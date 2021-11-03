These are the Best Deals on the new Apple AirPods 3

Apple has launched the third generation of one of the most popular pairs of wireless earbuds — the AirPods 3. The design of the AirPods 3 is similar to that of the AirPods Pro, except for the silicone ear tips that are present on the Pro. The AirPods 3, like its predecessors, has an open-ear design which also means it does not get support for ANC. However, it does get spatial audio and a new case that supports MagSafe charging. While the AirPods Pro is still the best pair of TWS earbuds Apple has to offer, the AirPods 3 is specifically meant for users who want an open-ear design. If you are one of those people, here are some of the best AirPods 3 deals that might help you save some money while purchasing the earbuds from your favorite retailers.



Best AirPods 3 Deals in the US

If you’re in the US, you can purchase the AirPods 3 from various online retailers. Here are some of the best deals that we found on the AirPods 3 in the US. Pick the store you prefer and hit the Buy Now button!

Amazon

Amazon is one of the best online retailers since you get free returns and monthly payments with no interest if you have the Amazon Store Card. The AirPods 3 is also slightly cheaper on Amazon compared to the Apple Store and generally, the prices tend to go down as time goes by.

Apple AirPods 3 The AirPods 3 is selling on Amazon for slightly lesser than what it sells for on the Apple Store. View at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy is another popular retailer users like to buy from. You can choose to place the order online and collect it from a physical store nearby or get it delivered to your address directly. Best Buy also has extended returns right now so anything you buy currently can be returned until 16 January.

Apple AirPods 3 Best Buy is another popular retailer selling the AirPods 3 with an extended return window. View at Best Buy

Apple Store

If you don’t want to get the AirPods from a third-party store or retailer, you can grab it straight from Apple’s online store. If you choose to do so, you can also add an engraving on the AirPods case to add a personalized touch to your AirPods.

Apple AirPods 3 You can choose to purchase the AirPods 3 directly from Apple if you want a customized engraving on the case. View at Apple

Best AirPods 3 Deals in the UK

Just like in the US, the AirPods 3 is available to purchase from various online retailers in the UK too. Here are a few of them.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the best online retailers since you get free returns and you can also add Apple Care+ directly with the purchase if you want the added protection against accidental damage. The AirPods 3 costs the same on Amazon and the Apple Store but generally, the prices on Amazon tend to go down as time goes by.

Apple AirPods 3 The AirPods 3 is selling on Amazon for the same price as that on the Apple Store. You can also choose to add Apple Care+ with the purchase. View at Amazon UK

Apple Store

Apple AirPods 3 You can choose to purchase the AirPods 3 directly from Apple if you want a customized engraving on the case. View at Apple

Best AirPods 3 Deals in India

If you’re looking to buy the AirPods 3 in India, the official Apple online store is the only place where you can find it ready to order. It should be made available on other platforms very soon though and as soon as it is, we will update this segment.

Apple Store

Apple AirPods 3 You can choose to purchase the AirPods 3 directly from Apple if you want a customized engraving on the case. View at Apple

Flipkart

Flipkart has the AirPods 3 listed on the website but with a Coming Soon banner at the time of writing. If you’re reading this article a few days after it’s been published, you can head over to the product page and check if the AirPods 3 are available to order. We will keep an eye out too and update this section when Flipkart has the new pair of earbuds from Apple on sale.

Apple AirPods 3 Flipkart has the AirPods 3 listed but it's still 'Coming Soon'. You can wait to purchase the earbuds from Flipkart if you want additional card offers or no-cost EMI. View at Flipkart

These were some of the best AirPods 3 deals that you can get depending on where you’re located. Since the product has just been launched recently, the availability is currently limited in some regions. However, we’ll update this list as and when the AirPods 3 becomes available in more places. If you’re looking to buy the AirPods 3 in India specifically, we urge you to wait for it to come to other e-commerce platforms like Amazon wherein you will be able to make use of card offers to avail yourself of more discounts.

If you’ve bought yourself these new earphones, do check out the best AirPods 3 cases to go along!