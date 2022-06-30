These are the Best Kindle E-readers to buy in 2022

If you identify yourself as a book worm or voracious reader, an ebook reader such as the Kindle can really take your reading experience to the next level. Why lug those heavy hardback books around when you can have your entire library at your fingertips? And since the Kindle e-reader uses a glare-free e-ink display, it reads just like real paper. And unlike your smartphone, you won’t need to charge this thing for weeks. While you can do light reading on your smartphone with ebooks, an e-reader works out really well if you want to do some longer reading frequently, thanks to its screen and battery benefits.

There are e-readers that exist beyond the Amazon Kindle. But the Kindle remains one of the most popular and well-recognized products, to the point that the word Kindle gets instantly recognized as an e-ink e-reader. But for those who may be looking at one for the first time, the Kindle lineup could appear confusing as it comprises several models, each catering to a different audience and offering different features. But which one should you buy? Let’s find out.

Amazon Kindle (10th Gen): Affordable and gets the job done

The base Kindle model is the most basic and inexpensive ebook reader in the lineup. If you just want to experience the goodness of an ebook reader without any extras, this one will do. Amazon hasn’t updated the base model since 2019, and its design is starting to feel a bit long in the tooth. But it’s still the best option in the entry-level segment.

The Kindle 10th Gen offers a 6-inch e-ink glare-free display with chunky bezels and an all-plastic design. Unlike the prior models, the 10th Gen model comes with a front light so you can continue to read at night and in low-light environments without needing an external light. The base model packs 8GB of storage which is enough to hold thousands of books. The storage isn’t upgradable via a microSD card, and there is no higher storage variant available. This can be a problem if you’re also planning to stream Audible audiobooks, as they can take up a significant amount of storage. But otherwise, 8GB should be fine for most users and is a big step up from the previous models, which only offered 4GB storage. And since it’s a Kindle, you have nothing to worry about battery life. Just a single charge will keep your Kindle running for up to four weeks.

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen): Feature-packed, reasonably priced

The base Kindle nails the fundamentals and has all the essentials. But if you can spend more, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best option. Sitting in the middle between the entry-level Kindle and the luxurious Kindle Oasis, the Paperwhite strikes the perfect balance between price and performance.

Amazon refreshed the Paperwhite lineup in September last year, introducing the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen and Paperwhite Signature Edition. With the Paperwhite, you get a larger 6.8-inch E-ink display and thinner borders. It also has a sharper display, offering 300 pixels per inch compared to 167 pixels per inch on the entry-level Kindle. The Paperwhite also features adjustable Warm Light for a comfortable reading experience at night and packs 17 LEDs vs just 4 LEDs on the base Kindle. The Paperwhite 11th Gen offers faster page turns thanks to the new chipset and comes with a USB-C charging port. In terms of battery life, Amazon promises up to 10 weeks of endurance on a single charge. You can pick up the Paperwhite with 8GB or 32GB of storage, and it comes in both Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen

The Signature Edition has extra perks such as ambient light sensors for auto-brightness adjustments and Qi wireless charging. But otherwise, it’s identical to the standard Paperwhite.

If you want to save some money, you can also pick up the older Paperwhite 10th Gen at a discounted price. It has a 6-inch display with 300PPI and IPX8 water resistance, but you’ll miss out on refinements such as a USB-C port, adjustable Warm Light, and longer battery life.

Amazon Kindle Oasis (10th Gen): A luxurious reading experience

Spending $270 on an ebook reader may not sound like a great idea, especially when the newer Paperwhite offers many of the same features. But for those who want the absolute best reading experience, the Kindle Oasis is the way to go.

The Kindle Oasis features a sleek aluminum body that looks and feels premium. At just 3.2mm, it’s super slim compared to the 8.1mm thick Paperwhite 11th Gen. And it has an ergonomic design with physical turn buttons, allowing you to comfortably read by holding the device in one hand without touching the display. The Oasis also has a large 7-inch display, so you get more real screen estate. However, with the new Paperwhite 11th Gen now packing a 6.8-inch display, this gap isn’t that significant anymore. In addition, the Warm Light and adaptive brightness are also no longer exclusive to the Kindle Oasis.

Kindle Oasis

Kindle for Kids

For little ones, Amazon offers Kindle Kids and Paperwhite Kids. Both models come with a two-year worry-free guarantee and one year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that offers unlimited access to kid-friendly books. Amazon also bundles a colorful cover. Parents can use Parent Dashboard to adjust the age filter, add books to their child’s library, view reading progress, and set bedtime. There is no fundamental difference in hardware between the Kids models and the regular Kindle models.

Kindle Kids

Conclusion

Amazon offers multiple Kindle e-readers to choose from. It all starts with the base Kindle, a basic e-reader with an E-ink display, and a few LEDs that help you keep your reading sessions going even when there’s no external light source. You can store thousands of books, and it easily lasts for weeks on a single charge. It doesn’t have the sharpest display, and it’s not the best-looking Kindle that Amazon has to offer, but it gets the job done.

Then comes the Kindle Paperwhite, and it’s the Kindle we recommend for most people. The latest Paperwhite 11th Gen is reasonably priced and offers a larger 6.8-inch display with Warm Light, slimmer bezels, faster page turns, USB-C, and longer battery life. If you want to save money and don’t mind the micro USB port, the Paperwhite 10th Gen is still a great option, and it will give you a water-resistant design and a sharper display than the base Kindle.

For those who don’t mind the price, the Kindle Oasis still remains the best and most premium ebook reader. However, with the newer Paperwhite now offering key features of the Oasis for nearly half the price, the Kindle Oasis finds itself in a very tough position.

What Kindle do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!