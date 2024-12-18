Summary Microsoft is upgrading live captions and translations for Copilot+ PCs, expanding to more than 44 languages.

The feature will be available on AMD and Intel chips, allowing real-time translation and captioning.

To try this feature, enroll in the Windows 11 Dev channel, as it's not ready for release on the main branch yet.

While Copilot+ comes with a ton of different AI tools, not all of them are inherently useful. You could easily use a Copilot+ PC without touching the pre-installed AI tools and still have a good time. However, using AI to understand people speaking other languages is really useful. Regardless of if you're just trying to watch a foreign movie or discuss something with a workmate from around the world, Copilot+'s live translation feature makes it easier to understand people no matter what app you're using. Now, Microsoft is working on rolling out this handy feature to Intel and AMD chips alongside its live captioning feature.

Microsoft is rolling out live captions and translations to Intel and AMD PCs

As announced on the Windows Insider Blog, Microsoft is upgrading the live captions and translation feature for Copilot+ PCs. Now it can handle a ton more languages:

We are enhancing communication on AMD and Intel®-powered Copilot+ PCs with live captions and real-time translation. We’re beginning to roll out the ability in live captions to translate more than 44 languages into English, including speakers in real-time video calls, recordings and streamed content. Real-time translation is rolling out AMD and Intel®-powered Copilot+ PCs with English as the primary language in use.

Unfortunately, this new feature isn't quite ready for release onto the main Windows branch just yet. If you want to try this feature, you'll need to enroll in the Windows 11 Dev channel and update your system. While you're on the Dev channel, you can also give the controversial Recall feature a try, which has just entered testing. Otherwise, you can wait for Microsoft to release the patch onto the main branch to test out the new Copilot-powered translation tool.