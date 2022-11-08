Building a new PC on AMD's AM5 platform? You'll need to get yourself a good CPU cooler.

AMD has made its first platform change in some time with Ryzen 7000. The new chips are for the AM5 socket, and all of them need to be cooled. AMD doesn't include a cooler in the box anymore with its Ryzen CPUs, so you'll need to provide one yourself.

Fortunately, while the socket has changed, existing coolers will work just fine with AM5. The placement of the holes is the same as on AM4, and so any AM4-compatible brackets will work on an AM5 motherboard. It's a much simpler situation than when Intel introduced LGA 1700 and cooler manufacturers had to issue new brackets.

There are a lot of CPU coolers out there, both air and liquid, but if you're getting started with a Ryzen 7000 CPU, here are some of our favorites.

Best AM5-compatible coolers for Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Whether you're looking for air cooling or liquid, there are some great options to keep your new Ryzen 7000 CPU cool.

Noctua NH-D15 Noctua NH-D15 The Noctua NH-D15 is one of the most powerful air coolers on the market. It can handle high-performance CPUs and while it's large, it gets the job done. Oh, and it comes in a stunning brown color. View at Amazon

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition The Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition is an affordable air cooler for anybody willing to upgrade from a stock cooler. It also supports just about every socket you can possibly think of, although we wouldn't recommend it for higher-powered CPUs. View at Amazon

NZXT Kraken X53 AIO NZXT Kraken X53 AIO The NZXT Kraken X53 AIO is a great 240mm liquid cooler for those who want performance at an attractive price. And NZXT hardware is some of the best designed on the market. View at Amazon

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Illusion Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Illusion The Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Illusion is one of the best AIO coolers you can buy and looks the part, too, with its colorful RGB fans. View at Amazon

Phanteks Glacier One Phanteks 240mm AIO provides stellar CPU cooling with whisper-quiet fans and included clips to manage your tubing. The RGB and Infinity Mirror cover are nice design touches to make your build stand out. View at Amazon

Gigabyte Aorus Waterforce X360 AIO liquid cooler Gigabyte Aorus Waterforce X360 AIO liquid cooler The Aorus Waterforce X360 AIO cooler checks all the right boxes for someone who wants a serious cooler. And the built-in display on the pump gives you some added flair and system information. View at Amazon

AMD deserves credit for ensuring that existing coolers are already compatible with AM5. The rest of the platform already requires new hardware, such as a new motherboard and DDR 5 RAM, so this is one potential area to save on expenses when building a new PC.

Generally speaking, we'd recommend an AIO cooler if possible, especially with the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9. Noctua's D15 is a beefy air cooler, which is more than up to the job. But for overclocking and those higher-powered chips, going liquid makes the most sense.