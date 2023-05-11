Can you really choose a motherboard for gaming? Absolutely! Motherboards have various features that differ between chipsets and sockets, depending on which processor they're designed for. In this guide, we're going to be looking at the best AM5 motherboards for gaming with AMD Ryzen processors. AM5 motherboards brought numerous improvements to the table over the older AM4 platform, including support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM.

Unfortunately, due to how new AM5 and AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are, as well as current electronics pricing, AM5 motherboards are incredibly expensive. Even our budget-orientated recommendations cost at least $200. Range-topping X670E motherboards are the best overall choices for AMD chips, but they're also largely overkill for most gaming PCs. We'll be recommending them alongside better positioned boards with fewer features you likely won't ever use.

These are the best AM5 motherboards for gaming in 2023

Source: ASUS Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Best Overall The very best AM5 motherboard is also great for gaming. $483 $500 Save $17 The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is a high-end Asus motherboard that supports PCIe 5.0 graphics, three PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and high-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs thanks to its large 18+2 stage VRM. Memory Type DDR5-6400+ Form Factor ATX CPU Support AMD Ryzen 7000+ Chipset X670 Socket AM5 Power Phases 18+2 PCI Slots 2x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCie 4.0 x16 Storage 4x SATA, 2x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 Audio Realtek ALC4080 Networking Intel 2.5Gb, 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 3x USB-A 2.0, 1x Thunderbolt header Rear I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2 port, 10x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports Pros PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support

Stable overclocking

Easy and reliable BIOS Cons Expensive

Overkill for many people $483 at Amazon $483 at Newegg $485 at B&H

If we were to recommend just one AM5 motherboard for AMD fans, it would be the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi. This is one amazing motherboard, but it's not among the flagships from Asus, even though the price would suggest otherwise. That said, we'd still consider this an overkill pick for most people since it's designed for system overclocking, has countless M.2 SSD slots, and various other features usually reserved for enthusiasts. There's plenty to appreciate with this board, including support for DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0, making it one of the best motherboards in terms of value.

As well as support for the latest memory and expansion technologies, Asus also included an 18+2 stage power design for stable overclocking of the CPU, even if you're looking at an AMD Ryzen 9 7900. There are a total of four M.2 slots and a further four SATA ports, making running out of storage connections a non-issue. Thankfully, there's an LED display in the top right-hand corner to display error codes during a failed boot, which is something of a rarity these days. There are also more ports on this thing than you could ever use at once, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet.

GIGABYTE X670 AORUS Elite AX Runner-up Another fine choice for AMD PC gamers. $280 $290 Save $10 The Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX has the essentials for a high-end gaming PC, including support for DDR5-6666 memory, four M.2 slots for SSDs (one of which supports PCIe 5.0), and a 16-stage VRM. Memory Type DDR5-6666+ Form Factor ATX CPU Support AMD Ryzen 7000+ Chipset AMD X670 Socket AM5 Power Phases 16+2+2 PCI Slots 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x4, 1x PCIe 3.0 x1 Storage 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2, 4x SATA Networking 2.5 GbE, AMD Wi-Fi 6E RZ616 Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 2.0 Rear I/O 6x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, 4x USB-A 2.0 Pros PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support

Solid power delivery

Better suited to gaming Cons Pricey $280 at Amazon $280 at Newegg $280 at Best Buy

The GIGABYTE X670 AORUS Elite AX is an amazing motherboard for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors. Couple one of these beastly chips up with the best DDR5 RAM and you'll have a powerful gaming PC. There's full support for PCIe 5.0 storage too, making this an excellent choice for many years to come. Rocking the latest and greatest features does mean you'll be paying quite a price for the luxury, but it's considerably less than our top motherboard recommendation for the AM5 socket.

What makes this slightly more affordable is the use of the X670 chipset without the "Extreme" suffix. The 16+2+2 phase power delivery design allows for some overclocking with the best AMD chipset for 7000 series chips, though you likely won't get much out of the more capable SKUs under the Ryzen 9 family. 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6 networking ensure you'll be online with friends with a reliable connection. Just note that the PCIe 5.0 support doesn't cover the expansion slots for GPUs.

ASRock B650E Steel Legend Best B650 One of the best motherboards with the B650 chipset. The ASRock B650E Steel Legend is a motherboard that straddles the line between midrange and high-end. It has support for PCIe 5.0 graphics and three NVMe SSDs, while also supporting high-end Ryzen CPUs for the AM5 socket thanks to its relatively large 16-stage VRM. Memory Type DDR5-6600 Form Factor ATX CPU Support AMD Ryzen 7000+ Chipset AMD B650 Socket AM5 Power Phases 16+2+1 PCI Slots 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 3.0 x16 Storage 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2, 2x SATA Audio Realtek ALC897 Networking Dragon RTL8125BG 2.5 GbE, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E Internal I/O 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2, 2x USB-A 2.0 Rear I/O 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2, 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB-A 2.0 Pros PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support

Good power delivery

Plenty of storage connections Cons Expensive $270 at Newegg $284 at Amazon

The ASRock B650E Steel Legend has an interesting chipset in the form of the B650E, which unlocks support for PCIe 5.0 on the expansion slots. Such functionality is usually reserved for X670 chipset motherboards, but B650E boards also have it. This makes the B650E Steel Legend better than some more expensive X670 motherboards in that regard. Then there's the rather beefy 16+2 stage power design with decent enough VRMs for overclocking the CPU.

RAM support is solid too, allowing you to use certain kits with AMD EXPO to boost up to DDR5 speeds of around 6600 MT/s. Hooking up your favorite gaming mouse and headset will be no issue thanks to the eight available USB ports. Plenty of fan headers make it possible to use more than one radiator for a powerful gaming PC. We'd recommend checking motherboards such as this (with the B650E chipset) if you'd like to save a little but want PCIe 5.0 support across the board.

Source: ASUS Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus Best Value Looking for a good deal? This one is for you. $230 $240 Save $10 The Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus is a motherboard with plenty going for it. It supports DDR5 RAM, PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and manages to cut a few coins by restricting GPU connectivity to just PCIe 4.0. Form Factor ATX Chipset AMD B650 Socket AM5 Power Phases 12+2 PCI Slots 2x PCIe 4.0 x16, 2x PCIe 4.0 x1 Storage 4x SATA, 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 2x PCIe 4.0 M.2 Networking 1x Realtek 2.5Gb Internal I/O 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB-A 2.0 Rear I/O 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2x USB 2.0 Pros DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 SSD support

Excellent connectivity

Decent power delivery Cons PCie 4.0 for GPU

Pricey given the specs $230 at Best Buy $230 at Amazon $240 at Newegg

This may not be the most impressive motherboard using the B650 chipset from AMD, but one shouldn't overlook it for a capable gaming PC build. The Asus TUF Gaming B650-PLUS motherboard comes with plenty of features you need, and none of the fancy features you don't, making it a perfect choice for the budget-conscious AMD builder. There's full support for PCIe 5.0 SSDs, dual-GPU configurations, and four DIMM slots for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. You even get heatsink covers for the M.2 slots. The motherboard also comes with integrated Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5GbE networking with first-party TUF features, making this a well-rounded board for the price.

The 12+2 stage power design for delivering electricity isn't the best, but it'll easily handle even the flagship AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. You could get away with some minor overclocking, but we wouldn't recommend pushing many components hard with the Asus TUF Gaming B650-PLUS. Where this motherboard shines is in its connectivity, price, and value. You'll be able to install a CPU, fire up the BIOS to make some adjustments, enabling AMD EXPO and setting fan curves, and be playing your favorite PC games in no time at all.

Source: ASUS ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WIFI Best Compact For those creating a small form factor gaming PC This compact ITX ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming motherboard has everything you'll need for a powerful PC that can fit inside a smaller form factor chassis. Chipset AMD X670 Socket AM5 Power Phases 10+2 PCI Slots 1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2 Storage 2x SATA, 1x PCIe 5.0 M.2, 1x PCIe 4.0 M.2 Audio ALC4050 Networking Intel 2.5Gb, Wi-Fi 6E Internal I/O 1x USB 3.2-C Gen 2, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Rear I/O 2x USB-C 4.0, 5x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 3x USB-A 2.0 Pros PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support

Impressive features for the size

Excellent BIOS support Cons Expensive

Limited overclocking $428 at Amazon $428 at Newegg

If you're looking to create a compact system, there's a strong possibility the PC case you'll be using requires a Mini-ITX motherboard. We've compiled a list of the best Mini-ITX motherboards and feel as though the Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming Wi-Fi is the motherboard to buy. It's the smallest motherboard in our collection here, rocking just one PCI slot for the GPU and two DIMM slots for system memory. This restricts what one can do with the board, for instance only being able to install up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, but it is possible to install the mighty AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and run the processor without an issue.

There's full support for Wi-Fi 6, though 2.5GbE networking is also present for those who have their PC near the router or switch. Plenty of USB ports are present on the rear, though you may need to invest in a fan splitter or two for connecting all the necessary case and CPU fans to the board. We'd recommend either one of the best air coolers or an AIO liquid cooler with the Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming Wi-Fi. The 10+2 phase power delivery design ensures enough stable and reliable electricity will run to the CPU and other important components. You won't be able to overclock this thing, but it'll handle all the latest games and then some.

Choosing the best AM5 motherboard for gaming

The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is a perfect example of a motherboard done right. It's expensive, but you'll have almost everything you need to build one of the best AMD-powered systems, including PCIe 5.0, DDR5 support, overclocking potential, a rock-solid BIOS, fast networking, and more. If you're on a tighter budget (or simply do not feel comfortable spending more than $400 on a motherboard), we'd recommend the excellent Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus.