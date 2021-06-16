Best Alternatives to Apple’s Magic Keyboard: Logitech K380, Keychron K2, and more!

Apple’s Magic Keyboard is a great keyboard for Mac users. But if you aren’t fan of it for some reason, there are plenty of amazing third-party alternatives on the market. Whether you want a full-size keyboard with a number pad, something cheaper than the Apple keyboard, or maybe a keyboard that can connect to multiple devices simultaneously, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve compiled some of the best alternatives to Apple’s Magic Keyboard on the market. As the Magic Keyboard itself is wireless and nobody likes to clutter up their desk, we’re only recommending wireless keyboards here. Also, we all know that ports are a luxury on most Macs.

Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth keyboard Slim and backlit Designed for Apple users, this Satechi keyboard sports an aluminium finish. It's also a full-size keyboard and can be connected to as many as four Bluetooth devices. What’s more, it features backlit keys with ten levels of brightness. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb MultiSync Keyboard With number pad Sporting scissor-switch mechanism, this Jelly Comb keyboard can connect with up to three devices. Like the Satechi Slim X3, it also includes a number pad. Moreover, it's super slim at just 4mm thickness. View at Amazon

Keychron K2 Mechanical goodness The Keychron K2 is a compact mechanical keyboard that comes with 84 keys. It features Gateron Red Switches, which are great for general use. You’ll also get white LED backlight and a relatively bigger battery. View at Amazon

Logitech K380 for Mac Best option for most The Logitech K380 is probably the best bang for buck keyboard you can find on the market. It's slim and sports a minimalist layout. It can also connect with up to three devices. Unfortunately, it isn't backlit. View at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys for Mac The all-rounder If you want pretty much everything on your keyboard -- this is it. The Logitech MX Keys is a full-size backlit keyboard that offers a great typing experience. It's also the most expensive of our picks. View at Amazon

Seenda multi-device Bluetooth keyboard The budget pick If you’re a little tight on the budget, the Seenda multi-device Bluetooth device is a good option. It doesn’t skimp on the features and you get a full-size layout, connectivity with up to three devices, and a slim design. View at Amazon

Macally Small Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard With a smartphone stand If you're planning to switch between a Mac and an iPad or iPhone, this Macally keyboard is for you. It features a built-in smartphone and tablet stand that makes it easier to mount your tablet or phone. It can also connect with up to three devices. View at Amazon

Seenda backlit Bluetooth Keyboard Backlit party Like the Seenda multi-device keyboard but missing the backlight? This Seenda keyboard has plenty of backlight for you. It can be backlit in seven colors, so it’ll never look boring. Moreover, it can connect with up to four devices. View at Amazon

Macally Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard Yet another full-size option If you're not impressed with other keyboards in this list, maybe this will catch your fancy. Macally Bluetooth Wireless keyboard sports a slim aluminum design and scissor-switch mechanism for a smooth typing experience. View at Amazon

These are some of the best alternatives to Apple’s Magic keyboard that you can buy right now. Logitech K380 and MX Keys are two great options for anyone looking to buy a compact or full-size keyboard, respectively. If you don’t want to spend too much, consider exploring the Seenda Multi-Device Keyboard and the Macally Small Bluetooth Keyboard. There’s a great option for the mechanical keyboard lovers as well – Keychron K2.

Before buying any new keyboard, think about which features you really need in it. Is a number pad really necessary? Are you going to need that backlight? How many devices are you going to connect to it? Answers to questions like these can help you make a smart choice.

