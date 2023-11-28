If you're looking for a motherboard for your new Ryzen 7000 chip, you don't have to look at just the best motherboards; you'll need an excellent AM5 motherboard. However, if you want to make a compact build, you won't need just one of the best ITX motherboards; you'll specifically need an AM5 ITX motherboard. Luckily, for all those small-form-factor obsessed Ryzen 7000 fans, we've got the ultimate list of AM5 ITX motherboards for you.

The best AMD AM5 ITX motherboards in 2023

MSI MPG B650I EDGE WIFI Editor's choice Tons of features $260 $300 Save $40 The MSI MPG B650I EDGE WIFI is a Mini-ITX motherboard for AMD CPUs. Outfitted with the AM5 socket, this motherboard is ready for a blazing-fast Ryzen 7000 CPU. This board features solid I/O, a good layout, and a clear CMOS button, and overall, it offers a balanced set of features and strengths. Pros Solid layout

Strong feature set

Lots of value Cons No PCIe 5.0 $260 at Amazon $260 at Newegg

The MSI B650I Edge Wi-Fi motherboard is an excellent all-around choice if you're looking for an AM5 ITX motherboard. In terms of connectivity, you're getting that AM5 socket, the B650 chipset, DDR5 support up to 96GB, PCIe 4.0, two M.2 slots, four 6Gb/s SATA ports, 11 USB ports (including USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Type-C), 2.5Gbps Ethernet support, a Wi-Fi 6E module that comes pre-installed in an M.2 slot, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Combine this with a solid layout and a clear CMOS button, and this is a great board for most users looking for that AM5 socket in an ITX form factor.

What's more, the board often clocks in at under $300, making it not nearly as expensive as other options. However, you will lose out on PCIe 5.0 support and luxury features like three M.2 slots, for example. These probably aren't relevant to the average user, though, so you might not be sacrificing anything. For the price, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more compelling motherboard in this form factor for this particular socket.

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WIFI Premium pick With a free external controller $390 $470 Save $80 This compact ITX AM5 motherboard from ASUS brings a ton of premium features to the table, like PCIe 5.0 support, an impressive M.2 heatsink setup, and the convenient ROG Strix Hive hub that sits separately. If you're looking for a top-tier ITX AM5 motherboard, this is worth a look. Pros PCIe 5.0 support

Solid M.2 cooling

Hive can help control volume and more Cons Only two M.2 slots $390 at Amazon $390 at Newegg

If budget isn't much of a concern and you need as many features as possible, the Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming Wi-Fi board is an excellent choice. It features an AM5 socket, an X670 chipset, DDR5 support up to 96GB, PCIe 5.0, two M.2 slots, four 6Gb/s SATA ports, an impressive 18 total USB ports that include USB 4.0 support, Intel 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.2. With component parts like the external ROG Strix Hive for extra desktop control and an attachable FPS II card that expands this board's I/O capabilities, you also get a lot of flexibility.

This X670 board definitely comes with a premium price tag and will require some extra effort to get going with its component parts, but if you're looking for nice-to-have features like PCIe 5.0 support or solid M.2 cooling, you may well want to splurge. And thanks to its component parts, like the FPS II card, even though this is an ITX board, you won't have to skimp on I/O. Unless you need a ton of M.2 slots, the Strix X670E-I Gaming Wi-Fi board is a great pick if you can afford it.

Gigabyte A620I AMD AM5 ITX Motherboard Best value Great motherboard for under $200 $140 $150 Save $10 Gigabyte's A620I ITX AM5 motherboard is a great way to get yourself access to the AM5 socket (and a Ryzen 7000 chip) in the ITX form factor without breaking the bank. For well under $200, you get a M.2 slot, two SATA ports, Wi-Fi 6E, a decent selection of USB ports, and more. Pros Strong value

Built-in Wi-Fi 6E

Decent I/O Cons No PCIe 5.0

Limited M.2 slots and SATA ports

No USB4 $140 at B&H $140 at Micro Center

What if you're not looking to spend and spend on the AM5 ITX board? You should consider Gigabyte's A620I AM5 ITX motherboard. It comes packed with that AM5 socket, the A620 chipset, DDR5 support up to 96GB, PCIe 4.0, one M.2 slot, two SATA 6Gb/s ports, a decent variety of USB ports (including USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Type-C), a 2.5Gbps Realtek Ethernet port, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. It's definitely not the fanciest board out there, and it's not built for any especially intense overclocking, but it comes in at an extremely affordable price.

Keep in mind that you're limited to a single M.2 slot (which does not support PCIe 5.0) along with just two SATA ports, and you won't get more luxury features like USB 4.0 support or more comprehensive I/O. But if you're working on a budget ITX build, you probably won't be planning on slotting in a ton of M.2 drives or finding yourself needing the latest and greatest features anyway. This board may be a little light on features, but it's also light on the wallet, and it'll be tough to find a better AM5 board in the ITX form factor for less money.

Asus ROG Strix B650E-I Best for PCIe 5.0 For when you need the latest $320 $330 Save $10 The Asus ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard is a great option for an ITX AM5 board if you want PCIe 5.0 support. You also get two M.2 slots, a solid M.2 heatsink, and built-in Wi-Fi 6E. The board is expensive, but it's a great value for what you get. Pros PCIe 5.0 support

Solid layout

Lots of USB ports Cons Limited SATA ports and M.2 slots

Still expensive $320 at Amazon $320 at Newegg

If PCIe 5.0 is one of your top priorities, but you don't want to spend $400+, the Asus ROG Strix B650E-I motherboard is worth considering. Its standout feature here is PSCIe 5.0, but it also comes with the AM5 socket, a B650 chipset, DDR5 support up to 96GB, two M.2 slots, two SATA 6Gb/s ports, a hefty 13 total USB ports (including USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Type-C), a 2.5Gbps Ethernet connection, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. With a solid layout, impressive I/O, and PCIe 5.0 support, this is an all-around good motherboard choice if you're looking for an upgrade and don't need a ton of M.2 slots or SATA ports.

PCIe 5.0 still comes at a relative premium in the world AM5 ITX motherboards, so getting there requires some extra cash, and you will be limited to a single PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot. If you're looking to future-proof, this Strix board is an effective way to do that without having to pony up for a board like the Strix X670E-I. For the money, you're also getting a ton of USB ports and an overall decent layout. If you aren't too budget-conscious or M.2 slot/SATA port-hungry, this is an excellent choice of motherboard that retails for less than $350.

Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra Best for M.2 slots Can get it for under $300, too $240 $270 Save $30 Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra AM5 ITX motherboard is an excellent option if you're looking for not just PCIe 5.0 but also three whole M.2 slots for maximum versatility. What's more, you won't even have to break the bank as this board costs under $300. Pros PCIe 5.0

Three M.2 slots

Four SATA ports Cons Limited memory support $240 at Amazon $240 at Newegg

If you've got more than a couple M.2 drives lying around and need PCIe 5.0, the Gigabyte B650I is an excellent motherboard choice. ITX boards are compact, so they often don't have a ton of M.2 slots, but this one features three, along with four SATA 6Gb/s ports. You also get the AM5 socket, the B650 chipset, DDR5 support up to 64GB, a healthy variety of USB ports including Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Most AM5 ITX boards don't manage to offer all the above features on one AM5 ITX motherboard, especially for less than $300.

This board comes with an impressive slew of features at an affordable price. However, you are limited to RAM speeds of up to 6,400MHz overclocked, while other boards can go up to 8,000MHz overclocked. For those looking to future-proof their build, you get PCIe 5.0 (on one M.2 slot), while for those looking for versatility, you get three M.2 slots and four SATA connections. Three M.2 slots are rare on this kind of motherboard and the only option on our list to support it, so this board is perfect for those who need it.

What's the best AM5 ITX motherboard?

There aren't a ton of options for ITX AM5 boards, but there are more than enough that you might struggle to pick just one. Overall, MSI's B650I Edge Wi-Fi is a great pick for just about anybody. It features two M.2 slots, four SATA ports, solid I/O, and a good layout. Plus, you get all of that for an affordable price, too. However, depending on your personal needs, you may be better served by another board with particular features you might want.

For those who want all the goodies, like USB4, PCIe 5.0, a flexible design, and solid M.2 cooling, paying the premium for the Strix X670E-I is a great idea. But you can also spend less if you don't need all the latest and greatest features. All around, we like MSI's B650I Edge for its overall blend of features and impressive value, but depending on who you are (and your budget), any of the boards above can be excellent choices.