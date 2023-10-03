If you've got an Apple AirTag , which happens to not only be one of the best Apple products for students , but also one of the best Find My devices , you'll want a secure way to attach your AirTag to the object you never want to lose. Accordingly, we've got a great selection of cases to protect your AirTag and creative ways to integrate an AirTag into your everyday life. If you're looking to make the most out of your AirTag, as well as keep it safe, here are our top recommendations.

If you want a safe, secure way to keep track of your bike, give this Elevation Lab mount a look. Simply slot your AirTag into this hidden mount, and attach the mount to your bike with screws under a bottle cage. Now, you'll always know where your bike actually is.

Whether you want to stick an AirTag on your bike, on a wallet, or anywhere else, this Case-Matte AirTag mount works just about anywhere, thanks to an adhesive sticker. Plus, you'll get some protection for your AirTag with this mount, too, keeping it safe from scratches and scuffs.

If you're looking for a way to use your AirTag to keep track of your wallet, check out this Elevation Lab AirTag wallet holder. Simply put your AirTag into this credit card-sized case, and slot the card into your wallet. Now, you won't ever have to worry about losing your wallet again.

Using an AirTag to keep track of your pet is a novel use of the tech, and this Elevation Lab collar mount you can slot an AirTag right into makes that whole process nice and easy. Simply connect this mount directly to your favorite collar of choice, and you're good to go.

If you're in the market for an AirTag case you can slot right onto a keychain, this AirTag case from Elago can handle all that on top of protecting your AirTag. Plus, it looks like an old-school floppy disk, which is a nice way to earn some nerd cred.

If you're looking for a cool way to protect your AirTag and attach it to some keys or a backpack, this Elago gaming controller case is perfect for the job. This case is especially good for keeping track of your kid's bag or their set of keys, too.

This 2-Pack from Chabaebae comes with leather AirTag keychains that are perfect for not only keeping track of your keys, even if you manage to lose a set, but also look stylish while being totally guilt-free, thanks to this vegan leather material that comes in a variety of colors.

If you're looking for an all-in-one solution to protect your Siri Remote and simultaneously never lose track of it again, keep an eye on this Nomad cover. This cover allows you to slot in your AirTag on the underside of your remote, so you can both protect your AirTag and never lose your remote.

Apple's new FineWoven material is durable, stylish, and made out of a significant portion of recycled materials, too. If you're looking for a solid way to not only keep your AirTag protected from scratches and drops but also attach it to your keychain, make sure you give this official key ring a look.

If you need a versatile strap for your AirTag you can use to attach it to just about anything, make sure to give this Belkin holder a look. Plus, this accessory will also keep your AirTag safe and sound by offering solid protection from scratches and drops.

This official AirTag accessory from Apple offers up a lightweight, durable polyurethane strap that snugly secures your AirTag and can be easily attached to a bag or anything else you'd like to keep track of with your AirTag. Plus, this strap also comes in a variety of different colors.

Courtesy of Otterbox, this AirTag accessory is a solidly built, premium case that keeps your AirTag safe and secure. What's more is that this case comes with a built-in keyring, so it can be easily attached to a keychain, making it easy to locate your keys wherever they might be.

An AirTag really isn't all that useful without a good accessory, unless you just plan on tossing your AirTag inside a bag or something similar. So, chances are if you've got an AirTag, you'll also need an accessory to actually take advantage of your AirTag's functionality. Regardless of what you're looking to keep track of, though, we've got options above for just about anything.

If you're looking for good ways to use an AirTag, a reliable usecase is to keep track of your keys by attaching your AirTag to your keychain, which you can do easily with an Otterbox AirTag Keychain. If you're looking to keep track of your wallet, consider picking up an Elevation Lab AirTag Wallet Holder. While if you want to use your AirTag for something a little more exotic, maybe consider an Elevation Lab Dog Collar mount or an Elevation Lab Bike Mount.