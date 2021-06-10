These are the Best AirPods Pro Cases to add some character to your earbuds case!

Apple’s AirPods lineup has managed to carve out a niche for itself in the market. The AirPods models, including the AirPods Pro, have become so popular that there’s now a whole accessory market for these wireless earbuds, complete with cases for the Apple-provided AirPods cases. These third-party cases help keep the whole AirPods package safe and in some cases, even add some character to it.

If you’ve bought the AirPods Pro, you might be in the market for some good AirPods Pro cases. Fortunately, there’s no dearth of cases for the AirPods Pro. You can get silicone cases, leather cases, waterproof cases, complete protection cases, and even some quirky and cute-looking cases.

All of this variety may make you feel overwhelmed. So to make things simple, we’ve compiled some of the best and interesting AirPods cases on the market right here.

Catalyst Total Protection Case All-round protection This ultimate protection case for AirPods Pro is extremely waterproof. It can be submerged up to 100 meters without any problem. It also offers military-grade drop protection and sports a premium carabiner. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Royal Rugged Protection SupCase makes cases for a wide range of devices, and the Unicorn Beetle Royal is a great rugged case that comes with a hand strap. View at Amazon Promoted

Spigen Rugged Armor Heavy-duty protection Spigen is a master of cases, be it smartphones or in this case wireless earbuds. This rugged case sports a carbon fiber design, has a carabiner and offers resilient shock absorption. View at Amazon

Jesy Mario Case For Toad lovers If you’re into Mario, what better to show off your love for this immensely popular game than an AirPods Pro case that looks like Toad? It's made of high-quality silicone and promises to keep your AirPods Pro out of harm’s way. View at Amazon

Spigen Urban Fit A modern design If bulky cases aren’t to your fancy, this Spigen case may entice you. Made of polycarbonate, it sports a minimal look with premium knit fabric. Moreover, you can get it in five exciting colors. View at Amazon

Weishaa Camera Case Capture the moment If you're thinking of going a little different for your AirPods Pro, consider this case from Weishaa that’s reminiscent of old polaroid cameras. It’s super sturdy and can protect your AirPods Pro from drops, scratches, and bumps. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal clear Not everyone spending $249 on a pair of wireless earbuds will want to hide it behind a case. If you’re such a person, Spigen has a solution for you - a clear case that will show off your purchase and protect it at the same time. View at Amazon

V-Moro Leather Case A premium look Silicone cases don’t always look the most premium, that’s why there's leather cases in the market. This V-Moro leather case not only looks stylish, it also feels elegant. Behind the genuine leather layer, the company has added polycarbonate for enhanced protection. View at Amazon

Maogoma Leather Case Real crazy horse leather Looking for something even more premium than the V-Moro case, this crazy horse leather case from Maogoma is for you. It’s fully handcrafted, and you can easily repair any scratches on it. View at Amazon

Spigen Class Shuffle Remember the iPod shuffle Spigen cases are usually pretty standard looking but not this one. This retro case from the company will remind you of the good old iPod shuffle. It’s made of soft silicone layer and can be purchased in two colors. View at Amazon

Catalyst Waterproof case Make it waterproof If Catalyst’s Total Protection is a bit much for you, the company offers this slightly toned-down model. It’s also waterproof but only for one meter, which will be enough for most people. You still get the military-grade protection and a carabiner. View at Amazon

Elago game console case For the gamer in you We all remember the classic handheld consoles, so how about getting that look on your AirPods Pro case? This nostalgia-heavy case from Elago is made of impact-resistant silicone to keep your AirPods Pro protected. View at Amazon

Elago Ice Cream Case Beat the heat Apart from the handheld console case, Elago also offers this funky ice cream case in five colors (or should I say flavors?). This cute case is made of silicone and can keep your AirPods Pro protected from drops and dirt. View at Amazon

Koreda Switch case Some Nintendo flavor If the gamer in you is looking for something other than the classic handled design, maybe this Koreda Switch case can entice you? Made with silicone, this Koreda case is pretty accurate in its representation of the Nintendo Switch. View at Amazon

Saharacase Handbag case Just too cute This genuine leather case from Saharacase is shockproof, dustproof, and water-resistant. It also looks quite different (in a good way) from the typical AirPods Pro cases. Moreover, it comes with a wrist strap. View at Best Buy

Kate Spade Hollyhock case Hollyhock on your case Want some Kate Spade New York colors on your AirPods Pro case? Then this popular fashion brand has an official case for you. Featuring Hollyhocks, this case looks beautiful and provides ample protection for your original AirPods Pro case. View at Best Buy

BT21 AirPods Pro case BTS army What better way to show off your love for BTS than the official BT21 cases. Featuring pictures of the charming characters created by the BTS members themselves, these cases look super cute. View at Amazon

Mobosi Vanguard Armor Built tough If you're not a fan of silicone cases, maybe TPU is more your thing? This Mobosi Vanguard Armor TPU case fully protects your AirPods Pro against drops and bumps. The anti-slip stripe design of this case also makes it easy to hold. View at Amazon

These are some of the best AirPods Pro cases on the market right now. As you can see, there are plenty of great options. If you’re looking for waterproof cases, the Catalyst Total Protection and Waterproof cases are your best bet. These two also offer military-grade protection. But if you don’t need that waterproofing, the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Royal and Spigen Rugged Armor are two of the best-rugged cases around for the AirPods Pro.

For people who want something quirky, different, or cute, the Jesy Mario case, the Weishaa camera case, the Koreda Switch case, and the Elago Ice Cream case are some of the more attractive options.

Which case are you planning to buy for your AirPods Pro, or maybe you’re planning to gift it to someone? Do let us know your choice in the comments section. Also, don’t forget to check out our guide on the best phones that you can buy today and what the grapevine is saying about the iPhone 13.