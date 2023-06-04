Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

There's a lot that makes the Dell Latitude 9440 a perfect business laptop. Unlike other great Dell laptops that you'll see on desks in offices across the world, this one sports premium features like a haptic touchpad with collaboration controls, a really comfortable zero-lattice keyboard, and even a slim-bezel display that's almost edge-to-edge. Using the laptop on its own is a treat, but to make the experience better, you'll want to consider some accessories.

There are a lot of great accessories out there for the Latitude 9440 from companies like Dell, Anker, Microsoft, and even Lenovo. We'll be looking at some of these today, from monitors to docks, headphones, mice, keyboards, webcams, and more. All with the goal of helping you create the perfect setup at home or at work for your new Dell laptop.

  • New_Project__4___1_-removebg-preview
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Thunderbolt 4 dock
    $400 at B&H
  • anker_dock-removebg-preview
    Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)
    USB-C dock
    $250 at Anker
  • 01-1
    Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Affordable dongle
    $35 at Anker
  • New_Project__1_-removebg-preview-2
    LG UltraFine 32UN650W
    Affordable 4K monitor
    $450 at Best Buy
  • Asus ProArt PA278CV
    ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor
    Color-accurate monitor
    $317 at B&H
  • New_Project__4___1_-removebg-preview
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Thunderbolt 4 dock

    The Dell Latitude 9440 lacks USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet ports, so the CalDigit TS4 will help you get up to 18 new ports on your device. You'll even get extra ports to connect to multiple displays.

    $399 at Amazon $400 at B&H
  • anker_dock-removebg-preview
    Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)
    USB-C dock

    For those who aren't interested in Thunderbolt speeds, the Anker 575 is a great docking station. It gets you 13 ports for your Dell Latitude, including USB-A, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Plus, enough power to charge it.

    $239 at Amazon $250 at Anker
  • 01-1
    Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    Affordable dongle

    Don't need a lot of extra ports for your Dell Latitude 9440 and just want the basics? This simple dongle gets you USB-A, SD card readers, and HDMI. It even has pass-though charging.

    $34 at Amazon $35 at Anker
  • New_Project__1_-removebg-preview-2
    LG UltraFine 32UN650W
    Affordable 4K monitor

    Want an extra screen with your Dell Latitude 9440? This is a great option to consider. The LG UltraFine 32UN650W 4K resolution, has really good color accuracy, and plenty of premium features for an affordable price like joystick controls, HDR, and multiple inputs.

    $396 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy
  • Asus ProArt PA278CV
    ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor
    Color-accurate monitor

    While this isn't a 4K monitor, the ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor still packs really great color reduction and is an excellent choice if you want a bright and vibrant monitor for your Dell Latitide 9440.

    $316 at Amazon $317 at B&H
  • Hp_24_finished_cropped-removebg-preview
    HP 24MH FHD monitor
    Affordable monitor

    This monitor is great for those who might be on a budget. It packs FHD resolution and connects via HDMI. It even has speakers and a fast 75Hz refresh rate.

    $149 at Amazon
  • New_Project__1_-removebg-preview-4
    Logitech MX Anywhere 3S
    Travel mouse

    If you want to take your Dell Latitude 9440 on the go, the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse is for you. It is really compact and easy to travel with, and it has innovative features like a magnetic scroll wheel and an 8K DPI sensor that tracks anywhere.

    $80 at Logitech
  • New_Project__2___1_-removebg-preview-3
    Logitech MX Keys S Combo
    Keyboard and mouse combo

    Want both a keyboard and a mouse for your Dell Latitude 9440? Consider the MX Key S Combo from Logitech. It includes both the MX Keys S, and the MX Master 3S, and a comfortable wrist rest. That's a great keyboard, mouse bundled together as one.

    $200 at Logitech
  • New_Project__5___1_-removebg-preview
    Amazon Basics Mouse
    Simple mouse

    Need a simple mouse? Then the Amazon Basics mouse is for you. It doesn't have any fancy features and uses dedicated batteries, but it's easy to take on the go.

    $12 at Amazon
  • Logitech Brio 4K webcam front-facing render
    Logitech Brio 4K Webcam
    Great webcam

    This is a premium webcam from Logitech. It packs a crisp 4K sensor that'll make you look great even in the worse lighting condition, it even connects straight to your Latitude 9440 over USB-C.

    $200 at Amazon
  • tomtoc 360 degree protective laptop sleeve
    Source: Tomtoc
    Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
    Offering solid protection

    This sleeve from Tomtoc is an excellent choice if you want to protect your Dell Latitude 9440 when on the go. It has padded corners, and a slot for accessories, and comes in several cool colors.

    $28 at Amazon
  • New_Project__1_-removebg-preview
    Dell Essential Sleeve 13
    Basic sleeve
    $16 $20 Save $4

    You can't go wrong with this sleeve from Dell. It's one of the official sleeves for the Dell Latitude 9440. It comes in a sleek black color and has a double zipper and padded corners.

    $16 at Dell $13 at Amazon
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
    Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
    Personal audio

    These headphones from Sony are one of the best you can buy. It gets you personal audio when using your Dell Latitude 9440. The headphones feature noise cancellation and top-notch noise quality.

    $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy
  • earbuds-removebg-preview
    AmazonBasics In-Ear Wired Headphones
    Basic earbuds

    While not fancy, these are basic wired headphones for the Dell Latitude 9440. You can use this when in a pinch and you need personal audio. The headphones even have a microphone, should you need to teleconference.

    $6 at Amazon
  • A render of the Baseus 20000mAh 65W power bank.
    Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bank
    Power on the go

    This power bank can juice up your Dell Latitude 9440 when on the go. It has a USB-C port onboard, and comes with the cable you need to power up your Dell laptop. It even has a readout of how much juice is left in the power bank itself.

    $47 at Amazon
  • Anker 735 GaNPrime charger on transparent background.
    Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W Charger
    Multi-port charger

    This Anker charger has three ports onboard. You can use two of the ports to power up a laptop like the Dell Latitude 9440, and the other port to power up an accessory.

    $59 at Amazon $60 at Anker

Recapping the Best accessories for Dell Latitude 9440

Alas, we've now come to the end of the accessories we could find for the Dell Latitude 9440. We have some ideas for what can be considered the perfect setup. You'll almost certainly want to pick up a Thunderbolt 4 dock like the CalDigit TS4 so you can get extra ports on your new Dell Laptop, and a display like the LG UltraFine will help you multitask and get more work done. A keyboard and mouse combo like the Logitech MX Keys S, meanwhile, ensures you can type and scroll the web more comfortably.

You'll even want to consider an external webcam like the Logitech Brio, so you can look better on your video calls. Then, for protection for your Dell laptop, there's a great case like the Tomtoc 360. And for person audio, the Amazon Basics earbuds. Heck, why not even consider a portable power bank like the Baseus, so you can charge your Dell Latitude when on the go? There are a lot of possibilities here, and we hope you found an accessory that works for your new great laptop.

Angled front view of the Dell Latitude 9440 in tent mode facing left
Dell Latitude 9440

The Dell Latitude 9440 is a premium 2-in-1 laptop with a modern and sleek design, high-end Intel processors, and sharp Quad HD+ display. It's also the world's first laptop with Zoom shortcuts built into the trackpad.

$2219 at Dell