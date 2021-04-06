Here are the best laptops from Acer: Swift 3, Aspire 5, Predator Triton 500, and more

Acer offers a wide selection of laptops ranging from affordable budget notebooks to chunky powerful gaming laptops and even some really good Chromebooks. The company has been associated with products that are often not that expensive, and considering the range of laptops that it currently offers, we can’t really disagree. With new chipsets from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA making their way to new machines, Acer did announce some new gaming laptops earlier this year that are slowly going on sale all around the world. We will be updating this list to add those new ones in the coming days. For now, here are some of the best laptops that Acer has to offer.

Acer Swift 3

A lightweight offering, the Acer Swift 3 comes at a fairly affordable price of under $700. The ultrabook comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 4700U octa-core processor, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, and Alexa voice assistant built-in. If you care about Thunderbolt, the Acer Swift 3 is also available with the new Intel 11th-gen Core-i7 CPU with a Thunderbolt 4 port and Intel EVO certification meaning the best performance, connectivity, and battery life.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713

A pretty awesome 2-in-1, the Acer Chromebook is great for students or for someone who wants the best Chrome OS experience. It’s durable for everyday use and is powerful enough to replace the functionality of most Windows laptops. It features a powerful Intel Core i5-10210U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also has a sharp 13.5-inch display with a 2256 x 1504-pixel resolution, that can be folded all the way back so you can use it in tablet mode. You can even prop it up on your desk for watching movies or catching up on the latest gaming titles via Google Stadia.

Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel

This one here is a unique laptop by Acer that is mostly targeted at illustrators, designers, photo and video editors. The 14-inch IPS screen can pop off from the bottom giving a variety of angles for you to interact with. The panel is Pantone-validated, offers 340-nits brightness, 100% sRGB, and the bundled Wacom AES stylus makes it an attractive package. It isn’t anything like the laptops meant for content creators out on the market, but the hardware on the inside is nothing out of the ordinary. It packs an Intel 10th-gen Core i7-10750H six-core processor with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 16GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD.

Acer Predator Helios 300

This is one of the only gaming laptops from Acer that is being offered with the newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. Now it doesn’t have a premium design and it is a bit chunky, but you do get all the raw power one might need for a great gaming experience. It is packed with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 16GB DDR4 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The display comes with a full-HD resolution along with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time making it great for fast-paced gaming. Other notable features on this machine include Wi-Fi 6 courtesy Killer, a 4-Zone RGB backlit keyboard, and DTS X: Ultra audio.

Acer Aspire 5

Our recommendation for the most affordable Acer laptop, the new Aspire 5 is being offered with the new Intel 11th-gen Core i3-1115G4 processor with a 128GB NVMe SSD and 4GB of RAM. The notebook also offers a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display, Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life, all for under $400 which is an excellent deal. It doesn’t offer a high-end premium design, but with all these features crammed in at that price, you can’t really complain.

Acer Predator Triton 500

If you are all in for a high-end gaming laptop, the Predator series is the way to go. The Triton 500 is currently the most powerful offering from Acer. It has the typical Acer Predator design language with a dark black finish and blue accents and you also get customizable per-key backlighting for the keyboard to quench your RGB thirst. It also comes with three fans accompanied by copper pipes to keep the internals cool. Speaking of which, this machine comes with Intel’s 10th-gen Core i7-10875H processor with 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD along with a secondary M.2 NVMe storage slot that is user-accessible. The laptop also comes with a 300Hz refresh rate equipped 15.6-inch full-HD display along with G-SYNC, 3ms response time, 300-nits brightness, and 100% sRGB coverage. Do we need to say more?

As mentioned earlier, Acer has some new laptops that are expected to hit stores very soon. Make sure you keep an eye on this list as we will be updating it periodically. You should also check out our list of the best laptops that you should buy in 2021. We also have an interesting list of laptops that offer high-speed 5G mobile connectivity that you can check out as well as some of the newest laptops loaded with the next-gen Thunderbolt 4 port.