These are the Best Cases for your Amazon Kindle 10th Gen
Amazon has a bunch of Kindles to offer as e-readers, but the entry-level Kindle remains a great way to get into the world of e-book readers. The base model has all the essentials, including a large e-ink display, plenty of storage to store your ebooks, and a built-in front light to ensure your reading won’t be interrupted when there’s no external light source.
Kindle e-readers have an incredibly long life span, and they can easily last for several years with good care. If you just picked up the all-new Kindle 10th Gen, investing in a protective case would be a good idea. While protection is the one reason to get a case, it’s also a great opportunity to add some style to your Kindle. The Kindle only comes in the same boring Black and White colors, and its design isn’t exactly what you would describe as eye-catching or aesthetically pleasing.
There are a wide range of protective cases available for the Kindle 10th Gen. To help you save time and effort, we have rounded up the best options below. Note that all cases mentioned here are only compatible with the Kindle 10th Gen model that came out in 2019.
Made out of durable synthetic leather, this case protects your Kindle without adding too much bulk. It has a magnetic lock to keep the case securely closed and auto lock and sleep feature. It comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
The official Kindle cover features premium fabric with microfiber interior to protect the display against scratches. It also has a discreet Kindle logo in the bottom left corner and can automatically wake your Kindle and put it to sleep when you open and close the lid. Comes in Charcoal Black, Cobalt Blue, Punch Red, Sandstone White
This case from CoBak has waterproof PU leather exterior and anti-scratch microfiber interior. Just like other cases, it also offers smart wake and sleep feature and comes in a wide selection of colors, designs and finishes.
This is one of the more versatile cases for the Kindle. It’s made out of durable PC hardback and soft PU leather sleeve and has a slim fit design. And it comes with a buit-in foldable stand for hands-free reading, an integrated elastic hand strap for a secure grip, and a card slot to store your cards.
This official printed cover from Amazon comes in three high-quality designs: Bookscape, Library, and Mystery. The case is lightweight and has magnetic closure and auto sleep and wake function.
This retro case from Fintie is made out of synthetic leather and has open interior pocket that lets you easily slot in your kindle. It’s a bit heavier than other cases but that also means it will provide more protection against drops and falls.
There you have it. The best cases for your Kindle e-reader. Investing in a folio case is the best way to protect your Kindle against scratches and accidental damage. If you want something within your budget, the Aytotu is the best option. It provides good protection against scratches and drops without adding too much weight. You can also consider the Miroddi Stand case, which comes with a built-in kick-stand, hand strap, and a card slot.
The all-new Kindle 10th Gen packs a 6-inch E-ink display with front light and up to four weeks of battery.
