There's a lot that makes the Dell Latitude 9440 a perfect business laptop. Unlike other great Dell laptops that you'll see on desks in offices across the world, this one sports premium features like a haptic touchpad with collaboration controls, a really comfortable zero-lattice keyboard, and even a slim-bezel display that's almost edge-to-edge. Using the laptop on its own is a treat, but to make the experience better, you'll want to consider some accessories.
There are a lot of great accessories out there for the Latitude 9440 from companies like Dell, Anker, Microsoft, and even Lenovo. We'll be looking at some of these today, from monitors to docks, headphones, mice, keyboards, webcams, and more. All with the goal of helping you create the perfect setup at home or at work for your new Dell laptop.
Source: Tomtoc
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockThunderbolt 4 dock
The Dell Latitude 9440 lacks USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet ports, so the CalDigit TS4 will help you get up to 18 new ports on your device. You'll even get extra ports to connect to multiple displays.
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)USB-C dock
For those who aren't interested in Thunderbolt speeds, the Anker 575 is a great docking station. It gets you 13 ports for your Dell Latitude, including USB-A, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Plus, enough power to charge it.
Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C HubAffordable dongle
Don't need a lot of extra ports for your Dell Latitude 9440 and just want the basics? This simple dongle gets you USB-A, SD card readers, and HDMI. It even has pass-though charging.
LG UltraFine 32UN650WAffordable 4K monitor
Want an extra screen with your Dell Latitude 9440? This is a great option to consider. The LG UltraFine 32UN650W 4K resolution, has really good color accuracy, and plenty of premium features for an affordable price like joystick controls, HDR, and multiple inputs.
ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD MonitorColor-accurate monitor
While this isn't a 4K monitor, the ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor still packs really great color reduction and is an excellent choice if you want a bright and vibrant monitor for your Dell Latitide 9440.
HP 24MH FHD monitorAffordable monitor
This monitor is great for those who might be on a budget. It packs FHD resolution and connects via HDMI. It even has speakers and a fast 75Hz refresh rate.
Logitech MX Anywhere 3STravel mouse
If you want to take your Dell Latitude 9440 on the go, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse is for you. It is really compact and easy to travel with, and it has innovative features like a magnetic scroll wheel and an 8K DPI sensor that tracks anywhere.
Logitech MX Keys S ComboKeyboard and mouse combo
Want both a keyboard and a mouse for your Dell Latitude 9440? Consider the MX Key S Combo from Logitech. It includes both the MX Keys S, and the MX Master 3S, and a comfortable wrist rest. That's a great keyboard, mouse bundled together as one.
Amazon Basics MouseSimple mouse
Need a simple mouse? Then the Amazon Basics mouse is for you. It doesn't have any fancy features and uses dedicated batteries, but it's easy to take on the go.
Logitech Brio 4K WebcamGreat webcam
This is a premium webcam from Logitech. It packs a crisp 4K sensor that'll make you look great even in the worse lighting condition, it even connects straight to your Latitude 9440 over USB-C.
Source: Tomtoc
Tomtoc 360° Protective SleeveOffering solid protection
This sleeve from Tomtoc is an excellent choice if you want to protect your Dell Latitude 9440 when on the go. It has padded corners, and a slot for accessories, and comes in several cool colors.
Dell Essential Sleeve 13Basic sleeve$16 $20 Save $4
You can't go wrong with this sleeve from Dell. It's one of the official sleeves for the Dell Latitude 9440. It comes in a sleek black color and has a double zipper and padded corners.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling HeadphonesPersonal audio
These headphones from Sony are one of the best you can buy. It gets you personal audio when using your Dell Latitude 9440. The headphones feature noise cancellation and top-notch noise quality.
AmazonBasics In-Ear Wired HeadphonesBasic earbuds
While not fancy, these are basic wired headphones for the Dell Latitude 9440. You can use this when in a pinch and you need personal audio. The headphones even have a microphone, should you need to teleconference.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankPower on the go
This power bank can juice up your Dell Latitude 9440 when on the go. It has a USB-C port onboard, and comes with the cable you need to power up your Dell laptop. It even has a readout of how much juice is left in the power bank itself.
Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W ChargerMulti-port charger
This Anker charger has three ports onboard. You can use two of the ports to power up a laptop like the Dell Latitude 9440, and the other port to power up an accessory.
Recapping the Best accessories for Dell Latitude 9440
Alas, we've now come to the end of the accessories we could find for the Dell Latitude 9440. We have some ideas for what can be considered the perfect setup. You'll almost certainly want to pick up a Thunderbolt 4 dock like the CalDigit TS4 so you can get extra ports on your new Dell Laptop, and a display like the LG UltraFine will help you multitask and get more work done. A keyboard and mouse combo like the Logitech MX Keys S, meanwhile, ensures you can type and scroll the web more comfortably.
You'll even want to consider an external webcam like the Logitech Brio, so you can look better on your video calls. Then, for protection for your Dell laptop, there's a great case like the Tomtoc 360. And for person audio, the Amazon Basics earbuds. Heck, why not even consider a portable power bank like the Baseus, so you can charge your Dell Latitude when on the go? There are a lot of possibilities here, and we hope you found an accessory that works for your new great laptop.
The Dell Latitude 9440 is a premium 2-in-1 laptop with a modern and sleek design, high-end Intel processors, and sharp Quad HD+ display. It's also the world's first laptop with Zoom shortcuts built into the trackpad.