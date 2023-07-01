So you’ve finally made the plunge and purchased a pair of Apple AirPods Max, congratulations, iOS user, and welcome to a wonderful pair of noise-canceling headphones . Now that you’ve finally chosen between Sky Blue and Space Gray, you can focus on procuring some accessories to complete your listening dreams. From extra-intense hard shell carrying cases to cute customized crotchet earcups, we’ve got you covered when it comes to AirPods extras.

The Suguder Headphone Stand doubles as a 4-in-1 Qi charging station with 3 chips to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The detachable headphone stand comes with a USB-C port and a USB-C to lightning cable, so you can charge your AirPods Max too.

If you don't have room for a table-top headphone stand, but want a secure place to rest your AirPods, check out the Lamicall Headset Hanger. It adheres to most surfaces, like a Command Hook, and is great for hanging under your desk. The headphone arm is covered in a rubber pad to protect your AirPods from damage and can hold up to 500g (AirPods Max weigh 385 grams).

The proprietary AirPods Max case leaves much to be desired, which means you should consider outsourcing a new resting place for your headphones when not in use. The SUPERONE headphone stand was specifically designed to support the AirPods Max with built-in Apple Smart Low-power Technology which keeps your headphones in a low-power state. The ergonomic design means you can easily attach a charging cable while keeping them aesthetically upright and out of harm's way.

While many airlines are switching to streaming from personal devices, there is still a chance you'll be met with an embedded screen on the seat in front of you during your next flight. In order to avoid using cheap wired sets, bring an AirFly SE audio transmitter. This helpful gadget will plug into the 3.5mm port on your armrest and send the signal straight to your AirPods Max, so you can bask in the glory of active noise cancellation.

Supcase is known for durable cases for your favorite devices, and its cable is no different. This 5-foot USB-C to Lightning cable uses heavy-duty anodized aluminum for the connectors and braided nylon for cable strength so your cable can handle the strains of daily use.

The AirPods Max have roughly 20 hours of battery left in them - enough for a day or two of listening, but not a guarantee you'll make it through a multi-day listening adventure. The Anker 313 PowerCore portable power bank comes with a 10,000mAh battery, MultiProtext safety system, and PowerIQ to deliver a "tailored charge."

The Earrock cushions are an excellent dupe for the more expensive AirPods Max replacement earpads. They are available in multiple materials including protein leather, mesh, and lambskin plus you can select a silica gel filling if desired. This is a great accessory to not just replace damaged earpads but supplement the originals if you're exercising or using them without a travel case for added protection at the right time.

If you're looking to personalize your Apple AirPods Max, consider grabbing a pair of handmade crotchety ear covers. Available in a variety of styles and colors, this is a great way to let your personality shine, while also ensuring you never grab anyone else's AirPods.

If you're all set on a carrying case, or maybe don't want to carry around the extra bulk, consider these silicone covers from Fintie. These inexpensive, lightweight, durable covers snap onto the earcups and headband without interfering with onboard controls. A color match is available for most Max models, and you can even grab a glow-in-the-dark design.

If you already have a carrying case, or you don't want to pay more than you have to for protection, check out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Pro ear covers. The clear, hard-shell case snaps onto the AirPods leaving your chosen color to shine through the added layer of protection.

This premium, rugged case is the perfect accessory for anyone who is a little bit hard on their gear and gadgets. It's made from weather-resistant 840D ballistic nylon with a molded inner compartment. A magnetic butterfly divider with a strap and clasp can trigger low power mode and a mesh compartment is able to hold a charging cable and small power block. You can slide your AirPods Max in "naked" or sheathed in their included Smart Case.

The co2CREA is an essential AirPods Max accessory for any user. Unlike the included Apple "case", this hard shell model is shock, dust, and water-resistant. While it isn't fancy, it does feature an external loop for easy carrying and anti-static lining to repel clingy hair, lint, and other unwanted articles. You can even fit your AirPods Max inside the proprietary case for Sleep Mode support with room for a power brick and charging cable to boot.

What to consider when buying AirPods Max accessories

Like MacBooks and iPhones, there is a steady stream of accessories one could get to amplify their AirPods Max experience. However, there are two key elements to focus on when looking for AirPods accouterments: protecting them and keeping them charged. The proprietary Smart Case for these specific "pods" isn’t ideal. It doesn't provide much of a barrier from the elements, nor does it make them easier to carry. Simultaneously, the AirPods Max don’t automatically turn off, in fact, they don’t turn off at all, which makes charging a priority. In order to protect your headphones and tap into the stellar Apple active noise cancelation at any time, consider investing in a case, power bank, and charging cable (or two). From there, you can move on to more fun accessories, like earcup covers or decals.

Our go-to AirPods Max accessories

The AirPods Max are one of our favorite over-ear headphones currently on the market, but they don't come cheap; they protect your investment with a standout case. We stand by the co2Crea case for a solid option that won't break the bank. The hard shell protects your headphones with enough room for a charging block and cable. If you're looking for something even more durable, check out the UAG Rations case with its 840D ballistic nylon exterior. If you want something that will simply protect the metal earcups from unsightly scratches, you can ditch a bulky case for the Spigen Ultra Hybrid PRO ear covers.