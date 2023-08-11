Heading off to school can be scary. You have to figure out where your classes are, where you go to eat lunch, and just how to handle all of your schoolwork. Whether it's to high school or college, there's an adjustment period. You want to have the right equipment to make sure that you can keep up with everyone else around you. Having the right laptop for students is a start. You can choose between a Chromebook , Mac, or a number of other notebooks and laptops to get your daily work finished. Once you get the laptop out of the way, you need other accessories, like printers, that could potentially help you as the year goes on. If you're unsure of where to start when it comes to the best printer for a student, we've got you covered. Here is a list of terrific printer options for your upcoming school year.

Pick up and print where you need to with the Canon PIXMA TR150. It is cloud-compatible and works with Amazon Alexa. You can print in black and white or color and you can save up to five custom templates. It supports Apple AirPrint and fits in a backpack, thanks to its 12.7-inch size.

The HP Envy 6065e is a powerful-yet-simple printer that's great for wirelessly connecting. It can print, scan, and copy and offers borderless photo support. This Inkjet printer features the HP+ Smart Printing System and allows two-sided printing. It gives you a lot of bang for your buck.

Hands-free printing is made simple with this easy-to-use printer, as it is voice-activated with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. It allows you to print and scan virtually from anywhere and can print photos or documents with accurate colors. You'll love how easy it is to set up and bring with you.

The HP Smart Tank 7301 can print, copy, and scan, while allowing for automatic, two-sided printing. You can connect via Ethernet or wirelessly with the dual-band Wi-Fi. You'll get up to two years of ink included with the purchase, which saves you money in the long run. You can control the printer from your phone or use the smart guide buttons.

For a laser printing all-in-one, this LaserJet Pro delivers in performance and color. It prints up to 22 pages per minute and has a 50-page automatic document feeder, so you can scan and copy your notes more quickly. Utilizing the HP Smart app, you can print, scan, or copy from anywhere. It has enhanced security features to protect what you're printing.

If you want a laminating machine, this is one you shouldn't pass up, as it laminates documents, photos, and papers up to 9 inches wide. It only takes five minutes to warm up and laminates 15 inches per minute. The two heated rollers offer wrinkle-free laminating and the machine is made to never jam.

For projects that need a 3D printer, this option from Flashforge is a smart pickup. The build volume is increased 270% over the previous model and it offers high filament compatibility. You'll have dual platform options, as there is a glass platform and a magnetic steel plate one. It can also fully recover from a loss of power.

The Brother HLL2305W is a laser printer that is durable and dependable. This is a printer that could last you well beyond this school year, as it can handle a variety of document types, It holds 250 sheets of paper and allows you to connect via USB or wirelessly. It also won't set you back a lot.

Having a printer in your room or home allows you to avoid having to rush to the computer lab at the last minute. Many of the best printers let you print remotely, so you can just stop in and pick up what you need before heading off. We love the Brother HLL2305W because it can print a lot of pages quickly and allows you to print from your mobile device. It's one that can stay with you for many years, because of its strong and sturdy build. Plus, it's a reasonably priced printer that won't put a big dent in your budget.

If you want an all-in-one printer that can handle bulk work, the HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw is a smart choice. While it is on the pricier side, you'll love how clean and clear the copy is. It can also print up to 22 pages per minute and has an automatic 50-page document feeder that makes scanning a breeze. For a great value printer, the HP Envy 6065e packs a lot into a compact frame. It's easy to use and offers two-sided printing and can print, scan, and copy, all from your phone.

There are printers for all types of needs, so make sure you understand exactly what you're going to be using your printer for. If you're just printing out assignments, you may not even need a color printer. If you want to print out photos to hang up in your dorm room, you can find great printers that give you solid photos for a cost that's not so high. But you can also opt for a specific photo printer, whether it's one you have on your desk or a mobile photo printer. If you're an Apple enthusiast, check out our guide to the best printers for Mac.