These are the Best Cases for your Kindle Oasis in 2022
The base Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite are the most popular e-book readers on the market. However, for those who desire a premium reading experience, there’s the Kindle Oasis. It offers the largest display in the Kindle lineup, and its elegant metal body is a pleasure to hold. Like Paperwhite, the Kindle Oasis also boasts IPX8 water resistance, meaning it’s safe to be used around water. Although the Oasis has a fairly durable body, its display could pick up scratches and damage. If you’re someone who likes to travel and commute with your e-reader, there’s a greater risk of accidental damage. That’s why it’s best to protect your expensive purchase with a case or cover.
If you’re spending $270 on an e-book reader, you would, of course, want to protect it from wear and tear, drops, and falls. There are a plethora of cases available for the Kindle Oasis. To help you choose one, we have rounded up the best options below.
The official fabric case perfectly fits the ergonomic contours of the Kindle Oasis and features splash-proof fabric that feels nice to touch. At 111g, it’s quite lightweight and remains comfortable to hold. It comes in three colors: Charcoal, Punch Red, and Marine Blue
This sleeve cover has everything: a built-in kickstand for hands-free reading, a strap to comfortably hold the device in one hand, and a card slot to store credit cards and cash. It’s a bit bulky and heavy, weighing about 164g. Only buy it if you’re planning to use these added features.
A a bit expensive, but the official leather provides the best in-hand feel and perfectly complements the premium design of your Kindle Oasis. And since the case is made out of genuine leather, it will only get better over time, developing a natural patina as part of its natural aging process
Made from durable synthetic leather, this case from Fintie has a built-in stand that can be adjusted between three different angles for optimal viewing. It comes in four different designs.
This slim case features a hard waterproof outer shell and soft interior. Offers all-around protection against scratches and falls and has smart auto wake/sleep function.
This slim fit silicone is soft to touch and comfortable to hold. The inner cover uses a honeycomb design for improved heat dissipation. It has precise cutouts for ports and buttons and offers an auto wake/sleep feature.
That wraps our round-up of the best Kindle Oasis cases. While there are plenty of other cases available for the Kindle Oasis, these are the best options, in our opinion. Buying a case will go a long way in protecting your precious e-reader from scratches, drops, and fingerprints. If you want to keep things basic, Amazon’s official fabric case and Ayotu’s soft silicone case are both great options. For the premium in-hand feel, nothing beats the official leather cover made out of suede. Most of the cases featured here are backward compatible with older Oasis models. But still, be sure to check the description before placing the order.
The Kindle Oasis is the best in the business, packing a gorgeous 7-inch display and an elegant metal body.
