would hope that anyone who has a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business still has a functioning charger, but sometimes accidents can happen. Whether you’ve misplaced the charger that comes in the box or it stopped working for whatever reason, we’ve rounded up a couple of replacement options you can buy. Because it uses USB-C charging, it’s pretty easy to find alternatives.

Miscellaneous

By now, you’ve probably found most of the accessories you could want for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, but there are a couple more things you might like. Since they don’t fit in a specific category, we’ll leave them below:

And that’s about it for all the accessories we recommend getting for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business. We’ve covered a wide array of categories, and you’re almost guaranteed to find something you’re interested in here. There can be other ways to enhance your experience, though, like using a standing desk if you want to work while standing instead of sitting. We recently reviewed the FlexiSpot EG8 Standing Desk if you’re interested in something like that.

And if you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, you can do it using the link below. Otherwise, maybe check out the best Samsung laptops you can buy today, or the best laptops overall if you want to see more options.