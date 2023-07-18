Apple's AirPods series first launched in 2016 with a new model debuting roughly every three years. They wooed listeners with their easy iOS pairing, low profile design, convenient charging case, and solid sound. While AirPods are still a great product if you have the funds and the iPhone to take advantage of their features, there are other alternatives out there if you’re seeking something similar. Whether you’re looking for a pair of inexpensive earbuds or an Android user looking for a noise-canceling option, there is something out there to satisfy your needs. We've gathered a list of our favorite alternatives focusing on design, sound quality, portability, and connectivity.

While, technically, the AirPods series does include an over-ear model (the AirPods Max), we are going to focus specifically on wireless earbuds similar to the AirPods and AirPods Pro. If you need a Max alternative check out this list to explore your options.

Our favorite AirPods alternatives of 2023

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Best overall The Android-friendly AirPods dupe $188 $228 Save $40 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are one of the latest pairs of TWS to hit the shelves, and they take home the trophy for this round of the best AirPods alternatives. They feature ANC, HD Voice technology, an IPX7 rating, and up to 29 hours of battery. Pros Great smart features

Good sound

Sleek design Cons Battery life is just okay

Not ideal for iOS users $188 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $230 at Samsung

In our experience folks looking for an AirPods alternative are typically Android users in search of premium audio and simple compatibility or listeners looking for a more budget-friendly option. While the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro aren't cheap (don't worry we have more affordable options below) they are a great option for Samsung phone owners and Android users in general.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a sleek design that's low-profile and stem-free with 11mm drivers acting as a 2-way woofer and tweeter. Active noise cancellation is pretty advanced with reduction of up to 25dB. You also get HD Voice Technology which separates your voice from surrounding noise and Intelligent Conversation Mode which automatically turns down the volume and stops ANC, so you can order a coffee without fumbling around with your earbuds. If you have a Galaxy phone outfitted with Android 8.0 you can also take advantage of personalized spatial audio and head tracking, so you can become fully immersed in your music.

The Buds 2 Pro have an IPX7 rating, which is greater than AirPods' IPX4, meaning they can be submerged in water for a short period of time (though that doesn't mean you should dive into the pool with them). Battery life could be a little better with 5 hours of playback when ANC is on and 8 hours when off. When you include the case, you can get up to 29 hours of listening time.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Runner-up The Google Buds Pro is a solid option for ANC and Android connectivity. While the noise cancellation isn't amazing, it gets the job done well. They are equipped with Transparency Mode, solid sound, beamforming microphones for clear calls, 6 hours of listening time, and 31 hours of total battery life. The Buds Pro integrate seamlessly with Google Pixel phones, with Google Assistant support, but will also work very well with any Android device. Pros Elegant design

Good ANC

Google Assistant access Cons Might need additional tuning $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel Buds Series is the best option for anyone rocking a Google Pixel phone and a great alternative for Android users in general. The Pixel Buds Pro are small and stem-free with an impressive 11-hour battery life that extends up to 31 hours with the charging case and 1 hour of listening after a 5-minute quick charge. You can even charge the case wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers. The Pixel Buds Pro feature ANC with trademarked Silent Seal technology which adapts to your ears utilizing sensors to reduce any "earplug" sensations and Volume EQ which makes minuscule adjustments to the highs, mids, and lows as you change the volume. Sound quality is aided by 11mm drivers and wind-blocking mesh covers. The Pixel Buds Pro can easily switch between compatible devices and pair swiftly with Android phones. Alongside onboard controls, you'll also get Google Assistant support, so you can skip a song, make a call, and more without lifting a finger.

If you want something that's Android-compatible, but you don't need the ANC, check out the Pixel Buds A-Series which are comparable to the AirPods 2 and are a more affordable option overall.

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 Best premium Sleek and silent The Sony WF-10000XM4 is our pick when it comes to premium (AirPods-esque) features. With excellent ANC, a comfortable fit, and a new Integrated Processor V1 to improve sound quality. Beamforming microphones result in clear calls and a bone-conduction sensor helps identify your voice even in noisy environments. Pros Excellent ANC

Great sound quality

Wireless charging Cons Expensive

Overall battery could be better $278 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

Though awkwardly named, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are an elegant pair of wireless earbuds that deliver the most when it comes to active noise cancellation and sound quality. This model houses a new Integrated Processor V1 which elevates the performance of the Sony QN1e chip combined with new noise-sensing microphones and noise isolation earbud tips for improved ANC. The Sony Headphones Connect app allows you to customize sound settings and is compatible with both Android and iOS systems.

Alongside great sound you get two beamforming microphones per earbud for clear phone calls, multipoint connection on two devices, so you never miss a meeting, and up to eight hours of playback from a single charge. The case delivers an additional 16 hours and wireless charging is available.

If you're not stoked on the Sonys, or you just want to investigate another premium option, you can take a gander at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II which are in constant competition with the WF-1000XM4.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Best value Budget-friendly The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer a comfortable fit and active noise cancelation at a more affordable price. The sound quality might not be the most impressive, but it's solid considering the price. Pairing is simple for both iOS and Android devices, and an IP55 means it's protected from water and dust. Each model comes with three ear-tip sizes and a charging case that provides an additional 36 hours of battery. Pros Inexpensive

ANC

Similar look to AirPods Cons Features are limited

Overall performance is good, not great $60 at Amazon $60 at OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2, are a pair of affordable earbuds with pretty solid ANC and satisfying sound for $59. We would consider these earbuds a mid-tier model, the ANC isn't perfect, and the sound quality isn't mind-blowing but for almost $100 less than other brands, this is a great option for iOS and Android users alike looking for something more budget-friendly. They feature 12.4mm drivers, 25dB of noise reduction, up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge, and Dolby Atmos audio capabilities when paired with a OnePlus phone. The IP55 rating means this is also a great option for those looking for supplementary earbuds to use during a workout.

Source: Beats Beats Fit Pro Best for iOS Trust Dr. Dre $180 $200 Save $20 The Beats Fit Pro pair effortlessly with the iPhone, offer excellent ANC, and have long-lasting battery life. With a stem-free design and added wingtips, the Fit Pros stay in place and never get in the way. You can get up to 7 hours of listening without ANC and a full 30 hours when you include the charging case. The Fit Pro are a great option for iPhone or iOS users who are looking to try something new. Pros Nine colors

Includes Apple H1 chip

Spatial Audio support Cons Pricey

Onboard controls cannot be disabled $180 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Apple purchased Dr. Dre's legendary brand of earbuds and headphones back in 2014 and has since integrated their own technology further elevating the capabilities of Beats, particularly for iOS users. The Beats Fit Pro are the line's premium model, making them a great AirPods Pro alternative. Starting off with build: the Fit Pro feature a wingtip design for added stability and three ear tip sizes to aid noise cancellation. Unlike AirPods which only come in a sterile white, this model is available in nine colors including Volt Yellow, Stone Purple, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. They are also stem-free, for a low-profile design while maintaining onboard tap controls with a press and hold button to cycle between ANC modes and access a voice assistant.

Like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro support Spatial Audio, and they are the only Beats model to currently incorporate dynamic head tracking creating a multidimensional experience. When it comes to noise cancellation you'll get ANC, Transparency Mode to let the world in, and Adaptive EQ which adjusts audio based on your environment.

It should come as no surprise that the Fit Pro are designed to fully fit into the Apple Ecosystem, this includes one-touch pairing, audio sharing, automatic switching between devices, iCloud pairing, hands-free "Hey Siri" use, the Eartip fit test, and "Find My" compatibility. While these earbuds are clearly well suited for iOS devices, they are compatible with Android via the Beats app.

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Active Best for working out Safe from sweat If you aren't interested in AirPods and the Beats Fit Pro don't float our boat, check out the Jabra Elite 7 Active. This pair is comfortable, lightweight, and IP57 rated which makes them great for exercise; buckets of sweat won't short this pair. Their ANC is solid, but they also have a transparency mode, so you can exercise outside and stay safe by tuning into your surroundings. This pair is available in three colors and come with a matching charging case that supplies an additional 22 hours of battery. Pros IP57 rating

Good sound quality

ShakeGrip technology for secure fit Cons ANC could be better

No aptX support $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

While the Beats Fit Pro double as a great pair of exercise earbuds, the wingtip fit isn't for everyone. If you're looking for a workout alternative, try the Jabra Elite Active 7. This pair has an impressive IP57 rating, which means it's practically waterproof. While you can't swim laps, you can go as hard as you want during hot yoga, HIIT sessions, and more without worrying you'll sweat through a new pair of earbuds. This pair doesn't come with over-ear hooks, but the earbuds are equipped with Jabra ShakeGrip which has resulted in a compact design using liquid silicone rubber that will stay in your ears whether you're running, jumping, or engaging in acrobatic stretching. Active noise cancellation is solid, though not amazing, however, it is adjustable which we find ideal for the gym. You can also trigger HearThrough, Jabra's answer to Transparency Mode, to completely tap into your surroundings. ANC and more can be customized using the Jabra Sound app. These earbuds can last up to eight hours on a single charge and a total of 30 hours including the case.

Source: JLab JLab Go Air Sport Best budget exercise An affordable supplement The JLab Go Air Sport are a super affordable pair of workout earbuds (preserving your perhaps less durable but more expensive everyday listening set). Available in multiple colors, these buds have an IP55 rating that makes them essentially sweatproof, while the over-ear hook keeps them secure and stable. Touch controls eliminate the need to pull out your phone and eight hours of battery life will keep you rocking out during your run. Pros Stabilizing ear hooks

Inexpensive Cons Sound quality is just okay

No aptX support $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

If you don't want to spend over $50 on your workout earbuds, AirPods certainly won't be an option, however, the JLab Go Air Sport will keep you connected at the gym for less. They don't include any fancy features, of course, but you do get an IP55 rating which protects them from dust, dirt, and water aka sweat. You'll also set stabilizing ear hooks which work well for most users, keeping the earbuds in place while you do damage in the weight room. Eight hours of battery life will cover multiple workouts and the case provides an extra 24 hours of charge. Tap controls will let you control basic playback as well as listening modes including Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost. Finally, this pair comes in some pretty stunning colors including a vibrant, neon yellow, forest green, and light blue.

Nothing Ear Stick Best open-ear Unique listening experience $74 $79 Save $5 The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds look unique and deliver good audio quality with an open ear design that lets sound in rather than cancel it out. They aren't exactly an AirPods dupe, but their stem-design and overall build are certainly reminiscent. Pros Impressive sound

Cool design

Comfortable fit Cons Will not block ambient noise

Case is almost too small $74 at Amazon $99 at Nothing

The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds are quite possibly the most unique earbuds on the market. Not only do they look cool, with a transparent facade, they intentionally forgo active noise cancellation in favor of a transparent listening experience too. While we consider them "open ear", the Ear Stick are technically half-in-ear; they sit securely where most earbuds do, but they let in outside sounds, so you can stay connected to your tunes and the world around you simultaneously. The Ear Stick sound quality is pretty stellar with 12.6mm drivers and preserved bass despite the small size. You can also customize audio using an equalizer in the accompanying app. Our only complaint is that the case, which is designed to easily fit in someone's pocket, is actually a little bit too small. Of course, this is subjective, but I'm constantly rooting around in my bag for my AirPods and an even smaller case is just that much easier to lose.

Apple EarPods Best wired iOS friendly and once again trendy $17 $29 Save $12 Apple EarPods walked so Apple AirPods could run. The EarPods are a quintessential part of Apple's product development and chances are, you've used them before. They slide easily into the ear and connect to your iPhone via Lightning cable. They'll never run out of battery, and you can adjust volume using an onboard remote. Pros Apple-made

Solid sound Cons No Bluetooth $17 at Amazon

If you're an Apple lover who won't give up a wired connection, the EarPods are the clear choice for you. Not only are they trendy but they are also utilitarian. The EarPods will never die, and you won't have to contend with any fancy features to get them working properly. In general, they sound pretty good, and they'll run you less than $30; you get a solid bang for your buck, and you might make the best-dressed list.

The best AirPods alternatives are small, streamlined, and sound great

AirPods are sure to continue sweeping the earbud scene, but there are plenty of alternatives if you want a different listening experience. For Android users who are looking for something at a similar price point, with ANC, and a low-profile design the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the way to go. If you want to experience something with a little more high-end, the Sony WH-1000XM4 deliver premium sound for both iOS and Android. If budget is your primary concern check out the OneBud Nord Buds 2 with ANC or reach for something more unique like the Nothing Ear Stick.