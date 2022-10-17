These are best accessories to buy for the Surface Pro 9

The Surface Pro 9 is one of the very best Windows tablets you can buy today, and that’s not a huge surprise. Microsoft has been making the Surface Pro series for 10 years now, and the latest version comes with the latest and greatest hardware, plus some beautiful new colors to choose from. But it’s not a perfect device, far from it. You can always make your experience better with a laptop by using a few accessories, and we’ve rounded up a few great ones for the Surface Pro 9.

Keep in mind, the Surface Pro 9 only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports (regular USB Type-C on the 5G models) and a Surface Connect port, so any wired accessories are likely going to require an adapter or docking station – which is why we’ll open with those. Still, it’s important to keep that in mind, and to make things easier, we’ll also try to focus more on wireless accessories when possible. With that out of the way, let’s get started.

Docks and adapters for the Surface Pro 9

As we’ve just mentioned, the Surface Pro 9 is definitely sporting a distinct lack of ports. You only get two USB Type-C ports and a Surface Connect port. There’s not even a headphone jack anymore. On the Intel-powered models of the Surface Pro 9, you do get Thunderbolt 4 support on the USB Type-C ports, which enables high-speed accessories like Thunderbolt docks. On the Surface Pro 9 with 5G, which is powered by Arm-based processors, those USB Type-C ports are just USB ports, so Thunderbolt docks won’t work at their full capabilities. There are other options, though, including the Surface Dock 2.

External monitors for the Surface Pro 9

Having a dock makes it much easier to connect all kinds of accessories to your Surface Pro 9, and thus, increase your productivity. One of the most important things you might want to get is a monitor (or more), so you can expand your workspace beyond the 13-inch confines of the tablet itself. If you want an extra screen so you can get work done faster, here are a few options you might want to check out.

External GPU enclosures (Intel models only)

Most people wouldn’t think of the Surface Pro 9 as a gaming PC, but that’s where Thunderbolt accessories come into the picture. If you have a Surface Pro 9 model with Intel processors, you can use the Thunderbolt 4 ports to power an external GPU, thanks to the power of PCIe signaling. Indeed, these ports let you connect to an external GPU enclosure, which can then house a full desktop GPU, and use it for gaming, so all the latest titles should be able to run just fine. It’s not a full-on desktop replacement, but it goes a long way. Here are some options you might like:

Razer Core X Chroma The best external GPU The Razer Core X Chroma is arguably the best external GPU enclosure on the market. It has a 750W PSU that can provide up to 500W to your GPU, plus charge your laptop at 100W. It supports triple-slot GPUs, so most modern cards should work. It also has some fancy RGB lighting, if you're into that. See at Amazon Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Box All-in-one package External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this one includes a water-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for top-tier performance. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, plus it has some extra ports for peripherals. Sadly, you can't upgrade the GPU later. See at Amazon Akitio Node Titan A more affordable option The Akitio Node Titan has been around for a while, and it's not meant for the triple-slot GPUs, but it can provide up to 500W of power to your graphics card, plus it can charge your laptop at 85W. This is a much more affordable option than the Razer Core X, too, and it might be all you need. See at Amazon

Mice and keyboards

Being a tablet helps the Surface Pro 9 be a bit more portable than most Windows machines, and it can provide some additional flexibility, but it does mean you don’t get a keyboard by default, which makes it a bit harder to be productive. If you want to get work done on the Surface Pro 9, here are some great options for keyboards and mice you might want to get. Of course, the official option is the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which pairs perfectly with the Surface Pro 9.

Headphones and earbuds

Microsoft has packed a solid pair of speakers into the Surface Pro 9, with one speaker on each side of the screen offering stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support. But sometimes, you want something a bit more immersive, or maybe you’re in a public setting where you can’t bother those around you. Accessories like headphones and earbuds can be greatly helpful so you can watch movies or listen to music on the Surface Pro 9 without bothering the people around you. Here are some great options:

Webcams for the Surface Pro 9

Microsoft has always used great webcams for the Surface Pro series, featuring a 5MP sensor ever since the Surface Pro 3. The Surface Pro 9 keeps up that tradition, which makes webcams less useful accessories, but if you do want one, there are options. Some webcams are also designed for specific use cases, which may make them more suitable for you.

Razer Kiyo Best for dark rooms The Razer Kiyo is a fantastic webcam made for streaming in dark rooms. It has a built-in ring light, which is easily adjustable, so you can always be clearly visible on camera in darker environments. It also supports 1080p video so quality is pretty good. See at Best Buy Anker PowerConf C302 For big groups Do you have a lot of video calls where there are people next to you? The Anker PowerConf C302 is a unique webcam in that it has a very wide-angle lens, so you and a group can participate in online meetings and calls. Plus, it has a 2K sensor and fast auto-focus. See at Amazon Microsoft Modern Webcam Great for multi-monitor users The Microsoft Modern Webcam is a great compact webcam you can place on a monitor so it's in a more natural position to look at if you have a multi-monitor setup. It's also a fairly cheap option that still supports 1080p video and auto-focus. See at Best Buy

Cases for the Surface Pro 9

Considering how expensive the Surface Pro 9 is, protecting it is pretty important, and cases are great accessories to buy with the tablet. Because the Surface Pro family is very popular, you can actually find a few cases designed specifically for it, in addition to the usual laptop sleeves and bags. Here are some great options:

Fintie Case for Surface Pro Great business-style case This Fintie case wraps completely around the Surface Pro 8, with a magnetic flap that makes it look like very professional. It also provides all-around protection because of this design, it includes an external pocket for extras, and it comes in a few color options. See at Amazon Kensington Rugged Case Extra tough If you feel like you can never be too safe, this rugged Kensington case is bound to keep your Surface Pro 9 intact even after some pretty hard drops thanks to the large bumpers all around. It can also house the original Surface Pen and it keeps the kickstand accessible so you can put the tablet up on a table. See at Amazon Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve Beautiful leather design This Londo sleeve is designed for MacBooks, but it's the perfect size for the Surface Pro 9, including a Signature Keyboard if you have it. It uses genuine leather and it looks great in a variety of different patterns, so you can choose your favorite style. See at Amazon

External storage

The Surface Pro 9 comes with up to 1TB of SSD storage, or 512GB if you buy the 5G model. That’s not a terrible amount, but if you heavily use the computer, it’s also possible to run out of space after a while, and you might want some extra storage. For the Intel model, you can leverage the Thunderbolt ports for extra-fast storage, but you won’t see those faster speeds on the 5G model, so you might want to stick with a cheaper alternative.

Pens

Microsoft doesn’t include a lot of accessories in the box with the Surface Pro 9, not even a pen to use with the tablet. However, Microsoft does make official pens for the Surface Pro 9, and you can also get some third-party options if you want something a little different. Here are some great options:

Surface Slim Pen 2 The perfect match The Surface Slim Pen 2 is the official pen for the Surface Pro 9, and it's designed to be stored inside the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. It also supports Tactile signals, meaning you get haptic feedback that makes it feel like you're writing on real paper. See at Best Buy Surface Pen Cheaper official option The classic round Surface Pen is still a great option. It has 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support, though it misses out on Tactile signals and there's no dedicated storage for it. On the flip side, you can find it heavily discounted nowadays. See at Amazon Wacom Bamboo Ink Affordable and versatile The Surface Pro 9 uses the Microsoft Pen Protocol for active pens, but some devices use Wacom AES. The Bamboo Ink pen supports both, so you can use it on almost any device. Plus, it's cheap and fully-featured with 4,096 levels of pressure. See at Best Buy

Chargers

We’re not yet at the point where laptops start shipping without chargers in the box, so we wouldn’t expect you to need a new charger right away. Still, accidents can happen, and a charger is probably the most important of all these accessories for the Surface Pro 9. If you need a replacement or an extra charger, here are a few options:

Surface 65W Power Supply Official charger If you want a charger that's just like the original, this is it. The 65W power supply can charge the Surface Pro 9 as quickly as you'd expect, and it uses the magnetic Surface Connect port. It also has an extra USB Type-A port to charge a phone or other device at 5W. See at Best Buy Tomsenn 65W Charger Cheaper alternative The official Surface charger is quite expensive, so if you want to save some money, this is a great option. It still delivers up to 65W, and because it has USB-C ports, you can use it for other devices, though it comes with a Surface Connect cable out of the box. See at Amazon ZMI zPower Turbo 65W Great USB-C charger The Surface Pro 9 can also be charged using the USB Type-C ports on the device, and if you want something that works with other devices, this is a great and affordable choice. It still delivers up to 65W, just like the original, so you're not missing out. See at Amazon

Miscellaneous

At this point, there isn’t a whole lot more we can recommend, as we’ve covered most of the accessories you might want for the Surface Pro 9. But there are a couple more oddballs you might like, so we’ll leave those below in case you’re interested.

Surface Dial An extra tool for creators Designed for creative professionals, the Surface Dial is a unique control that lets you select colors, adjust settings, and more using a rotating dial and touch controls. On the Surface Pro 9, it only supports off-screen interaction, but it can still be very useful. See at Best Buy Xbox Wireless Controller Console-style gaming Cloud gaming is one of best ways to play games on the Surface Pro 9, and if you're going to be using Xbox Cloud Gaming, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a must. It's very comfortable and comes in a range of colors that's always growing. See at Best Buy Eveo Screen Cleaner Kit Keep it clean With any device, especially a great-looking one like the Surface Pro 9, keeping it clean is important. The Eveo screen cleaner kit gives you a 16oz spray bottle and a microfiber cloth to keep your tablet looking pristine, and it should last you a long time. See at Amazon

And that’s about it for all the accessories we can recommend for the Surface Pro 9. While it’s a great device all on its own, these recommendations might make your experience that much better depending on your specific needs.

If you haven’t yet, you can order the Surface Pro 9 using the link below. If you find that it’s not quite right for you, maybe check out the best Surface PCs for some other great options from Microsoft. Or, if you want to expand your options, check out the best laptops in general to see what else is out there.