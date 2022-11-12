Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Surface Studio 2 Plus is one of the coolest Microsoft Surface PCs you can buy in 2022. It might have an exuberant $4,000 price tag, but it's a unique all-in-one (AiO) system with a massive 28-inch pull-down hinged screen, and a base that houses the internal components. Even if you splurged on the Surface Studio 2 Plus, there are still plenty of accessories you can use to make your experience better, from keyboards to mice, and even more monitors.

Keyboards for the Surface Studio 2 Plus

Microsoft includes the top-rated Surface keyboard in the box for you with the Surface Studio 2 Plus, which many people buy separately for use with other Surface devices. However, you can instead invest in something better that can work with multiple devices, like the Logitech MX Keys, or something more ergonomic.

  • Logitech MX Keys
    The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards money can buy. It not only can work with your SurfacePro 9 but it also has backlit keys and can connect to up to three different devices like an iPad or a Mac.
    Logitech MX Keys

    It's hard not to suggest the Logitech MX Keys for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. Unlike the included keyboard, it's backlit and can work with three devices at once.

    View at Amazon
  • Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard
    You may not notice it, but when you spend a lot of time at a desk, your posture can start being bad for you. The Surface Ergonomic Keyboard helps alleviate this with a design that lets your wrists rest more naturally and keeps all the keys easily within reach. It may look odd, but it feels great.
    Surface Ergonomic Keyboard

    Microsoft makes a number of ergonomic keyboards, but this Surface option will look and work great if you're planning to work all day on the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It's ergonomically shaped with a curved deck, a split keyboard, and a palm rest.

    View at Amazon View at Microsoft
  • Logitech MX Mechanical Mini
    A lot of keyboard for the Surface Pro X are not mechanical, but this one is. It's an option from Logitech, which offers tactile feedback. You can connect via Bluetooth or using the included dongle.
    Logitech MX Mechanical Mini

    Like the tactile feel of a mechanical keyboard but need something better for productivity or less flashy? The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, which is wireless and can connect with up to three separate devices, is a great option.

    View at Amazon
  • CHERRY Stream Wireless Keyboard
    Cherry is known for amazing mechanical keyboards, but this one has been toned down for productivity. It has quiet switches and a slim profile that looks great with the Surface Studio 2 Plus.

    View at Amazon
  • Keychron K4 V2
    Keychron makes some of the best keyboards with the K4 being one of the best options if you are looking for multi-OS support.
    Keychron K4 V2

    This Keychron keyboard is one of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy since it works with multiple devices and has customizable switches. And despite its compact layout, it still features a number pad!

    View at Amazon

Mice for the Surface Studio 2 Plus

You also get a Surface mouse in the box with your Surface Studio 2 Plus. The mouse is one of the top-rated accessories, but it's not the most ergonomic and isn't rechargeable. There are many other mice you can buy with other features and shapes.

  • Logitech MX Master 3S
    The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere.
    Logitech MX Master 3S

    The Logitech MX Master3S is the best mouse for any PC, including the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It has rechargeable batteries, can be used with up to three computers at once, and has a side-scrolling wheel that can be used to navigate webpages.

    View at Best Buy
  • Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse
    Microsoft's official Surface-branded accessories are usually quite premium and reliable when it comes to design and functionality. The Precision Mouse offers a shape that should suit most users along with programmable buttons, and solid battery life.
    Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse

    This Microsoft mouse is comfier than the included mouse that comes with the Surface Studio 2. It has an ergonomic grip, recharges with USB-C, and can also work with up to three different devices.

    View at Amazon
  • Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse
    A premium wireless mouse that can be recharged via USB-C in just two minutes for full day's work, the Dell Premier MS7421W features an elegant design and can connect up to three devices.
    Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse

    This premium Dell mouse is similar to the one that comes with the Surface Studio 2 Plus, but it's smaller. It has an elegant design, can be used with up to three devices at once, and recharges in just two minutes.

    View at Dell
  • Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
    Another popular form factor is the vertical mouse design. Many users find this to be the most comfortable way to use a mouse for long periods of time since it lets your wrist rest more naturally.
    Anker Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

    If you're planning to use your Surface Studio 2 all day, this ergonomic mouse will make navigating webpages and scrolling less painful on your hands. It's also more affordable than other options on this list.

    View at Amazon View at Anker
  • Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
    The Logitech Lift is a vertical ergonomic mouse designed for users with smaller hands, providing all-day comfort.
    Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse

    Logitech's Lift Vertical Ergonomic mouse is another option to help you hold your mouse in a natural position to avoid pain in your wrists. However, it comes in this nice pink, along with the standard black and white.

    View at Amazon
  • Microsoft Arc Mouse
    When it comes to portability, not many options come close to Microsoft's Arc Mouse. This bendable mouse can be snapped flat so it can easily slip it into a bag or even a pocket, you can then curve it while you're using it for extra comfort. The scroll wheel is also replaced by a touch-sensitive area.
    Microsoft Arc Mouse

    This Microsoft mouse is compact and ideal for traveling when not used with your Surface Studio 2 Plus since it folds up when not in use.

    View at Amazon

External monitors for the Surface Studio 2 Plus

The 28-inch display on the Surface Studio 2 Plus is one of the biggest in an AiO PC. However, since the device has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, you also can expand your productivity by connecting up to three 4K displays via that Thunderbolt 4 port. There are a lot of great USB-C monitors that we suggest buying, including 4K picks, affordable options, and smart monitors.

  • Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor
    The Surface Studio 2 Plus has a high resolution of 4,000 x 3000, but this 27-inch 4K resolution monitor boosts that even more and gives you more room to multitask. It also has great color accuracy.

    View at Amazon View at Dell
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M8
    Monitors can be more than just a display. This display is not only 4K, but it also comes with a high-quality webcam you can use for your video calls. Plus, you can use apps like Netflix and several other streaming services even without your Surface Pro X.
    Samsung Smart Monitor M8

    Want to watch Netflix or use other multimedia apps while you work on your Surface Studio 2 Plus? This Samsung monitor has many smart features, like allowing you to access apps like Netflix without using your PC.

    View at Samsung
  • Acer SB220Q
    Want an extra screen without spending a lot? This 21.5-inch monitor comes in Full HD resolution and has a 75Hz refresh rate so you get a solid baseline experience. Plus, it's an IPS panel with great viewing angles. It may not have anything too fancy, but this is a great budget option.
    Acer SB220Q

    This 21-inch FHD resolution Acer monitor is one of the cheapest we can find, and is a great way to add a second screen without paying over $100.

    View at Amazon
  • LG UltraFine Display Ergo UHD 4K IPS Display
    Need a second 4K display for your Surface Studio 2 Plus and need a lot more screen real estate? This huge 32-inch option from LG will get the job done.

    View at Amazon
  • Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20
    The 27-inch Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 is a great secondary monitor for your Surface Studio 2 Plus since it features a spot to hold your phone. It also has QHD resolution, which is crisp and clear.

    View at Lenovo
  • Acer Predator X34
    This is one of the biggest wide-screen monitors for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It's not for those with limited desk space, but at 34 inches, it'll enable you to be a lot more productive.

    View at Amazon

Docks for the Surface Studio 2 Plus

One of the biggest changes with the Surface Studio 2 Plus involves the port selection. There are more modern ports, including three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, as well as USB-A and Ethernet. If that's not enough for you, you can buy one of these docks and dongles to help add even more.

  • Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB Dock
    Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 dock is an excellent alternative to the official Surface Dock 2 with even more ports and slots. You get three USB Type-C ports, one of which supports up to 85W power delivery that's enough to fast charge the Pro X. In addition, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD reader, a microSD card reader, and more.
    Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB Dock

    This USB dock can add up to 13 different ports to your Surface Studio 2 Plus, including an all-important SD card and microSD card reader.

    View at Anker View at Amazon
  • Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    If you only need a few extra ports without too many bells and whistles, this 7-in-1 hub from Anker is a great choice. It has USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and even supports up to 85W of power delivery. It's pretty small, too, so it's easy to take with you so you can have more ports at the ready.
    Anker 341 USB-C Hub

    This is a more compact USB hub for the Surface Studio 2 Plus, so you can use it with your laptop, too. It has a decent-length cable that you can wrap around the device, so you can have more ports at the front of your Surface.

    View at Amazon View at Anker
  • Anker 777
    If you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports, including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    This is a Thunderbolt dock for your Surface Studio 2 Plus that offers a lot of extra ports, including two HDMI, an SD card slot, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and more. The metal design will also match the premium look and feel of your Surface.

    View at Amazon View at Anker
  • Microsoft Surface USB-C Travel Hub
    This compact hub from Microsoft carries the modern disng language of the Surface line and gives you a solid supply of ports. It includes USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, VGA, and gigabit Ethernet. However, it doesn't support passthrough charging.
    Surface USB-C Travel Hub

    This is a compact USB-C hub straight from Microsoft. It allows you to enjoy extra USB Type-C and USB-A ports with your Surface Studio 2 Plus, along with HDMI, VGA, and more Ethernet.

    View at Microsoft
  • Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station
    With all the ports you could ever want, this Baseus USB-C hub is one of the best option to have at your desk. It has 17 ports, including three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, three USB-C ports (one for power delivery), and Ethernet.
    Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station

    This USB hub adds all the ports you might ever want to your Surface Studio 2 Plus. It has 17 ports total, including HDMI ports that you can use to daisy-chain monitors to your Surface.

    View at Amazon
  • Belkin 6-in-1 USB Hub
    Belkin is one of the more well-known peripheral brands, so you know what you're getting. This hub includes two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports (one for power with 100W Power Delivery), HDMI, and SD card readers.
    Belkin USB-C Hub

    Belkin is one of the top-trusted brands with accessories, and this USB hub is a good reason why. It will add extra USB-A ports, HDMI, USB-C, and an SD card reader to your Surface Studio 2 Plus.

    View at Amazon

Headphones for the Surface Studio 2 Plus

Want some more privacy when listening to music or when on a call with colleagues on the Surface Studio 2 Plus? These are some of the best headphones you can buy.

  • Microsoft Surface Headphones 2
    The Surface Headphones 2 are a bit older, but they still deliver great audio quality and ANC. They have intuitive controls via the dials built into the earcups. Plus, the Surface app for Windows lets you update and configure them.
    Surface Headphones 2

    The official Surface Headphones 2 offer great noise cancelation and dials on the earcups for controlling your music with a quick touch.

    View at Best Buy
  • Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset
    712lRY36XYS._AC_SL1500_

    The Microsoft Modern Headset is a great headset for the Surface Studio 2 Plus if you need to take long calls all day. There are also quick mute and call controls right on the earcuffs.

    View at Amazon
  • Microsoft Surface Earbuds
    The Microsoft Surface Earbuds offer a pretty niche featureset if you really love Windows, but it's something that no other companies are doing right now. Plus, they have a pretty unique design!
    Microsoft Surface Earbuds

    Prefer earbuds to headphones? These from Microsoft have a touch surface that you can leverage to control your music while working on the Surface Studio 2 Plus. Plus, it has Microsoft-specific features, like screen-free access to Office 365.

    View at Amazon
  • Beats Studio3
    The Beats Studio3 come in six different color and offer instant pairing, Spatial Audio support, noise cancellation, and more.
    Beats Studio3

    The Beats Studio 3 are quite popular for a reason. They offer 22-hour battery life and have a built-in microphone, so you can use it with your Skype and Teams calls. They also have an Apple W1 chip, which will be helpful for those who have Apple devices.

    View at Amazon
  • Google Pixel Buds Pro
    The Google Pixel Buds Pro are down to their lowest price.
    Google Pixel Buds Pro

    The Pixel Buds Pro are the latest earbuds from Google. They work great with Windows PCs like the Surface Studio 2 Plus thanks to fast pairing technology, noise cancelation, and connectivity with Google Assistant.

    View at Amazon
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
    The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are currently available at a $60 discount on Amazon.
    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

    The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are quite a good pair of earbuds for the Surface Studio. The small design makes sure they stay in your ears and they sport intelligent noise-cancelation features.

    View at Amazon

Pens for the Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Surface Studio 2 Plus has a Microsoft Surface Pen in the box, but that's an older model. There is the newer Surface Pen 2, and other third-party options you can buy separately.

  • Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2
    The Slim Pen 2 recharges wirelessly when it's stored inside of a Surface Keyboard, and it provides haptic feedback to make writing on a screen feel more like paper.
    Slim Pen 2

    The Slim Pen 2 is the newest official Surface Pen from Microsoft. It has a thinner profile when compared to the original Surface Pen, so is more comfortable to hold.

    View at Amazon
  • Tesha Surface pen
    At under $30, the Tesha Surface pen has just about everything the Microsoft version offers. It features 1,024 pressure points, designed for writing, drawing, and note taking. Instant response, low latency, truly accurate handwriting reproduction. Palm rejection technology allows you to rest your hand naturally on the screen while writing, no need to wear anti-friction gloves. Super convenient for kids.
    Tesha Surface pen

    The Tesha Surface Pen is one of the more affordable Surface Pens. It has about half the sensitivity as the original but is still quite good for note-taking.

    View at Amazon
  • Yeemie Stylus Pen
    516bn00HkZS._AC_SL1500_

    This third-party pen for the Surface Studio 2 Plus is magnetic so it can attach to the side of your device. It also has rechargeable batteries and interchangeable tips.

    View at Amazon
  • MetaPen Stylus Pen
    412UeG5gZyL._AC_SL1500_

    This third-party pen recharges via USB-C and is quite ergonomic. It also has side buttons that can be used for secondary tasks like deleting or editing.

    View at Amazon
  • Tintunzo Pen
    51P-bu1EQFL._AC_SL1001_

    The Tintunzo pen for the Surface Studio 2 Pus offers a smooth inking experience. It features anti-offset and anti-breakpoint technology and feels similar to the original Surface Pen in your hands.

  • Raphael 520BT Pen
    617fHcmu8AL._AC_SL1500_

    This Surface Pen alternative retains the original 4,096 levels of sensitivity and is premium-feeling since it's made of aluminum. 

Webcams for the Surface Studio 2 Plus

Think you'll be spending a lot of time on Teams, Zoom, or Slack calls on your Surface Studio 2 Plus? The 1080p front-facing webcam is great, but if you want to go beyond that, check out these alternatives.

  • Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam
    The XPS 17 has a pretty bad webcam, so you're going to want a better camera if you plan to take video calls or stream online. The Dell UltraSharp is possibly the best webcam on the market, with a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor for low-light, autofocus, and other great features.
    Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam

    This webcam will make you look your very best if you plan to use your Surface Studio 2 Plus for streaming or content creation. It has a DLSR-like 4K sensor that puts image quality first.

    View at Amazon
  • Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam
    The Logitech Brio 4K Webcam is one of the highest-rated. With features like digital zoom, a crisp 4K sensor, and support for Windows Hello.
    Logitech Brio 4K Pro Webcam

    This Logitech Webcam is one of the best to buy in 2022 for any PC. It has a high-quality 4K sensor and supports HDR. It even has zoom controls and support for Windows Hello.

    View at Lenovo
  • Microsoft Modern Webcam
    The Microsoft Modern Webcam is a modern 1080p camera with HDR support and certified for use with Teams.
    Microsoft Modern Webcam

    Why not buy a Microsoft webcam for your Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus? The Microsoft Modern Webcam is a great webcam to consider since it has a 1080p sensor and a privacy shield.

    View at Microsoft
  • Spedal Wide-Angle Webcam
    This wide-angle webcam comes in at $43 and has a 120 degree field of view, so you can fit more people in your shot, or focus on the room around you, rather than just your face
    Spedal Wide Angle Webcam

    This webcam has a wide-angle lens so those on the other end of the call can see more of the room around you, rather than just your face.

    View at Amazon
  • ELECOM Windows Hello Webcam
    This webcam has a Windows Hello IR sensor, letting you log into your PC with your face and keep your system safe from intruders
    ELECOM Windows Hello Webcam

    This is another great external 1080p webcam for the Surface Studio 2 Plus since it features Windows Hello IR sensors. It also has a built-in microphone.

    View at Amazon
  • Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam
    The Logitech C920x is one of the most popular webcams especially for office meetings. It has support for stereo audio which means everyone can hear you crystal clear. There's also support for HD light correction.
    Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam

    This is another popular webcam from Logitech with features like stereo audio and HD light correction.

    View at Amazon

And there you have it. There's a bit of everything to boost your experience, be it a monitor like the Dell UltraSharp 4K, a keyboard like the Logitech MX Keys, headphones like the Surface Headphones, or even a simple Anker USB Hub.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus
Angled view of Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Surface Studio 2 Plus is an all-in-one PC with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. It has a 28-inch PixelSense display with a very high resolution, and it supports touch and pen input.

View at Best Buy