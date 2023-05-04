The smart home revolution is in full swing, with hundreds of voice-assistant products on the market ranging from light bulbs to amazing smart speakers. Some of the best speakers are from the Alexa line, which all work to deliver the most when it comes to voice-assistant control. They're intuitive, user-friendly, and can take complex commands as well as direct interactions, including playing games with the sometimes-sassy voice assistant. Before buying, consider what features are most important to you in an Alexa speaker. Do you prioritize sound quality above all else? Would you prefer a wireless option for on-the-go listening? Are you shopping on a budget? We’re here to help you determine what’s right for your home.

Our favorite Amazon Alexa speakers

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Best overall Our number one pick suitable for all users The Amazon Echo is the best pick for most users; a tried and true speaker developed with Alexa in mind that sounds great and is easy to integrate into your smart home. It's not big enough to be an eyesore and not small enough to under-perform sonically. It also comes with automatic, room-adapting EQ, unique voice recognition, and a Zigbee hub. Pros Sound quality

Multi-room music

Fair price point Cons Doesn't come with smart plug $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is the latest model derived from Amazon’s original speaker. Not only can this speaker do “the most” when it comes to voice commands, but it also sounds surprisingly good, especially given the fairly modest price tag. Available in three colors, each with a glowing ring base, this speaker is by far the best pick for most users.

The Echo includes dual tweeters and a 3-inch subwoofer with Dolby processing to support full-range frequencies from all instruments and lossless HD audio from Amazon Music. It also comes with built-in software designed to monitor the ambient conditions of any room and adjust EQ accordingly, a feature appropriately named Automatic Room Adaptation. If you find you need to tweak the sound even more, you can ask Alexa to boost or lower specific frequencies. You can easily fill a large room with sound loud enough to bother the neighbors at 81dB. The speaker connects directly to your smart device, so it can play Spotify, Apple Music, and other services. You can even pair the Echo with other Amazon speakers.

The Echo can also recognize unique voices and respond with information relevant to each user, and it also has function buttons allowing you to play, pause, or mute the microphone if you're feeling more tactile. As an Alexa-equipped speaker, you can hook into many services and hardware including smart bulbs (Philips Hue), security systems (Ring), large appliances (Whirlpool), and more. You can even integrate select smart home products using the built-in Zigbee smart home hub, which enables you to control and monitor multiple devices from one spot.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Best value Get the most bang for your buck $30 $50 Save $20 The Amazon Echo Dot is a great option for Alexa beginners or those who want something subtle. Smaller than the Echo, it will blend into any room without sacrificing hands-free control; it even features motion sensors, a temperature sensor, and built-in Wi-Fi router. Pros Price

Built-in Wi-Fi router

Compact Cons Sound is just alright $50 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

If you like the sound of the Echo but want to spend a little less, check out Echo Dot (5th Gen). It's a smooth round sphere that’s a bit larger than its hockey puck, similar to the OG Echo, but it's small enough to easily fit around the home.

Due to its smaller size, it can’t house the sonic boosting subwoofer or dual tweeters found in other models. While it may not sound as good as other speakers, the 1.6-inch driver does pack a solid punch with present low-end (boomy bass) and limited distortion at high volumes. It also comes with a 3.5mm jack, so you could do some finagling to fit it into a large home system.

When it comes to Alexa, you certainly won’t be missing out. The Echo Dot can trigger any Alexa command the other Echo series speakers can execute. The Echo Dot also has motion sensors, so your request routine could sound like, “Alexa, turn on the lights whenever I walk into the room.” This smart speaker pairs with compatible smart devices like light bulbs and thermostats, and it comes with a built-in Eero mesh Wi-Fi router. The only thing it can't do is host a built-in Zigbee hub. The Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a great option for those new to Alexa devices, or who love the Echo but are looking to save a few bucks.

Bose Smart Speaker 500 Premium pick A fancy, fun pick with a great design The Bose Smart Speaker 500 is sleek and smart with great audio quality, built-in Alexa, and a stellar microphone array that will pick up your voice even over loud music. Alongside voice assistance, you can customize up to six preset buttons, so you're never without control over your music. Pros Excellent sound

Album artwork display screen

Equipped to make or take calls Cons Expensive

Set up is a bit complicated $380 at Best Buy $380 at Amazon

You don’t necessarily need an Amazon speaker to get the most out of Alexa. There are many third-party models that integrate really well with the voice assistant, and some offer even better sound and special features. If you’re looking for a decent speaker, check out the Bose Smart Speaker 500. This speaker delivers the classic sleek Bose design, available in black and silver with subtle controls and a front screen display that can show off album artwork or tell you the time.

Bose is a major player when it comes to excellent audio at home and on the go, and this speaker is a top hitter. The Smart Speaker 500 features custom drivers pointed in opposite directions, bouncing sound off of the walls to create a wider soundstage and stereo image without pairing to another unit. A microphone array sits at the top of the speaker with eight inputs to pick up voices coming from just about any direction, with the option to mute if you don’t want it to listen. Voice pickup technology will let you fire off Alexa questions and commands, even if you’re blasting music.

With Alexa built-in, you can control music, get information, and more. You can even directly call other Bose smart products, Amazon Echo products, or those in your contact list. You don’t need anything besides Wi-Fi to quickly connect. If you want analog control, there are all the typical functional buttons at the top of the speaker (play, pause, skip), along with six customizable preset buttons.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Best for video The best way to listen and watch The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the best option for folks who can't stand to be away from their third rewatch of The Office. Equipped with an 8-inch display and 13MP camera, this speaker lets you stream your favorite movies and make video calls with ease, alongside all the other accouterments offered by an Amazon Alexa speaker. Pros Compatible with most streaming services

Layers of privacy protection

Additional accessibility features Cons Sound quality is just OK

Screen also displays ads $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

For video call lovers, TV show bingers, and YouTube podcast fanatics, we recommend the Amazon Echo Show 8. With an 8-inch display and 13MP camera, you’ll be able to listen and watch wherever you are. While most speakers don’t have a built-in display, the Echo Show 8’s high-quality HD screen will enhance your FaceTime calls, check in on security cameras or baby monitors, and let you watch your favorite shows without draining your phone battery. Plus, you can access all of these features by simply asking Alexa to call your contacts, pull up for newest Netflix original, or scroll through Amazon Photos.

The Echo 8 has two 2-inch speakers with a passive bass radiator, so your music will also come through loud and clear. While the sound may not match up to our premium pick, you’ll be able to fill a room with music. This speaker is a great option for those who want access to hands-free listening and viewing. A final notable feature is the on-screen Privacy Hub controls and physical camera shutter, so you can feel secure.

Sonos Era 300 Best sound Tiny, but mighty Packing a powerful punch in a petite package, the Sonos Era 300 smart speaker is a great option for audiophiles looking for an immersive sound experience. Featuring multidirectional speakers and a hands-free option in Alexa, this could be the speaker for you if you can swing the hefty price tag. Pros Small and portable

Amazing sound

Spatial audio Cons Expensive $449 at Sonos

The Sonos Era 300 is a recent release from the celebrated listening line. If you want to prioritize a speaker's sonic profile above all else, then this small-but-mighty unit fits that bill. The Era 300 carries the heaviest price tag of this group, but audio enthusiasts looking to upgrade a home theater system and try out spatial audio, all while exercising hands-free controls, might be willing to pay.

The Sonos Era 300 features an hourglass design that houses six drivers around the front, sides, and top of the unit for incredible, immersive spatial audio. Four tweets take care of the highs and mids, while two woofers cover the low end. The speakers face different directions, saturating the listener wherever they are in the room with a stereo soundstage. Plus, the Sonos app comes with Trueplay tuning technology that analyzes the acoustics of your space and optimizes the EQ accordingly. If you’re able to swing two Era 300s, you can set them up with a Sonos Arc or Beam to experience full Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The Era 300 is, of course, equipped with Alexa, so you can access hands-free control. Alexa can easily be deactivated by tapping a speech bubble icon on the top of the speaker, though you’ll still have access to other mic-enabled features. You can also completely lock the microphone using a physical security switch on the back of the unit. The Era 300 also comes with Sonos Voice Control, Apple AirPlay 2, and Sonos Radio. Plus, you get three free months of Apple Music.

Source: Sonos Sonos Move Best portable Take excellent sound on the go The Sonos Move is a premium portable speaker that perfect for indoor/outdoor listening. With 11 hours of battery life, automatic tuning technology, and water resistance, you'll be able to get the most out of your music no matter where you are. Pros Wireless

Great sound

Excellent Bluetooth range Cons Expensive

Alexa needs Wi-Fi to operate $400 at Amazon $400 at Sonos

If you want great sound on the move, check out the Sonos Move. It features two Class-D digital amplifiers, a downward-firing tweeter to take care of high frequencies, and a mid-woofer to carry midrange frequencies with low-end support. The Move also uses Trueplay to adjust equalization based on the listening environment and content. Plus, you can customize your sound using the Sonos app’s adjustable EQ.

This speaker has an IP56 rating, which means that it’s not fully submersible in water but is protected from high-pressure water jets spraying in any direction. So, while you don’t want to leave it floating in the pool, it should be able to withstand most sprays, light rain, or accidental splashes. The Move is particularly great for those who want to purchase one excellent speaker rather than separate indoor/outdoor models. You’ll get solid sound quality on any adventure, and you’ll want to continue listening the minute you get back indoors.

You can connect this model via Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, or Wi-Fi, which, when used, will allow you to pair with other Sonos speakers to create a more robust stereo or multi-room sound system. The only downside to the Move is a fairly high price point and the fact that Alexa will only work over Wi-Fi. However, you can explore outside hands-free options with Sonos Voice Control.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Best for kids A kid-forward speaker to encourage education $40 $60 Save $20 The Echo Dot Kids follows the same great design as the Echo Dot but with more parental controls and protections for your family. Alongside a whimsical design, this speaker encourages independence by allowing your little one to set reminders, wake-up times, and more while an included free year of Amazon Kids provides educational, age-appropriate content Pros Access to Amazon Kids

Ability to monitor activity

Parental controls Cons Only two colorways $40 at Amazon $55 at Best Buy

The Echo Dot Kids (5th gen) is nearly identical to the Echo Dot except for the fun owl or dragon design, which is way more exciting than boring old black and silver. It’s the software that really sets it apart from its grown-up counterparts.

Echo Dot Kids comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, designed for kids ages 3-12 and packed with age-appropriate Audible books, interactive games, and educational exercises driven by Alexa. All of these additions are routed through the Parent Dashboard, so you can have ultimate control over what your kids consume, including setting time limits and filtering out explicit songs. You can also set up an approved contact list, so your child can chat with select family members and friends. Using the Dashboard app, you can get an overview of all the Echo Dot Kids activities used in real-time.

The Echo Dot Kids utilizes Alexa, so it'll respond to your kids' voices and answer questions about history, science, and more. They can also access books, games, and music via compatible devices like the Kindle, Fire tablet, Android, and iOS devices. With the Echo Dot Kids, you won’t have to worry about accidental Amazon purchases, and you’ll also be able to take care of business while your little one starts to make discoveries on their own.

Alexa, what's the final call on the best Amazon Speaker for you?

Hands-free listening and smart home assistance are increasingly common desires when it comes to picking out a new speaker. With increasing demand comes increasing options, making it difficult to suss out which model is really right for you. Maybe you’re focused on audiophile sound quality or setting up something with a video screen.

However, if you are looking for the best overall speaker, we recommend the Amazon Echo 4th Gen. It’s easy to set up, sounds good, and isn’t crazy expensive. Plus, it’s specifically designed with Alexa in mind, given that Amazon is also Alexa’s creator. The Echo 4th Gen has performed consistently well, helping users stay connected to the world around them while enjoying their favorite music, podcasts, and more.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Best overall Our number one pick suitable for all users The Amazon Echo is the best Amazon Alexa smart speaker for most users. Its signature design is a fun yet elegant addition to other smart home accessories. Its sound quality is solid, and it has full control over the Alexa ecosystem, so hands-free control is always available. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

If you're more of a beginner, ready to try out Alexa at home, reach for the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), but if you're in need of premium sound quality with a super sleek design, then the Bose Smart Speaker 500 should be your pick.