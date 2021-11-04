These are the Best AirPods 3 Cases and Covers in 2021

The new AirPods (3rd-generation) bring a host of improvements over their predecessor. You get spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, sweat and water resistance, and a MagSafe charging case as new features. In addition, the battery life of the AirPods has increased to six hours, which goes up to 30 hours if you add the additional charges in the carrying case. All this makes the third-generation AirPods an excellent purchase if you cannot find the AirPods Pro on the cheap. And with the best AirPods 3 deals, you’re sure to find something that suits your wallet.

While the AirPods carrying case itself provides a decent level of protection to these TWS headphones, an additional case or cover can give you complete peace of mind. Fortunately, there are tons of AirPods 3 cases and covers available in the market. Some of these cases focus more on function, whereas others add a bit of character and style to the plain white AirPods carrying case. Whichever is your preference, we have picked the best AirPods 3 cases and covers that you can buy today.

Best AirPods 3 Cases and Covers

Spigen Slicone Fit Textured finish The Spigen Silicone Fit case for the AirPods 3 comes with a dual-layer design that uses polycarbonate and silicone to offer solid protection and a comfortable grip. You can buy it in Black and Charcoal colors. View at Amazon

SUPCASE UB Pro Series Rugged If you need sturdy protection for your AirPods 3, this SUPCASE case is excellent. Made with polycarbonate and TPU, the case provides top-notch protection to the AirPods. It also includes a carabiner to clip the AirPods to a backpack or belt. View at Amazon Promoted

Fintie Carrying Case Functional Unlike the typical AirPods cases, this cover from Fintie is more of a carrying pouch. It includes space to put both your AirPods 3 and charging cable, making it perfect for travel. It also comes with a host of color and design options. View at Amazon

Caseology Legion Matte finish The Caseology Legion AirPods 3 case comes with a matte finish to resist fingerprint smudges. In addition, the back of the case has a textured finish for an enhanced grip. You can buy the case in three exciting colors. View at Amazon

Elago AW5 Case Retro gaming Inspired by the classic handheld gaming consoles, the Elago AW5 case looks fantastic. It’s durable and will protect your AirPods against drops, bumps, and scratches. In addition, the case is available in three colors. View at Amazon

Elago AW3 Case For Apple fans Remind yourself of the original Macintosh computers with this Elago AW3 case for AirPods 3. Made from silicone, the case will surely catch a lot of attention. It will also protect your AirPods against everyday mishaps. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal clear If you want to show off your new AirPods 3 while protecting them, this Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is an excellent option. It also comes with a keychain for easy portability. View at Amazon

Gudou Silicone Cover Thin and Light This is a cute silicone case for your AirPod 3. It is not only comfortable to handle, but it can also provide decent protection to the AirPods. In addition, the case doesn’t add too much bulk to the AirPods. View at Amazon

Humixx Shiny Protective Case Add some sparkle Looking to add some bling to your new AirPods 3, you may like this case from Humixx. It comes embedded with glitter to add sparkle to your AirPods. In addition, the case is made with durable materials to provide solid protection. View at Amazon

These are some of the best cases for the Apple AirPods 3. As you can see there are plenty of options to choose from. If you want to add rugged protection to your AirPods, the SUPCASE UB Pro is an excellent option. On the other hand, the Elago cases are great for anyone looking for something cute and nostalgic. You can also go for the Spigen Ultra Hybrid if you need a clear case.

Apple AirPods (3rd-generation) The AirPods 3 are the latest entry-level earbuds from Apple, featuring an AirPods Pro-like design, improved sound quality, Spatial audio, water and sweat resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life. View at Amazon

Which AirPods 3 case are you planning to get? Do you think we missed any great cases? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you are also interested in the new MacBook Pro models, make sure to read our detailed review of MacBook Pro 16 (2021). It has a lot of things going for it.