These are best accessories to buy for the Surface Pro 9
The Surface Pro 9 is one of the very best Windows tablets you can buy today, and that’s not a huge surprise. Microsoft has been making the Surface Pro series for 10 years now, and the latest version comes with the latest and greatest hardware, plus some beautiful new colors to choose from. But it’s not a perfect device, far from it. You can always make your experience better with a laptop by using a few accessories, and we’ve rounded up a few great ones for the Surface Pro 9.
Keep in mind, the Surface Pro 9 only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports (regular USB Type-C on the 5G models) and a Surface Connect port, so any wired accessories are likely going to require an adapter or docking station – which is why we’ll open with those. Still, it’s important to keep that in mind, and to make things easier, we’ll also try to focus more on wireless accessories when possible. With that out of the way, let’s get started.
Navigate this article:
- Docks and adapters
- Monitors
- External GPU enclosures (Intel models only)
- Mice & keyboards
- Headphones and earbuds
- Webcams
- Cases
- External storage
- Pens
- Chargers
- Miscellaneous
Docks and adapters for the Surface Pro 9
As we’ve just mentioned, the Surface Pro 9 is definitely sporting a distinct lack of ports. You only get two USB Type-C ports and a Surface Connect port. There’s not even a headphone jack anymore. On the Intel-powered models of the Surface Pro 9, you do get Thunderbolt 4 support on the USB Type-C ports, which enables high-speed accessories like Thunderbolt docks. On the Surface Pro 9 with 5G, which is powered by Arm-based processors, those USB Type-C ports are just USB ports, so Thunderbolt docks won’t work at their full capabilities. There are other options, though, including the Surface Dock 2.
The official Surface Dock 2 from Microsoft is a very versatile option. It uses the magnetic Surface Connect port, so it unplugs easily as a safety measure, and it has a few ports, including USB Type-C display outputs for two 4K displays at 60Hz (on Intel models), plus USB Type-A ports and 1Gbps Ethernet.
For Intel models of the Surface Pro 9, a Thunderbolt 4 dock like this one might be ideal. It has plenty of ports, including two HDMI outputs for dual 4K 60Hz displays, multiple USB Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.
If you have a lot of peripherals powered by Thunderbolt, this dock from CalDigit makes it easier to use them, with three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports It also has four USB Type-A ports for other peripherals like a keyboard and mouse, and it's cheaper than most other Thunderbolt docking options.
This Plugable dock doesn't use Thunderbolt, yet it can drive up to three 4K 60Hz displays at once, with both DisplayPort or HDMI options for each output. It uses a special DisplayLink driver, which is supported on both models of the Surface Pro 9. It also has a few USB Type-A ports and Ethernet.
If you want to stick with the Microsoft brand, this USB-C Hub is a more affordable option that works on both models. It has a few ports, including USB Type-A, HDMI, and VGA, which is somewhat uncommon, but it might be useful in specific situations if you need to use an older monitor.
If you only need a couple of extra ports without spending a ton of money, this Belkin USB-C hub is a great option. It gives you two USB Type-A ports and HDMI, plus a USB Type-C port. This is a great compact option you can easily take anywhere, and it's also one of the more affordable options around.
External monitors for the Surface Pro 9
Having a dock makes it much easier to connect all kinds of accessories to your Surface Pro 9, and thus, increase your productivity. One of the most important things you might want to get is a monitor (or more), so you can expand your workspace beyond the 13-inch confines of the tablet itself. If you want an extra screen so you can get work done faster, here are a few options you might want to check out.
The Asus ProArt PA278CV is a monitor we recommend often for its balance of price and performance. It has a sharp Quad HD IPS panel covering 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709, so it's great for creative professionals. It also has a color accuracy of Delta E < 2, and it's Calman-verified. Plus, you can use it with just a USB-C cable, and it will even charge your Surface Pro 9.
The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (M70B) is a large 32-inch monitor with an ultra-sharp 4K resolution. What's most interesting, though, is that it runs Tizen, so it can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and even Microsoft Office without your PC. It also connects easily via USB-C and charges your tablet at 65W, and it makes it easy to cast content from your phone, too.
Ultra-wide monitors are ideal for a lot of people because they enable a new level of productivity. Because they're so wide, it becomes that much easier to run multiple apps side-by-side, so you can get work done more efficiently. This one comes with a sharp QHD panel, a 100Hz refresh rate, and it connects easily with a single USB-C cable for extra convenience.
If you want a 4K monitor without spending the big bucks, the Sceptre U275W-UPT is a solid option. In addition to Ultra HD resolution, it has up to a 70Hz refresh rate for something a bit smoother. However, it requires an HDMI input and only one of the ports can handle 4K at 60Hz.
Need some extra space to work without spending a lot of money? The Acer SB241Y is a great option. This is a 24-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution, and it has a 75Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync support. It costs a little over $100, though it does require an adapter for HDMI.
You can take your dual-screen setup anywhere you go with the Innocn portable monitor. This is 13.3-inch Full HD panel, but the standout feature here is that it uses OLED, so you get true blacks and vivid colors you don't see on other portable monitors. And it's fairly cheap for what it offers, too.
You can find a few more options in our round-up of the best monitors overall if these options don’t seem quite right for you.
External GPU enclosures (Intel models only)
Most people wouldn’t think of the Surface Pro 9 as a gaming PC, but that’s where Thunderbolt accessories come into the picture. If you have a Surface Pro 9 model with Intel processors, you can use the Thunderbolt 4 ports to power an external GPU, thanks to the power of PCIe signaling. Indeed, these ports let you connect to an external GPU enclosure, which can then house a full desktop GPU, and use it for gaming, so all the latest titles should be able to run just fine. It’s not a full-on desktop replacement, but it goes a long way. Here are some options you might like:
The Razer Core X Chroma is arguably the best external GPU enclosure on the market. It has a 750W PSU that can provide up to 500W to your GPU, plus charge your laptop at 100W. It supports triple-slot GPUs, so most modern cards should work. It also has some fancy RGB lighting, if you're into that.
External GPU enclosures usually require you to buy the GPU separately, but this one includes a water-cooled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for top-tier performance. The enclosure itself has a 550W PSU, plus it has some extra ports for peripherals. Sadly, you can't upgrade the GPU later.
The Akitio Node Titan has been around for a while, and it's not meant for the triple-slot GPUs, but it can provide up to 500W of power to your graphics card, plus it can charge your laptop at 85W. This is a much more affordable option than the Razer Core X, too, and it might be all you need.
We have a few more options you can check out in our round-up of the best external GPU enclosures.
Mice and keyboards
Being a tablet helps the Surface Pro 9 be a bit more portable than most Windows machines, and it can provide some additional flexibility, but it does mean you don’t get a keyboard by default, which makes it a bit harder to be productive. If you want to get work done on the Surface Pro 9, here are some great options for keyboards and mice you might want to get. Of course, the official option is the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, which pairs perfectly with the Surface Pro 9.
To make the most of the Surface Pro 9, Microsoft sells the Signature Keyboard, which comes in a range of colors to match the tablet itself (or mix to your liking). This option comes with the Surface Slim Pen 2, but you can get it without. The pen is only available in black, however.
Mechanical keyboards can provide a sense of precision and tactility you don't really get with the keyboards you see on laptops, and the Logitech MX Mechanical is an ideal choice for work. It has a clean design with low-profile keys and a simple white backlight, plus you can choose the type of switches you want.
Ergonomics are essential in any job, especially when you're doing the same thing for long stretches of time. This ergonomic keyboard from Kensington is shaped to keep your hands in a natural position with the cushioned wrist rest, and have all the keys easily accessible, so you can prevent stress injuries or discomfort.
The Surface Pro 9 works well as a tablet, but the Brydge SP+ is an accessory that can turn it into a typical laptop experience. It gives you a keyboard and touchpad connected via Bluetooth, but it also slots the tablet in and it uses a tight hinge that helps it feel like a traditional clamshell.
Talking about the best mice without mentioning the Logitech MX Master 3S would be egregious. With a fast 8,000 DPI sensor, it even works on glass, it has a premium build with a metal scroll wheel (and one for horizontal scrolling), and it's super comfortable. Plus it supports Bluetooth or a wireless dongle.
The Microsoft Mobile Mouse is a great choice for anyone wanting a sleek and premium-feeling mouse that's still somewhat affordable. It even comes in the same colors as the Surface Pro 9 to create the perfect match. It uses a BlueTrack sensor and the ambidextrous design makes it easy to use for anyone.
Headphones and earbuds
Microsoft has packed a solid pair of speakers into the Surface Pro 9, with one speaker on each side of the screen offering stereo sound with Dolby Atmos support. But sometimes, you want something a bit more immersive, or maybe you’re in a public setting where you can’t bother those around you. Accessories like headphones and earbuds can be greatly helpful so you can watch movies or listen to music on the Surface Pro 9 without bothering the people around you. Here are some great options:
The Apple AirPods Pro are incredibly popular, and the second-generation models manage to be even better. They come with a tweaked sound profile, better battery life, and more. They work best on Apple devices, but they're great for Windows, too.
The Bose QuietComfort II are another excellent pair of premium earbuds. They come with an enhanced noise cancellation mode that uses four mics on each earbud, plus an improved transparency mode and overall sound. They are a bit pricy, however.
If you're looking something a bit more affordable, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a great pair of earbuds with ANC and Ambient Sound, plus they come in a few fun colors. They also have a dedicated Windows app, which is very rare among wireless earbuds.
Sony is no stranger to great audio products, and the WH-1000XM5 are an excellent pair. With enhanced ANC powered by eight microphones, a modern design, and 30 hours of battery life, these are its best headphones yet.
They're a little older than some others on this list, but the Surface Headphones 2 still deliver great audio quality, and perhaps more importantly, very intuitive volume and ANC controls thanks to the dials built into each earcup.
The 2022 edition of the Barracuda X adds Bluetooth support so you can save the USB-C ports on the Surface Pro 9 (though you can still use the dongle). Plus, this is a sleek and comfortable headset with a reasonable price tag.
Webcams for the Surface Pro 9
Microsoft has always used great webcams for the Surface Pro series, featuring a 5MP sensor ever since the Surface Pro 3. The Surface Pro 9 keeps up that tradition, which makes webcams less useful accessories, but if you do want one, there are options. Some webcams are also designed for specific use cases, which may make them more suitable for you.
The Razer Kiyo is a fantastic webcam made for streaming in dark rooms. It has a built-in ring light, which is easily adjustable, so you can always be clearly visible on camera in darker environments. It also supports 1080p video so quality is pretty good.
Do you have a lot of video calls where there are people next to you? The Anker PowerConf C302 is a unique webcam in that it has a very wide-angle lens, so you and a group can participate in online meetings and calls. Plus, it has a 2K sensor and fast auto-focus.
The Microsoft Modern Webcam is a great compact webcam you can place on a monitor so it's in a more natural position to look at if you have a multi-monitor setup. It's also a fairly cheap option that still supports 1080p video and auto-focus.
Cases for the Surface Pro 9
Considering how expensive the Surface Pro 9 is, protecting it is pretty important, and cases are great accessories to buy with the tablet. Because the Surface Pro family is very popular, you can actually find a few cases designed specifically for it, in addition to the usual laptop sleeves and bags. Here are some great options:
This Fintie case wraps completely around the Surface Pro 8, with a magnetic flap that makes it look like very professional. It also provides all-around protection because of this design, it includes an external pocket for extras, and it comes in a few color options.
If you feel like you can never be too safe, this rugged Kensington case is bound to keep your Surface Pro 9 intact even after some pretty hard drops thanks to the large bumpers all around. It can also house the original Surface Pen and it keeps the kickstand accessible so you can put the tablet up on a table.
This Londo sleeve is designed for MacBooks, but it's the perfect size for the Surface Pro 9, including a Signature Keyboard if you have it. It uses genuine leather and it looks great in a variety of different patterns, so you can choose your favorite style.
External storage
The Surface Pro 9 comes with up to 1TB of SSD storage, or 512GB if you buy the 5G model. That’s not a terrible amount, but if you heavily use the computer, it’s also possible to run out of space after a while, and you might want some extra storage. For the Intel model, you can leverage the Thunderbolt ports for extra-fast storage, but you won’t see those faster speeds on the 5G model, so you might want to stick with a cheaper alternative.
If you want the fastest storage around, a Thunderbolt SSD is the way to go. This one gives you 2800MB/s read speeds and 2300MB/s writes, but it also works on non-Thunderbolt ports with 1,050MB/s speeds, which is still very fast.
This external portable SSD comes in a unique enclosure that allows you to easily upgrade the M.2 SSD inside later on, so you can get more storage or replace a failing drive. The enclosure supports Thunderbolt, but not regular USB connections.
The SanDisk Extreme Portable is an SSD designed for the outdoors, with a rugged chassis that can survive two-meter drops and with IP55 water and dust resistance. It even has a carabiner loop, and it also gets pretty fast, with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s.
If you want something a little more standard, the Smasung T7 is a pretty solid SSD that can still reach speeds up to 1,050MB/s. It comes in a few color options, too, so you can get something a bit more unique to you.
When you pile up a lot of files over the years, you might want to keep them in a safe location, separate from your computers. An HDD like this isn't very fast, but it gives you a lot of space for a very low price compared to an SSD.
This tiny flash drive is a very convenient way to share files in a pinch since you can easily slip it into a pocket next to something else. It has USB-A and USB-C connections, so it works on computers, tablets, and most Android phones.
Pens
Microsoft doesn’t include a lot of accessories in the box with the Surface Pro 9, not even a pen to use with the tablet. However, Microsoft does make official pens for the Surface Pro 9, and you can also get some third-party options if you want something a little different. Here are some great options:
The Surface Slim Pen 2 is the official pen for the Surface Pro 9, and it's designed to be stored inside the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard. It also supports Tactile signals, meaning you get haptic feedback that makes it feel like you're writing on real paper.
The classic round Surface Pen is still a great option. It has 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support, though it misses out on Tactile signals and there's no dedicated storage for it. On the flip side, you can find it heavily discounted nowadays.
The Surface Pro 9 uses the Microsoft Pen Protocol for active pens, but some devices use Wacom AES. The Bamboo Ink pen supports both, so you can use it on almost any device. Plus, it's cheap and fully-featured with 4,096 levels of pressure.
Chargers
We’re not yet at the point where laptops start shipping without chargers in the box, so we wouldn’t expect you to need a new charger right away. Still, accidents can happen, and a charger is probably the most important of all these accessories for the Surface Pro 9. If you need a replacement or an extra charger, here are a few options:
If you want a charger that's just like the original, this is it. The 65W power supply can charge the Surface Pro 9 as quickly as you'd expect, and it uses the magnetic Surface Connect port. It also has an extra USB Type-A port to charge a phone or other device at 5W.
The official Surface charger is quite expensive, so if you want to save some money, this is a great option. It still delivers up to 65W, and because it has USB-C ports, you can use it for other devices, though it comes with a Surface Connect cable out of the box.
The Surface Pro 9 can also be charged using the USB Type-C ports on the device, and if you want something that works with other devices, this is a great and affordable choice. It still delivers up to 65W, just like the original, so you're not missing out.
Miscellaneous
At this point, there isn’t a whole lot more we can recommend, as we’ve covered most of the accessories you might want for the Surface Pro 9. But there are a couple more oddballs you might like, so we’ll leave those below in case you’re interested.
Designed for creative professionals, the Surface Dial is a unique control that lets you select colors, adjust settings, and more using a rotating dial and touch controls. On the Surface Pro 9, it only supports off-screen interaction, but it can still be very useful.
Cloud gaming is one of best ways to play games on the Surface Pro 9, and if you're going to be using Xbox Cloud Gaming, the Xbox Wireless Controller is a must. It's very comfortable and comes in a range of colors that's always growing.
With any device, especially a great-looking one like the Surface Pro 9, keeping it clean is important. The Eveo screen cleaner kit gives you a 16oz spray bottle and a microfiber cloth to keep your tablet looking pristine, and it should last you a long time.
And that’s about it for all the accessories we can recommend for the Surface Pro 9. While it’s a great device all on its own, these recommendations might make your experience that much better depending on your specific needs.
If you haven’t yet, you can order the Surface Pro 9 using the link below. If you find that it’s not quite right for you, maybe check out the best Surface PCs for some other great options from Microsoft. Or, if you want to expand your options, check out the best laptops in general to see what else is out there.
The Surface Pro 9 is a new, high-end tablet with Intel or Arm-based processors. Only the Intel model has Thunderbolt 4 support, however.