Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is Samsung’s first big foray into business laptops. There were business-oriented versions of its laptops before, but this is the first time we have a device designed specifically for business. It’s a good one, too, featuring Intel’s 12th-generation Core processors with vPro support, Secured-core PC certification, and more. But as good as a laptop can be, there’s always something more you might want from it. And in this article, we’ve rounded up some of the best accessories you can buy to get the most out of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business.
The accessories you might want can range from something simple like a mouse or keyboard to a second screen, an external GPU, or a docking station. There are a lot of different categories of accessories, and we’ll try to cover all the major ones. Without further ado, let’s get into all the accessories you might want for your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business.
Navigate this article:
- Monitors
- Docks and adapters
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- External GPU enclosures
- Cases
- External storage
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
Monitors for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business doesn’t give you much in the way of configuration options for the display, and even if it did, a second screen is essential for many users due to the productivity boost it can offer. With two screens, you can see and do a lot more at once – you can reference content on one screen while you write on the other, for example. It can be hard to realize just how helpful a second screen can be until you’ve tried it, but once you have, it’s hard to go back. If you want to get work done, an external monitor is an essential accessory for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business.
-
This 4K ASUS monitor offers a ton of value for the price you pay. You get a super-sharp 4K 27-inch panel, 100% coverage of sRGB and Rec. 709, and Delta E < 2 color accuracy. Plus, it can connect via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C, including 65W of power delviery to charge your laptop.
-
This LG monitor comes in an extra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio, making it ideal for getting work done. The large workspace means you can open multiple apps side by side, plus you get a sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution, a 160Hz refresh rate, and built-in 7W stereo speakers for a great media experience, too.
-
The HP E27u is a great, albeit simple, Quad HD monitor. The 27-inch panel has a sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution, and it comes wrapped in a modern and sleek design that looks great in any space. It supports HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C input with 65W of power delivery, plus it has height and pivot rotation support.
-
One of the best choices you can find today, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features a sharp 32-inch 4K panel with HDR10+ support, plus it includes a magnetically-attached webcam for video calls. In addition to a monitor, it has smart TV features so you can use it streaming apps or even access Microsoft Office in the cloud.
-
If you want an affordable but capable monitor, you can't get much better than this one. This monitor features a Full HD panel with a 75Hz refresh rate, and it even has two built-in 2W speakers. The stand supports height and tilt adjustments, too, and it has fairly small bezels all around. Considering its price, this is a fantastic choice for anyone.
-
If you can't live without a second screen, even on the go, the Lenovo ThinkVision M14 may be what you're looking for. This is a portable monitor which only requires a singe cable to work. It connects via USB-C for display and power, and it features a 14-inch Full HD display that's a perfect match for your laptop.
You can always find more options on our round-up of the best monitors overall if you’d like.
Docks and adapters
Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business has a solid supply of ports already. You get a Thunderbolt 4 port, one standard USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. Frankly, that’s a great selection, and it’s hard to ask for much more on a small laptop like this. But if you’re working at a desk with a lot of peripherals, those ports can still fill up quickly, plus you need to plug and unplug all the peripherals every time you want to move the laptop.
A dock, or docking station, is one of the most important accessories you can get for your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business if you want to simplify your setup. They allow you to connect a multitude of devices using a single port on your laptop, making it much easier to set up everything at once, while also freeing up ports on the laptop itself. Here are some recommendations:
-
Anker makes some high-end peripherals, and the Anker 777 is a fantastic docking station. With a sleek all-metal build, this dock gives you four USB Type-A ports, one USB-C port, two HDMI outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and Thunderbolt daisy-chaining. Plus, it can deliver 90W to your laptop for charging.
-
It may not be the newest model around, but the Kensington SD5600T is still extremely versatile and has a more palatable price tag than many others. You get six USB Type-A ports, two HDMI and two DisplayPort connections, Gigabit Ethermet, SD card readers, and USB-C. All in a sleek chassis that can be used horizontally or vertically.
-
If you mostly have Thunderbolt and USB-based peripherals, the CalDigit Element Hub is an extremely compact and relatively affordable docking station. It gives you three Thunderbolt downstream ports plus four USB ports so you can connect all your peripherals, and its tiny design keeps your setup as clean as possible.
-
Thunderbolt docks can be expensive, but this one is a relatively affordable option that's still versatile. It gives you two USB Type-A ports, one USB-C, DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card readers, and Thunderbolt downstream connectivity. It can also deliver 60W of power to your laptop, so it's a very all-rounded product for this price.
-
If you want to save some money, you can get a USB docking station that's not Thunderbolt. This one is a great option that offers a total of 11 ports, including USB Type-A, USB-C, HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet. It also doubles as a laptop stand so you can get more comfortable or improve the airflow of your laptop. It also supports up to 100W passthrough charging.
-
Need more ports while you're on the go? This TOTU USB-C hub gives you three USB Type-A ports, two HDMI outputs, VGA and SD card readers in a very compact and affordable package you can take anywhere. It even supports up to 100W of passthrough charging, and it's a great way to add more ports to your laptop without making it harder to carry around.
Mice and keyboards
The portability of a laptop makes it so that you can work from anywhere, but it comes with some trade-offs. Laptop keyboards aren’t quite as comfortable as desktop ones, plus you get a touchpad instead of a proper mouse, which is less than ideal for most users. If you want to use your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business to get work done at the office, a mouse and keyboard can be very helpful accessories so that you can be more comfortable and more productive. Here are some recommendations:
-
Samsung's Smart Keyboard Trio is a great option if you want to type on your laptop, phone or another Bluetooth device. It supports up to three devices with easy switching between them, and it has a compact design that fits into any workspace. Plus, it's a great choice if you have a Samsung phone with DeX. It may be too small for some users, though.
-
Mechanical keyboards are the go-to choice for many users, and the Razer Pro Type Ultra is a fantastic option for work, featuring a sleek and sturdy metal design. It uses Razer's silent linear switches for comfortable typing, and the clean design in white and silver is perfect for the office. Plus, it includes a cushioned wrist rest for extra comfort.
-
It may not seem like it at first, but the Surface Ergonomic Keyboard is designed to give users excellent comfort for extended periods of time. The curved shape keeps all the center keys easily within reach, and the larger size of the keys in the middle helps with that too. Plus, the built-in wrist rest offers better support while typing.
-
If you want a complete setup at an affordable price, the Logitech MK545 keyboard and mouse combo is a great option. It includes a full-size keyboard with comfortable keys and a palm rest for typing, plus a full-size mouse with side buttons. The two devices use a unifying USB dongle, so you only need one port to use both at the same time.
-
Want an affordable but reliable mouse? The HP 280 Silent Wireless Mouse comes in a comfortable full-size design and it features silent switches so you can get work done without bothering yourself and people around you, plus it features an HP Blue Optical Technology tracker that works on most surfaces. It's not fancy, but it's a solid basic option.
-
Logitech's MX Master family is well-known for its tremendous quality, and the latest member is no exception. Featuring an ergonomic and premium design, a MagSpeed metal scroll wheel with SmartShift (plus a horizontal scroll wheel) and programmable buttons, this may be the best mouse out there right now.
Headphones and earbuds
The speakers on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business may be fine for general use if you’re alone, but accessories like earbuds or headphones can be hugely important in some situations, too. If you have people around you, you probably don’t want to bother them with the sound coming from your speakers. At the same time, a headset can also help filter out background noise, helping you focus as well. Plus, headsets bring the microphone closer to your mouth, so you’ll probably sound clearer to others if you’re making calls on your laptop. If you want a great pair of earbuds or headphones, here are some options:
-
Samsung makes very popular earbuds for smartphones, but they're a fantastic choice for Windows PCs, too. Not only do they have great audio and ANC, but they're also one of the few earbuds with a Windows app, so you can customize them without having to use your phone. Plus, they have a premium design in various colors to choose from.
-
The LG Tone Free FP9 are high-end earbuds with great audio, ANC, and all the features you'd expect, but it has some unique perks. For one thing, the UVnano case can sanitize your earbuds using UV light. There's also the Plug & Wireless feature, so you can use even use them with devices that don't support Bluetooth.
-
If you want something different from mst other earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are a great option. They feature 7mm drivers and ANC, but the design is also unique, featuring a fabric-covered case and premium-feeling earbuds in neutral colors that look great anywhere.
-
Bose has quite the reputation when it comes to audio products, and the QuietComfort 700 are some of its best headphones yet. With 11 levels of noise cancellation, touch controls, and a slim design, these are great for anyone. They work via Bluetooth, but if you want a more reliable connection for your laptop, there's a USB dongle sold separately.
-
There are many reasons to like a specific headset, and the Surface Headphones 2 check a lot of boxes. They offer high-quality Omnisonic sound, and ANC, but they have the perk of using intuitive dial-based controls on the earcups, in addition to touch gestures. Plus, you can use the Surface app for Windows to manage them easily.
-
If you've found that Bluetooth headphones can become a hassle after a while, the Razer Barracuda X is a cool headset that uses a USB-C dongle to connect to your laptop, phone, and other devices. It still works wirelessly, though, and it features a detachable microphone so you only have it when you need it. Plus, it's relatively affordable.
Webcams for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business already has a pretty solid webcam out of the box. It captured Full HD video and it supports Windows Hello, and considering the state of webcams until recently, we can’t ask for much more. Still, there may be situations where you want the best of the best in terms of quality, or maybe you use your laptop closed and connected to external monitors instead. While it’s not likely you’ll need a new webcam, here are some great options you might like:
-
As far as webcams go, you can't ask for much better than the Dell UltraSharp 4K. In addition to a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor that's optimized for low-light scenarios, this webcam includes features like auto framing, auto focus, and lighting correction. Plus, it has Windows Hello support built-in.
-
If you don't like the look or the price of the Dell UltraSharp webcam, the Logitech Brio is a fantastic alternative. It still supports 4K, HDR, lighting adjustments, and more, plus it has two noise-canceling microphones. It's a bit older, but that means you can often find it cheaper than Dell's offering.
-
If you don't need something that high-end, the Microsoft Modern Webcam is a great alternative with Full HD resolution. It still has features like HDR and facial retouch so you always look your best, and there's a built-in privacy shutter in case you're worried about being spied on.
External GPU enclosures
GPU performance isn’t usually the biggest priority for business users, so the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business comes with low-power GPUs, whether that’s the integrated Iris Xe graphics or the optional NVIDIA GeForce MX570. However, thanks to Thunderbolt support, you can hook up an external GPU if you’d like to get that extra performance for gaming, 3D rendering, machine learning, or whatever your use case may be. External GPU enclosures are fantastic accessories that can turn your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business into a much more versatile machine. Here are some great options:
-
The Mantiz Saturn Pro II eGPU enclosure is a sleek-looking box geared toward professional users. It can fit most modern GPUs and provide up to 550W of power to them, plus 100W to your laptop. It also includes five USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a slot for SATA drives.
-
The Sonnet Breakaway Box 750 is a premium-feeling GPU enclosure with a sleek and modern design. it features a 750W PSU that provides 375W of continuous power to the GPU (plus an extra 100W for peak loads) and it also supports 100W power delivery to your laptop.
-
The Cooler Master EG200 doesn't have the best specs out there, but it has a 550W PSU and it can deliver 60W of power to your laptop. It has three USB ports and a slot for a SATA drive, plus it can double as a laptop stand so you can have a cleaner setup.
Want other options? Check out our list of the best external GPU enclosures.
Cases for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business isn’t exactly a cheap laptop, and that kind of investment definitely warrants protection. Cases are fairly standard accessories, but that doesn’t mean they’re not essential to keep your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business safe. Here are some of the cases we’d recommend:
-
This Smatree sleeve is a fairly simple one overall, but it provides a good amount of protection. The exterior is hard to protect your laptop from bumps and drops, plus it has soft padding and fabric on the inside. It looks pretty sleek, too.
-
If you want to keep your laptop safe, but you also want something that matches your style, this is for your. The Kinmac sleeve has multiple layers of protection, with lots of cushioning and a reinforced frame. Plus, it comes in a ton of styles to choose from.
-
If you don't want to carry your laptop in your hands, this shoulder bag might give you a more comfortable experience. It has some extra pockets for accessories and it offers plenty of protection, too. It also comes in a few classy colors to choose from.
External storage
If you need some extra space for your files, external SSDs or HDDs are very important accessories for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon. Here are the best options we're recommending right now:
-
There aren't a ton of options right now for Thunderbolt-based SSDs, but the ones that exist are very fast. The Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q promises speeds up to 2,700MB/s and it comes in capacities up to 8TB, so you can transfer files to and from it extremely quickly.
-
Have some trouble keeping your cables and devices together? This Plugable SSD has the cable built-in so you don't have to worry about losing it. Plus, you get speeds up to 2,400MB/s, so you're still getting the benefits of Thunderbolt connectivity.
-
The SanDisk Extreme PRO is an SSD designed to withstand rough conditions. It has 2-meter drop protection, plus IP55 water and dust resistance. And even without Thunderbolt, USB 3.2 Gen 2 offers speeds up to 2,000MB/s, so it's very fast.
-
Want to access your files securely and easily? The Samsung T7 Touch SSD has a built-in fingerprint reader, keeping your files safe from prying eyes without requiring you to type in a password to access them. It supports speeds up to 1,050MB/s, which isn't bad at all.
-
As great as it can be to have fast SSD storage, it can also be quite expensive. This large HDD gives you up to 24TB of storage for just about all your files, and at a reasonable price. Of course, it's not as fast, with speeds up to 360MB/s, but it's a great way to backup all your files.
-
If you need to share files quickly or carry them with you anywhere, a small flash drive can be a better option than an SSD. This one from Samsung has both USB Type-C and Type-A ports so it works on PCs, tablets, and most Android phones, and it comes in capacities up to 256GB.
Chargers
Obviously, we would hope that anyone who has a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business still has a functioning charger, but sometimes accidents can happen. Whether you’ve misplaced the charger that comes in the box or it stopped working for whatever reason, we’ve rounded up a couple of replacement options you can buy. Because it uses USB-C charging, it’s pretty easy to find alternatives.
-
Want a super-compact charger you can take anywhere? This is your go-to, and it supports the same 65W of power delivery as the official Samsung charger. However, you'll need to buy the charging cable separately.
-
If you don't want to spend a lot on a new charger, this Amazon Basics charger is a great option. It can deliver 65W of power and the cable is included, so you don't have to worry about anything else.
-
Have a lot of devices? You can keep them all charged with the Belkin Boost Charge Pro. The main port can deliver up to 96W by itself, or 65W when using the other ports to charge your tablet, phone, and other low-power devices.
Miscellaneous
By now, you’ve probably found most of the accessories you could want for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, but there are a couple more things you might like. Since they don’t fit in a specific category, we’ll leave them below:
-
If your laptop isn't in a comfortable position, it can be hard to get work done, and a stand like this may help. This one lets you adjust the height between 4.92 and 7.65 inches, so you can get the most comfortable position for it.
-
Laptops are prone to collect dust, fingerprints, and whatever else, so every now and then, it's good to clean them up. This screen cleaner and microfober cloth let you do exactly that, and at an affordable price.
-
The Razer Anzu are a pair of glasses featuring tiny speakers on their arms, so you can listen to music privately without blocking external sound. Plus they include computer and sunglass lenses so you can use them anywhere.
And that’s about it for all the accessories we recommend getting for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business. We’ve covered a wide array of categories, and you’re almost guaranteed to find something you’re interested in here. There can be other ways to enhance your experience, though, like using a standing desk if you want to work while standing instead of sitting. We recently reviewed the FlexiSpot EG8 Standing Desk if you’re interested in something like that.
And if you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, you can do it using the link below. Otherwise, maybe check out the best Samsung laptops you can buy today, or the best laptops overall if you want to see more options.