Artificial intelligence-driven apps are still finding their place in the tech ecosystem, yet processor manufacturers have nonetheless begun to develop hardware specially designed for this purpose. The result is a new wave of so-called AI PCs, optimized to efficiently handle AI-driven processes like machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. The key to their efficiency is a new type of dedicated processor called a neural processing unit (NPU), which is specially designed to handle the complex algorithms and massive data sets that underpin AI technology.

The neat part about having an integrated NPU is that you don’t need to run AI-specific applications to benefit from its parallel processing power. For example, all video call programs use AI to blur backgrounds, and many games can use AI to generate lighting effects like ray tracing. In years to come, it is entirely possible that the NPU will become as indispensable as the CPU or GPU.

Thankfully, you won’t have to wait until then to see just how useful an NPU can be. These are our picks for the best AI PCs available now.

What are the best AI PCs in 2024?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Editor's choice $1431 $1499 Save $68 The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is one of the best all-around laptops we’ve had the chance to test. It offers a beautiful display, an ultraportable form factor, decent gaming performance, and, of course, excellent AI optimization thanks to the integrated NPU of its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Pros OLED display

Great 4K webcam

Convertible form factor Cons High price tag

Toned down design $1431 at HP (14-inch)

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is not only one of the best AI PCs available currently but also one of the best laptops, period. Between its sleek convertible form factor, beautiful OLED display, and powerful Core Ultra 7 processor, HP delivers the total package with this one.

This laptop ships with either the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. Both CPUs have an integrated AI Boost NPU and Arc GPU, but we’ve focused on the 155H version for this application. We benchmarked it against last year’s in our hands-on review, and we saw a notable improvement. The 16-inch version also has the option to add a dedicated Nvidia 4050 Laptop GPU. But its merits go well beyond its performance.

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) also provides a stellar use experience. This laptop is both lightweight and portable, and its convertible 2-in-1 form factor allows it to be used as a tablet. The 2.8K@120Hz OLED touch display is vibrant and accurate, making it great for watching media. And we got a decent six to seven hours of battery life when using it for everyday tasks.

The keyboard and touchpad both feel great. The 4K webcam is the icing on the cake. It may not be the cheapest option in the AI PC space, but for those looking for a premium laptop, it is well worth the price of admission.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) Premium pick From its refined ultraportable form factor to its upgraded touch-optional OLED display, the UX3405 brings overall improvements to every aspect of the beloved Asus Zenbook line. Its biggest improvement, though, is in its silicon: a new Core Ultra 7 processor. Pros OLED display

Large 75 Wh battery

Ultraportable form factor Cons High price tag

Not released yet $1300 at Asus

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) is a high-end ultraportable laptop that should be your top pick if you’re after the best of the best for handling AI tasks on the go. Its efficiency is largely due to its Intel Meteor Lake hardware inside, but the reason we made it our premium pick has more to do with its exceptional construction.

This laptop is ridiculously lightweight and portable despite having a sturdy all-metal design. And it does so without sacrificing I/O ports. It has a gorgeous 3K 120Hz OLED display with a touchscreen option, making it great for viewing media, gaming, or creating digital art. Asus boasts that this laptop’s 75 Wh battery can deliver over 15 hours of 1080p video playback. We will update this post when we have a chance to confirm this figure with testing.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) is powered by a new Core Ultra 7 processor, complete with an integrated AI Boost NPU and Arc GPU. Since this laptop hasn’t yet been released, we don’t yet have benchmarks to evaluate its real-world performance. However, it has the same Core Ultra 7 processor with integrated AI Boost NPU and Arc GPU as the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024), so we expect it to perform comparably.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) isn’t cheap, especially if you opt for the highest specs. But for those who highly value performance, portability, and AI functionality, there isn’t a better laptop option around.

Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) Best value The Acer Swift Go 14 is a mid-range laptop with some solid specs, including the option for a 2.8K OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s not the most portable laptop around, but it offers Intel Core Ultra-powered AI performance at a tantalizing price. Pros OLED display

Wide port selection

Great bang for your buck Cons Runs warm

Keyboard could be better

Inconsistent battery life $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Acer

Despite being considerably cheaper than our top two picks, the Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) delivers comparable performance for the value shopper. With this laptop, you can enjoy the benefits of an AI-optimized system with minimal compromises.

The Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which vastly outperforms the last generation’s chips thanks to its integrated AI Boost NPU and Arc GPU. It also has a stunning 14-inch 2.8L OLED display, which offers vibrant colors, high contrast, and wide viewing angles. We got fairly inconsistent battery life as we went hands-on with it, though. We got as high as seven hours and 39 minutes and as low as three hours and 23 minutes.

For better or worse, the compromises that set this laptop apart from our top picks mostly relate to build quality. This laptop is not quite “ultraslim” and so will look a little bulky next to the razor-thin Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024). At least the Swift Go 14 (2024) has a nice port selection. Its backlit keyboard, while decent, is not quite as nice as that of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024). Its speakers are also a little tinny. Don’t get me wrong, you still get adequate construction for the price you pay, but it’s clear that costs were cut compared to the premium AI PCs out there.

For many users, the Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) is the perfect balance of value and performance. After all, you won’t find too many AI-ready PCs with an OLED display at this price point. As long as you don’t need the best of the best for your purposes, the Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) is a fine choice.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Best for business Lenovo’s ThinkPad line has been the go-to choice for general business applications for multiple generations. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 continues the streak by providing a new glass touchpad, an improved webcam, and an AI-juiced Core Ultra 7 processor all in one package. And yes, its keyboard still features the iconic red TrackPoint cursor. Pros OLED display

Great webcam

Backlit keyboard Cons High price tag

RAM is soldered $2391 at Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a high-performance, AI-ready laptop that is perfect for business applications. In addition to its top-notch build quality, it has a top-of-the-line processor: the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H. Until we start to see Ryzen 8000G Series processors in the wild, the Core Ultra 7 CPU has very little competition in the AI space (aside from Apple).

In terms of construction quality, there is not much to be said that hasn’t already been said about this iconic business laptop. It is beloved for its carbon-fiber chassis, ultraportable form factor, and TrackPoint pointing stick. It has the same crystal clear 14-inch 2.8K@120Hz OLED display as the Gen 11 version. The Gen 12 actually ups the ante with the addition of a glass touchpad and a 1080p webcam, which is more than we typically expect from an iterative laptop release.

Lenovo boasts an all-day battery life for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, but a more accurate figure will have to wait until we can test out this laptop’s battery for ourselves. But assuming Lenovo is at least close in their estimation, then this laptop delivers the full package as far as business use is concerned.

HP Omen Transcend 14 Best for gamers The HP Omen Transcend 14 packs enormous power into a surprisingly small package. If it weren’t for the backlit RGB keyboard, you would hardly recognize it as a gaming laptop. But it can, in fact, come with either an Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The most high-end variant also ships with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, which is fantastic for AI applications. Pros Available with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU

Powerful and efficient Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU

OLED display Cons Bulky form factor

RAM is soldered $1500 at HP

Since gaming is one of the most practical applications for AI tech, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is a great candidate for an AI-ready gaming rig. It comes with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 9 185H, either of which includes a powerful NPU to optimize AI tasks. On top of that, it ships with either an Nvidia RTX 4050 (6GB) or RTX 4070 (8GB) Laptop GPU. These specs make this laptop an absolute beast for gaming, deep learning, and data mining.

One of the best parts of this laptop is that it is surprisingly portable, given the inclusion of a dedicated GPU. But despite being HP’s thinnest Omen design to date, it won’t compare in portability to the numerous great ultraslim AI PCs available. Its battery life probably won’t match that of other laptops, though, at least as long as you are using that dedicated GPU to its full potential. The same goes for letting that beautiful 14-inch OLED display rip at its max 120Hz refresh rate.

Two other features worth noting about this laptop are its Wi-Fi 7 support and its keyboard. The keyboard has a unique low-profile pudding-style keycap with translucent sides, creating a cool effect with the RGB backlighting. It’s a helpful reminder that this laptop is built to run AAA game titles on the go, even though you wouldn’t know with the clamshell closed.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Best for creators $1800 $2400 Save $600 Just because the Surface Laptop Studio 2 was the very first Intel-powered laptop to have an NPU doesn’t mean that it is any less capable of handling AI tasks. When you factor in the option of a dedicated Nvidia GPU, this device can nearly match the performance of Intel’s current-gen Core Ultra 7 processor. Thanks to its removable keyboard case, it also has the added benefit of functioning as a tablet. Pros Smooth 120Hz touch display

Convertible form factor

Great battery life Cons Bulky design

No included pen

High price tag $1895 at Best Buy $1800 at Amazon $2002 at B&H $2000 at Microsoft

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 may not use the latest and greatest AI-ready hardware, but it is still a totally viable option for focusing on AI tasks. This is especially true where creative applications are concerned, as this device’s convertible form factor is a big draw (pun intended) for those who plan to sketch and prototype on this rig.

Although it is certainly larger than a dedicated tablet, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is pretty easy to use in either its keyboard configuration or as a drawing tablet with Slim Pen 2 support. The device has a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has great color accuracy, making it great for creative work. We got disappointing results regarding battery life in our hands-on review, though. The battery lasted about three hours on average, which is definitely on the lower end.

In terms of performance, you can expect a lot from this laptop’s 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU. This CPU has an integrated VPU (a specialized chip designed to assist AI processing for vision-based algorithms) called the Intel Gen3 Movidius 3700VC, which makes it plenty suitable for AI use. If you upgrade to a version with a dedicated Nvidia GPU, like the GeForce RT 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, or RTX 2000 Ada, then you can expect AI tasks to run even smoother.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (2024) Best for productivity The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7440 might lack the bells and whistles of a premium laptop, but it delivers a remarkable mix of performance and portability given its price point. This makes it a perfect choice for the user who wants to cruise through basic productivity tasks while leaving the door open for some light gaming or AI tasks. Pros Great bang for your buck

Well-rounded performance

Solid battery life Cons Display could be brighter

Not released yet $1000 at Dell

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (2024) is a well-rounded productivity laptop machine that combines performance, design, and AI features into a sleek, portable package. It not only has a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor but also a great set of specs. The laptop has a decently slim profile, a nice icy blue color, and a backlit keyboard. It also has a 14-inch WVA display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.2K or 2.8K resolution, depending on the version. The screen looks decent but has an underwhelming max brightness of 300 nits.

That’s why this laptop is better suited for handling everyday productivity tasks. Most of what you’re paying for is its powerful and efficient Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU. This processor is great for mixed use, as it has an integrated Arc GPU to handle high-end graphics and an integrated AI Boost NPU to accelerate image processing and voice assistants. This CPU has decent power efficiency, too, so we expect its battery life to be quite impressive once we have a chance to actually test it.

Although the final verdict will come once we actually go hands-on with this not-yet-released laptop, it already looks like one of the most promising mid-range laptops in its price range. This is especially true if you highly value AI functionality.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G Best tablet $1270 $1300 Save $30 Since it can run Android and Windows software selectively, ARM architecture presents a whole new world of possible AI applications. And the Surface Pro 9 is a great way to explore these possibilities thanks to its 5G support and long battery life. Pros Massive battery life

Built-in 5G

Compact tablet form factor Cons ARM has some compatibility issues

No included keyboard or pen $1300 at Best Buy $1270 at Amazon $1400 at B&H $1000 at Microsoft

The Surface Pro 9 stands out from other AI PCs for several reasons. First, it is a tablet that is just as easy to use with the Surface Slim Pen 2 (not included) as it is to use with the Surface Keyboard (also not included). Second, it runs on an ARM-based CPU instead of an x86-based CPU. Third, it is 5G-compatible, allowing it to use mobile data networks. Though these features aren’t particularly attractive if you’re looking for a workhorse machine, they are certainly attractive if you’re looking for a portable and flexible device with AI support.

The Surface Pro 9 comes in a 13-inch form factor and is easy to take anywhere with its long battery life and 5G support. It has a touch PixelSense Flow Display with a nice 120Hz refresh rate. We got between eight and 10.5 hours of battery life during testing while using everyday productivity apps like Edge, Office, Slack, and OneNote.

Things get more interesting when we go under the hood. Unlike all the other AI-enabled CPUs featured on this list, the Surface Pro 9 runs on an ARM-based CPU called the Microsoft SQ3. It benchmarked decently when we reviewed this tablet but has a few compatibility issues for casual users. For example, Google Chrome requires an emulator to run on ARM, and Adobe Photoshop runs poorly despite native support. On the plus side, you can run Android apps from the Amazon App Store.

All this said, the AI functionality of the Surface Pro 9 is more likely to draw your interest than its CPU architecture. It not only has an integrated NPU but also some preloaded software that puts it to use. This includes Windows Studio effects, which can improve video calls with background blur, automatic framing, eye contact, and background noise suppression. It also runs AI-powered apps like Copilot or Adobe Photoshop (when you can get the latter to work).

The best AI PCs: the bottom line

Considering how new AI technology is, there are a surprising amount of AI PC options available, and they are all fairly competitive in terms of performance and price value. While there may be better choices for ultra-specific AI applications, the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is hands-down the best option for all-around AI versatility. Those looking to spend a little extra for a premium user experience might opt for the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024), though. Similarly, users on a budget will get comparable performance out of the more value-priced Acer Swift Go 14 (2024).

This said, there are still many new AI-powered PCs slated for release in the coming year, and we have high hopes for those powered by the likes of Intel’s Core Ultra series or AMD’s Ryzen 8000G series. We will be sure to check back in and regularly update this list as the selection grows.