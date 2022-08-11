These are the Best Accessories to buy for your Amazon Fire 7 tablet in 2022

The Amazon Fire 7 may not be the most modern-looking tablet around, but it’s hard to argue with the value it offers for its price. While it will not replace your iPad or your primary Android tablet, it’s a great little device you can dedicate to controlling your smart home devices, streaming Netflix and media, or reading books. Thanks to the vast library of apps and parental controls, it also makes for a great tablet for your little ones, and there’s a special version for Kids too if you want some more kid-friendly features.

Amazon recently refreshed the Fire 7 tablet with new hardware, adding a USB-C port, a faster processor, and a larger battery. If you’ve decided to pick one for yourself, it’ll be a good idea to grab some accessories to go along with it. Below, we’ve rounded up the best accessories for the Fire 7 (2022).

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

These are the best accessories you can buy for your Fire 7 2022 tablet. While you can use your Fire 7 as is without any additional accessories, the above add-ons will add more protection and versatility to your tablet.

Amazon Fire 7 2022 The new Amazon Fire 7 tablet packs a 7-inch display, USB-C charging, up to 32GB of storage, and hands-free Alexa. Buy from Amazon

If you’re buying the Fire 7 primarily for children, it would be better to pick up the Kids model over the regular model. The Fire 7 Kids costs $49 more, but it comes with additional perks, including a kids-friendly protective bumper, a two-year-worry-free guarantee, and a 1-year Amazon Kids Plus subscription.

The Fire 7 may not be the most powerful tablet Amazon has to offer, but it’s a capable tablet that can run pretty much all modern apps, including Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music. You also get access to the full suite of Amazon apps and services, including Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Kindle, and hands-free Alexa.

If content consumption is the top priority, perhaps the Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 10 will better suit your needs. Check out our in-depth comparison of the Fire 7 Vs Fire HD 8 Vs Fire HD 10 to find out which tablet is the best for you.