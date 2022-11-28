Every year we see a huge number of Cyber Monday laptop deals come and go, and the reality is that most of them are either still too expensive or not available at a big enough discount. Not everyone needs to buy a premium laptop that's hundreds of dollars off (but still costs more than a thousand) when there are plenty of mid-range and entry-level laptops enjoying big discounts. There are even some gaming laptops that come in under the budget line, which is in most cases somewhere around $500 to $600. I've put together this collection of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $600 for those who need a new PC on the cheap.

Cyber Monday Lenovo laptop deals under $600

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 12th Gen Intel CPU $480 $650 Save $170 Lenovo's IdeaPad 3i is on sale for just $480 during Cyber Monday, and it's one of the best affordable laptop deals we've seen so far. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, as well as plenty of ports and a comfy keyboard. $480 at Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a stellar deal for anyone who's looking to land a 15.6-inch laptop with strong performance and slim build. Whereas a lot of budget laptops pack on the bulk, the IdeaPad 3i measures just 0.78 inches (19.9mm) thin and weighs in at 3.59 pounds (1.63kg). Its PC/ABS chassis holds up well to daily use and abuse, and the emulated brushed look helps hide fingerprints and smudges. Port selection is quite good despite the thin build, with USB-C 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 1.4, two USB-A, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

This model has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor (CPU) with 10 cores and 12 threads for strong performance, and it's backed up by 8GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). Both memory and storage can be upgraded in the future to help keep it relevant. The keyboard's keys are well spaced and have decent travel, plus there's a number pad for handling spreadsheets. The 15.6-inch display won't necessarily wow you at a 1920x1080 resolution, but at this price it's going to look great.

The IdeaPad 3i is currently $170 off for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to just $480. That makes it the cheapest option from our best Lenovo laptop picks. Not quite what you're looking for? There are a few more great Cyber Monday laptop deals that might be more suited to your needs.

Cyber Monday ASUS laptop deals under $600

Source: ASUS Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip Convertible savings $560 $680 Save $120 The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is a sleek convertible laptop sporting AMD's Ryzen 5 5600H CPU and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. It has a 14-inch touch display with 16:10 aspect ratio and boosted 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, tons of ports, and a great keyboard and touchpad combo. $560 at Amazon

A lot of people already turn to ASUS when they want an affordable laptop, but Cyber Monday is making those prices that much better. The Vivobook S 14 Flip which normally retails for $680 is down to $560 for the rest of the day. It brings a sleek convertible build that includes an anti-microbial keyboard coating, 360-degree convertible hinge for different modes (including tent, stand, tablet, and notebook), and inking capabilities on its 14-inch FHD+ touch display. There's even a fingerprint reader for added security.

Inside, the Vivobook is packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU with six cores and 12 threads, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVme SSD. This being an AMD laptop you won't find Thunderbolt, but it still holds onto USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio. Those looking to nab a rather feature-laden convertible on the cheap will want to check this one out, but there are more great Cyber Monday laptop deals from ASUS to be aware of.

Cyber Monday Acer laptop deals under $600

Source: Acer Acer Aspire 5 Tons of ports $450 $618 Save $168 The Aspire 5 A515 from Acer is a low-cost way to get your hands on Intel's latest 12th Gen mobile processor (in this case an i5-1235U). The 15.6-inch display has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, there are plenty of ports, and there's even a number pad for extra productivity potential. $450 at Newegg

Like ASUS, Acer offers a ton off affordable laptops no matter the time of year. But again, Cyber Monday has made these laptops even more tempting thanks to big savings. One we want to highlight is the Acer Aspire A515 with Intel's 12th Gen Core i5-1235U CPU with Performance and Efficient cores in its hybrid architecture. Instead of the full $618 price, it's down to $450 at Newegg. That's a savings of $168, which shouldn't be ignored in this price range.

The Aspire A515 adds 8GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD to support the Intel CPU, which will provide enough performance to crush productivity work day in and day out. The 15.6-inch FHD display isn't anything special, but it's more than good enough for your average workload. Port selection is impressive with HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, USB-C, and more, plus there's a number pad for when you need to crunch numbers.

If the Aspire A515 featured here isn't quite what you're looking for, be sure to have a look at these other Cyber Monday ASUS deals.

More great Cyber Monday laptop deals under $600

Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo aren't the only manufacturers holding big sales on their affordable laptops. Dell, Microsoft, MSI, and Samsung also have some tasty prices to consider, which we've rounded up right here.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 + Samsung CRG5 Monitor Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Gorgeous Ultrabook $600 $950 Save $350 The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 is an oustanding convertible Ultrabook that's extremely thin and light while still offering excellent performance thanks to Intel's 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. It's down to $600 at Best Buy, which is a $350 discount. $600 at Best Buy

Sure, $600 is right at the cutoff point for this roundup, but this laptop is too good not to mention. This is a 13.3-inch convertible that weighs in at just 2.62 pounds, making it a even better as a tablet when you rotate the display around 360 degrees. The display is beautiful thanks to an OLED panel with FHD resolution and touch functionality, the keyboard and touchpad are easy to use and promote productivity, and the speakers include Dolby Atmos for advanced spatial audio potential.

The laptop is packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U CPU with hybrid architecture, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for speedy transfers. This is a premium laptop available at a budget price, and anyone who has a bit of extra budget should seriously consider its potential. And be sure to check out our roundup of refurbished Microsoft PC deals for even more great hardware.

If the $350 savings isn't quite in your wheelhouse, we've rounded up a bunch of other laptops from Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, and MSI that are under $600 for Cyber Monday.