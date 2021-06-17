Best Acer Chromebooks for June 2021: Spin 713, 315 Touch, and more

Acer is the third largest vendor of Chromebooks worldwide. Whether you’re looking for one of the overall best Chromebooks, a clever 2-in-1 design, or just something for the kids, Acer has you covered. If you’re looking for a nice Chrome OS experience on the desktop, Acer has a fantastic Chromebox option that’s perfect for work and play. In this article we’ll look at the best Acer Chromebooks for a variety of needs and at several different price-points.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Every Chromebook manufacturer has a hero device — for Acer that device is the Chromebook Spin 713. Inside you’ll find the impressive Intel Core i7-10510U processor Quad-core at 1.80 GH. Along with this powerful processor, the Spin 713 also packs 16 GB, DDR4 SDRAM and a 128 GB SSD for storage. In terms of display, you get a 13.5″ 2K (2256 x 1504) 3:2 IPS Touchscreen panel with excellent maximum brightness and clean viewing angles. The display is also protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass, as is the trackpad. With its 360-degree convertible modes, you can work in space-limited environments such as in-flight or on the train, while also easily making presentations or sharing your screen in convenient and collaborative ways.

If you need to stay connected on the go, this Chromebook comes with an insane number of functional features including Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, a built-in HDMI port, as well as dual USB Type-C ports to deal with productivity needs. Battery life is excellent for a high-performance Chromebook, over 10 hours of usage on average. On top of all of this, you can also run Chrome Enterprise seamlessly out of the box, making this an appealing option for business customers. All of these features are packed in a beautifully designed metal chassis that makes this the best overall Acer Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Acer's Spin 713 is a ultra-premium Chromebook from top to bottom. With good looks and verified MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability, this is an impressive machine. Top of the line specs and a convenient 2-in-1 design give you the power and portability to work anywhere. View at Acer

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

If you’re looking for a 2-in-1 at a more affordable price, the Spin 513 is the Chromebook for you. Barely larger than a sheet of paper, this ultra-portable and stylish 2-in-1 Chromebook allows users to flow seamlessly between work, home, and passion projects. Slim bezels highlight the attractive 13.3″ FHD display. Inside you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Octa-core 2.40 GHz mobile processor, with optional 4G LTE connectivity on the go. To round out the specs, you get 4 GB, LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of flash storage.

The Spin 513 is also durable, with Corning’s Gorilla Glass covering the display and trackpad. For those working on the go, this Chromebook has some of the best in-class battery at over 13.5 hours of use on average. Video calls are enhanced by the dual built-in microphones that improve sound quality for all of your meetings. Portable and powerful, this Chromebook can get you through the day and handle any task you throw at it.

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 If you want a 2-in-1 Chromebook, but not a high price, the Spin 513 is a great option. You still get a bright and vivid HD display, along with excellent battery life. If you need to work on the go, the Spin 513 has optional 4G LTE capability. View at Acer

Acer Chromebook Spin 311

For travelers or fans of smaller screens, Acer offers this smaller 11.6″ Chromebook in the Spin series. It’s smaller and more affordable than the Spin 713 or 513, but still packed with enough power to handle basic tasks. Featuring a 11.6″ HD (1366 x 768) 16:9 IPS Touchscreen, this display still has nice viewing angles, but not quite as bright or sharp as its siblings. The MediaTek MT8183 processor at 2 GHz powers the Spin 311 on the inside, accompanied by 4 GB, LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB flash storage.

The Spin 311 also gets excellent battery life, with around 12 hours of use on average. Despite the smaller design, you still get both USB C and USB A ports for connectivity, in addition to 802.11ac WiFi and 2×2 MU-MIMO. Add all this to the signature 360-degree rotation of the Spin series, and you have an impressive compact Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 If you want the 2-in-1 capability of the Spin series in a smaller package, the Spin 311 is an attractive option. The 11.6 display is accompanied by 64 GB of flash memory. Despite the small size, this Chromebook still gets solid battery life. View at Acer

Acer Chromebox CXI3-UA91

Perhaps you prefer a desktop Chrome OS experience? If so, Acer has you covered there too. Acer touts their Chromebox as the best for small and medium businesses alike. However, this Chromebox is also a solid option for personal use on your desktop at home. For under $270, you get quite a bit of power. The Chromebox runs the Intel® Celeron® 3867U processor with 4GB of standard memory. You also a 128 GB SSD for storage, very spacious by Chrome OS standards. To add value, Acer also includes a USB mouse and keyboard for easily setting up in a business environment.

With dimensions of 5.9 in x 5.8 in x1.6 in, this compact Chromebox can fit into any environment. It’s ideal for stowing away on the back of a monitor, and an optional VESA kit allows for easy mounting. You can connect this Chromebox to two displays to extend your desktop and increase productivity. It’s also worth picking up a docking station to extend port selection. If you need a Chromebox, this is one to put on your shortlist.

Acer Chromebox CXI3-UA91 Those that need a Chrome OS experience on the desktop will love Acer's Chromebox CXI3-UA91. With 128 GB of SSD storage, this is a great option for small businesses. This Chromebox can fit just about anywhere, even mounted to the back of a monitor. View at Acer

Acer Chromebook 315 Touch

The 315 Touch offers a 15.6″ display, the largest display available on a Chromebook built by Acer. The 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS display with touchscreen is really the selling point. If you work with numbers or spreadsheets, the dedicated number pad will be appreciated. Inside this Chromebook packs the Intel Celeron N4000 processor Dual-core at 1.10 GHz with 4 GB, LPDDR4 standard memory. Rounding out the internal specs is 32 GB of flash memory. It’s worth noting that with the larger display, you do sacrifice a bit of storage capacity in this model. This laptop also features USB C for fast charging and file transfer, which is useful for the increased battery draw on the larger display.

Acer Chromebook 315 Touch This is one of the few Chromebooks on offer with a 15.6 FHD display. If you want a large screen, and solid all-around performance, the 315 Touch is worth exploring. View at Acer

Acer Chromebook 314

Education users need a good mix of everything on their Chromebook. The Acer Chromebook 14 delivers just that with a nicely sized display, durability, and excellent battery life. The Intel Celeron N4000 processor Dual-core at 1.10 GHz powers this Chromebook, with 4 GB, LPDDR4 RAM, and 64 GB of flash storage. While this processor is the same one found on the 315 Touch, the battery life is quite a bit better with the small display panel. Featuring over 12 hours of use on average, this machine should get you through the day.

If you plan to gift this Chromebook to a child for school, it’s also incredibly durable and can withstand short drops. A good mix of portability, power and durability make this a solid option in the classroom or at home for assignments.

Acer Chromebook 314 Students need a good mixture of specs, durability, and portability. The Acer Chromebook 314 features a 14 touchscreen display with 64 GB flash storage for files and apps. This Chromebook is also durable enough to stand up to a few bumps and bruises. View at Acer

That wraps up our list of the best Acer Chromebooks you can buy. The Chromebook Spin 713 is a premium option that places it firmly among the best Acer laptops you can buy running any OS. Those that want portability and 2-in-1 performance on a budget will love the value offered by the Chromebook Spin 513. If you need a desktop Chrome OS experience, go with the Acer Chromebox CXI3-UA91. With Acer’s wide selection of Chrome OS devices, there’s truly something for everyone on this list. Let us know your favorite pick in the comments section below.