Best Acer Chromebook 15 chargers: Anker, Nekteck, and more

The Acer Chromebook 15 is one of the most popular Acer Chrome OS devices out there. From K-12 students, college students, to professionals, the Acer Chromebook 15 appeals to a wide demographic. If you find your stock charger no longer works, or you just need a spare, we’ve got you covered. While most models of the Acer Chromebook 15 don’t feature fast charging, it’s not a bad idea to pick up a fast charger. Most third-party quick charging bricks are fairly cost-effective at this point, often much less than buying an OEM replacement charger. Let’s take a look at the best replacement chargers you can get right now.

Anker 60W PD Charger Best overall value With simultaneous charging for your laptop (45W) and mobile devices (15W), this is the only charger you'll need on your next vacation or business trip. Charge your Chromebook and phone at the same time! View at Amazon

Anker 45W slim charger Slim and portable design Measuring less than 0.8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, the PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful. View at Amazon

Baseus 100W wall charger Maximum power GaN II x Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, 4x faster than ever, 40% smaller, up to 50°F heat dissipation, up to 70% more efficiency than ever before. This one is probably overkill for a Chromebook, but it will work for all of your other devices too. View at Amazon

Nekteck charger with cable Built-in cable This is a fairly standard 45W PD charger, but it comes with the charging cable built-in. If you're prone to losing cables like I am, this is the way to go. Plus. it's often on sale for under $20. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom III Hub Best desktop charging hub Charge four devices simultaneously. PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while three USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices. View at Amazon

Zendure x5 15000mAh portable charger Best portable charger For those that need power on the go, Zendure's 15000 mAh portable charger gets the job done. You can connect multiple devices and charge your Chromebook up to 40% in 30 minutes. View at Amazon

Those are our picks for the best chargers to use with your Acer Chromebook 15. If you want to get fancy, the Baseus 100W charger has the newest charging technology and should be future-proof for quite a while. Those that need a basic solution with built-in cable should pick up the Nekteck 45W charger. Let us know which charger you use with your Chromebook.