These are the Best Cases for your Kindle Oasis in 2022

The base Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite are the most popular e-book readers on the market. However, for those who desire a premium reading experience, there’s the Kindle Oasis. It offers the largest display in the Kindle lineup, and its elegant metal body is a pleasure to hold. Like Paperwhite, the Kindle Oasis also boasts IPX8 water resistance, meaning it’s safe to be used around water. Although the Oasis has a fairly durable body, its display could pick up scratches and damage. If you’re someone who likes to travel and commute with your e-reader, there’s a greater risk of accidental damage. That’s why it’s best to protect your expensive purchase with a case or cover.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re spending $270 on an e-book reader, you would, of course, want to protect it from wear and tear, drops, and falls. There are a plethora of cases available for the Kindle Oasis. To help you choose one, we have rounded up the best options below.

That wraps our round-up of the best Kindle Oasis cases. While there are plenty of other cases available for the Kindle Oasis, these are the best options, in our opinion. Buying a case will go a long way in protecting your precious e-reader from scratches, drops, and fingerprints. If you want to keep things basic, Amazon’s official fabric case and Ayotu’s soft silicone case are both great options. For the premium in-hand feel, nothing beats the official leather cover made out of suede. Most of the cases featured here are backward compatible with older Oasis models. But still, be sure to check the description before placing the order.

Kindle Oasis The Kindle Oasis is the best in the business, packing a gorgeous 7-inch display and an elegant metal body. Buy from Amazon

Own a different Kindle e-book reader? Check out the best cases for the Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen and the best cases for the Kindle 10th Gen. Looking to upgrade your Kindle? These are the best Kindle e-readers to buy in 2022.