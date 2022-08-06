These are the Best Cases to buy for the Amazon Fire 7 (2022)
The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) is one of the best cheap Android tablets on the market. The latest 2022 release brings some notable upgrades over the 2019 model, including a faster chipset, USB-C, more RAM, and longer battery life. While it still isn’t anywhere near a top performer, its single best USP is that it is cheap, letting you forgive all of its shortcomings.
If you just picked up the Fire 7 (2022), investing in a case to protect your brand new tablet would be a good idea. The Fire 7 (2022) is so cheap, you might not feel like spending too much money on a fancy case. After all, this thing costs just $59.99. But thankfully, there are plenty of affordable cases that offer good protection and a touch of style. Some cases also have a built-in stand that lets you prop up your Fire 7 at different angles for video watching or taking video calls. Meanwhile, some add a very handy auto wake/sleep function that automatically wakes up the tablet when you open the lid and puts it back to sleep when you close it. To help you save time and effort, we have rounded up the best Fire 7 (2022) tablet cases below.
This full-body case from Fintie is lightweight and durable. It features a premium PU leather exterior and a soft, scratch-resistant microfiber interior. The built-in magnetic strip keeps the device securely enclosed while also enabling the auto wake/sleep feature. Meanwhile, the dual-stand mode lets you transform the case into a viewing stand and typing stand.
Made out of premium PU leather, this slim full-body case from CoBake is cheap and offers good protection. It has a microfiber interior and magnetic closure for easy opening and closing of your Fire 7. It also offers an auto wake/sleep function, letting you wake up the device when you open the case and put it back to sleep when you close the lid. You can pick it up in three colors: Black, Blue, and Pink.
This is a kids’ friendly case that offers solid drop protection and comes in a variety of colors. It has four buffer air holes on each corner, shock-absorbing silicone material, and textured sides for better grip. It also features raised lips to protect the display.
Made out of premium vegan leather, this vintage-style folio case from DTTO will protect your Fire 7 from drops, bumps, and scratches while also giving you a built-in hand strap for one-handed usage. It also has a two-way stand for propping up the tablet on a flat surface for watching videos
MoKo’s slim folding case provides reliable protection without adding too much weight. It’s made out of high-grade PU leather and comes with elastic ribbon closure and hand strap. You can prop it up at two angles for watching videos or typing.
A tri-fold folio case that provides full-body protection against drops, scratches, and smudges. The magnetic locks keep the front cover securely in place while also adding the auto wake/sleep feature. The tri-fold stand lets you prop up the Fire 7 at multiple angles for a comfortable viewing and typing experience.
A fun-looking, kids-friendly case that’s made out of heavy-duty EVM foam and can withstand rough handling and considerable wear and tear. It’s made out of dense EVM foam to provide extreme shock protection. It also features a carry handle and a built-in kickstand with two angles.
This rugged case provides the full-body protection for your Fire 7 (2022). Its shock-absorbing TPU and impact-resistant polycarbonate protect the tablet against drops and scratches, while the integrated screen protector keeps the display safe from scratches and fingerprints. It also has a built-in kickstand for hands-free entertainment.
That wraps up our round-up of the best cases for the Fire 7 (2022). A protective case will go a long way in keeping your shiny new Fire 7 (2022) safe from accidental damage, fingerprints, and general wear and tear. For the best protection, we recommend the Plobors case and the rugged case from DJ&RPPQ. If you’re looking for something lightweight and versatile, Fintie and Foluu are both great options, offering the auto wake/sleep feature, a multi-angle stand, and a magnetic enclosure.
While the Fire 7 (2022) and Fire 7 (2019) look identical, there are some minor design differences. That means cases made for the older model won’t properly fit the new model. So make sure you check compatibility with your model before hitting the buy button. While you’re here, be sure to check out the best accessories for the Fire 7 (2022).